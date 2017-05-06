PRO Weekly Digest: Investing From A Family Office Perspective With CDM Capital

The advantages of a family office vs. hedge funds, why SPLS could attract the interest of a PE firm and using more effective watch lists are topics discussed, and CDM Capital shares a bullish thesis on QCOM.

Feature interview

CDM Capital is a PM at a value-oriented family office and a long-time Seeking Alpha contributor. Notable calls include ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE), Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) and Walter Energy (NYSE:WLT). We emailed with CDM Capital about how best to use dry powder, how to filter discussions with management, and shorting recent IPOs.

Seeking Alpha: What advantages does a family office have compared to a hedge fund? Are there any disadvantages?

CDM Capital: The advantages are numerous if one is in the correct family office setting. First, the most important advantage by far we have over other asset managers is a long-term time-frame, typically 2-3 years when looking at most investments. We usually find most hedge funds have short-term oriented structures (quarterly or monthly performance hurdles) with corresponding payouts that incentivize short-term thinking. We just don’t think we have much of an edge trying to game quarterly earnings reports or forecast macroeconomic events. The second major advantage is we have an open mandate structure across asset classes and sectors. We typically focus on developed market equities (U.S. and Western Europe) through a value oriented lens, focusing first on downside risk. The third main advantage we have is the ability to hold large sums of cash for long periods of time if there are limited compelling ideas (which happens to currently be the case). The final main advantage is we’re managing money for a single-family office and don’t have multiple clients to “hand-hold” and monthly or quarterly performance calls, we also are not raising outside money, so we’re not distracted by marketing and sales meetings. We just focus on doing the best job we can for our one client; this focus creates a great environment for learning and fine tuning our investment process. All these factors combined are a rare thing, and we’re grateful to have the trust to implement the strategy.

As far as the disadvantages we can’t think of any really, we’re fully aligned with our main investor and we don’t have the excessive fees of most hedge funds. High fees work great on the way up (for employees), but when performance is not there most of the clients tend to pull capital quickly. As you’ve probably seen with the recent carnage in the hedge fund space, allocators have little tolerance for high fees and poor returns. Having a lower cost structure enables many managers the ability to survive during sub-par performance periods that will inevitably come.

SA: In early 2014 you said Staples (SPLS) had 50% upside and by the end of the year the stock reached the target. Is the subsequent pullback another buying opportunity? Is there any hope the Office Depot merger gets resurrected with the new administration? Does SPLS attract the interest of PE firms with all their dry powder?

CDM: To be fair we haven’t really focused much attention recently on Staples or Office Depot. We suppose the recent pullback could be an opportunity, but the dynamic is completely different than it was three years ago. We do have a view that Judge Sullivan and the FTC made a big mistake in stopping the deal between Staples and Office Depot, under almost no circumstance can we think of why there would be antitrust concerns or higher prices for buyers. The office supply dynamic has changed drastically over the years from ink and paper based products to more electronics (tablets, PCs, monitors etc.) and a greater focus on breakroom supplies such as food items and coffee. All these items are commonly sold online or at other physical retail locations. With regards to a private equity owner, we could see that occurring once again, as you probably know Bain Capital was the former owner, so we could envision private equity taking another bite of the apple.

SA: To follow up, in a prior article you said SPLS would be attractive after a 20% correction (which it was). Can you discuss how you successfully navigated two major challenges facing investors in this type of situation 1) forgetting about an idea altogether if it is non-actionable at the time 2) not buying on the pullback if it arrives because of fear it could fall further, thinking fundamentals have changed because the stock is down, etc.?

CDM: Great question, we think part of the timing on our end was luck, but we also think we are fairly disciplined with regards to not overpaying for a business. With value investing you must understand the risk to reward and have the discipline to bet only when the odds are in your favor. The other key is to remain patient until the correct “fat pitch” arrives, “you don’t have to swing at everything”, as Buffett says. One of the ways we navigate potentially missing an idea is to create a list of stocks we believe are cheap (cigar butt types) on our focus list that we monitor every day. We also have a large list of businesses that we think are long-term compounders with terrific moats that we continually monitor for dislocations. These are businesses that usually have a long-term trajectory up and to the right, however they typically trade in long-term valuation ranges on EV/EBITDA, P/B, P/S, & P/E etc. We make considerations based on these valuation bands, and usually are opportunistic on bad news that we don’t consider fundamentally damaging long-term.

