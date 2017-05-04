FNFV's (FNFV) CEO Randy Quirk on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

FNFV Group (NYSE:FNFV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Daniel Murphy - SVP and Treasurer

William Foley - Chairman

Randy Quirk - CEO

Michael Joseph Nolan - President

Tony Park - CFO

Brent Bickett - EVP

Analysts

Mark DeVries - Barclays

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Jason Deleeuw - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Mark Hughes - SunTrust

Geoffrey Dunn - Dowling & Partners

Chris Gamaitoni - Autonomous Research

Kevin Kaczmarek - Zelman & Associates

Karan Ahooja - Eminence Capital

Bose George - KBW

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded

Daniel Murphy

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today are Chairman, Bill Foley; CEO, Randy Quirk; President, Mike Nolan; CFO, Tony Park and EVP, Brent Bickett. We will begin with a brief strategic overview from Bill, Randy will review the title business and Tony will finish with the review of the financial highlights. We will then open the call for your questions and finish with some concluding remarks from Bill Foley.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts including statements about our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to the risks and other factors detailed in our press release dated yesterday, and in the statement regarding forward-looking information, risk factors and other sections of the company's Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

Let me now turn the call over to our Chairman, Bill Foley.

William Foley

Thank you, Dan. The first quarter was strong start to 2017 we generated 11.1% adjusted pre-tax title margin our strongest first quarter pre-tax title margin since 2013. Additionally, adjusted pretax earnings of 175 million with the largest amount of first quarter adjusted pre-tax title earnings in the history of the company.

I’ll upgrade you into more details on the performance of our title insurance business. Black Knight continues to perform tour expectations generating revenue of $256 million and adjusted EBITDA of $114 million for a 46% adjusted EBITDA margin. FNF Black Knight ownership stake is currently worth approximately 3.4 billion or more than $12 per FNF share. We are continuing to focus on completing the necessary filings shareholder votes and other closing conditions for the Black Knight distribution. We remain on track and expected third quarter closing at the Black Knight distribution. Additionally the Black Knight senior notes that FNF guaranteed will be paid last week and therefore the guarantee no longer exists.

Last week we completed an amendment and extension of our FNF credit facility pushing maturity date on the $800 million currently undrawn facility to April 2022. We do expect to borrow $300 million on the facility to fund our senior note maturity on May 15.

During the first quarter and early in early April we have repurchased and individually negotiate transactions 61 million of face value of our four to quarter percent convertible notes during 2018. The total purchase price was approximately 134 million with 82 million having been settled in the first quarter and remaining 52 million settled in early April. This elimination needs to issue approximately 1.4 million shares of FNF stock into notes have been converted.

Finally, in March we were successful on re-domesticating our 3 major underwriters to the state of Florida. This allowed us to take special dividends from the 300 writers totaling $280 million on March 15.

I’ll now turn the call over to Randy Quirk to discuss the title insurance business.

Randy Quirk

Thank you Bill. As Bill mentioned this was another strong quarter for our title operations. We expected the residential purchase and commercial markets to drive our performance in 2017 and they did just that in the first quarter. Residential open and closed purchase orders increased by 6% and 11% respectively in the quarter and total commercial revenue grew by 6% versus the strong first quarter of 2016. We expect seasonal acceleration in the title business over the next three quarters and look forward to continued strong industry leading performance from our title insurance business.

For the first quarter total open orders averaged approximately 7,600 per day with January at 7,200, February at 7,600 and March increasing to nearly 8,000. As I mentioned purchase orders open per day increased by more than 6% for the first quarter. Total open orders were 8,150 per day for the month of April and purchase orders open per day grew by more than 5% over April of 2016.

We experienced consistent growth in our direct and agency channels as each grew by 10% over the first quarter of 2016. Direct revenue benefited from a 3% increase in closed orders and a 7% increase in the fee profile primarily driven by the high percentage of purchase closed orders.

