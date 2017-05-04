Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:SNI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Dylan P. Jones - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Burton Jablin - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

James D. Samples - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Analysts

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

Alexia S. Quadrani - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Anthony DiClemente - Nomura Instinet

John Janedis - Jefferies LLC

Todd Juenger - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Doug Mitchelson - UBS Securities LLC

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Michael B. Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

Dylan P. Jones - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Thanks, Nick. Good morning, everyone. On the call this morning are Ken Lowe, our Chairman, President and CEO; Burton Jablin, Chief Operating Officer; Lori Hickok, Chief Financial Officer; and. Jim Samples, President of International, who is calling in from TVN in Warsaw.

We'll start the conference call with prepared remarks that should take about 20 minutes. Then we'll open it up for questions. If you prefer to listen in via the Internet, go to our website and select the Investors page. You can find the webcast link in the upcoming events section on the Investor Relations homepage.

Additionally, below the link to the webcast, you'll find our earnings presentation materials that we'll be referencing during the prepared remarks portion of our call. An audio replay will be available online later today, which you can access at your convenience. During the Q&A, please limit yourselves to one question and one follow-up, so that we can accommodate as many people as time allows.

Our discussion this morning will contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release.

Finally, our discussion this morning will also contain certain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those predicted. Some of the factors that may cause results to differ are set forth in our publicly filed documents, including our Form 10-K, available through our Investor website.

With that, I'll turn it over to Ken.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Okay, thanks, Dylan. Good morning, everyone. Always happy you're able to be with us today. The momentum we saw in 2016 has continued into 2017, as we further implement our strategy of strengthening our core businesses, building our reach, and most importantly, monetizing our audiences.

In the first quarter of this year, total operating revenue grew 5%, adjusted segment profit increased 6%, and adjusted earnings per share grew 19%, to $1.53. Our unwavering focus on building deep and enduring connections with upscale consumers everywhere through compelling lifestyle content in the home, food, and travel categories, and our ability to monetize that relationship with advertisers and distributors, is really what drives our consistent performance.

Our proven strategy for creating compelling programming focusing on ideas, information, and inspiration, has uniquely positioned Scripps Networks Interactive in the minds of viewers, advertisers, and platforms alike. 23 years ago, we created a cable network company. Now in 2017, we are a comprehensive lifestyle content business that relentlessly pursues deeper engagement with consumers everywhere, regardless of device or geography. Our lifestyle-leading brands are at the heart of Scripps Networks Interactive. And I'm happy to say that we continue to deliver great performance in our core businesses, our networks continue to resonate with consumers now more than ever.

We have seen consistent strength in ratings and we're continuing to strengthen our core business through investment in programming and we can see that pay off in our results. But as I've said, we're now more than just a television company. Three announcements that we made just this week underpin our strategic focus on expanding our reach through new platforms and technologies.

For example, yesterday Hulu announced that our networks will be included on their virtual MVPD product offering. Now, since our network group is not among Hulu's investors, that is one clear illustration of the value distribution partners place on the audience that we deliver and the value that we offer to businesses seeking to establish themselves with a mainstream audience.

The addition of Hulu means that our networks will be available on almost every one of the virtual MVPD skinny bundle offers announced so far. We're also excited to partner with each of these companies, as we bring our highly sought-after brands to new audiences through these streaming platforms.

Yesterday we also announced that we acquired next generation food media company Spoon University. Spoon U is a company created by Millennials for Millennials and we expect this acquisition to help us build our content, community, and brand as we accelerate our digital strategy and reach with younger audiences.

And just this morning, we announced that we've expanded our relationship with Snapchat, enabling us to create original short-form show concepts specifically for that platform. Food Network's launch on Snapchat's Discover platform in January 2015 was fundamental to our development as a digital content company, helping us to become much more agile.

Our digital content division Scripps Lifestyle Studios has become the one-stop shop for all digital content leading the way for digital and video integration. We've demonstrated incredible video and social growth over the last year as well. The Lifestyle Studios generated nearly 2.9 billion video views, that's an increase of about 450% over the first quarter of 2016, really a remarkable achievement and just one example of our determination to expand our reach across all devices.

Regardless of whether consumers are watching The Property Brothers on television on HGTV or seeing Andrew Zimmern on Facebook, or peeking behind the scenes of Iron Chef Gauntlet on their mobile phone, we're always looking to make sure we deliver a consistent and rewarding experience.

We've created a highly differentiated environment within the current media landscape. Our networks provide an optimistic environment, where consumers are open to receiving advertising messages and, importantly, act on those messages. This translates to strong financial results, with our network group consistently delivering advertising growth. To use a theme from our recent very successful up-front presentations, Environment Matters.

The environment we cultivate for our distributors, combined with the growing strength of our brands, satisfies the viewing desires of their customers and creates value for the distribution's business model. For those reasons, our networks have become essential to the leading multichannel providers, as well as reaching agreements with virtual MVD players such as Hulu, we continue to make significant progress and deals with more traditional platforms. For example, over the last several months, we've executed long-term renewals with a number of our distribution partners and have now renegotiated nearly 80% of our subscriber base for the next several years. We're not just focused on creating engaging viewing environments in the United States, but also throughout the world. TVN continues to deliver solid growth across its portfolio, increasing revenue, audience levels, and market share. HGTV in Poland continues to outperform even our own high expectations and provides a platform to debut in more European markets over the coming years.

We actively engaged in partnership discussions with some of the biggest media groups in key markets about launching networks or branded blocks of content, our success in countries such as Poland really reinforces our value to those potential partners. With important launches of our networks also coming up in markets including Germany and Italy, we're clearly demonstrating our commitment to expanding our geographic reach.

