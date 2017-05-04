Time Warner's Earnings: AT&T Is Getting A Quality Asset

The media company is set to be acquired by AT&T; it's a good move on the part of the latter, and I believe the acquisition will close.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) reported earnings for the first quarter. The media company, which is set to be acquired by AT&T (NYSE:T), is a great asset that continues to grow via content investments and platform distribution businesses.

According to this Seeking Alpha news item, earnings per share of $1.66 came in better than expectations by a wide 20-cent margin. The top line, at $7.74 billion, wasn't as impressive, as the beat there was a slight $70 million. Perhaps we can just say that sales were essentially in line in that case, but still, the story so far is good.

The rest of the Time Warner story reads well. This Seeking Alpha summary indicates that the company's content/platform divisions delivered value. HBO, an extremely important asset to Time Warner, saw its adjusted operating income go up by 7% to $2.2 billion. The studio division benefited from Kong: Skull Island and The LEGO Batman Movie. The worldwide grosses on those two projects, $560 million and $309 million, respectively, are good, but I will say that I expected higher amounts from those two brands, to be honest. The LEGO Movie from 2014 grossed almost $470 million across the globe back in 2014, according to Box Office Mojo. I'm going to use Time Warner's Godzilla movie from 2014 as a comparison for Kong, since those two brands are set to fight each other in May 2020 and since both properties have Legendary Entertainment (Private:LENT) as an investor. Godzilla grossed almost $530 million a few years back, and while that does compare favorably to Kong (especially since Kong wasn't released during the summer box office period like Godzilla was), I would have liked more growth for these Time Warner film projects. Something for management to consider, but obviously, the company's franchise operation is still robust.

Cash provided by operations from continuing operations was $1.5 billion, and free cash flow was $1.4 billion. Both numbers represented large gains compared to the previous year's quarter, so be sure to read the notes at the press release on the subject and go through the actual cash flow statement itself (as an example, lines on changes in operating assets and liabilities, as well as deferred taxes, showed significant differences in the comparable quarters). I'm confident in the company's ability to generate increasing cash flows over time.

AT&T made a smart acquisition. Content is important for platforms as it serves as a differentiating element. AT&T will have access to some good programming. A big part of Time Warner's appeal is HBO. That division's adjusted operating income was $595 million in the first quarter, compared to $486 million in the comparable period. HBO has, according to this article at The New York Times from February 2016, 130 million worldwide subscribers. This article from Variety dated February 2017 mentions that the HBO Now digital product has surpassed 2 million domestic subscribers. HBO will be a weapon for AT&T in the streaming wars, mostly against the powerful Netflix brand. The Turner networks didn't grow during the quarter on an adjusted basis, as advertising and programming costs were challenging influences, but these platforms are still important possessions with significant brand equity.

An opinion on Time Warner as a stock is obviously driven by the merger. The acquisition price on a per share basis is $107.50 (composed of both cash and stock). Arbitrage traders could examine the situation and see if buying Time Warner shares makes sense; as of this writing, Time Warner is priced at roughly $98. Perhaps the better strategy for most would be to look at AT&T as an investment idea after the merger is completed. I do believe it will occur, I can see no compelling, logical reason for it not to occur based on past events in media consolidation. AT&T currently has a dividend yield of about 5%, and it is trading in a tight 52-week range. Time Warner's content will hopefully help the company grow on a long-term basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.