On the agent side, 85 million or 19% of our agency premiums were generated by agents signed subsequent to January of 2015.

We had a great start to 2017 in the commercial business. Total commercial revenue of 224 million was a 6% increase over the first quarter of 2016 driven by a 2% decrease in closed commercial orders and a 9% increase in fee profile.

National commercial revenue of 127 million grew by 5% as closed orders increase by 6% and the fee profile fell by less than 1%. We remain confident that 2017 should be another good year for our commercial operations.

The total fee profile of $2,148 increased by 6% over the first quarter of 2016, as 58% of closed orders were purchase related versus 55% in the first quarter of 2016. The increase in the commercial fee profile also benefited the total fee profile.

Let me now turn the call over to Tony Park to review the financial highlights.

Tony Park

Thank you Randy. We generated $1.9 billion in total revenue in the first quarter with title generating nearly $1.6 billion in total revenue Black Knight contributing $256 million in total revenue and our corporate and other segment generating $63 million which is predominately the real estate brokerage and sync revenue. Adjusted pretax title earnings were $175 million a $33 million or 23% increase over the first quarter of 2016. The first quarter adjusted pretax title margin was 11.1%, a 130 basis points increase over the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted net earnings were $118 million or $.42 per diluted share.

First quarter net cash flow used in operations was $11 million versus net cash flow provided by operations of $73 million in the first quarter of 2016. The primary drivers for the decrease in cash flow from operations despite stronger earnings were a) the $65 million consent order settlement at service link and b) a $60 million swing in the timing of our biweekly payroll ride.

The title segment generated $1.6 billion of total revenue for the first quarter, a 9% increase over the first quarter of 2016. Direct title premiums and agency premiums both increased 10%. Personal costs increased by 8% and other operating expenses grew 1% both lower than the 10% increase in title premiums. FNF group debt outstanding was $2.5 billion at March 31, with nearly $1.6 billion of that debt at Black Knight. Our debt to total capital on a consolidated basis was 27% quarter end on an FNF only basis the debt to cap ratio was 16%.

Our claims paid $51 million were $1 million lower than our provision of $52 million for the first quarter and we continue to provide for claim losses at 5% of title premiums. Our provision rate against all title premiums plus escrow fees is 4.25% for industry comparison purposes and closer to 4% for all title related revenue.

Finally our FNF group investment portfolio totaled $4.7 billion at March 31. From the regulated standpoint we have $1.8 billion and statutory reserves $1.2 billion of regulated cash and investment and $750 million in secured trust deposits for a total of approximately $3.8 billion in regulated cash and investments. From an unregulated perspective we have $400 million of unregulated cash at FNF group as to March 31. There is $300 million in consolidated cash and investments at Black Knight and service link and approximately $100 million in cash at subsidiaries. Both of which are restricted by minimum working capital other regulatory requirements or to let those businesses run themselves autonomously.

Let me now turn the call back to our operator to allow for any questions.

Mark C. DeVries

Yes. Thank you. So with the spin of the Black Knight shares still on track for 3Q, Bill I just wanted to get your update and thoughts on kind of what your plans are for use of access capital of cash and [indiscernible] to take up leverage post the spend?

William Foley

We have been giving a lot of thoughts. The title group and the really FNF which is now just going to be, it's just going to be a title company with ancillary business and services there are various acquisitions that can be made in the real estate brokerage areas that we can follow-up we could execute against we have a plan of an automation plan with regard to fully automating the escrow closing real estate purchase process from the [indiscernible] all the way through the closing with the lender. We are working on Black Knight on that software development program but then obviously we get the up, we have the opportunity with once the convertible notes are taken care of either increasing the dividend or engage in a pretty aggressive stock buyback program. So that's sort of the – that's really sort of the plan. Buy some title agencies keep on executing to get start real estate brokerage of initiatives on software initiatives that we have and stock buybacks and dividends.