Let me close by restating that, over 20 years ago, we started to create and own lifestyle programming focusing on ideas, information, and inspiration, or as Burton Jablin said when he coined it, the three I's. It's created a unique viewing environment. We set out to ensure this content was available wherever and whenever viewers wanted to consume it, that philosophy continues to pay off, on linear television, on digital platforms, and internationally. It's a strategy that has served us very well. We continue to optimize our business across all areas, as we focus on enhancing shareholder value for the long term. Today's results are another demonstration of that commitment.

Now let me turn it over to Burton, who will review some of our first quarter operating results. Burton?

Burton Jablin - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Thanks, Ken, and good morning, everyone. Scripps Networks Interactive continues to perform at a high level, benefiting from our continued investment and focus on delivering engaging content across all brands. Following up on the theme that Ken spoke about, our approach to delivering a differentiated and engaging environment was highlighted in a recent study conducted by Nielsen. The results of the study indicated advertising messages were viewed 22% more favorably in our lifestyle environment than for general entertainment, reality, sports, or news. Nielsen also determined that viewers were, on average, 94% more engaged with a commercial viewed on our lifestyle, in our lifestyle environment than in the other genres. Compared with sports programming, lifestyle performed 150% better, and against news programming, 172%.

Those results demonstrate that environment really matters. The engaging environment we create, coupled with the popularity of our must-have lifestyle brands, continues to pay off in our quarterly results. In the first quarter of 2017, amid an evolving landscape, 5 of our 6 U.S. Networks posted year-over-year gains for adults 25 to 54 in sales prime ratings. In addition, 5 of our 6 networks grew or were in line for key total day ratings. When it comes to home, viewers look to us for how to buy it, build it, share it, and love it.

At HGTV, the network delivered its second highest rated quarter ever. HGTV was ranked as the number one network for women in both sales prime and weekend time periods, with solid delivery from hit series Fixer Upper, Flip or Flop, and Property Brothers helping to drive the quarter. Our programming teams have a knack for building on what works. And so we franchised our successful shows Flip or Flop to include several new couples in new cities. Flip or Flop Vegas premiered April 7 to strong viewership and ratings and has continued to deliver ratings success each week since. Our creative teams also have another new hit on their hands with Hometown, which premiered in the first quarter as the second highest rated show on HGTV for adults 25 to 54 sales prime, behind only our hit Fixer Upper.

In April, the positive momentum from these premieres helped position HGTV as the number one cable network for women 25 to 54 and the number 6 network for adults 25 to 54. HGTV also finished April as the number one cable network in weekends. The demand for food content continues to grow, and for Food Network, our programming has never been more relevant to the lives of consumers. In the first quarter of 2017, Food Network's ratings were even with 2016 for adults 25 to 54, while improving 4% among both women 25 to 54, and women 18 to 49. Leading shows in the quarter were Worst Cooks in America, and Kids Baking Championship.

Returning to Food Network for the first time in more than three years is the icon of cooking shows, Iron Chef. In its premiere episode on April 16, Iron Chef Gauntlet was the highest rated Scripps Network show that week and follow-up episodes continued to generate high marks for the network.

Travel Channel finished the quarter with adult 25 to 54 ratings up 9% for sales prime, making it the highest rated quarter since the first quarter of 2014. Travel Channel continues to build momentum off a successful programming slate which includes premieres of Expedition Unknown, Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern, Mysteries at the Museum, and Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations.

DIY Network continues to deliver ratings growth across its key demos with ratings up 4% for adults 25 to 54. Key shows included Texas Flip and Move, Building Alaska, and Holmes and Holmes.

At Cooking Channel, the network again delivered its highest rated quarter ever for adult sales prime, improving 18% year-over-year. Driving the growth were original series Carnival Eats, Dinner at Tiffani's, and Food: Fact or Fiction?.

Great American Country is a great complement to the Scripps Lifestyle portfolio with content that powers our audience's passion for outdoor pursuits. In the first quarter of 2017, the network posted its highest ratings since 2007, marking five consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year growth.

Our strategy to deliver consistent engaging and quality content seven nights a week continues to pay-off. With premieres every night of the week, viewers will always have a reason to return to our networks. Scripps Lifestyle Studios continues to lead engagement and broaden our reach on dozens of digital and mobile platforms. In the first quarter of 2017, Scripps Lifestyle Studios averaged more than 430 million monthly unique visitors across multiple platforms. The team produced more than 1,000 videos in the first quarter of this year. As Ken mentioned, video views in the quarter were up to almost 3 billion and we continue to see significant growth, as we move into the second quarter.

We continue to look for new ways to engage younger audiences. The agreement we announced today with Snapchat will enable us to bring original short form food and home related shows to the platform. This partnership allows us to further bridge our television brands to digital and create unique content tailored for the next generation of food and home enthusiasts.

Our TV Everywhere apps are showing significant growth in both video plays as well as user visits. Video plays in the first quarter increased more than 360% and average monthly visits improved 42% compared to 2016. The base is small but we're pleased with the momentum TV Everywhere is showing. In April, after generating more than 1 billion views, Food Network ranked number one among Tubular Labs food and drink category, topping Tastemade, Delish, and BuzzFeed's Tasty.

