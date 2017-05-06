Dividend Stock Yields 15%, Attractive Valuations And Upside Potential, Goes Ex-Dividend Next Week

Meanwhile, the fundamentals of the business continue to be strong, and SXCP hits projections and continues to pay a distribution which produces nearly a 15% yield.

There was a merger announced and an unfavorable tax ruling. The merger is dead and SXCP will apparently have a 10-year transition period on the tax issue.

Last year, SXCP shot up sharply and then pulled back on bad news which did not affect its fundamental business.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Philip Mause.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) is a master limited partnership specializing in the production of coke for the steel industry with a much smaller coal logistics business. SXCP closed recently at $16.25 and pays a distribution of 59.4 cents per quarter for an annual yield of 14.5%. SXCP is an MLP and issues a K-1 with the normal tax return issues for investors. SXCP is very attractive because of its strong DCF, its stable cash flow protected by long-term contracts, and the fact that it serves an industry (steel) likely to benefit from policy measures taken by the Trump Administration. It is trading at a ridiculously low price to DCF ratio of less than 6 to 1, making it a table-pounding, back-up-the-truck bargain.

Understanding The Business - SXCP is primarily engaged in the coke-making business. Coke is used in the steel industry and is generated by burning a special type of coal called coking coal or metallurgical coal ("met coal"). This business has nothing to do with the main use of coal in the United States, which is the generation of electricity. The coke business depends upon the steel industry - not the electric utility industry.

SXCP constructs large coke plants near steelmaking facilities and enters into long-term take-or-pay contracts with steel companies. These contracts provide for the pass through of SXCP's costs associated with buying coking coal. None of the contracts SXCP has expire before 2020.

Most (62%) of the coke production capacity in the United States is owned by the steel industry itself; with 25% of the remaining capacity, SXCP is the largest independent coke producer in the country. The company has a process which conserves energy and allows the excess energy to be used productively. Much of the steel industry's "captive coke" capacity is very old and will have to be replaced; SXCP is in an ideal position to step into that void.

SXCP also generates about 15% of its revenue from coal logistics - essentially three large coal terminals which serve the coke plants and/or the export market. This business has been doing well, and the outlook for coal exports is promising. The company is generally not affected by the domestic demand for thermal coal used to generate electricity and, thus, is not affected by the replacement of coal-fired powerplants by natural gas fired plants or by wind facilities.

Market Confusion - The market likely branded SXCP as a "coal company" and the stock was pounded down in early 2016. SXCP recovered later in the year only to be beaten down again due to two unfavorable developments:

SXCP announced a planned merger with its sponsor, SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC), which was very unpopular with the market and would have probably reduced the yield substantially, to just 2%, which is not attractive to yield investors. The two stocks went down together which was not surprising because it was a stock-for-stock transaction.

(NYSE:SXC), which was very unpopular with the market and would have probably reduced the yield substantially, to just 2%, which is not attractive to yield investors. The two stocks went down together which was not surprising because it was a stock-for-stock transaction. In addition, an unfavorable tax ruling determined that SXCP was ineligible for MLP status because it was not strictly in the energy business. SXCP's stock tanked.

Recently, the merger was called off because the parties were "unable to agree on a value through the exchange ratio for the unaffiliated L.P. units." Basically, the merger proposal was that the SXCP units not already owned by SXC were to be exchanged for 1.65 shares of SXC stock per unit. Apparently, the parties could not agree on a valuation for the SXCP units and thus could not agree on how many shares of SXC stock should be issued for each SXCP unit.

SXCP has also represented that it will likely be allowed a 10-year transition period before its tax status changes. SXCP's stock has recovered to some degree, but it is still very attractive at the current price. Despite all the market turmoil surrounding the merger, SXCP's fundamental business has chugged along nicely and more than met projections. The pre-merger bullish thesis remains intact.

Fiscal 2016 - SXCP's numbers for 2016 came in almost exactly on target and consistent with the projections used earlier in the year. Projected EBITDA was $207 million; actual EBITDA was $209.7 million. Projected DCF was $142 million; actual DCF was $152.3 million. Unlike some MLPs that are sensitive to changes in the weather or commodity prices, SXCP has a stable source of revenue in the form of long-term take-or-pay coking contracts under which it produces coke from metallurgical coal. It also has a coal logistics business which again has long-term contracts.

2017 Projections - 2017 projections reflect this stability with EBITDA projected to be between $210 million and $220 million and DCF projected to be between $126 million and 136 million. DCF is down because 2016 DCF was inflated by a $14 million "corporate cost holiday" while 2017 will be depressed by an $8 million "make up" payment for the "holiday". One way to look at this is that "normalized" DCF (no "holiday", no "make up" payment) would be $134-144 million with $139 million as the midpoint.

