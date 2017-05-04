Retail Hysteria

Oil prices plunged, which I see as a positive development. However, there are several economic reports on the horizon.

Investors seem terrified by the prospects of E-tail destroying retail, which is a real risk but may be slightly overblown.

The damage comes after SRC dropped guidance and announced the negative impacts of one failing tenant.

I've got a handful of quick updates. The REIT sector is a mess today. Correlation among different companies is running at absurd levels. In some cases it seems to be tying REITs too closely together and in other cases it is simply ignoring them. For instance, Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is down by about 0.2% but several of the mortgage REITs are down over 2%. Their asset portfolios aren't that different from NLY and the biggest difference is that NLY does CRE (Commercial Real Estate) lending which would be MORE exposed to the pullback we are seeing today.

The major area I want to talk about is the equity REITs though.

Take a look at the 3-day chart for long-term Treasuries and compare it with the REITs and you'll see what I mean about things breaking down:

I've included several very different investments in there. The two ETFs are the Vanguard Long-Term Government-Bond Index (NASDAQ:VGLT) and the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ). They are in there to provide a clear view of the movement in Treasury prices (related to yield movements) and the market's reaction in the REIT sector. Remember that REITs and Treasuries often show some correlation. For investors who are interested, utilities also demonstrate correlation with bonds because they are generally viewed as income investments.

By including VNQ, I am able to rapidly confirm that this is a sector wide issue. National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are two of the biggest and best players in the space. They only rent to high quality tenants. STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is down the hardest even immediately after beating on forecasts for FFO.

The decline is hammering mall REITs exceptionally hard with Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) falling as low as the $8.20s already. I own shares and have a buy rating on WPG.

I would like to open up a rating on STOR because I think the sell-off is overdone, but I haven't covered them in a few quarters and just don't know the metrics well enough off the top of my head. Consequently, I'm refraining from tossing out a rating. I do believe STOR's dividend is quite safe though and I think management there did a great job of targeting an underserved tenant base.

What Is Driving The Panic?

I traced it back to Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), one of the equity REITs I don't cover.

Their credit issues with tenants appears to be putting a significant does of fear into the entire "retail-REIT" category.

The incredible thing about this situation is that it should've been a known issue. WPG was already priced for terrible results and recently posted a pretty good first quarter. The huge movement lower among the strongest players in the sector-who usually trade on extremely strong correlation to Treasuries-is enough for investors to take notice.

SRC

SRC isn't under my normal batch for coverage. Management updated guidance for AFFO to a range of $.80 to $.84, which gives us a midpoint of $.82. It was previously $.89 to $.91 for a midpoint of $.90. Based on the new guidance, forward AFFO yield is running 12.2% using a closing price of $6.71.

SRC was down nearly 25% on the day and I believe it is the major factor dragging the rest of the REITs lower. Investors are simply far more concerned following the negative impacts Shopko (SKO) (note, that symbol is defunct, but it is the one they were previously traded under) is having on SRC's operating results and forward guidance.

Investors in the other equity REITs are suddenly starting to question what might happen to their investment if their tenants begin to default. This is a very legitimate concern, but the sell-off today might still be a bit overdone.

New Announcements to Pile On

Coming up tomorrow you'll get the latest unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, and manufacturing payrolls.

Contrary Outlook

Over the last 3 weeks, oil prices plunged by 15%. I guess yo u can tell I have a little main street in my views, because I see lower oil prices as a significant benefit to the economy since it means a smaller portion of paychecks being spent at the pump. That outlook may contradict many analysts who simply see low oil prices as a negative since it hammers away at earnings for the oil sector and increases the probability of default on high risk oil ventures (bad for the bond holders).

An Economy Without Retail or Services?

Look, I get it. The market is recognizing that retail is overbuilt and that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is coming for them. Investors are betting heavily on Amazon with shares now running significantly over $900. Yes, Amazon is coming, but there are still some services that can't be handled online effectively.

As an investor holding shares of Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) to go along with my position in WPG (a mall REIT), I can't help but pay attention to Amazon's initiatives. Yet, I do have to wonder how the market can assume that higher rates are coming while also assuming that so many of these labor intensive positions are on the verge of elimination. I wouldn't want to pay in at high multiples for exposure to retail, but I think there are some pockets of value appearing.

Conclusion

The market has seen something terrible happen to one of the REITs and the panic is on. The irony is that if bankruptcies become widespread enough to warrant this level of fear, it would suggest potentially millions of layoffs and a new recession. I don't see that on the horizon and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) certainly isn't priced for that kind of failure. I believe the most likely outcome is that we see mixed results. The economy slows down some, but the rise of E-tail won't be completely enough to shatter all of their brick-and-mortar competitors. There could be some attractive returns for any company that finds a large-scale way to buy the repossessed property and repurpose it as something the market actually wants.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, VTI, WMT, TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Tipranks: Buy rating on WPG.