Our all star promotions team came together to create the ultimate seaside getaway for the 2017 HGTV Dream Home Giveaway. The annual sweepstakes received an all time high of 131 million entries in the first quarter. Internationally, our brands continued to deliver. The first quarter was another strong quarter for TVN, with ratings for the group improving nearly 6% with its key 16 to 49 year-old audience, compared to the first quarter of 2016. TVN, the main network, achieved a market share of nearly 13%, making it the most watched television station in Poland for persons 16 to 49.

TVN 24 was the most watched 24 hour news channel in Poland and TVN Style was the number one lifestyle channel during the quarter. HGTV in Poland continues to build momentum, as more and more audiences tune into its lifestyle programming. After launching earlier this year, HGTV is the number two lifestyle network in the country among women 16 to 49, second only to TVN Style.

For its just completed fiscal year, UKTV delivered record financial results, growing revenue 8% and EBITDA 11%, both in local currency. The multichannel broadcaster also grew its share of viewing 10% over the prior year.

We remain focused on growing our footprint in new markets. Most recently, we announced that Food Network will launch in Italy on May 8. This will be the first dedicated multiplatform food entertainment channel in the country, and will offer a mix of local original productions and our flagship shows. This launch in a key growth market for our company represents a significant milestone in our ongoing global expansion.

Quarter after quarter, Scripps Networks Interactive delivers consistent and improving operating results. We're pleased with our performance to-date in 2017, and I'll now turn the call over to Lori, who will review in detail our financial performance for the first quarter of 2017.

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Thanks, Burton. And good morning, everyone. I'll focus my comments today on the quarterly consolidated numbers and discuss our operating segment performance. Consolidated revenues in the first quarter increased 5% to $855 million, compared with the prior year quarter. This increase was driven by the strength of the U.S. advertising market, distribution revenue growth, and growth in our international businesses. As a result of our revenue growth, coupled with a modest increase in expenses due to timing, consolidated adjusted segment profit improved 6%.

The growth in adjusted segment profit coupled with lower depreciation, amortization and interest expense, as well as increase in foreign exchange transaction gains increased our consolidated adjusted diluted earnings per share to $1.53, compared with $1.29 in the prior year quarter.

Looking at our operating segments, our U.S. Networks' revenue increased 5%. This improvement was driven by growth in advertising demand for our lifestyle networks and the expected increase in distribution revenue. U.S. advertising revenue increased 5% year-over-year in the first quarter, due to CPM pricing increases, partially offset by an overall decrease in impressions, and a pricing mix shift away from higher price scatter inventory compared with the first quarter of 2016.

Scatter pricing was strong during the quarter, with CPMs up mid-to-high teens year-over-year and up high teens to mid-20% over the broadcast upfront. Our top five advertising categories during the quarter were food, retail, consumer packaged goods, financial, and pharma. These categories are consistent with the historical performance for the first quarter, except for pharma, which improved over 2016.

The healthy demand for scatter has continued into the second quarter of 2017, although quarter-over-quarter CPM pricing increases have tempered somewhat in the first month of the quarter, especially compared with the strong CPM increases realized in the second quarter of last year. Presently against top comps scatter-over-scatter CPM growth is running in the low single to low double-digit range and scatter over upfront CPM growth is running in the mid-to-high teens range. Additionally, we are presently seeing an unprecedented strong second wave of scatter demand in the quarter, during a period when scatter inventory and demand is normally slower.

This wave of demand would and should drive CPM pricing higher than what we're currently experiencing for the second quarter. Also included in our overall advertising revenue is our growing digital advertising business, which improved a healthy 12% over the first quarter of last year. This growth was partially offset by revenue decreases related to the strategic decision to discontinue our Netflix relationship and refocus our digital assets from ULIVE.com (20:19) to other more economically attractive digital efforts.

Including these impacts, our overall digital revenue increased 4% compared with the prior year first quarter. Distribution revenue for the U.S. Networks' increased 4.5%, contributing to this anticipated increase was negotiated rate increases and new distribution related to over-the-top virtual MVPD platforms. These increases were partially offset by industry subscriber declines. As a result of the increase in revenue, coupled with a modest increase in spending due to timing, adjusted segment profit for the U.S. Networks' increased 6% compared with the prior year quarter.

Looking ahead, we expect spending to increase in the second and third quarters, increasing in the mid-teens compared with the prior year for both quarters. Driving this growth will be increases in programming related to our premiere schedule coupled with higher SG&A spending related to the various strategic growth initiatives we spoke about during our February earnings call.

For the International segment, the majority of the revenues are generated by TVN. In local currency TVN revenue increased 4% compared with the same time a year ago. On a reported basis, International Networks' revenues increased 3.5% to $125.5 million. Driven by the revenue growth and relatively flat expenses, International adjusted segment profit increased to $15.5 million, compared with $10 million in the first quarter of 2016.

In addition to our consolidated international business, a significant portion of our international business is reported in equity income. These investments include UKTV and our partnership with Corus in Canada for Food Network, Cooking Channel, HGTV, and DIY Network, along with some TVN minority investments. In total, equity and earnings of affiliates was $20 million, down from $26 million in the prior year quarter. Driving the year-over-year decrease was the sale of Fox Sports South in the first quarter of 2016 and decreased contribution from a TVN minority investment. These declines were partially offset by a double-digit percentage growth at UKTV. Additionally, subsequent to the end of the first quarter of 2017, we announced the sale of a minority investment in Onet, a non-strategic asset for $54 million. This minority asset was not a material contributor to equity and earnings of affiliates.

On the balance sheet, I'd like to touch on a couple of items. We finished the first quarter approximately 2.3 times growth leverage, down from 2.6 times at the end of the fourth quarter, due to our strong free cash flow generation. Our capital allocation priorities remain consistent and we plan to use capital and operating cash flow to fund organic growth including programming, new capabilities, and multiplatform business models, as well as invest strategically through M&A, both domestically and internationally, and to reduce our leverage.

