AAC Holdings' (AAC) CEO Michael Cartwright on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017, 09:00 ET

Executives

Andrew McWilliams - CAO

Michael Cartwright - Chairman and CEO

Kirk Manz - CFO

Analysts

Ryan Daniels - William Blair & Company

John Ransom - Raymond James & Associates

Operator

Welcome to the AAC Holdings First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Andrew McWilliams, Chief Accounting Officer. Please go ahead.

Andrew McWilliams

Good morning. I'm Andrew McWilliams, Chief Accounting Officer of AAC Holdings, and I'd like to welcome you to our First Quarter 2017 Conference Call. To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you'll find a reconciliation of that measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated according to GAAP on our website by following the Investor Relations link to press releases in viewing this morning's news release.

This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements among others, regarding AAC's expected annual performance for 2017 and beyond. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words believes, anticipates, plans, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by the important factors, among others, set forth in AAC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the company's first quarter 2017 earnings release and consequently, actual operations and results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

At this time, I'll now turn the conference over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cartwright for opening remarks.

Michael Cartwright

Good morning. In addition to Andrew, I'm here today with our Chief Financial Officer, Kirk Manz, and other members of our executive management team. Kirk and I each have some remarks about the first quarter. After that, we'll open the line for your questions.

I'd like to begin with some results from our longitudinal outcome study and our commitment to client quality. On our last call, we discussed outcomes data for 2 and 6 months post discharge that showed 65% and 56% abstinence rates respectively. I'm now happy to report data for one year posttreatment at 12 months our clients reported a 48% abstinence rate. For those clients who indicated substance use at 12 months 81% reduced their use compared to when they entered treatment. Now for Q1 performance. At the end of the first quarter, we had 1,128 residential beds, and 242 sober living beds. Effective residential bed capacity, which is based upon our staffing levels was 1,063 at the end of the first quarter. Residential client admissions were 3,216 in the first quarter, up 23% from the prior year period. We have increased our business development team and now have 67 reps which is in line with our planned increased the team by 50% by year-end. We would expect to see the benefits from these new BD reps in the second half of the year. Average daily residential census was 802 in the first quarter, a 5% increase from the prior year period. Sober living census was 154 in the first quarter, bringing our total census to 956. Keep in mind that we are transferring clients at Desert Hope and Greenhouse to our sober living facilities when those clients step down to intensive outpatient levels. So we would expect to initially see a lower census at those locations until we materially ramp our admissions. Our total episode length of stay was 27 days, compared to 28 days in Q1 of 2016. Given the expansion of in-network bed in 2016, which generally experienced lower length of stay, the one-day decrease is consistent with our expectations. Our outpatient business has grown dramatically in Q1, with 16,550 outpatient visits in Q1, up 232% from the prior period. Out patient business growth has been driven by the Townsend acquisition and the growth of our outpatient business in Las Vegas and Arlington, Texas, which is benefiting from the growth of our sober living census. Currently we have 138 sober living beds, operational in Las Vegas and 80 sober living beds operational and Arlington, Texas. With 75 additional sober living beds under construction in Arlington, Texas, which we expect to have completed by the end of the year. We secured Joint Commission of accreditation for Laguna on February 14. Since then, we have been successful in ramping up census to 48 clients as of April 30, 2017. Based on our initiative to treat higher acuity clients at Laguna Treatment Hospital, we have reduced our bed capacity by 12 beds at our Forterus location in California.

We recently completed the expansion of Oxford treatment center by 24 beds. We now have 124 detox in residential beds in Oxford. Our construction of 48 sober living beds is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017. We are awaiting licensing for the 36 in-network beds at the New Orleans East Hospital, which we are hoping to open midyear, subject to receiving licensure. And we continue to develop our 150-bed residential treatment center in Ringwood, New Jersey, which is expected open midyear 2018. We have started the year with a solid quarter, but we have much to do. We remain focused on growing our business, development team and call center representatives as well as our call volume. We expect to see an increase in our admissions in the second half of the year. We also remain focused on cutting costs. We were successful in reducing our operating expenses by over $1 million in Q1 from Q4 of 2016. And we're focused on continually improving quality. After taking on the additional operational oversights since the departure of our COO, and spending the past three months in the field working directly with our facility CEOs, I can tell you that we are making dramatic improvements across all areas of our clinical operations. At this time, let me turn the call over to Kirk Manz, to talk more about our financial highlights.