Mark C. DeVries

Okay. Thanks it's helpful. And then Randy I think you indicated in your comments that you are optimistic and have another good year in 2017 and commercial I was hoping if you could just provide little more detail there kind of what you are thinking is does that mean kind of a up year-over-year from a revenue perspective or what exactly does that contemplate?

Randy Quirk

Well, as you know, last year we finished with the second best year ever and then we came out quite strong here in the first quarter. Our MCS group, our national commercial groups revenue was up significantly and our local commercial is little bit flat over prior first quarter of last year but it's very early on year so we expect to do really as well as we did last year in 2016 the experts are estimating a slight fall out in revenue in the commercial arena 2017 but so far we are coming out real strong. Our operators are looking at multiple multi-state transaction big energy play all the segments of commercial are good so we are actually very, very optimistic we are very pleased with the start locally and with our commercial units and we look forward to have another excellent year.

Mark DeVries

Okay and how is the – other than presumably the pipeline for the larger size deals and commercial which I guess presumably was behind some of the strength and the average fee profile there is that pipeline shaping up quite well as you look out with the second quarter?

Michael Joseph Nolan

Mark, it’s Mike, it actually is. We had pretty broad performance both in segments and geographies in our commercial space particularly in national and multi-family was very strong, office was strong, energy as Randy mentioned healthcare and we saw a bit of resurgent in multi-site transactions a few good multi-site closings in the first quarter and a pretty good pipeline of multi-sites that we didn't really have as much as in 2016. If you look at the variance in 2016 and 2015 it probably was less multi-site transactions so we are encouraged to see some new energy if you will in that space and our national open orders for the first quarter were up 9% over last year so we are encouraged about what that could mean as we move into second and third quarter.

Mark DeVries

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of John Campbell from Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

John Campbell

Hey guys. Congrats on the quarter and good start of the year.

William Foley

Thank you.

John Campbell

It looks like you guys have pretty healthy balance growth at both agency and direct. It looks like the orders were solid especially the purchase orders, I mean that's running ahead of the market and the peers what exactly drove that? Was it geographic mix, or was it kind of maybe acquired to some extent?

William Foley

I think some of it is geographic mix. The West coast which is where we have our, the lion share of approximately 60% of our direct operations in the West. The West California those markets are very strong in terms of the purchase market. And then, on the agency side we have been signing new agents, we have been expanding our share with agents. That's really the mid part of the country in the East so that they both have been running quite well but driven very much by this purchase side of the market.

Randy Quirk

Couple of years ago we set a goal for ourselves to increase our agency market penetration by 3% net gain and we received the numbers for 2016 in March and our net increase in the agency share was 1%. So one third of the way to our two year goal or two and a half year goal so that's part of it. We are signing agents. We are developing additional systems to be more competitive in the marketplace and we continue we believe we will continue to see that agency penetration increase. Frankly we see no reason if we have 42% national market share in direct operations that we shouldn't have a 42% national market share in the agency and that's the goal we are going to have next five or six years to get at that point.

John Campbell

Okay that's helpful and then you guys haven't been in the 16% debt to capital since like pre price, I think 3Q 2007 was last time we saw that as we think about post spend and kind of freeing up the balance sheet just given the call to debt given your history with bills, I mean it sounds like there could be maybe something coming down the pipeline but just curious if I think about your cash and then the access debt capacity I am getting about billion dollars or so of dry powder. Bill can you just run us through again kind of where you head as far as share repurchase M&A and then talk about kind of your pipeline. It sounds like you guys are looking to get maybe little bit more in the real estate brokerage space you guys can buy I imagine a lot of rev there but just curious overall?

William Foley

One thing we are going to do this time is we are not going to stray from the basic goal of remaining the title insurance based business. So we are not, well Black Knight was a great company and it got us service link back which was important to us from the national platform the reality is the Black Knight trades so much different multiple and federalist national financial trades for. So there are M&A opportunities we are always looking where to sync transaction was an example of one that we did last summer that we believe is going to enhance our basic title branch operations and our county operations throughout the country as we continue to roll that out. We also believe that we come upon something with regard to the software developer program we have underway with Black Knight developed end to end program from the moment of time [indiscernible] to the time when the transaction closes and we interface with lender.

