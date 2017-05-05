Bank Of America: The Party Has Only Just Begun

A healthy banking system is one of the three pillars of a healthy economy. For this reason I always have a portion of my portfolio dedicated to the banking sector. My top pick is Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

Current Chart

Source: stockcharts.com

I'm bullish on Bank of America due to Trump's bank friendly policies, a rising rate environment, and the bank's legal and regulatory issues coming to an end. Moreover, the bank has shown numerous areas of improvement on a fundamental basis. The risk/reward equation favors long trades at this time. Moreover, a substantial margin of safety exists. Let me explain.

President Trump's bullish pro-growth policies

President Trump's policies are just what the doctor ordered for the banks. In fact, a major portion of the current rally has occurred since his election. Trump's policies that are highly favorable to the banks include regulatory reform, corporate tax cuts, and a trillion-dollar infrastructure stimulus package. Here is how.

Regulatory reform should significantly lower costs and free the bank from the spider web of Dodd Frank regulations that have kept the banks handcuffed.

A corporate tax cut would be beneficial to Bank of America just like any other corporation. Moreover, banks typically have a much higher tax burden than any other sector, making the tax cut that much more ideal.

A trillion dollar new infrastructure stimulus package would benefit Bank of America greatly. The bank could potentially be inundated by loan requests from potential vendors.

What's more, the valuation has not gotten out of hand.

Current valuation metrics

Brian Moynihan and his team have done a tremendous job turning the bank around. Asset quality continues to strengthen and the bank reported record capital and liquidity levels.

Source: scottrade.com

Nonetheless, the bank currently trades for just 1.2 times tangible book. This is a substantial discount on a historical and relative basis.

Source: scottrade.com

The bank traditionally trades for closer to two times tangible book value. With the bank currently trading essentially at tangible book value, the upside potential is vast. I'd say the stock has another 100% upside left in it.

Fundamentals are solid and improving

Bank of America is trading for a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a forward P/E ratio of 11.15. The bank's forward P/E of is one of the lowest among the big banks. The only major money center bank with a lower forward P/E ratio is Citigroup (NYSE: C), which also happens to carry much more risk due to its international exposure. Furthermore, rates are on the rise.

Rising rates are a major catalyst

I believe the Fed will inevitably have to quicken the interest rates increases as inflation rears its ugly head. All this bodes well for Bank of America. Bank of America is well positioned to benefit from this rising rate environment. This allows the bank to earn even greater profits on the difference between the cost of funding and lending rates otherwise referred to as the net interest margin (NYSE:NIM). Taking into consideration the size of Bank of America's balance sheet, a small shift in interest rates can have a big impact on the bank's bottom line.

The Bottom Line

All the above factors should provide a nice tailwind for the stock over the next four years. Nonetheless, I suggest layering into any position over time to reduce risk. I expect the rally in Bank of America shares has just begun. Yet, it won't shoot straight up like a rocket so take your time and use pullbacks to create a full position. President Trump getting his healthcare bill passed Thursday was indirectly huge news for the banks. Many believe Trump had lost his mojo and Washington gridlock prevailed. Nonetheless, on Thursday this proved not to be the case. The approval of the healthcare bill has effectively paved the way for all the rest of Trump's pro-growth agenda. I say the risk/reward favors long positions in Bank of America today. All Bank of America needs to do is execute. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours.