Kirk Manz

Thanks, Michael. Beginning with this quarter, we are breaking out our revenues between client related revenue and non-client related revenue. Our goal with this change is to provide a clear picture of our facility trends and our lab business. Client related revenue includes one residential treatment facility services and related professional services. Two, outpatient facility services and related professional services along with sober living and three, client related diagnostic services which includes point of care drug testing and laboratory services. Non-client related revenue includes marketing and diagnostic services provided to third parties.

Total revenue was $73 million for the first quarter of 2017. Total client related revenue was $71.2 million for the first quarter of 2017. Residential treatment facility revenue increased 11% to $49.5 million compared with $44.7 million in the same period in the prior year. Our average daily residential revenue ADR which excludes diagnostic services increased to $686 from $643 in the same period in the prior year. The result of an increase in the percentage of client days at higher levels of care at our Desert Hope and Greenhouse treatment facilities. Out patient and sober living facility revenue increased 200% to $5.7 million compared with $1.9 million in the same period in the prior year. Average revenue per outpatient visit ARV, which excludes diagnostic services was $345 compared with $383 in the same period in the prior year. The decrease in ARV is due to more outpatient visits being generated from our in-network outpatient centers. Client related diagnostic services revenue which includes point of care drug testing and client related laboratory services was relatively flat at $16 million compared with $16.1 million in the same period in the prior year. Client related diagnostic services revenue was 23% of client related revenue for the quarter. Non-client related revenue was $1.8 million compared with $2.6 million in the same period in the prior year due to greater internal utilization of calls generated by referral solutions group. Our revenue per admission was $22,145 in Q1 compared to $23,906 in the prior year period. The decrease in the revenue per admission was due to lower diagnostic services as a percentage of revenue and higher percentage of revenue being derived from in-network facilities.

Operating expenses increased to $72.5 million from $63.9 million in the prior year period, primarily related to the growth of residential average daily census and outpatient visits combined with an increase in salaries, wages and benefits. Salaries, wages and benefits as a percentage of total revenue was 50% compared with 49% in the prior year. Of note, we had approximately $750,000 or severance payments related to the reduction in workforce in February. We would expect to start seeing the leverage from these cost cutting measures over the next several quarters. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.7 million for the first quarter, up 5% from the prior year period. EPS was a negative $0.03 for the first quarter, down from a positive $0.03 from the prior year period primarily due to increased operating expenses and increased interest expense. Adjusted EPS was $0.12 for the first quarter, down from $0.20 in the prior year period. AAC's tax rate for Q1 was 25.6% compared with 6.9% in prior year. We continue to expect an annual effective tax rate of 37% to 39% for 2017. Cash flows provided by operations totaled $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. Compared with cash flows provided by operations of $4.3 million in the prior year period and cash used in operations of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. Day sales outstanding DSOs were 116 days for the first quarter of 2017, up 5 days from Q4 of 2016. Of the 5 day increase from the fourth quarter, 4 days were related to Lab collections of which we were impacted by 43 days in the quarter that we were temporarily unable to build for services due to technical issues with our clearing house and with internal conversion to new lab billing codes for 2017. These technical issues were resolved in March and we have seen a 6% improvement in average daily collections in April compared to Q1. Provision for doubtful accounts was 9% of total revenues for the first quarter of 2017, compared with 8% of total revenues for the prior year period. Our reserves increased due to slower collections. We have $5.9 million of cash at quarter end with outstanding debt inclusive of our senior credit facility and Deerfield convertible notes, of $198.4 million. In Q1, we spent $10.7 million on capital expenditures.

