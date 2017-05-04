Avon Plunges 22% On Terrible Quarterly Results

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) reported terrible first-quarter results this morning, and the stock price plunged over 22% to close at $3.62. Most of the news in the company's report was bad and, oddly, seemed to be somewhat unexpected by Wall St. analysts and investors. Analysts' concerns were not assuaged by the conference call. The three big negatives in my opinion were the sharp reduction in cash from year-end 2016, the large increase in the provision for doubtful accounts receivable, and the continued drop in active sales representatives.

Cash Decline

Cash declined to $560 million from $654.4 million at year-end 2016. According to its conference call, AVP used $80 million for continuing operations. While this was an improvement of using $191 million in the same quarter last year, it indicates that the company just keeps burning cash despite its planned $230 million cost reduction plan for 2017.

Allowance for Doubtful Accounts

The allowance for doubtful accounts receivables increased to $60.8 million from $37 million for the period. This 2017 charge is 13.3% of net accounts receivable, up from 8.1%. This is a major red flag. AVP's plan to recruit new representatives included a decision to lower credit terms. Without having complete details, it seems that this may have actually had a large negative return - more representatives created losses after factoring in charge-off for their receivables.

Active Representatives Decline - Again

According to its press release:

"Active Representatives declined 3% with decreases in all segments except North Latin America, which was relatively unchanged."

The company cannot stay in business if it has this continued decline in its core asset representatives. It is not the quality of its products, which are low-end quality, but it is the number/productivity of representatives that has kept its in business for decades.

Besides the number of reps declining, the unit sales for the period declined 7%. Because the company raised prices, revenue increased 2%. This does raise the question if AVP has been a little too aggressive in raising prices.

The excuse the company gave for the decline in reps was that weather issues in Malaysia and delivery issues in Russia impacted retention/recruitment of reps (There always seems to be a weather issue in the world each quarter).

Reported Results

Bank Loan Covenants Not an Issue Yet

The bank loan covenants (p.77) do not seem to be an issue at this time, but that could change if the results continue to deteriorate. In addition, the covenants become more restrictive over time. The required interest coverage rises to 3.5 to 1.0 for December 31, 2017, from 3.0 to 1.0 on December 31, 2016, and total leverage ratio covenant decreases to 3.75 from 4.25.

Conclusion

The issues and red flags that I have raised in my prior AVP articles continue to get worse. While I credit management for completing a debt exchange and repurchases of debt last year, its financial position is getting worse. At least the company doesn't have to worry about a major debt maturity in 2018, which would have been a huge issue without the debt exchange. The uncertainties with this company seem to be getting worse as noted by comments by some analysts in today's conference call. I rate AVP a strong sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AVP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.