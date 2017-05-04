But it's not 100% clear to me that things like "entire metals complex limit-down" can keep happening in a vacuum.

Fortunately, we got bailed out by some sign of life on Capitol Hill.

And that doesn't say anything good about the narrative that's sitting behind the risk-on trade.

Ok, it's Heisenberg stream-of-consciousness time.

If you're long the reflation narrative (which, whether you know it or not, you are if you're long any kind of risk), just about the last thing you want to wake up to is this: "iron ore limit-down in China."

Here's what that looks like:

(Bloomberg)

That, rather unnervingly, was the story across the metals (NYSEARCA:XME) complex. And it came on the heels of a horrific session for copper on Wednesday. In fact, copper was on track for its worst two-day stretch since 2015 as of midway through Thursday:

(Bloomberg)

And here's a look at the last four days for the Bloomberg World Mining index:

(Bloomberg)

The bloodbath in metals (documented in full here) is directly related to deleveraging in China, where the PBoC is stealth-tightening (i.e. using the OMO back channel as opposed to policy rates) to rein in speculation and curb a shadow banking complex that's (still) largely out of control (think: the infamous "wealth management product" racket).

Here's one thing that spooked everyone overnight (via Bloomberg):

China's benchmark repo rate surged by the most in a month as market liquidity is seen to be fragile amid concern the central bank refrained from rolling over maturing Medium-Term Lending Facility loans. Onshore markets: Benchmark seven-day repo rate jumps by 19 basis points, the most since Mar. 31, to 3.18% as of 4:23 p.m. local time; the overnight tenor rises 6 basis points to 2.92%, the highest since April 2015 "People are getting very nervous, as it seems like the PBOC didn't roll over the MLF today," says Qin Han, analyst at Guotai Junan Securities. "Market liquidity is fragile and the sentiment is not good. The seven-day repo rate will likely climb another 20 to 30 basis points by the end of this year"

It would appear that, as RBC's Charlie McElligott wrote Thursday, the combination of higher money market rates and Beijing's crackdown on shadow lending is "acting as 'margin call' on 'commodities as collateral' financing trades."

When you throw in weak PMI prints (lackluster demand signaling) and inventory issues (oversupply signaling), you've got yourself a real problem (more here from Goldman).

And then there's oil (NYSEARCA:USO) which, as I tipped would probably happen earlier this week, is in free fall.

"OPEC producers are complying with deal, yet U.S. inventory levels are still well above their five-year averages, so that's the reality of it," Tariq Zahir, a New York-based commodity fund manager at Tyche Capital Advisors LLC, told Bloomberg by phone on Thursday afternoon, adding that "anybody who was long the market is just throwing in the towel here."

The only reason we didn't get absolute carnage on Thursday in stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) is that, in what can only be described as a happy coincidence, lawmakers on Capitol Hill proved they were capable of getting something done. At this point, expectations were set so low (as I said on Monday) that really, just getting the healthcare bill to a vote was seen as a win.

Basically, markets are weighing the upside risk to reflation from Trump's policy agenda taking baby steps forward, against a collapsing commodities complex that conveys nothing at all good about the fundamental backdrop for that same reflation narrative.

But ultimately, this is really - really - precarious. Everything outlined above in terms of commodities is the type of thing that has the potential to trigger a rout - and right quick, if people start to get the "wrong" idea about what it signals.

As long as, to quote a new note out Thursday from JPMorgan's quant wizard Marko Kolanovic, "global central banks [continue to] indirectly manage market volatility," and as long as ETF flows continue to funnel money into equities, I suppose this can keep going.

But again, it's not 100% clear to me that things like "entire metals complex limit-down" can keep happening in what amounts to a vacuum.

Anyway, just some things to think about as you keep buying I suppose.

Yours truly,

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.