Our total leverage ratio was approximately 4.1x at March 31. Recall that we previously amended our credit facility to push back to step down in our covenants leaving us with the maximum allowable leverage of 4.25x until December 31, 2017. The net book value of our property and equipment totaled $145 million and we had $94 million of receivables net of allowances at March 31. We are reaffirming our prior guidance of approximately $295 million to $305 million of revenue comprised of residential treatment facility revenue of approximately $203 million to $207 million based on an average daily residential census of 890 to 900, and an ADR to 625 to 630 excluding point of care drug testing and diagnostic lab services. Outpatient and sober living facility revenue of approximately $30 million to $32 million, based on total outpatient visits of $87,000 to $89,000, and an average revenue per visit of $345 to $360 excluding point of care drug testing and diagnostic lab services. Client related diagnostic services revenue which includes point of care drug testing and diagnostic lab services revenue of approximately $48 million to $50 million and non-client related revenue of $14 million to $16 million which includes marketing and diagnostic services provided to third parties. We affirm our previously issued guidance for adjusted EBITDA in the range of $52 million to $54 million and adjusted earnings per diluted common share in the range of $0.50 to $0.58. We expect an annual effective tax rate of 37% to 39% and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately $23 million for the year. I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Ryan Daniels of William Blair.

Ryan Daniels

Kirk a follow-up for you on DSOs. I appreciate the color on the billing issues you saw that have since been resolved. But any feel for where we might see DSOs settle in the second quarter and then kind of a target for year end as I know that remains a focused topic for a lot of people.

Kirk Manz

Yes, Ryan. Obviously, it's the top priority of management. And we had some technical challenges in Q1 that we were able to resolve. We continue to see some documentation requests obviously in the lab. That we would expect to continue, however, we're bringing on additional billing resources and focusing our IT efforts on helping us reduce turnaround times with the payers. So we've got a lot kind of at work here. We expect DSOs will come down in subsequent quarters. And our target is how fast can we get to 100 DSOs.

Ryan Daniels

Okay. So the document requests, is that something you can just add initially or do you actually have to submit the bill and then wait for them to ask for more clinical documentation? So can preemptively do that or is that too difficult?

Michael Cartwright

No you get the document request. You send in the bill, not all insurance companies are requiring a document request. So if you just clog the system with every single insurance payer out there with documents, I think it would be another problem. So it really is -- once you get a record's request then you assemble the record in. Sometimes it's a couple pages sometimes they want the entire record. So if it was as simple as us putting together the treatment plan or discharge summary and sending that on that's one thing. But some places actually are now requiring 5 days post discharge send the entire document. Which could be several hundred pages. So we're seeing it all over the board with the insurance companies. But I do feel like the processes we're putting in place are alleviating some of that. I definitely think that in Q2 we'll see the DSOs trend back down maybe to 111, 112, and like Kirk said, get to 100 by the end of the year.

Ryan Daniels

Okay. And then the provision for doubtful that always seem to trend up a little bit in Q1. Does that have anything to do with seasonality with deductibles, with consumer driven health plans in higher deductibles et cetera, or is that just random noise in the system?

Andrew McWilliams

This is Andrew. The provision for doubtful accounts trended up as our aging went up as well. So as DSOs go up, you would generally expect the provision for doubtful accounts as a percentage of revenue to also increase and that's exactly what happened in terms of quarter.

Ryan Daniels

Okay. And then the restructuring, you said, a lot of that leverage will be seeing going forward. How much of the $8 million in savings on annualized basis did you actually recognize in the quarter. And then what might we see in Q2 would be the full $2 million quarterly run rate this quarter?

Michael Cartwright

In the first quarter, we saw $1 million and I think as you see the entire year spreadout you'll start to see that trend up towards $2 million a quarter.

Ryan Daniels

Okay. And then, just a couple more quick ones. One last one I guess. Admissions obviously were quite strong, yet the ADC came down. So I'm curious, did you just end Q1 on lower ADC which required it to a ramp back up and if so, anyway you can give us the starting ADC for Q1 and ending ADC for Q1?