Not buying because of the fear of it falling further is certainly something we wrestle with at certain points in time. However, we usually welcome further pullbacks as opportunities to add if we have a high conviction on the idea. Being contrarians by nature we tend to buy things as they are going down, which usually results in short-term mark-to-market losses, we almost never bottom tick anything as it is going down. We are comfortable having losses on the books initially, because we are trying to get the meat of a long-term move, on a 2-3 year time horizon most of the short-term gyrations are not important to us.

SA: Speaking of dry powder, how should investors use this to take advantage of such opportunities in general? How much should you keep, where do you keep it (cash, treasuries, etc), how quickly do you deploy it? Does the type of money you run (your own or a family office vs a hedge/mutual fund) determine how much dry powder is used?

CDM: I think the amount of cash held should be solely based on whether there are individual stocks that provide a decent margin of safety. Everyone wants to make a lot of money quickly, but you must be careful not to force ideas especially when you’re under allocated. Having said that, we are not seeing many things in today’s market that represents compelling value. We currently are running about 45% cash and are not in a rush to put money to work.

SA: In your article on Walter Energy you said the acquisition of Western Coal may prove to be fatal (Walter Energy subsequently went bankrupt). Obviously not every transformative acquisition ends this way but how should investors evaluate the bullish spin typically given by management when acquisitions are announced?

CDM: We think most of the analysis should just be common sense, Walter was doubling down on high cost metallurgical coal in a very cyclical industry at a time when the steel market looked toppy. We think one thing investors didn’t see or correctly anticipate was a large portion of Walter’s historical profitability was solely due to large supply disruptions from Australian floods. Investors took those profitability numbers as the new normal for coal markets, while the correct analysis was that profitability was unsustainably high and was due to rapidly deteriorate over the coming years.

Concerning the bullish spin, we attend conferences regularly and occasionally schedule one-on-ones with the CEOs and we try to have the mindset that about half of what they tell us is fluff. The best thing when speaking to the C level execs is when you have a question about a business detail in your mind before the meeting.

SA: Based on your excellent call on ExOne (XONE), shorting ahead of a lock-up expiry can be a very profitable strategy. However, you mention several factors that investors need to be aware of before making this type of trade - can you discuss?

CDM: Shorting is a tough game, but recent IPOs are fertile ground for finding excellent short opportunities. We typically look for a large run-up in the stock since the IPO, a high percentage of the total float coming out of lock-up, extended multiples relative to comps, and a lot of hype surrounding the business that is not deserved. We also did a bit of scuttlebutt work on ExOne, we called competitors and other suppliers and realized they had an inferior product. Their product was based on metal alloys, combining different metals used in high precision parts for different applications, whereas most buyers wanted one solid metal rather than a composite due to reliability.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

CDM: My highest conviction idea right now that we can discuss is Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Qualcomm has historically been a high quality, wide moat business that has grown tremendously over the past two decades. The unknowns and confusion that have occurred recently started when Apple and the FTC announced a lawsuit against Qualcomm, claiming the business is monopolistic and unlawful. QCOM lost roughly $20bn in market cap in just a few days after the announcement, implying further future damages and potentially some tie-ups with regards to the acquisition of NXP. In our discussion with analysts and legal experts, Qualcomm's licensing business model and potentially a portion of QCT is perceived to be in jeopardy. While it's clear there will certainly be some headwinds, we believe the downside scenario being priced in is much worse than the likely outcome. Prior legal battles set a precedent between Qualcomm and Apple that sheds some light into the likely outcome. We believe the dispute with Apple is more of a negotiating tactic rather than an attack on Qualcomm's entire business model. Incorporating a significant haircut to consensus EPS estimates for fiscal 2017, and the NXP deal not going through, we think there is limited downside from today's levels versus the corresponding upside if some things unfold in Qualcomm's favor.