So it's going to be acquisitions in those areas plus some agency acquisitions, larger agency acquisitions not we are going to try and stay away from the ones and twos and three million dollar acquisitions but look to larger acquisitions that will expand our market share in various states which maybe under-served by the underwriters.

And then honestly you will probably see a define stock repurchase program that will be consistent and will be happening every daily share repurchase program and then it will be fairly aggressive. We will be away from the stock repurchase program lately because we are spinning off Black Knight and if we repurchase right now we are basically paying 12 bucks a share as basically be dilute because we are buying that Black Knight evaluation. So once the spin off happens then we can – we have a lot of flexibility and we can certainly put some leverage on the company because 16% historically is way under kind of our base number 25%. So we have a lot – we are going to be in a very, very enviable position as move forward.

John Campbell

That makes sense. Thanks guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jason Deleeuw from Piper Jaffray & Co. Please go ahead.

Jason Deleeuw

Thanks and good morning. I think the first quarter title margins were very impressive and just wondering you observed the decline in refinance volume, so kind of wondering can we expect continued margin expansion through the year as you observe the decline already in the first quarter and still expanded margin nicely?

William Foley

Yes we will have margin expansion. It was very good first quarter at the 11.1% certainly better than what we experienced in the first quarter of 2016 but with the refinance business coming in and that's those open orders have stabilized really consistent run rate for last three or four months but the purchase continues to build sequentially each month with the first four months of the year. So, we did anticipate the fall off and refinances we made our staff new adjustments in the back end of the fourth quarter and through the first quarter here. So if the expenses in control, stabilized refinance a good commercial market and growth in the purchase market that we have seen for last four months we will get up into our target which has typically been 15% and beyond that. Certainly next two quarters should be very good at back-end of the year it seasonally falls off a bit but that's when we see the strong commercial but we will be spending our margins here to the second, third quarter.

Jason Deleeuw

Great, thanks for all that color. And then, on the provisioning it sounds like the apples to apples kind of comparison of the peers is quarter-on-quarter or even closer to 4% including escrow revenue. I am just wondering you’re seeing with claims is it possible that we could see lower provisioning?

Tony Park

Hey Jason its Tony. As you said and as we talked about in prior quarters the trends in claims has been favorable really for a couple of years now if not more in terms of what we've been looking at, not just the performance of the recent advantages but less adverse development if you go back several years of the '05 through '08 period. As you mentioned, we provided a 5% for the quarter. But if you adjust that to add escrow and other title, it's more like 4%.

The 2010 through 2016 expected ultimate loss ratios are actually running below our 5% provision rate currently, and in fact some of those are even below 4%. If you take the average of those seven years, it's 4.2% of premium, just premium. So, it's well below our 5% that we're currently provisioning. We'll continue to keep an eye on '05 through '08, those years, clearly are becoming more and more mature. And if we don’t see any more adverse development in those years, there is a possibility that the provision level comes down even maybe 50 basis points below the 5%.

Jason Deleeuw

Great, thanks for that. And just quickly on the last question, the dividend payout ratio, you're going to have a ton of free cash flow coming here. It sounds like you've freed up some more with the title sub. So, just wondering what the thoughts on the dividend payout ratio once we get passed the Black Knight.

Tony Park

We believe this it's better to be consistent and to have a consistent dividend payment rate as opposed to doing a special dividend. You get a quick pop and then sort of it goes away and every one forgets about it. But we have consistently raised our dividend over the last several years, not only we're raised it, we're making announcement after our October board meeting, so that's two board meetings from now, we just concluded our April/May board meeting.