Michael Cartwright

Well, and again, I think that it's very helpful the new color that Kirk and Andrew put into the metrics. I think it really helps seeing what the sober living census is as well. It was really a flat Q-over-Q if you look at the admissions -- excuse me the residential census and sober living senses. Over the past 18 months, we've added 164 beds in Tampa, over 90 beds in Laguna and almost 50 new beds at Oxford. And at Desert Hope and Greenhouse locations we've changed our model to shorter residential stays combined with sober living. It's had an effect of expanding our capacity at those locations by almost over 200 beds, right? So in short we brought on a significant amount of additional beds which is near-term impact reducing utilization. The benefit is we have the ability to grow into the capacity over the next 24 months without requiring additional capital. And that's really why we're building on our sales team. The whole goal to build out the business development team and the call center over the next several quarters but you're not going to see that result really into the back half of the year. So I feel like that we're to track we did stay a little flat Q-over-Q in terms of admissions. In terms of census, but I think that we're on track with what we were anticipating what we gave them street, what we would do for 2017.

Ryan Daniels

Okay. And Maybe Kirk, one last one. Just CapEx for the year. Single or higher in the quarter.

Michael Cartwright

I'd say we turn that over to Andrew. He's been keeping he details of our CapEx modeling.

Andrew McWilliams

Yes. So the CapEx in the quarter was really -- the $10 million or so that you're seeing was really largely for funding our projects including Oxford and finishing the residential portion of that as well as the sober living, Resolutions Arlington et cetera, and Ringwood. And that was most of the CapEx. There was maintenance CapEx, embedded within that ran about 2% of revenue for the quarter.

Ryan Daniels

Okay. And for the full year?

Andrew McWilliams

For the full year. We've got maintenance CapEx out at about 2.5%.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from John Ransom with Raymond James.

John Ransom

Ryan had a lot of my questions. But just a drill down a little bit into the lab revenue. Approximately how much of that would you consider to be point of care. And how much would be all the other stuff. And are you doing any third party lab testing, I know that was something you were working on last year?

Kirk Manz

Yes. We're doing some of the third party lab testing. Which you'll see in that breakup that we've done in terms of the non-client revenue, portion of that amount was for third party lab, and portion of that was for some calls that we sold from recovery brands. In terms of the point of care, versus the lab itself I think it was 70% roughly, it's going to be kind of on the lab side with 30% on the point of care side. Throughout the course of the year, we would expect point of care to decrease as a percentage of the total overall diagnostic revenue.

John Ransom

Okay. And let's just think about the high complexity test. Are rates stabilizing for those tests? Are you seeing the pressure in DSOs mostly in point of care side. Or is that across all lab testing?

Kirk Manz

The DSO impact that we had is from the lab not necessarily from the point of care testing. But we've seen our rates stabilize in the lab. I mean we've had a couple of quarters now here where our diagnostic revenue as a percentage of the total revenue has been in a very consistent range for us. Other than the dynamic that I just alluded to in terms of shifting more of what was of care to the high complexity lab. We think we're in a pretty stabilized environment right now.

John Ransom

So is just that -- and is this request for documentation [indiscernible] a few payers or is it across the board?

Kirk Manz

It's pretty much across the board.

John Ransom

And what do you think led to that? Kind of all the pairs kind of moving into -- do you think it's just these bills going up across the board and clients just want to get their hands around. Or have you got any unifying explanation for the sudden change of [indiscernible] ?

Michael Cartwright

It's just a theory. Firstly, I think it's a combination of things. One, I don't think really before 10 years ago, eight years ago, did you see your analysis laboratory for people on Oxycodone or on pain medication. I think what happened to the insurance company is that we saw these pain management clinics testing people on daily basis for how much pain meds they had in their system. On top of that, look, [indiscernible] drug field has been doing your analysis for 30 years. Primarily, through LabCorp quest. They started setting up their own laboratories about five years ago as well. And so I think that you're seeing the insurance companies just respond back and make sure people have medical necessity, that they have good clean documentation, there's a doctor's order or some type of clinical reason for that lab test. Which I think is all appropriate. I think we see this in our field all the time. Where there's a little bit of outside of the box happening with some providers and then the payers start to say, "wait a minute, we need to make sure that you're following good sound, clinical practice guidelines" and I think, as one of the larger players in the field we shouldn't be afraid of that. We should embrace that and we have a great company with good clinical documentation with -- you been to our lab, phenomenal state of the art lab and I think it's an appropriate response by the players.