Thanks to CDM Capital for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow its work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Home Capital (OTC:HMCBF) is down ~80% (in CAD) since Duane Bair rhetorically asked if it was the next Countrywide in July 2015. Most of the decline came in the past two weeks after the Ontario Securities Commission accused Home Capital of misleading investors, which caused a run on deposits and debt downgrade to junk.

Call from the archive - VNOM

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is virtually unchanged since Thomas Lott shared his bullish thesis in February 2017. In an update comment last month, Thomas highlighted the accretive M&A strategy as the multiple paid for two deals last year was effectively reduced by half due to cash flow doubling. In an update comment after the company reported earnings, Thomas noted how the stock barely moved even though it “crushed earnings” and raised guidance (with production expected to grow 40-50% in 2017 and perhaps 30+% in 2018). As the original price target called for ~50% upside, and the recent earnings report confirming the strong fundamentals, this may be worth another look.

Noteworthy PRO articles

In addition to the Top Idea we published this week, we wanted to highlight the winners from our 52-Week Highs And Lows contest. Out of 70 entries, these are our choices as the four ideas most worth your time:

1st place: GS Analytics - Long AMWD (American Woodmark) - $3,500 prize. 2017 should be an inflection year given the improving pricing environment in the big box channel while the entry in the semi-customized cabinet space helps its dealer channel revenues; this growth is being ignored by the sell-side who may be forced to play catch up with earnings revisions.

2nd place: Amit Ghate - Short ADSK (Autodesk) - $2,500 prize. The sales model transition is not going as well as expected, and the stock trades at an extreme valuation, which is inflated by the use of non-GAAP numbers that exclude stock-based comp.

3rd place: Esekla - Short GDDY (GoDaddy) - $1,500 prize. GDDY looks like a broken growth story given the increasing threat from non-profit Let's Encrypt and a poor reputation in the developer community while the highest-margin annual domain certification revenue is going away permanently.

4th place: Ian Bezek - Long ASR (Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste) - $500 prize. The market appears to have overlooked a transformative acquisition as ASR increased its traffic base by almost half while only paying out 5% of its market cap; this deal is expected to add at least $25/share in value in the short run with additional upside from overall growth of the Mexican aviation industry.

We also named 12 finalists:

You can also find all contest entries here; there are lots of good ones to take a look at.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at the “market agnostic” biotech industry.

Risk-tolerant investors frustrated with the lack of attractive opportunities with the market at all-time highs (which we are increasingly hearing about) may want to consider venturing into biotech - an industry known for offering high-risk and high-reward opportunities through all market cycles. I ran a screen for PRO long ideas in the Biotech sector.



Three ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of May 4 close):

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) by ONeil Trader: Published on May 4, 2017, unchanged since publication, and author's price target offers ~100% upside. SOTP value (three marketed products showing solid growth, promising pipeline and net cash) is ~100% above the current price; past (emphasis on past) connection with Martin Shkreli and issue of price gouging are in the rear view.

Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX) by Healthcare Explorer: Published on May 4, 2017, up ~15% since publication, and author's price target offers 100%+ upside. RXDX has a superior business model and better growth outlook than LOXO (and both companies are targeting the same molecule); however, the latter is valued ~5x higher than the former. An interesting pair trade would be long RXDX/short LOXO.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) by Jérôme Verony: published on May 2, 2017, virtually unchanged since publication, author's price target offers 100%+ upside. An updated model of its antibiotics pipeline puts fair value at $100+ (~4x current price) as a recent data read-out reinforces the superiority of Plazomicin while preclinical work on new drug candidate that obtained QIDP status shows AKAO is not a one trick pony. Jérôme’s previous call in November 2016 resulted in a ~400% gain. For further reading, see his recent interview with a former carbapenem marketing strategist.