And that will at the point in time when the Black Knight spin has been effect deep in the FNFV is been detached from FNF although already is a separate re-traded public company, but it'll be completely detached with a different name and different board and so on. So, if I were guessing, I'd just look at the past history that define what's going to happen in the future and normally we raise the dividend in October in our October board meeting.

And it will give us a good look, because we'll have a good understanding of our cash on hand or cash flow. We'll be at a 16% debt at cap, I mean, pretty as I said earlier, pretty enviable position for a company to be in. it's making strong, that has some time. And tailwinds behind us making good money and has great cash flow.

Jason Deleeuw

Great, thank you very much.

Mark Hughes

Yes, thank you. I think you may have alluded to that, but the recent trend in refi orders per day, has it helped pretty steady in April compared to Q1?

Randy Quirk

Yes, it has. It's been consistent for almost five months, we're running about 2500 per day. So, it's then been very stable. We actually anticipate a little bit more of a fall up as we move through the first quarter and it just wasn’t there. So, that's helpful to us and that it's easier to manage to that because typically the swings in refinances is what involve all of your staffing additions and then when you need to reduce the staff. So, stable refi works very well for us because our expenses are in check.

Mark Hughes

Understood. Thank you.

Geoffrey Dunn

Thanks. I got a few for you. Bill, first, what's the strategy behind the broker play, I'm trying to understand maybe the risk. If you start getting bigger in the broker space, do other brokers choose not to direct business your way or is this more defensive in some markets, again somebody like a reality who has their own title operation. What is the ultimate strategy here and how do you think about the risk there?

William Foley

Okay, we have a very strong management group in our real-estate brokerage operation. Very they're performance oriented, they make good margins, they're demanding of their agents and you really hit on as a bit, it is in large part its defensive. We have other title insurance and reality that own either own title insurance companies or agents or title insurance companies that own brokerage companies. And we really haven’t seen any impact from the acquisitions we've made and they have been primarily in California.

The California agent is pretty independent and is basically tied to a sales rep or an escrow officer. So, we haven’t seen negative or adverse development relative to being in the real-estate business. We're also very interested in adding value to our real-estate agents by through this through our CINC our Commissions, Inc. acquisition that we did last summer and the training that goes on with some of these smaller groups of agents that are high velocity. And they were very focused and they said on the software development program, to see if we can develop a truly integrated front to back end system closing system.

And we believe we could really disrupt the market place if we were to accomplish that mission.

Geoffrey Dunn

If on the defensive aspect, we've seen this before, a country wide has its own agent and its own agents didn’t like it. So, how is reality a different risk here?

William Foley

I don’t see them as they, and they're kind of a different ball game. They filter and control a lot of real-estate transactions through the real-estate brokerage companies. But agents are pretty independent, they can lock our sales reps from making calls on a particular office. But the sales reps just catch him outside and once there is that, once there is an escrow open they go in and they talk to the agents. So, I know, Mike, do you have any thoughts on that?

Michael Nolan

No, I would agree. I think that you find that the agents particularly the stronger agents are very independent and in certain markets I think it's very defensive but it gives us an opportunity to get better access potentially to those agents where we have broker relationships.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay. And then Tony, can you just go over kind of the pro forma debt structure right now. I want to make sure I am following the different couple of different developments over the last couple of months and understand where we stand on pro forma basis now.

Tony Park

Yes. So, right now if you look at the standalone FNF group, absent Black Knight and absent FNFV were at 16%. We have debt coming due May 15th. We plan as you're heard in Will's comments, we plan to borrow on our revolver to pay off that debt and then possibly go into the markets as opposed Black Knights spin. And then we did buyback some of our convertible bonds during the quarter and I think we mentioned that as well, 61 million of pace, I think a $134 million of cash that $82 million of which was settled in Q1 and then the other $52 million will be of what's settled in the early part of April.

So, 16% pro forma and to the extent we take down any more converts, that number obviously comes down.

