The Loss Of Uber Is The Least Of Twilio's Worries

On Wednesday, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) punished shareholders with a 26% setback. Despite the Q1 earnings and revenue beat, investors were spooked by the cloud-based telecom service's outlook. Namely, the company now expects revenue of between $356 million and $362 million this year, and anticipates losing between 27 cents and 30 cents for share in 2017. Analysts were modeling an average loss of 16 cents per share and sales of $369.8 million.

Uber's decreasing usage of Twilio's platform was cited as the key reason. The ride-hailing service is one of the company's biggest users, accounting for 12% of Twilio's revenue last quarter alone. Problem: Two quarter's ago, Uber made up 17% of Twilio's sales.

CEO Jeff Lawson had little choice but to acknowledge things could get worse before they get better, saying he "expects contributions to decline further." He mostly excused this outlook, explaining "It's the nature of the company and size of the spend for Uber to make this kind of decision."

Investors found some solace in knowing that beyond Uber and WhatsApp, Twilio doesn't have the same concentration concern. That is to say, beyond those two names, no customer accounts for more than 2% of the company's business.

It's not the loss of Uber's business, however, that should concern current and would-be TWLO investors. As Lawson made a point of also making clear, it's got a deep and wide customer base, and is adding new ones all the time. The Twilio platform 'plays well' with AWS Connect from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and there's little doubt as to the market for the services Twilio offers. What traders may want to mull a little more than they already have is why Uber is opting to do its own thing rather than continuing to lean on Twilio.

Perhaps VentureBeat's Ken Yeung summed it up best, noting:

The usage reduction by Uber was attributed to the fact that, because of the company's massive growth and reach worldwide, the service wound up being expensive, and thus Uber's management made a business decision to reduce dependency on Twilio's platform.

And so it begins. For all intents and purposes, what Twilio does is a commodity. Twilio's service, however, wasn't being priced as such. Once enough of those customers that may only make up a tiny fraction of Twilio's revenue discover viable alternatives like Tropo, 46Elks, engageSPARK, Plivo and a few dozen others, Twilio's pricing power will really start to erode. None of those other players do exactly what Twilio does, but all of them are pretty close, and may well meet a specific need as well as Twilio's platform can.

To that end, as much as Twilio needs to worry about smaller players chipping away at its business, it also needs to worry that Amazon -- which is currently a partner of Twilio -- could easily decide to do more of what Twilio is doing, cutting out the middleman, so to speak. Global Equities Research analyst Trip Chowdhry explained it in late March: "TWLO will lose its market share to AWS Connect. Pricing will also come under pressure since AWS Connect is about 40% cheaper compared to TWLO."

Chowdhry's take doesn't seem to acknowledge that by undercutting Twilio, it would also be undercutting itself... at least initially. The point is taken all the same though. Now that Twilio has validated the concept at scale, the market's bigger players can strong arm their way into the market. The trouble for Twilio is, Amazon has the clout and financial wherewithal to go head-to-head with Twilio, and win.

In other words, Twilio is trapped between being too small and too big. The latter allows you to be profitable, while the former keeps you off of everyone's radar. It's not an uncommon progression for any company that largely defined a market that's only started to mature. Just as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings. The company essentially built the on-demand video market from the ground up, jumping in during the critical mass of broadband. Now that there's clearly money to be made doing it, competitors like Hulu, SlingTV, Sony's PlayStation Vue and others are more than willing to carve out their piece of the on-demand pie.

Former Twilio employee Dan Kaplan may have the best assessment of where the company is now, and the future may not live up to the hype.

His chief concern for Twilio is Geoffrey Moore's "chasm" model of technology adoption. That is, there's a big gap between the early-adopters phase and the early-majority phase of a technology's mainstreaming, and a lot of company's end up getting lost in that chasm.



Chart from Dan Kaplan/Exponents.co

The early-adopters phase is largely driven by developers who have to provide solutions for organizations that have little choice but to utilize new technologies. That's Uber, and to a lesser degree, WhatsApp. The early-majority crowd is the so-called enterprise crowd, where Kaplan says $50 billion worth of business awaits.

Getting from here to there isn't easy, for several reasons. His overarching explanation, however, is quite insightful:

...while the decision makers in large companies (enterprise) may look to their company's software developers and product teams for input, they're ultimately focused on a completely different set of problems, desires, goals, and risks. More concretely, the technical details of Twilio's products mean [#$%@] to big company executives compared to whether or not these products can deliver tremendous savings, create huge process efficiencies, open major new revenue streams, and unlock massive new profits. To enter its natural mainstream markets and win a significant share of their value, Twilio needs to find a reliable, repeatable, scaleable way to help them do all of these things. And while I'm always open to being proved utterly wrong, I am extremely skeptical that a developer-first go-to-market strategy will do the job.

In that light, not only is Uber's abdication not surprising, it was inevitable. Enterprise-level decision makers aren't impressed by Twilio's developer-centric bent. They care about costs. That's why Uber left. They also care about opening new major revenue streams. That's why Amazon widened its cloud computing net with AWS Connect, which doesn't compete with Twilio yet, but easily could.

Twilio simply found itself at the onset of a maturing market, and so far has been unable to stop doing things the way it did when it was young and start doing things the way they need to be done when the scale-up becomes required. The biggest fear TWLO shareholders should have here is that it's not ready to server enterprise-level customers like Uber and WhatsApp -- the kind that will be needed if Twilio is going to reach its lofty estimates -- and will be stuck serving smaller customers. We caught a glimpse of this possibility on Wednesday.