We will also continue to evaluate the opportunity to repurchase our shares under the existing board authorization, which has $1.5 billion remaining.

Finally, there is no change in our previously issued full year guidance. As I indicated earlier, based on current programming schedules and strategic growth initiative spending, we expect to see increased expenses in the second and third quarters. This will drive overall expense growth in the low to mid double-digit range in each quarter compared with the prior year. Overall, we continue to expect to deliver solid growth in 2017, as we make important investments in high quality content, data, and multi-platform opportunities.

I'll now turn the call back over to Ken.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Okay, thank you, Lori, good job. So, before we take Q&A, just a couple of minutes, I wanted to step back for a moment, offer a couple of observations, if I may. It is very clear that this is an industry that is undergoing significant change, as consumer behavior continues to evolve.

The companies, in my opinion, that will be successful for the long term are those that can optimize their business to take full advantage of the opportunities that technology and behavioral transformation offer us. Fortunately, adapting and changing is something that Scripps Networks Interactive really has at its very core. We've had it since day one. That's why I'm so confident in the long-term vision of this company.

For example, the steps that we've taken just in the last few days are a demonstration of how we've taken a set of cable TV networks and ownership of our content, and created a global lifestyle content business. It's a business that's taking active steps to grow, to respond to demand, and to build the brightest possible future. As we mentioned previously, yesterday Hulu announced that our networks would be on their live TV service from launch, making us the only cable network group not owned by Hulu shareholders to be included. That's a ringing endorsement of our brands and the value that they bring to advertisers and distributors. And just a few hours later, we announced the acquisition of Spoon University, a next generation food media company founded by two Millennials who actually grew up watching Food Network.

I think that's a demonstration of our commitment to really never sit still and always find ways to stay relevant with our audiences. And then this morning, we announced our expanded relationship with Snapchat, with a commitment to create shows on their platform to build on the successful food and home franchises we built on our TV networks. That's an indication of the way we have revolutionized our processes to become a nimble production house that can take advantage of audience and advertising opportunities within hours, not months.

So, around the globe, we're growing, we're developing. Our linear networks are entering new markets and capturing audiences every month. Our social teams are creating more videos and content than ever before. And we've gone from tens of millions of views per quarter to almost 3 billion.

Change is not easy, but at Scripps Networks Interactive we regard it as a necessity. That's why the fundamentals of our business are so strong. It's why we continue to grow and it's why I continue to have such a resounding faith in the long-term success of this business. So with that, let me hand it back over to the operator, and we'll be happy to take your questions this morning. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. Our first question today comes from the line of Laura Martin with Needham. Please go ahead.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

Hi there, guys, can you hear me okay?

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Hey, Laura. Yeah, good morning.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

Hey, great to (27:22). So, Ken, I'm going to push you on Snapchat. I often ask you about what your experience has been with Snap, and you said today that Food Network has been on there since January of 2015. And I sort of got the sense over the years that the economics sort of weren't there yet. And today we get an announcement that you're expanding the deal. So, if it's not money, why? Other than just there's billion hours and a thousand new pieces of content? I'm really interested in what the strategic offset is if there's no money behind it.

And then Easter shift, was there any, for Lori, was there any impact on the numbers? We are hearing from a couple of your competitors that Easter had an impact on the ratings. Those are my first two. Thanks, guys.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Okay, Laura. Well, it is the old line. It's not about the money, Laura, it's about the amount. But seriously, everything we do and you can call it early stage experimentation or partnerships, you name it, is always with the point of view that this eventually is going to be a profit center for us. In the case of Snapchat, I have to say it's been a great partnership thus far. Just in the last 12 months, we've doubled our audience on Snapchat, by now expanding into the Home category. We actually see this as a partnership that is going to lead to profitability. And we don't really share a lot of the financial arrangements that we have. But I have to say that we've been very impressed with not only what we've been able to do on Snapchat, but some of the anecdotal stuff that's coming from that. And I'll leave it there, although Burton may want to comment a little bit beyond that. Burton?

Burton Jablin - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Well, I would just add, you asked what's the value sort of beyond the economics. The value – you have to look at it in the context of other things we're doing. Remember, Food Network itself is targeted at 25 to 54-year-olds, but we all know, and data shows us, that there are a lot of people younger than that interested in food. So in that context, we're expanding our reach to younger audiences through Snapchat, most recently with Spoon U. And this is the process that you'll see us continue, because we want to get younger people who are interested in the food category, when they're young onto one of our services, maybe move them to other of our platforms. So it's part of a broader strategy.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Yeah, and then, Laura, before I let Lori answer the second part of your question, if I could take just a second, I mean, you've covered us for a while. You can remember a time when I was out begging people to give us $100 for a cable network spot, because the value just wasn't there. And if you look at a lot of things that we were doing with E.W. Scripps eons ago with these little cable networks and these little investments, we had these big newspapers and television stations and all this cash flow. It was really about getting bigger by thinking smaller and it's a lesson we've never forgotten. So now with successful cable networks, but very successful brands, how can we partner, how can we, as Burton says, go beyond our core audiences to younger audiences that are not necessarily on linear television? And the real way to do it is to partner with Snapchat, with Facebook, on and on and on. And we think it will pay off in the long term. And I think sometimes we just don't get the credit for some of this expanding beyond the core linear television business, because it doesn't show immediate payoff on the bottom line. But, I'm hopeful, like the little ideas of the cable networks that certainly were beneficial to the growth of the E.W. Scripps Company. Some of these small investments and small partnerships we're making now will benefit SNI over the long term. And then, Lori, you want to take Laura's question about ratings?