Geoffrey Dunn

And is there any thought instead of turning out the revolver, swap or are you pretty sure you're going to go to turning it out at some point?

Tony Park

I think it's likely that we would look if the markets were strong, post spin that we would look to do anther bond, if the markets and the interest rates are correct.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay. And then lastly, a technical question, Tony. In terms of the maximization per day for buyback, what's your rough estimate given your trailing average volume?

Tony Park

I don’t think is the number that we will work, we will get. I think it's a very high number. Yes. We have 14.4 million shares available under our authorization. So, we have plenty of room there currently. We were in the market at 50,000 per day before we announced the Black Knight, and FNFV transactions. So yes, I think we have plenty of room above that.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay. So, when you say aggressive Billy, you're thinking more than the 50k before?

William Foley

Yes.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay.

William Foley

Below the cash and the best thing we can do for our shareholders is reduce our share count which is 280 million or so and what you can game here or they convert, that helps a bit and then gets rid of kind of a overhang that we have sitting the two in 2018. So, we're working hard on that. But we're going to be let's say an enviable position of having low debt of cap and having quite a bit of cash on hand to be flexible with.

So, it's going to be fun.

Geoffrey Dunn

Okay, great. Thank you.

Chris Gamaitoni

Thanks for taking my call and most of my questions have been answered. I'll just follow-up of the housekeeping. On the technology platform that you mentioned, is that something that we'll notice in the margin or more of that expense be capitalized towards just so small which won't really matter to the overall expense level.

Tony Park

Yes. It's going to be capitalized, it'll be capitalized, it will be on a contract basis with Black Knight. Black Knight owns a business called eLinks which is a software system that integrates with lenders for their mortgage originations. And our goal is to combine our Commissions, Inc. software platform with this eLinks platform that basically end up with a doc you sign equivalent but control the real-estate transaction with the moment time that the broker receives the listing all the way through closing with the escrow including all the closing services involved plus integrating with the various lenders that are funding the transaction.

So, it's an ambitious program, it's not going to happen overnight. But we do have underway in a sense area focus force. And frankly, we believe over the next two or three, four years, it's a disrupter in the market place.

Chris Gamaitoni

Okay. That sounds good. And do you have any color on refi, it's the level's staying flat is relatively impressive. Is there a mixture between kind of rate and cash out or if you're going to not see that in your orders?

William Foley

Yes. We can't really see that, but what we do in our historically is that the refi mix doesn't fall much beyond below 25%. So, that it could so often if they do move rates in the second and third quarter. But we are pleased that it's helped so far but we can't really get beyond that.

Chris Gamaitoni

Okay. Thank you, so much.

Kevin Kaczmarek

Hey, guys. Concerning your comments on M&A in the title agent space, is there going to be a focus on specific order types they purchase or rebuy and when you're looking at acquisitions and because you maybe look at some sizeable commercial title agent acquisition?

Randy Quirk

Our focus today has been more supplementing the existing operations and but recently we have made a couple of more significant acquisitions. And the goal would be to go to these secondary markets that perhaps are not on people's radar screens and there is a generational element in place where the grandfather started the firm, the father ran the firm, and the son is running the firm but they're ready for a generational change and they're ready for some new ownership and new leadership.

And so, we are really looking at I'd say mid-Western states, in particular Western states, states in the West and the North West. We're fairly well covered in Colorado, Texas is difficult market just because of the way the title insurance market is structured and New York is always difficult. So, it's more of a mid-Western western play that we're interested in. and we don’t only announce then when they're most resizable but we are continuing to make a number of different acquisitions and what they do is they grew our domestic, our direct operations market share.

Normally, there the agents that we are buying or underwritten by multiple underwriters when we acquire the agent, the other underwriter's displaced. So, it increases our national market share in that way. And it turns the other area, whereas the other underwriters. So, it's kind of a perfect storm, it's a good way to use our cash. And we're buying these companies at four to five times EBITDA. So, it's fairly low risk.