Q1 2017 - First-quarter numbers are out and they look very good. In comparison with Q1 2016, EBITDA is up to $50.9 million from $47.3 million. DCF is down to $37.1 million from $45.9 million, largely due to the $7 million impact of the corporate cost holiday in Q1 2016. The most variable part of SXCP's business - coal logistics - is doing very well with the Convent terminal experiencing the highest volumes since its acquisition in 2015.

Analysis - Now that the market is no longer preoccupied with the merger, there can be more focus on the fundamentals of the business. The business case is, if anything, becoming stronger as EBITDA numbers have mildly exceeded expectations. Over the long term, SXCP has been reducing debt from $941 million in Q3 2015 to $813 million in Q1 2017. Both of SXCP's businesses - coal logistics and coke production - should benefit from policy changes in the Trump Administration. Coke production depends upon the volumes achieved by the steel industry which is a favorite of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Trump has committed to try to help the coal industry, and SXCP's facilities play a key role in the export market, which is probably one of the only forces which can lead to an increase in coal production.

Risks - A yield of nearly 15% does not come without risks. For one thing, the merger plan could be renewed although that does not seem likely in the short run. The tax issue is troublesome, but the 10-year grace period gives investors a nice time in which to recover much more than original cost on an investment today. It is also likely that SXCP has lobbyists working on attaching favorable amendments to any tax legislation likely to be passed. It is always possible that a large counterparty will run into financial problems and create default issues, but SXCP's counterparties tend to be the strongest players in what are admittedly volatile industries (steel and coal). SXCP may also get tired of paying a distribution which generates such a high yield and decide to cut the distribution and use the funds to pay down debt or buy back shares. There is no sign that this is in the offing, but other MLPs have gone down this path.

Valuation, Leverage, Dividend Coverage, & Price Target

Valuation : With an average projected normalized (no "corporate cost holiday", no "make up" payments) DCF of $139 million or $3.01 per unit, SXCP is trading for less than six times normalized DCF, which is dirt cheap. At this price, the company is generating 16.6% cash returns to shareholders, which is very hard to beat!

: With an average projected normalized (no "corporate cost holiday", no "make up" payments) DCF of $139 million or $3.01 per unit, SXCP is trading for less than six times normalized DCF, which is dirt cheap. At this price, the company is generating 16.6% cash returns to shareholders, which is very hard to beat! Leverage : SXCP has a very reasonable leverage level with a roughly 3.6x net debt/EBITDA ratio.

: SXCP has a very reasonable leverage level with a roughly 3.6x net debt/EBITDA ratio. Dividend Coverage : The generous distribution has a 116% coverage using normalized DCF. There are reasons to believe that growth in EBITDA and DCF will occur due to pending projects and policy developments that are favorable to the steel and coal industries. One SXCP project will likely come online in 2018 and increase cash flow. The Trump Administration and especially Wilbur Ross are favorably disposed toward the domestic steel industry and will likely use trade levers to improve its situation. Therefore, we would expect the dividend coverage to increase going forward.

: The generous distribution has a 116% coverage using normalized DCF. There are reasons to believe that growth in EBITDA and DCF will occur due to pending projects and policy developments that are favorable to the steel and coal industries. One SXCP project will likely come online in 2018 and increase cash flow. The Trump Administration and especially Wilbur Ross are favorably disposed toward the domestic steel industry and will likely use trade levers to improve its situation. Therefore, we would expect the dividend coverage to increase going forward. Price target : The company should probably be trading at least eight times normalized DCF given its very stable revenue sources. At that price level - $24/share. At $24/share, SXCP would still have a 10% yield. Now that the fog of the pending merger has lifted, the investment world can see the strength of SXCP's underlying business, and valuations will begin to edge back into sensible ranges.

: The company should probably be trading at least eight times normalized DCF given its very stable revenue sources. At that price level - $24/share. At $24/share, SXCP would still have a 10% yield. Now that the fog of the pending merger has lifted, the investment world can see the strength of SXCP's underlying business, and valuations will begin to edge back into sensible ranges. Analysts Price Target - As of May 4, 2017, there are three banks and analysts who cover the stock with a consensus rating of "overweight" on the stock and an average consensus price target of $21.0, suggesting a ~ 30% potential upside from the current price (Source: Wsj.com).

Bottom Line - SXCP is a value dividend stock trading at very attractive valuations. The company should experience long-term growth and see its current distributions of 15% increase as it serves more and more of the steel industry due to the retirement of captive plants. This undervalued stock has a possible 45% upside potential in addition to its very generous yield. SXCP is a very strong buy at this price.

Note: SXCP will go ex-dividend on Thursday, May 11, 2017, and payable on June 1, 2017.