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Certainly. I would say on the U.S. side of the house that was not something I heard from our team saying that Easter had any impact on how we delivered. But I will say, on the international side, and TVN specifically, they were expecting Easter to have an impact, which, due to the weather, had less of an impact. And actually, they saw great ratings because people did not go on holiday, which is typically what happens in Warsaw during the Easter break. So, overall Easter did not have a noticeable impact on our results.

Laura Martin - Needham & Co. LLC

Super. Thanks, guys. Such an excellent management team. It's a pleasure. Those are excellent answers. I appreciate them all. Thanks.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

You're very kind, Laura. Thank you.

Our next question will come from the line of Alexia Quadrani with JPMorgan.

Alexia S. Quadrani - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you very much. My first question is just on the previous weakness we had been seeing with HGTV at the beginning of the year, which looks like it's abating and you're seeing much better results now into the June quarter. Is there any sense of how much was sort of a temporary displacement, given maybe high engagement news as a strategy that might be waning a bit? Or is it the change in your programming? Maybe it's a bit of both? Any color on that would be greatly appreciated.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Great, Alexia, let me kind of take a top line and let Burton dig in. And you're absolutely right. I mean, 2016 was just incredible year, especially first quarter for HGTV. First quarter this year, I mean, not only the amount of live news viewing, but it was a really, really interesting sports quarter, if you will, from the standpoint of the amount of engagement with sports viewing. So the first quarter was a little bit, I don't want to call it an anomaly, but I don't think we've seen that much live viewing in a quarter, unless you come up with something like the Olympics, or some big events.

So, we were fighting some headwinds in first quarter. But, look, you've been in this business long enough when you have incredible quarters. It's a ratings business that goes up and down, and our important thing is consistency, staying on target, on brand. So, Burton, do you want to expand on that?

Burton Jablin - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Well, that's right. And, Alexia, what I hear your question is sort of what's fundamentally going on at HGTV? That's what we examined with our teams. And we believe HGTV remains fundamentally strong. The second quarter was – sorry, the first quarter rather was the second best quarter in HGTV's history. It's still number one with women 25 to 54, upscale women in particular, upscale audiences. So when we analyze it, we see the specific things that Ken mentioned and then there's one more – I mean, these are things that affect us. We don't pay a lot of attention to competition, but there was a big hit on NBC this year on Tuesday nights called This Is Us airing against one of our biggest hits, Fixer Upper and we did see an impact there.

Now, once This Is Us went out of premieres, we saw Fixer Upper do just fine. So, again, these were specific things, news viewing, comparison to first quarter last year, not fundamental issues with HGTV at all. And I was just with our team this week talking about all the great new premieres they have coming on in the second quarter and for the rest of the year. I have just complete confidence in HGTV going forward.

Alexia S. Quadrani - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay, that's very helpful. And if I could just ask a clarification of a previous comment, I think, in your opening remarks, I think maybe from Lori, when they talked about the scatter environment in Q2, I think, if I might have heard incorrectly, but was the guide up low single digits to up to low double digits? It seems like a very unusually wide range. I just wanted to see if I heard that correctly and, if so, why such a wide range?

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

You absolutely heard that correct, Alexia, and it is an unusually wide range, but I think, it's just across our networks we're seeing different pricing points. But as I said we're seeing this second strong wave of demand. So I talked with Steve and he's feeling confident that that might tighten and we're going to see pricing pressure upward. But we wanted to be very clear and transparent in our comments.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Yeah, Alexia, I think, I mean, it's firm grasp of the obvious and you obviously picked up on it. I mean, there's some positioning here for the upfront. And this – I don't want to call it gamesmanship, but there's a little bit more, I think, this time around. So read into that, I think that wide range has something to do with setting up the upfront in some instances, if that makes sense.

Alexia S. Quadrani - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Definitely. Thank you so much.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Okay.

Our next question will come from the line of Anthony DiClemente with Nomura Instanet.

Anthony DiClemente - Nomura Instinet

Thanks for taking my questions. I have two, maybe for Burton or Lori. In the quarter, you talked about experiencing an ad revenue mix shift to direct response from scatter. Just wondering if you could size that, how many points maybe, or what was that worth roughly? And then do you expect that mix shift effect to continue into the second quarter or beyond at all?

And then for Lori, on the distribution side, I think you had previously said that you expect distribution growth to continue to grow throughout the year. So, it sounds to me like some of the softness in industry subs is really not affecting your expectations for distribution growth in the 2Q and beyond. So is it just the case that the rate increases from your renewals are offsetting any softness in subs? And should we broadly continue to expect distribution revenue to accelerate with each successive quarter throughout the year? Thanks.

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Okay. Well, Anthony, I'll take your first question on the mix, and just to clarify, where we saw the shift was more into the upfront. I mean, there was a little more DR, but I would say more of it was scatter playing into the upfront, which, as you know, is a lower priced market. And we do see some of that still happening in the second quarter. So we are seeing, I would say, more pacing on the upfront than we are on the scatter. But, again, the scatter is very strong. But that's what we saw and that's what we continue to see in the second quarter.