Kevin Kaczmarek

Okay. And can you give us a sense of maybe how much you required last quarter in terms of number or dollar volumes?

Tony Park

I think we did much last quarter, we have a few coming down this quarter that would be in that --.

Michael Nolan

This is Mike. I think in the last 10 or 12 months, we did 14 or 15 title agent acquisitions and then we had another three or four escrow kind of acquisitions in the last and probably spent about a $125 million on those.

Kevin Kaczmarek

Okay. I guess one last. How fast is this CINC revenue growing at this point?

Tony Park

Pretty good. Do you have any idea, Randy?

Randy Quirk

Yes. The CINC revenue was great, it's also one of these businesses were a little bit seasonal. So, as we've come out of the end of the year, end of the first part of the year, it's growing. We've through our sales network with the title company, we're making good referrals over there. So, they're boarding customers, has a little bit of a lag time between when a customer is board and the revenue actually has to take two or three months.

But with the market coming to live on the purchase side, CINC revenue will grow.

Kevin Kaczmarek

Alright. Thanks a lot, glad.

Karan Ahooja

Hey guys, great quarter. I just had a few questions I want to ask on. First is in terms of housing price depreciation. How does that directly correlate to the fee profile? Obviously you don’t give that specific disclosure, but if you could talk about that sensitivity it'd be great.

Tony Park

Well, we've seen actually our fee profile has gone up for somewhat commensurate with the appreciation. Again, in our direct operations predominately in the mid-West and the west with the westy and the real hard market. So, the markets appreciating to 10% and above. So, we're catching a lot of the increase in the fee profile out of California, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington.

But we're really running hand-in-hand with what's taking place in the market place and we expect we'll continue to do so. Some part of it also has been over the last nine, 12 months, we've made some incremental adjustments in our rates, again particularly in the direct operations in the states. So, we're getting some benefit of that also as we've hit the first quarter. We'll continue on through 2017.

Karan Ahooja

Got you. And I want to ask on that too. But just staying with the HPA side for one second. If you have a given 5% increase in housing prices, what do you think your capture rate on that is?

Tony Park

It's probably 50% I would say, flow through. Because we have incremental pricing. So, probably half of it goes through in our fee.

Karan Ahooja

Got you. And then on the rate increase side that you mentioned, FAF talked about that as well. Are the states we're talking about ones where you've already done it or you guys likely to come and go ahead and match them, how would you sort of describe where we are in terms of increasing prices on rather there.

Tony Park

We've already done a lot of our work as we move through 2016, there were a few of the hit in the first quarter here. But I wouldn’t say we're done. I mean, we try to stay current with which in today's world the complexity of the transactions and the trade regulations and catch. So, you never really done, we look at it on a case-by-case state-by-state basis. But we have a lot of our work behind it at this point.

Karan Ahooja

Got you. And then just moving on to rate sensitivity, just curious about whether you be on the 10-year or the short end part of the curve. Where do you benefit if rate you're rising?

Tony Park

Well, we don’t really know the answer that one, except that it could influence the purchase market. Could hear some people thinking about buying the home before the rates go up any higher. So, there might be some upside there. It won't do much for the refi's obviously but the refi's have already settled out. So, now the people will continue to refinance the properties will be doing so regardless or maybe short of a dramatic rate increase.

But we're not finding now that it's kind of settled out and it's affecting the refi's a whole lot. Obviously that --.

Karan Ahooja

My question is actually more about the float revenue. I think it's about 4.5 billion. Like we have a 50 basis point increase in short term rates, does that float to, it's more on that sensitivity.

Tony Park

Yes. So, maybe the first 50 basis points or so doesn't flow through it all, Karan. Because we already get a call it a nonmarket favorable spread on those float balances. But if it bumps up above 50 basis points and then really we do get the benefit and yes the numbers are more like $12 billion when you consider our investment property exchange business. So, we do have a lot of off balance sheet escrow balances.

