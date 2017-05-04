FNFV Group (FNFV) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FNFV Group (NYSE:FNFV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Daniel Murphy - Senior Vice President and Treasurer

William Foley - Chairman

Brent Bickett - Executive Vice President and Corporate Strategy

Analysts

Chas Tyson - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Operator

I like to now turn the conference over to our host, Dan Murphy. Please go ahead.

Daniel Murphy

Thanks and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2017 FNFV earnings conference call. Joining me today are FNF Chairman, Bill Foley; and EVP Brent Bickett. Bill will begin with a brief strategic overview and Brent will then review our portfolio company investments, we’ll then open up for your questions and finish with some concluding remarks from Bill.

Let me now turn the call over to our Chairman, Bill Foley.

William Foley

Thank you, Dan. During the first quarter we sold a total of nearly 1.9 million shares of Del Frisco's common stock for total cash proceeds of approximately $31.6 million and a realized gain of $5.1 million. Our holding in Del Frisco’s is now just under 1.2 million shares. We are continuing to focus on completing the necessary filing, shareholder vote and other closing conditions for the FNFV tracking stock exchange.

As part of the exchange that we expect to complete in the third quarter, we intend to form a new publicly traded company named, Cannae C-A-N-N-A-E Holdings, Inc. to replace FNFV and more formally reflect its independence from FNF, with a new trading symbol of 'CNNE' currently on reserve with the New York Stock Exchange.

I’ll now turn the call over to Brent Bickett to review the portfolio of the company.

Brent Bickett

Thank you, Bill. Ceridian HCM generated first quarter revenue of $187 million, a 4.7% increase over the first quarter of 2016, with first quarter 2016 revenue being adjusted to reflect the sale of Ceridian’s United Kingdom payroll business last June. EBITDA in the first quarter was $26.3 million, a 16% increase from the first quarter of 2016.

Excluding Ceridian’s light works joint venture, Ceridian HCM generated first quarter revenue of $167.4 million, a 3.3% increase over the prior year quarter. In the first quarter, cloud based revenue was $90 million, a 36% over the first quarter of 2016 on a constant currency and float interest rate basis.

237 Dayforce customers were signed and 210 went live on the cloud platform during the first quarter. Life to date, 3,500 customers have been signed and 2,550 have gone live on the platform. Continued investments in product development and implementation processes and procedures are resulting in increased sales of the Dayforce product and efficiencies in implementation costs and timelines as evidenced by the increased call based revenue and overall EBITDA growth in the first quarter. We are encouraged by the start to 2017 and look forward to continued improvement and reported financial performance throughout the year.

American Blue Ribbon generated first quarter revenue of $273 million, a 6% decrease from the first quarter of 2016. EBITDA was approximately $9 million, with an EBITDA margin of 3.3%, compared to EBITDA of $11 million and an EBITDA margin of 3.8% in the first quarter of 2016.

Same-store sales in the aggregate declined by 4%, as 99 same-store sales declined by 0.8%, O’Charley’s declined by 5%, Village Inn decreased by 5.9% and then Bakers Square fell off 6.7%.

While 99 same store sales results outperformed the [Knight] track and Blackbox regional industries by over 250 basis point, O’Charley’s and Diligence continue to be more impacted by the weakness in the casual and family dining environment.

One Digital continues to post strong results generating first quarter revenue of nearly $47 million and EBITDA of $11.4 million representing 28% and 37% growth respectively over the first quarter of 2016. EBITDA margin was 24.4% and organic revenue growth was 3.9% for the first quarter.

During the first quarter, One Digital increased the size of its credit facility to $200 million and extended the maturity date to March 2022 giving the company additional capacity to capitalize on the strong pipeline of potential acquisition.

Finally, at March 31, FNFV’s book value was approximately $917 million, or $13.80 per FNFV share. This includes $160 million in holding company cash, an increase of approximately $31 million from year end caused primarily by the $31 million in proceeds from the sale of Del Frisco shares.

Let me now turn the call back to our operator to take your questions

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jason Deleeuw. Please go ahead.

Jason Deleeuw

Thank you. The [Indiscernible] margin looking a lot better and I’m just wondering how much of a contribution there was from higher short term rate that have flowed?

Brent Bickett

Let’s see. It was that was not material. It will take a little bit more of an interest rate boost before we start seeing anything meaningful on the float side.

Jason Deleeuw

Okay, so that’s even better than I guess for the margins, because it’s just what the business – can you give us the 14% in the first quarter was I think that, that’s in a while, so can you just – should we expect further margin improvement from here, because the cloud-based revenue is continuing to ramp?