On the distribution side, we – like we said in the opening comments, we are being impacted like everyone else with the distribution erosion that's continuing. We're not seeing it escalate. It's been pretty constant with what we saw last year. And yes our pricing increases are helping to abate and offset that. And we do expect to continue to see increases throughout the year. But I wouldn't say – we're not looking for, like, huge jumps from quarter to quarter. We just think it's going to gain some strength. But like the rest of the industry, we continue to watch the sub numbers. But, again, as Ken and Burton both said in their prepared remarks, we have fortunately gotten onto all of these skinny bundles, and that's going to help, I think, protect us on that as that continues to grow too.

Anthony DiClemente - Nomura Instinet

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Sure, Anthony.

Our next question is from John Janedis with Jefferies.

John Janedis - Jefferies LLC

Hi, thank you. A couple of short ones, I think. One is, Ken, going back to your comment around more or less segment for advertising, you've also talked for a long time about your endemics. And, as you know, there's a lot of concern on the retail and CPG categories. So what is the outlook for those two? And how different is the growth you're seeing, do you think, compared to the broader marketplace? I think, you tend to take share maybe in marketplaces like this.

And then, maybe, separately, given the distribution revenue, which I think came in ahead of most people's expectations, were the price increases that you recognized in the more recent deals, maybe I'd call it above trends, if you will? And then, given your distribution on nearly all platforms, what is your appetite for being part of a skinnier bundle, like perhaps an entertainment bundle only, if you will, if the economics were right?

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

All right, John, let's start with your first question relative to advertising categories, endemics, et cetera. I would say you have to separate a little bit a lot of what's going on in retail as far as real estate and stores from advertising budgets, because, quite honestly, if you look at our categories and our endemics, we haven't seen much of a change. I'm looking across the table at Lori to make sure that we're in total agreement. I don't have the information in front of me, but Lori, in the categories in consumer products, et cetera, autos, financial, it's pretty consistent from what we've seen from fourth quarter, first quarter, and even trending beyond that.

Having said that, and, John, I think the fact that we always layer the endemics in. If you go back several years ago, it was a bigger percentage, if you will, of our overall advertising, fortunately. As we've grown it's become smaller. But, I have to say it's really helpful to have that, because when you have the home improvements, when you have the consumer products that are tilted towards the home and food categories, it's part of the reason that we, I think, are as consistent as we are in the advertising market.

But I think the easy answer is there's not a significant change that we're seeing at this point, depending on where retail goes and store closings and all those kinds of things. But if anything, some of that money in a couple of instances we've actually had a scene shift to advertising, where there's maybe more advertising dollars freed up, and less around retail locations.

And I think, in talking to Steve Jelati, that's a trend we expect to see continuing. That's why, John, we're expanding more into the digital areas as well and trying to get a bigger piece of that advertising budget. Lori, you want to take John's second question? I'll come back on the skinny bundle.

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Well, I would say we're not basically – I think, your question, if I recall, and correct me if it was not, was did we see an outsized rate increase in Q1 versus the rest of the year? I would say that's not true. I would just say, again, we were only trying to make sure that we managed expectations around the timing of when we did renewals last year and the impact on those come into play this year. Meaning that not everything get hit in calendar one. But we did see some strong pricing appreciation on a couple of our brands.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

And, John, back to, if you will, a family – a skinny bundle within a bundle, or some of the things that have been floated around out there. Our point of view is, and Hulu is a good example, we're just – we're in about just every one of these skinny bundles, and it's not a business that we necessarily want to go up and start out on our own, because slicing and dicing a $35 bundle down to whatever price point, right now, it doesn't seem to us to be a target we want to shoot for. I would leave all opportunities open in the future, but these partnerships – it's best for us to monetize with streaming services that are already doing the heavy lifting to get out there.

Having said that, the ability to go directly to consumer, if you will, I think long-term still has a lot of appreciation on our part, and potentially a lot of payoff. So, we're going to keep our options open, but it's just safe to say that's not something that we think is in our imminent future.

John Janedis - Jefferies LLC

Great. Thank you very much.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

You got it.

Thank you. Our next question will go to the line of Todd Juenger with Sanford Bernstein.

Todd Juenger - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Oh, hi, thanks. Two questions on advertising, one sort of simple and to the point, I guess. Probably for Lori, I guess, I just, I know I'm going to get asked, so I'll ask you: How to help us get confident relative to your revenue guidance for the year, compared to sort of first quarter and especially advertising results and growth rates. I think, you guys are still expecting, I guess, an acceleration of year-over-year growth throughout the year, based on, I think, on your guidance, correct me if I'm wrong, and if so, I guess, give you the chance to help us understand why you'd have that confidence, given what seems to be going on with pricing environment and mix shifts and things like that.

And the second, I'll just put it – while I've got the floor, the second sort of more strategic question, maybe Burton or Ken, Burton, you talked about the differentiated engaging environment for advertising and how important that was to you. That seems to contrast to me actually directly with what some of your peers are saying when you think about maybe something like this open AP interface, which seems to be sort of disaggregating the sale of audience from the surrounding context and environment. And basically you could argue just commoditizing the audience. And it's an interesting contrast to your point of view with that trend and hear what you think about the compare and contrast there and what's – and how you think selling your context in that audience insulates you and gives you an advantage, as the industry goes up and down and ratings go up and down. Thank you both.

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Well, Todd, as far as what gives us confidence is I would start with we didn't change our guidance. So that's a resounding that we feel comfortable with what we said. And, again, that's total revenue guidance, I will point out, as far as what you expect from quarter to quarter. And, again, I think it's we continue to look at our brands, the endemics, the demand that we're seeing, and again we're early stage of the upfront process. We still feel that's going to be a good market for us. So again, we just remain confident in our brands and the product that we're putting out there, advertisers demand along with endemics that we talked about helping that kind of leave a nice solid foundation for us. So, I would – it's simple answer to a simple question.