John Ransom

Okay. And I'm glad you're producing this outcome data. Do you have any idea, I'm sure you do but how does that compare to your competitors?

Michael Cartwright

I don't know many competitors that are conducting research studies like that. There's not for profit agencies out there that I can point to and I think we're very comparable to some of the research studies, we've seen from others treatment centers. We certainly are putting together some materials like that, John, from a -- on our website and collateral letter materials that we'll be sharing with the insurance companies to lay out our argument to why we think following patients long-term, treating patients long-term, treating just like diabetes it's a longitudinal long-term issue that we could sit down and work with some of the payers on how to give even better outcomes. And so -- but I don't know of a lot of our other peers out there that are going longitudinal long-term studies right now.

John Ransom

Yes. Last one for me is Laguna. I know you got your -- I assume that's your final certification. Does that -- was that an issue, a dating issue for getting more patient from there or was that a formality -- has that whole Laguna set up what you're doing detox there. Is that, kind of played out like you thought it would or is there still some census to come there?

Michael Cartwright

It's playing out like I thought it would. Now JCAHO accreditation for hospital as a central. It's not really a "hey, want to have it" it's an absolute "have to have it" for most of the payers to pay for detoxification services you need JCAHO accreditation. It's one of the first things they ask for when you're getting credentials in their system. So it really prevented us from getting that census out in Laguna above 20 to 30 on any consistent basis. We just had that certification for very short period of time and we've already gotten it up into half 40s and now I don't think it'll take us long to get it into the '50s and '60s. So it will be very, very similar to our other de novo projects once we open them up. Just -- this is -- we opened up February 14. Whenever we got that JCAHO really when you count that we got Laguna fully operational.

John Ransom

So are you modeling higher census in Laguna for the back half of the year?

Michael Cartwright

Absolutely.

John Ransom

I'm sorry, say again?

Michael Cartwright

Yes, yes, we are. Absolutely.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up from Ryan Daniels of William Blair.

Ryan Daniels

Just another quick follow-up on the data that you're producing. I know you mentioned that you create some studies for the payers but I'm curious if your sales them is also leveraging that a lot. As they go out in the market with speaking to some of the referral sources weather be unions or hospital emergency department. Is that something that's kind of in there arsenal yet to help drive referrals or is that also on the comp?

Michael Cartwright

It's on the comp. I mean we actually had a really good meeting with our business development management tema this week in Nashville and we were talking about that. The marketing team is putting together some collateral. First we wanted to get some of the study done. Like you don't want to put out data if it's not fully baked. So we almost want the cake baked first and then, Tom Doub, and some of his team can put together some articles and some materials and then the marketing team can actually put in the collateral. So it's still going to take about another quarter to fully get that into the field. But that is our game plan for the back half of the years to have a lot more conversations with referral sources, payer sources about the fact that we are following our patients, we are trying to track them long term. We want to stay engaged with them long term and our goal is to reduce use over time. The ultimate primary goal is to get absence.

Ryan Daniels

Okay, great. And then one final one. Any thoughts on the de novo add backs. That's obviously something little bit hard for us to predict on a quarterly basis given the timing of the development pipeline. But we might see in Q2 or what you're thinking for the full year to get to your EBITDA guide?

Andrew McWilliams

The de novo in Q1 -- or the de novo for the full year we expect to come down and really start to significantly come down in Q2 as Micheal mentioned, that JCAHO accreditation was a gating item at Laguna. Now that we have that we would expect the de novo add back for Laguna to significantly reduce in Q2 and then it may go down for the remainder of the year.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back for Michael Cartwright for any closing remarks.

Michael Cartwright

Yes, thank you very much. I thank you all for being on the call today. I think 2017 has started off exactly the way management had hoped it would. We've got a lot of work ahead of us in Q2 and Q3. But we feel like that we started down the right path. We are continuing to improve our clinical programs out into the field as well as our physical plant. We know have good solid outcome studies that we're starting to see that are very, very promising. And we feel like American Addiction Centers has built a solid platform that we'll be able to build upon over the next several years. Thank you very much for investing in American Addiction Centers and being on the call today. You have a good day.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.