Brent Bickett

Yes as we talked about last year, the company has made terrific strides in terms of by making investments in implementation and trying to automate more of the implementation process, so we are seeing significant reductions in the hours that it takes to have a customer go live on the platform. So by making that more efficient, using less hours and getting some reported earlier and also reducing your cost and you are starting to recognize revenue sooner. So and as we further said the cloud-based revenue is growing rapidly 36% on a constant currency and interest rate, flow based. That type of growth we expect to continue to see for the foreseeable future, and that’s far outpacing the cost of what you need to service that. So, the short answer is yes, we do expect to see margins continue to improve this year and into the subsequent years.

Jason Deleeuw

Great. And then on One Digital, the organic growth rate, I think I heard was 3.9% so that’s slower than what we have seen and just looking for a little bit of color on the organic growth at One Digital.

Brent Bickett

Sure. Keep in mind last year the organic revenue growth was over 13%, so they are accompanying a rather tough quarter. So if you – and if you remember from our call last year we brought in earlier than expected carrier bonuses which that’s why we have such an extraordinary organic revenue growth of prior year quarters. So if you were to normalize that I think you would – we’re still very pleased obviously to be able to comp over a tough quarter and still get the organic revenue growth of 3.9%.

Jason Deleeuw

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question is from the line of John Campbell. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, this is [Hayden] on for John. It looked like there you guys didn’t repurchase any shares in the quarter and I am wondering is that a function of the share price or is that simply a function of not keeping that unfold in [Indiscernible].

Jason Deleeuw

It’s more a function of keeping it on hold during the spend. We – as you may have heard that our main company FNF we also passed on the share repurchases but again we’ll be opportunistic and take a look at the stock price versus other opportunities to deploy the cash.

Unidentified Analyst

And then so that probably implies well that any modernization efforts are going to be called off until the end, but I’m wondering does that same thing hope through for new investments and are there any particular industry type investments that you are looking at as far as new investments?

William Foley

Yes, that sometimes deals come in awkward times, but we’d have to weigh monetization or an acquisitions in light of our desire to complete the split-off. So that is mindful. But if a good opportunity comes we’d have to deal with it at that moment in time. And on the acquisitions side, yes, we’ve actually have explored things in a variety of industries. One was more in the in the financial services area and a couple more in the healthcare services area, but we have obviously -- if we would've done it we would have announce it, but there are some interesting opportunities that we've been spending sometime walking through.

Unidentified Analyst

I had really one more. Can you just remind us real quick what left in escrow from the [FFP] proceeds, and going to affect any effect or its timing of realization there?

Brent Bickett

Yes. So we have about $20 million left in escrow which I think cash we will enable but for any potential identification that the claims from the sale of stock will get it in November.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you, guys.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Chas Tyson. Please go ahead.

Chas Tyson

Hi, guys. Good afternoon. I just want to ask about kind of the broader setup for the company as you go to the spin process here, I hope I get freed up to a little more flexibility in terms of where your investing and what maybe you’re devastating. Do you just talk about kind of maybe the timeline that we should expect over the next couple of quarters, complete spin and then what we should think about in terms of potential monetization as well as any cash infusion that you might be take a look at and in what form they might take?

William Foley

Yes. So we’re actually – we’re not being held up by the spin-off that’s been on restructure. We continue with latest trends that look at acquisition. We have three or four that are progress fairly nicely but there's always hiccup. We have a couple of – we have released one monetization event that is sort of [astonish] the place that will probably happen, if it does happen prior to the spin-off been effective.

So we’re not really slowing down. We have slowed down on the stock repurchase, but we’re going to be very active and we feel like we’re really kind of much better now and we’re no longer having our – even though we’re separate public company, we’re no longer being consolidated over that Manhattan.

It gives us a lot of flexibility to look at some serious operating companies and we believe we’re going to by the time we done with raising capital and doing some other transactions we will have $600 million or $700 million of cash on hand. And that gives the chance to make two or three serious acquisitions to average off. So those going to be some exciting things happen definitely over the next six months.

Chas Tyson

Okay. And in terms of capital raising, can you talk about what form that might, I mean, we can to try to raise it for four companies or just try to raise the definitely level and what may you look at?

William Foley

Both actually, we might bring investors in various investments. We’re thinking about having – one of idea is that FNF would be continuing shareholder in FNFV to the extent of about the 10% of stock or so. We have one other potential partner that wants to be about a 10% owner. So all those things are all happening sort of can pull in the spin-off and concurrently the spin-off. So we have a lot of – I think they’re not large transaction, but a lot of moving parts right now has been move to this very good spin-off.