Burton Jablin - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

And on the broader question of strategy, we love these kinds of questions, we do think about them a lot, and I think there is actually room for both. But when you're a company like ours that from the beginning has been in specific categories where we target specific audiences in those categories, upscale educated audiences who have a tendency to do what they view, as we always say, we take advantage of that differentiation. In a world of other kinds of content, that is less differentiated, whether it's scripted content or other kinds of reality programs, where it's not clear what the difference is between one network and another in terms of their focus, that becomes harder, and easier to commoditize, as you put it. And then on the digital side, we see the same bifurcation going on. You have programmatic buying, which we do. We engage in it to make sure we're filling all of our inventory, but the real interesting area for us are what we call high-touch digital advertising deals where we really do work with marketers to create really specific hopefully 360-degree cross-platform buys that capitalize on the specificity of our audience, the targeted nature of our content, and the environment we create.

So both exist in this world, there's no question. And in some places, we play in both worlds, particularly digitally. But we think the differentiation is a real advantage for us, and the more the rest of the market commoditizes, we think we have even more of an advantage by being targeted.

Todd Juenger - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Makes sense. Thank you both.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

You got it, Todd.

Our next question is from the line of Doug Mitchelson with UBS.

Doug Mitchelson - UBS Securities LLC

Sorry about that. Thanks so much. Question on the Hulu deal (46:57) Henry Ahn and the rest of the team there that worked on that. Was that deal consistent with your other distribution deals? Or were there unique terms that were necessary to get into that service given the ownership structure that you mentioned, Ken? And the press release implied that the smaller nets would be included in Hulu at some point. And I guess that suggests to us that Hulu at some point might offer other tiers of service for customers to upgrade to. Is our read of that accurate? And then I've got one more.

Burton Jablin - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Well, this is Burton. Basically, as we've seen in other of the new offerings, there are tiers, and we've been very up-front about saying that our fully distributed networks are designed to be on the basic packages, as they are with Hulu and other of the virtual MVPDs and our digital tier networks are designed to be on tiers. So, the economics of this deal anticipates the same thing. And in terms of the economics, we've said all along that the deals we're doing with virtual MVPDs, the over the top services, are at the same level or better than the economics of the deals we do with traditional distributors, and that's still the case.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Yeah, Doug, actually you gave me an opportunity, thank you, for singling out Henry Ahn and his team. If you look at Snapchat, if you look at the Hulu deal, and as you know we're in virtually all of the MVPDs, kudos to Henry and his team. It's very difficult out there right now in the distribution environment, and I think for Henry and his team to continue to put points on the scoreboard just emphasizes both hard work of that group, but the fact of the matter is, our value is recognized by every distribution product that's been rolled out.

And also the fact that Hulu overall in their strategic plan continues to value advertising which is critically important for us in the deals that we do. So it truly was a win-win and we couldn't be more pleased that Hulu decided to include us.

Doug Mitchelson - UBS Securities LLC

The other area I wanted to focus on was wondering if the Tribune sale opens an opportunity for you to participate in some way with any of the buyers to go after the minority stake in the Food Network JV. And if not, given your leverage is down to the mid-2s, how should we think about the balance sheet and deployment of capital as we get later into the year? Thanks.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Go ahead, Lori.

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Well, Doug, I would say we have always been interested in bringing in Tribune's stake of Food Network. But, again, it's always about price and timing. So, I would just say we would always be interested if someone approached us and pricing and timing made sense and, as you pointed out, our leverage has come down. So timing is a lot better than it was probably a year ago for us on that front. And, as you said, if not Tribune, what will you do with that capital? And I think I'll come back to what I said in the scripted comments and that is we, of course, look to deploy that capital organically to help grow the business, starting with our programming, looking at these multi-platform opportunities that we've been talking about today, and as well as new capabilities. Again, not the capabilities to go direct to consumer, where a lot of our peers are doing that, but just capabilities that you need to do that. So we're making some investments and we've talked about that. We continue to be opportunistic on the M&A side, both internationally on the digital front, Spoon U being a good example of that, but on the digital side there's not big huge capital outlays that we see in the foreseeable future. And then we continue to look out there. So, I think we've always said that we will be opportunistic, but we'll also be balanced and think about returning capital to shareholders if we don't have better uses for that. So, I think, just based on your question, you can see we've gotten in a much more comfortable leverage position. And I'm sure, as we always do, we will be talking to our board about this in our board meeting. It's a continual conversation, but we do still have $1.5 billion authorization remaining.

Doug Mitchelson - UBS Securities LLC

Great. Thank you so much.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Appreciate it, Doug.

Our next question will come from the line of Ben Swinburne with Morgan Stanley.

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good morning, guys.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Good morning.

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

I wanted to ask a couple of questions. Lori, could you come back to your comments on the second quarter ad market. I think you said the comps, you called out the tough comps in Q2, but when I look at your numbers last year, it looks like Q1 was the tougher comp, at least from a revenue perspective. So, I thought maybe you could just help us think about the year-over-year comp between Q1 and Q2, as you think about modeling your second quarter ad sales. And then you talked about – it sort of jumped out to me as an unprecedented, I think you used the word wave of demand. And I know we're not going week-by-week, but maybe you could just give us a little more context around that. Are you suggesting that your scatter guidance or state of the scatter market is conservative?

