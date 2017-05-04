Market Touchstones: 4 Key Indicators Tell The Future

The key to understanding where the market is headed, and its associated risk levels, is knowing where to look. Without a framework to guide investment decisions, emotions generated by headline news and market volatility lead to higher portfolio turnover and lower returns. A good framework will help investors manage daily ups and downs and maintain investment positions for the longer term. This is particularly true for investments in market indexes such as SPY. Longer term investments in the correct general market trend help to reduce portfolio turnover and improve returns. The question is: What is a good framework to guide longer term investment decisions? Below are four key indicators that paint a picture of the current market risk level.

Touchstone 1: Recession Alert

Leading indicators are often combined to create a binary probability forecast for a recession in the near term (6 months). Below is a summary of three recession indicators, one from the Federal Reserve probit model and a logistic regression model. The combined forecast indicates the odds of a recession at less than one percent.

Touchstone 2: Phase of Business Cycle

Knowing the status of the current business cycle can help to guide our investment decisions. Business cycle phases enable us to understand market risk levels and likely sector rotation patterns. The phase of the business cycle can be determined by looking at historical data as it relates to rates of change in economic indicators. The graph below shows us that we are most like in the final stage of expansion. This means that we can expect further increases in market value (NYSEARCA:SPY) but most likely with higher levels of volatility.

Touchstone 3: Market Valuation

Knowing if the market is under or overvalued is critical to investment decisions. Market valuation can be estimated by looking at numerous factors including: (1) Earnings trend (2) Inflation outlook and (3) Treasury Yield. The graph below is a plot of the Standard and Poor's 500 index along with the market valuation algorithm. A positive indicator value means that the market in undervalued. The current indicator is positive.

Touchstone 4: Probability of a Correction

Numerous weekly indicators are available and can be used to relate to the probability of a 10% or greater market correction. In the graph below historical economic and technical data are related to prior corrections and used predict the near term probability of a correction. The current indicator shows the probability of a correction at 11.0%.

Conclusion

A composite of various market indicators can be used to gain market insights. The current composite says that we are in the final stages of an economic expansion and that it is safe to invest. Given the slow rate of expansion, the third and final stage of the business cycle may last for an extended period of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.