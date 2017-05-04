Why Is It So Expensive To Grow Gilead?

In this earnings recap video, analysts Andrew Hall and Ben Nye review a refreshingly quieter quarter for Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD). Gilead, battling lower sales of blockbuster drugs like Harvoni, continues to struggle to reignite growth.

According to Nye, growth is likely to come from one of two ways, neither of which appear to be working like the well-oiled machine he would hope. First, the cash on hand could be redeployed into an acquisition of a late-stage biotech company with a promising pipeline. The problem with this is two-fold. On the one hand, the Gilead Board would need a change of heart. The Board largely lacks a slate of directors who have extensive experience in making these types of large biotech deals. While having Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) CFO Kelly Kramer on the Board certainly gives acquisition experience, the team has been reticent to commit capital to such a deal. On the other hand, there appears to be a relative dearth of biotech companies with promising pipelines that actually trade at reasonable valuations. As a result, GILD has instead determined to sit tight and repurchase shares as the stock has declined.

The second way of reigniting growth and recovering the declines from the cash cow Harvoni is through organic investment in R&D. The company has been investing heavily in R&D but this has yet to bring meaningful results. On an adjusted basis, according to company filings, GILD spent $889m on R&D in 1Q17 and has spent $4,029m over the trailing twelve months. This is a high level of investment for a company that has seen revenue decline ~17% Y/y in Q1.

However, as Hall and Nye discuss, there are many positives for GILD. First, the balance sheet is not overlevered to the extent that companies like Valeant (NYSE:VRX) or Teva (NYSE:TEVA) are. Second, even if Harvoni sales continue to fall precipitously, the company's broad array of drugs means that the firm should continue to remain profitable. The issue is the uncertainty with respect to how this all shakes out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.