And then just for the broader team, I thought this launch in Italy is interesting. We've seen some real success from some of your U.S. peers who have gotten into that market. Could you talk a little bit more about how you see that opportunity and sort of the timeline for kind of capturing it and maybe compare what you're doing there to other international launches that you've done, so we can think about the opportunity from a revenue and profitability perspective?

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Sure, Ben, we'll let Lori take the first question and Jim Samples is on the line from Warsaw. We'll let him tackle the question around Italy and some of these potential additional launches. Lori?

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Yeah, let me clarify when I was saying tough comps on Q2, what I was specifically referring to and you'd probably have to go back and look at our comments from last year Q1 and Q2 to understand that. So thanks for asking the question. It really was about the year-over-year scatter pricing increases, we saw an elevation and a widening of the gap. We went from probably low double-digit increases in scatter versus scatter in Q1 of last year to we were almost high teens to 20% year-over-year. So we really saw that scatter pricing take a huge bump in the second quarter. So it wasn't overall. But I was meaning to highlight that the scatter pricing marketplace really got extremely hot in the second quarter of last year.

As far as an unprecedented wave. I was talking with Steve Gigliotti just yesterday. Usually by this time and maybe as you're going into the upfront, you see a lot less activity going on, but he has got charts that show that the demand, they're still knocking on the door, they're still looking to buy scatter, and it's usually moderating by now. So, he's seeing just an opposite trend, which is why we're trying to give some color to why we gave that pretty wide range that somebody asked a question about earlier is that we're seeing that that's probably going to tighten up and we might see some lift and strength to that. So, since we won't talk to you for a few months, we wanted to give you that color.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

And, Jim, are you on the line? And can answer Ben's second question?

James D. Samples - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

I'll be happy to. So, the announcement in Italy is, it's very exciting. This is our second digital terrestrial network in Italy with the launch of Food Network. We had Fine Living in the market already, it's more a home targeted network. The exciting thing about this one in particular is that we were able to secure a low channel position, which is extremely important in that market, with Channel 33. And with both of these flagship networks in place, we'll also be able to do more cross-promotion. There's been a tremendous amount of advertiser interest there. So as we look at each of these markets stance for the second part of your question, we look to see: Is there high pay TV penetration for example? In the case of Italy, the answer is no, it's much more of a broadcast network. Is there an opportunity for us to get in and get some valued real estate in order to bring in the kind of viewership that you need in a broadcast environment? And the case was, yes. So very exciting in Italy.

We also have a strong DTT, digital terrestrial presence here in Poland. And as we grow in these markets, some experience in the UK as well, we're able to segment our investment into sort of the traditional pay television environment, digital terrestrial, over-the-top, like with the player here in Poland. And I think the key is just to change that mix according to where that market is, and that's been our strategy.

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Helpful, thank you.

James D. Samples - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

One other comment: The underlying thing that makes this such an exciting opportunity is that we own the content, we have a tremendous amount of output coming from the U.S., including the formats. And so we can replicate that success both with locally produced content and the content coming from the U.S.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Good stuff. Thanks, Jim.

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thank you.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Thank you, Ben.

Our final question will come from the line of Michael Nathanson with MoffettNathanson.

Michael B. Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

Thank you. I have three. One is probably for Lori, just on math. Going to Doug's question about the buying of the food minority stake, can you give us a sense of what are the economic benefits besides the accretion of taking cash and buying it from acquiring it? Is there a tax savings? Is there, Ken, an admin savings from basically having it all managed under one company? So, is there any other economic benefit that you could quantify for us?

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

I think you've got it. That's why it's more of a financial play. We control the asset. We've already got the strategic benefit, based on the stake that we own. So really it becomes right price. We're looking at the cash flows and that's really what the math is.

Michael B. Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

And no tax change in the domicile of it from New York to Tennessee? That's not part of it?

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

No, not based on that, no. You could get into structuring it, if there's tax advantages to how you do a transaction with someone. But I think, just for us buying it and bringing it in, it does not have a tax – the only tax impact we would have is that you would see our effective tax rate go up. Because right now, our effective tax rate doesn't include the income – their share of the income that's reported in our EBITDA numbers.

Michael B. Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

Okay. And then can I ask you on the affiliate fee growth this quarter, you guys started the deals with Verizon and CenturyLink. Did that benefit this quarter? Or will you see those deals flow through the rest of the year?

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Those will be – I think they're going to come through the year. They're going to be coming through the year.

Michael B. Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

So the first quarter didn't really include those signings in the number you reported, in terms of whatever lift you got wasn't in the first quarter?

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

I will have Mike (57:19) get back to you on that. I don't want to misspeak on that.

Michael B. Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

Okay. Okay, and the last one, you called out before the $30 million to $40 million in new initiative spending. Did any of it occur in the first quarter or you said 2Q, 3Q is the bulk of it.

Lori A. Hickok - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

That's the bulk, very small amount incurred in the first quarter, but it would be immaterial overall. And just to go back to your first question, just to be clear on the tax benefit, and when I was talking about structuring, just to make sure that you understood what I mean, there could be step-up benefits for us, depending on how a transaction is structured. So I'm sure you're familiar with how those work, but I wanted to be clear, if I was probably a little opaque on structuring and how you buy that could have a step-up benefit for us, which could be part of the economics.

Michael B. Nathanson - MoffettNathanson LLC

Okay. Thank you. Thank you, Lori.

Kenneth Wayne Lowe - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Thank you, Michael.

Dylan P. Jones - Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc.

Thanks, everyone, for listening in today. As a reminder, Mike Gallentine and Sara Burnett will be available for follow-up calls through the rest of the day. I'll now hand it back to the operator for replay information.