Chas Tyson

Okay. And then, the one monetization you said that you might be completing before the spends, can you shed any light on that what they might be?

William Foley

On the average you’re going to not produce.

Chas Tyson

I guess, I guess, I’ll look forward. Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from [Indiscernible]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Quick question, you have currently about $160 million and with the [FOC] escrow cash and then actually the sale of remainder of the fiscal share, you had roughly 200. If you get 10% and 10% to other investors that roughly $200 million, is that would be that in the form new shares and other question would be, would you do a right issue for other shareholders who participate in that?

Brent Bickett

I’ll answer that. The ides with on the FNF side the Bill mentioned would be new shares and the new invested obviously would be new shares. We talked about maybe doing a considering a rights offering. We haven’t made any decision in that regard. But we do think as we separate from FNF, and keep in mind, we do have a fair amount of credit support that currently exit from FNF and lot of that will go away, so we’re thinking for the long term to make sure we’re adequately capitalize to pursue good opportunities that create shareholder value, so we’re trying to make sure we have a proper amount of capital, deal the phase off on opportunity that we stay in.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks.

Operator

Question is from the line of [Kiran Ahuja]. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. Just a question as you view Bill, I just love to get your thoughts on civilian and the rationale not to at least file S-1 at this point. When you look at environment where the cloud players have terrific multiples, the IPO windows open. Just trying think to why it doesn’t make sense to do something now particularly with the leverage of the company. If you enter into a tougher – a tough economic environment, it might not be as open and you might find yourself in a tough position. We’re waiting for years rather couple of quarters.

William Foley

I’d say, we’re just going to move through this year and get the EBITDA run rate where we – everything is falling into place, with the $26 million of EBITDA in first quarter and the growth rate associated with it, you can kind of do a multiplier on that and see where the 2017 EBITDA is going to be. So, your point is well taken. For us it’s probably about seven to eight months premature to move down that track. We just need a little more time to prove that [Indiscernible] isn’t the old -- but the cloud-based revenue is growing at a 36% rate that we are continuing to do implementation for being accepted, so your point is noted, but we need a little more time.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And then just we love to get a little more color from your also similar way in terms of One Digital and what you think, I know in the past you’ve talked about a $50 million EBITDA number is kind of the boggy after which maybe you’ll think about doing something?

Brent Bickett

Well, I mean we obviously we think it’s an attractive asset, right. And I think there will be lot of interest in the company both from an acquisition viewpoint or from an IPO, but it's tracking to that number as we as we as we speak. And as its get bigger, it gets more interest. So and we held it now, I guess that the December 2012, so everything just like what Bill described in on Ceridian, I think it holds true for digital, but it does – become important towards a monetization whether it’s a sale or whether its IPO or something like that. But its performing well, the great company and we’re happy with our investment there.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And then lastly on the one asset that obviously not doing that well, which is the restaurant businesses. These are small businesses could say they’re sub-skill. Just trying to think to why it doesn't make sense or someone for them to be in someone else's hands at this point. I know you guys have a terrific view of the management team and how they can improve margins, but very candidly that that hasn’t happened. So just curious what would you think maybe it's best step forward over the next kind of one to two years?

Brent Bickett

Well, I think you’re exactly identified what we’re going to do. We’re probably going to move on from the restaurants. The restaurant investment and we’re going to it in early fashion, the first one the easiest one to test from [Wisdel] first skills. And then we have a few other things that we are working on right now. But again as I said, they’re not in conjunction with the spin-off, but we’re about 18 moving parts going on right now. Some acquisitions, system dispositions and then all the spin outwork.

So, again your point is well taken and we are acutely aware of the under performance of the restaurant company. We don’t like to deal with underperformance for an extended period of time. You’ll be seeing something handle the restaurant on the floor.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. It’s very helpful. And then maybe just squeeze one more. It might have been the release that I missed but in terms of the updated thinking of when spin will be done and you’ll be free to kind of do what you want to do.

Brent Bickett

We think it’s toward the end of the third quarter, well although that it’s still the third quarter of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Well, I would like to now turn the conference over to Mr. Foley for any concluding remarks.

William Foley

Thank you. We will continue to focus on growth, financial performance and monetization of our current investments about [speaking] attractive future investments that will create value for our shareholder. Thanks for joining us today.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for participation, for using AT&T teleconference. You may now disconnect.

