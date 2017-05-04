Fitbit Vindicated: Is The 12% Spike Justified?

I see today's stock price recovery largely as a reflection of short covering and some dusting off of what has been a brutal 2017 for shareholders so far.

On Wednesday evening, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) reported a quarter that pleased the bulls. Revenues of $299 million, down a painful -41% YOY, beat expectations by a wide margin of $18 million - even as devices sold plunged at a much faster rate of 38% than it had last quarter. Net loss per share of -$0.15 exceeded expectations by 3 pennies.

This was the company's first beat since the June 2016 quarter, which provided relief to a stock that has been down about -52% over the past 52 weeks. Shares are off to the races now, after gaining +12% as the Thursday session came to an end.

Non-GAAP margin of 40% was down slightly YOY but was also much better than last quarter's dismal 22%. This was one of the positive highlights of the company's financial performance in the quarter, in my view. GAAP operating expenses, however, were down only 2% YOY and now represent a very sizable 70% of revenues vs. last year's 43%.

Also very important was management's decision to keep 2017 guidance intact. It is worth noting that, using the midpoint of the 2Q17 guidance released last night as a base, all of the EPS and over half of the revenue upside to consensus observed in 1Q17 are expected to be offset by weaker performance next quarter. This can only mean one of two things: that (1) strength in 1Q17 might have been largely driven by timing, or that (2) the management team took advantage of the outperformance this time to set expectations lower for the balance of 2017.

My best answer to this question is "a little of both". Alta HR, Fitbit's new product that was introduced earlier than previously expected, could in fact have helped to pull some of the launch upside from 2Q17 into 1Q17. But considering the early stages of Fitbit's turnaround efforts, it seems very prudent that the company would have allowed itself some wiggle room for the next couple of quarters by setting the bar a bit lower. 1Q17 results presented the perfect opportunity for management to do so.

Despite robust quarter results that certainly came as a relief for Fitbit shareholders, I believe not much has changed fundamentally for the industry-leading fitness device maker. What was true about the company on Tuesday continues to be so today, in my opinion.

On the negative side, device sales are still falling at an accelerating pace while operating costs, justified as necessary investment in future growth, have only slightly come down. There are no signs that competitive pressures have subsided, and it is highly unlikely that they ever will. A revenue mix shift away from the pricier Blaze (weak in 1Q17) and Surge models, along with weaker pricing power in general (-4% in 1Q17), could add pressure to revenues and gross margins in the future.

But on the positive end, Fitbit still has quite a bit of potential catalysts coming up in 2017 that could help it revitalize sales over the next few quarters. Smart watches are expected to be launched in the fall of this year, and the management team seems optimistic about future opportunities in enterprise (less than 10% of revenues) and FitStar (still immaterial). Very importantly, free cash flow came in just an inch above breakeven in 1Q17, suggesting that Fitbit's large cash reserves (an impressive 50% of market cap) might be better protected than many previously believed.

At the end of the day, I will remain on the sidelines and watch as Fitbit tries to turn the company around this year. I believe the +12% spike in share prices today did not reflect a substantial improvement in the company's prospects. Instead, I see it largely as a reflection of short covering (see graph above) and some dusting off of what has been a brutal 2017 for shareholders so far.