It would benefit from something probably greater than a 50 basis point increase.

Karan Ahooja

Got you. And then just shifting to margin for a second. You made the point that you did above 15%, I wasn’t sure, is that for the year or you're talking about sequentially? I think based on the seasonality, Q2 and Q3 it will be hard for them not to be above 15. So, just curious if what exactly that commentary meant?

Tony Park

What actually did mean, the second and third quarter and we're off to a very good start in the first quarter. So, depends on where we hit in the 15% range. But, as you know it's certainly a moving target. We do have to watch the impact of interest rates, we're counting on the purchase to continue to hold and perhaps grow through the first and maybe second buying season of the year and when we get to the end of the year, we think we'll be in pretty good shape.

And the commercial market is a little bit of the wild card but we feel we're very confident in the commercial market. So, that's going to help us as we move through Q2 and Q3.

Karan Ahooja

And a specific question within margins I just had is when I see other operating expenses of one, with revenue up 10, that's just such a wide gap, was there some low hanging fruit or was there something you were spending on last year that you lapped?

Tony Park

So, other operating expenses is a big part of that, that moves with some of our service link businesses like appraisal and field services because there is such a high proportion of pass through cost that run through there. Those businesses were a little softer in Q1. Some of that was seasonality. So, that's why you see other operating expense is really not moving up when the personnel cost moved up a little more.

Karan Ahooja

Got you. Okay, and then the last one from me, the question was asked on refi earlier in terms on why it's not down more. I just would love to see if there's any more color you can provide, it just it seems like the percent of people that are in the money is less, we've obviously gone through people who add this very level, it makes sense and to be find that they were going to do what they're probably were going to do, probably did it.

So, just curious if there's any more color you can provide on why it's holding in there so well.

Tony Park

Well, the only I could tell you in last holding for us is we have just got a real strong footprint in the western stage for most of that refinancing activity takes place we have got our multiple brands out there, we have got strong teams of sales people we have got our centralized solution with service next, we are covering a lot of basis as the market comes down we work little harder. But we have a pretty good footprint. So that might be the answer for us I couldn't speak for the rest of the industry.

Karan Ahooja

That's it. Thanks so much.

Bose George

Yes. Good afternoon. Just wanted to go back to the commercial once again just a strong order volume in the first quarter do you think there was some pull forward there and then just for the full year you mean is roughly flat volumes what you are thinking?

Michael Joseph Nolan

Bose it's Mike. So I am not exactly sure by pull forward but as we have talked about before, our commercial orders on both the open and close side has just been remarkably consistent for 2015 and 2016 and again we are off to a strong start in the first quarter particularly with national up-sell so I don't know that we are pulling orders forward I think we would anticipate that that orders will stay very consistent through the balance of the year and similar what Randy was talking about the [refi] side we have really got a broad geographic diversity with our national offices, 21 national offices throughout the country and our 1300 local locations that are pulling commercial work. So we feel pretty good about the commercial market that is broad based and not just local but also national.

Bose George

And just, I think you might have said this earlier but just on a year-over-year basis did you feel like volume should be about flat?

Michael Joseph Nolan

Yes they can be flat maybe up a little bit I mean that's what we are seeing right now. It's hard to call the whole year but that's what it's looking like right now.

Bose George

Okay. Thanks and then actually just one question on the escrow revenues can you just remind us what the seasonality there is?

Michael Joseph Nolan

Seasonality in the escrow revenues, so they are in lock step with the title premium, because we get an escrow fee when we close the title order. So it's going to be softer in the first quarter. It's going to grow in the second quarter and third and then come down a little bit in the fourth quarter. That's the typical seasonal year.

Bose George

Okay. Thanks.

William Foley

Thank you. First quarter was strong start to 2017. As it moves through this year we will continue to strive to maximize earnings from our operations and remain the most profitable title insurance company in the country. Thanks for being with us.

