Aflac's Q1 2017 Results: Well... Not Astonishing But We Must Live With Them

Even if Q1 2017 results are not fantastic, Aflac remains a "buy and forget" company which rewards patient investors over time.

Furthermore, the company also decided to keep its quarterly dividend stable and had repurchased stocks to continue returning cash to its shareholders.

However, the underwriting performance remains strong, and we could expect the management to deliver the same level of profitability than last year.

The insurer does not start 2017 so well with a deterioration of its operating margins.

Notes for the readers

Most the figures are based on financial reports of Aflac, Inc. (NYSE:AFL)

Executive Summary

Last week, Aflac, Inc., a general business holding company operating in Japan and in the United States, which sells voluntary supplemental insurance products, shared its Q1 2017 results on the market. Yesterday, the complete quarterly report was published. The revenues amounted to $5.31B (-2.6% Y/Y) while the earnings per share beat the estimates by $0.05. Furthermore, the insurer has decided to maintain its quarterly dividend, following its dividend policy, and has continued to repurchase its shares during the first quarter of 2017. However, this positive news (maintaining the dividend at $0.43 per share, estimating a beat on the earnings, and the continuation of the share repurchase program) should not hide the deterioration in the operating performance that occurred on both of its subsidiaries, and the drop in revenues.

Revenue Drop Partially Offset By A Strong Yen/Dollar Exchange Rate

From 2012 to 2016, Aflac's earned premiums decreased by 14%, mainly impacted by the fluctuation of the yen/dollar exchange rate.

Source: Aflac's annual reports

At a constant rate, Aflac's earned premiums increased over the five years, but the fluctuations in the yen/dollar exchange rate completely hid the growth of the turnover.

In Q1 2017, the net premiums increased by $36 million to $4,638 million, or a 0.7% increase. At the company level, the net earned premiums of the Japanese subsidiary rose 0.5% to $3,194 million, and they increased by $77 million to $1,390 million in the U.S. Aflac Japan's growth was magnified as a result of the stronger yen/dollar exchange rate. In yen terms, Aflac Japan's premium income decreased 1.1% in the first quarter to ¥362.9 million.

The drop in the premium income was slightly offset by the growth in cancer and medical insurance products. In this low interest rate environment, the company has been focusing more on the promotion of these products as they are less interest rate sensitive than child endowment and ordinary life insurance products. With continued cost pressure on Japan's healthcare system, the company expects the need for supplemental insurance products will continue to rise in the future.

Regarding the contributions of the new annualized premium sales by product, we can see that the new annualized premium sales from cancer and medical insurance products represented 87% of the total new annualized premium sales in Q1 2017 vs. 58.6% in Q1 2016.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report

In the U.S., the premiums increased by 1.7% following the same trend than the new annualized premium sales (+1.7% in the quarter to $333 million).

New annualized premium sales for accident insurance, Aflac's leading product category, decreased by 0.7%, as well as the sales for critical care insurance sales (including cancer insurance) dropped by 1.0%. The fall in these two segments was offset by the rise in the sales of the short-term disability products (+8.2%) and the hospital indemnity insurance products (+0.6%). Unlike Aflac Japan's new sales, the product contribution remained quite stable compared to last year.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report

Regarding the total revenues, the breakdown between the U.S. and Japan remained stable with a slight increase in the positive contribution of the U.S. subsidiary.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report

However, the total revenues were impacted by realized investment losses. It was mainly due to losses related to derivative and other instruments while the net investment income remained stable (a $7 million drop) as well as the other income ($17 million in Q1 2017 vs. $18 million in the same period last year). The primary concern is not the total revenue decrease but the deterioration of the operating performance in both Japan and the U.S.

Margin Fall Driven by Higher Acquisition and Operating Expenses

Aflac is known for having a solid track record regarding its operating performance. With a 5Y average net combined ratio of 93.6%, the insurer strongly monitors its underwriting performance, which is mainly driven by a low combined ratio (around 68%) and a disciplined expense ratio (around 26%).

Regarding the Q1 2017 situation, it seems that the situation slightly deteriorated, as the net combined ratio was 95.1%, or a 90 basis point increase, compared to the same period last year.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report and Annual Reports

The increase in the net combined ratio was mainly driven by the expense ratio which rose by 90 basis points to 29.3% while the net loss ratio was flat compared to Q1 2016.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report and Annual Reports

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report and Annual Reports

The increase in the expense ratio was mainly driven by the growth in the operating and acquisition costs in the U.S. (+130 basis points to 39.5%). Generally speaking, the Aflac U.S. subsidiary has a better combined ratio, thanks to a strong claim monitoring, partially offset by the higher acquisition and operating costs than the Japanese firm in relative terms.

The expense ratio is lower in Japan than in the U.S. due to both Aflac's leading position and multiple distribution channels. In Q1 2017, we can see the same situation than in the past with the U.S. subsidiary more profitable than the Japanese one. But the gap regarding the profitability between the two entities has been reduced during the first quarter of 2017 because of the increase in the expense ratio of the U.S. firm.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report

According to the management, the burst of the expense ratio in the U.S. was mainly related to investments in the administrative platforms and enrollment platforms. We could expect the company to deliver a lower expense ratio for the remaining quarters of 2017, but we should be attentive on the evolution of the administrative and acquisition costs. In Japan, the underwriting performance is solid with a flat net combined ratio. We could expect the Japanese subsidiary to deliver a net combined ratio of around 94% as it did so well in the past.

At an investment level, the net investment decreased very slightly by $7 million, mainly driven by the decline in investment income of the Japanese company and partially offset by solid investment results in the U.S. which are in line with last year. In our view, the investment results should be still solid in 2017.

Regarding the earnings per share range, we could expect the company to deliver FY 2017 earnings of around $6.40 per share or a slight decrease compared to the 2016 earnings.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report and Annual Reports

Stable Quarterly Declared Dividend and Continuous Share Repurchase Program

As expected, the declared dividend remained stable compared to last quarter and increased by $0.02 per share compared to Q1 2016. However, with the drop in earnings, the payout ratio increased slightly.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report and Annual Reports

For 2017, we expect the company to pay $1.74 per share dividend, or 4.8% annual growth, following the decreasing trend as already seen in the past.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report and Annual Reports

Furthermore, we expect a slight increase in the annual payout ratio mainly due to the following mixed effects: an increase in dividend from the company to maintain its dividend aristocrat status and stable earnings.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report and Annual Reports

Following its stock repurchase program, the insurer repurchased $600 million or 8.5 million of its common shares. As every year, Aflac will continue repurchasing stocks to return more cash to its shareholders and also offset the drop in earnings mainly impacted by the foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Source: Aflac's Q1 2017 Report and Annual Reports

In our view, we anticipate the company to continue to actively repurchase its shares in 2017. For the first time, we could expect the number of outstanding shares to be below than 400 million.

Conclusion

The first quarter of 2017 was not the most amazing one with a higher combined ratio, a drop in revenues, and an increase in the payout ratio. However, the company seems to know what it has to do, and we could assume that Aflac's management will continue to redistribute earnings to its shareholders through a gradual increasing dividend and by repurchasing its shares. As mentioned before by many analysts or investors, Aflac remains a "buy and forget" listed company. The only would-be harming point could be an irremediable deterioration of the margins of insurers. Nowadays it is not on the cards, but let's see in Q2.

Notes for the readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on both insurance sector and service sector (mainly the industry "Home Furnishing Stores")? Please do not hesitate to follow me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.