Continental Building Products (CBPX) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Rodny Nacier - ICR LLC

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Analysts

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Jeffrey Stevenson - Longbow Research

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Blake Hirschman - Stephens, Inc.

Operator

I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host, Rodny Nacier, Investor Relations.

Rodny Nacier - ICR LLC

Thank you for joining us today for Continental Building Products' first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I'm joined by Chief Executive Officer, Jay Bachmann; and Chief Financial Officer, Dennis Schemm.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you, management's remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from those discussed today.

Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, business strategy and expected performance, such as expectations with respect to revenue, gross margins, operating income, and cash flow, as well as non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA.

These statements, which may occur during our prepared remarks or during the question-and-answer session, may be identified by words such as expects, should, anticipates, intends, estimates, believes, or similar expressions that are used in connection with any discussion of future financial and operating performance.

Forward-looking statements represent management's current estimates in light of currently available information and the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in the future.

Forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and we encourage you to review the company's past and future filings with the SEC, including without limitation, the company's Form 10-K and 10-Qs, which identify the specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ in a material way from those described in these forward-looking statements.

In addition, during this call, certain financial measures may be discussed that differ from comparable measures contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles referred to by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures assist management and investors in evaluating our performance and preparing period-to-period results of operations in a more meaningful and consistent manner, as discussed in greater detail in our earnings release. Our earnings release also includes a reconciliation of these matters.

I'll now turn the call over to Jay.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you, Rodny. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today on our first quarter 2017 earnings call. Today, I will update you on our strategy and discuss our operating highlights and business activity. Dennis will then discuss additional details on our financial results, balance sheet and outlook. After our prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

We're off to a strong start in 2017, having made significant progress across our strategic objectives, where we advanced our commitment to safety and quality across our entire network, furthered our progress to be the wallboard producer of choice in our key markets, generated incremental cash flow fueled by our low cost, highly efficient assets and our steadfast commitment to continuous improvement, and made significant strides to return value to shareholders through stock buybacks and high-return capital investments in our plant network.

Our commitment to our strategy show positively on our current year results. We grew net sales by 8.2% to $120.6 million over the prior-year period on the strength of higher volumes and higher price. We increased cash flow from operations by 10% to $18.5 million and to-date, through May 3, we have deployed $12.4 million in cash for share repurchases. And in the quarter itself, we spent $5.4 million on capital investments in our plants.

These results translated into a 6.7% increase in adjusted earnings per share to $0.32. This improvement is reflective of our sharp focus on operating discipline and the accretive benefit of our share repurchase program. Our results are particularly strong, given the anticipated impact of higher inflation on input costs. Even with significantly higher inflation, we continue to produce industry-leading EBITDA margins.

Our track record of producing high returns, even in the phase of substantial inflation, and converting those results into cash continued into the first quarter 2017. This progress demonstrates the benefit of our disciplined operations and efficient cost structure.

As we shared with you on our fourth quarter call, a key part of our strategy is to manage cost, is constant focus on continuous improvement, or as we call it the Bison Way named after our company logo, the iconic North American bison. This enables us to further strengthen our low-cost advantage and improve our service in a two-pronged approach.

The first is through driving process improvements by creating a problem-solving organization, harnessing the power of everyone to eliminate waste and improve efficiency. The second is more project-based and often uses capital spending to generate significant returns. We are excited by the progress we're making across both fronts, including the project-based improvement known as high-return capital projects where we expect to deploy between $25 million and $30 million over the next two years.

Given our continued strong cash generation, we expect share repurchases to represent a key part of our value creation moving forward. During the quarter, we continued to execute against our upsized $200 million share repurchase program. Year-over-year, our diluted average share count was down nearly 4%, driving incremental benefits to earnings for shareholders.

With our balance sheet in good shape, our upsized share repurchase program and our ability to help margins through continuous improvement and high-return capital investments, we are very confident in our outlook to generate additional cash flow and invest succinctly (6:27).

Looking at our operating metrics, our end markets were stronger overall during the quarter, allowing us to grow volume by approximately 5% year-over-year to 650 million square feet. We believe a portion of our wallboard shipped in the quarter was attributable to pre-buy activity ahead of the January price increase, but comparatively less than in previous prior year, as Q1 2016 had a full quarter impact from pre-buy activity in advance of the April 1, 2016 price increase.

Our strongest region continued to be the Southeast where industry demand increased the highest in the country and where we have a local plant in proximity to some of the fastest-growing U.S. markets in Florida and Georgia.

At the end of January 2017, we implemented our previously announced price increase in response to rising demand and raw material inflation. On a sequential quarter basis, our total mill net price grew 4.5% from fourth quarter 2016 to first quarter 2017.

Along with our volumes and pricing being up in the first quarter, we are also encouraged by the optimistic outlook provided by our customers for positive construction trends to continue for the balance of 2017. In that regard, we reiterate our belief that industry wallboard volume growth will be in the mid-single-digit range for the full-year 2017.

During the quarter, as anticipated, we experienced lower EBITDA margins as rising inflation in our input costs, primarily paper and energy, outpaced the percentage in price we were able to capture. To mitigate this impact, we are making progress through our Bison Way continuous improvement strategy, where we are focused on process improvements, eliminating waste and driving material cost improvement in energy reduction, raw material handling and automation.

Our focus on operational excellence is unrelenting and not limited to our plant network. We are delivering each day on our objective to be the wallboard producer of choice in our key markets, achieved by delivering excellent service, supporting long-term relationships and providing top-quality products. In the process, we are creating a stronger and better company, while generating healthy cash flow through continuous process improvement and highly efficient low-cost assets.

I will now turn the call over to Dennis to provide additional details on our financial results, balance sheet and outlook.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you, Jay, and good afternoon to everyone on the line. I will first detail results for the quarter, then provide some comments on the balance sheet and liquidity. I will conclude by providing some additional perspective for the full-year 2017.

Net sales increased by 8.2% to $120.6 million, led by volume up 5.3% year-over-year to 650 million square feet. Price was also beneficial to results with a 2.3% increase in average mill net price to $147.92. On a sequential basis, average mill net price was up 4.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Gross margin was 25.7%, compared to 28.3% in the prior-year quarter. This decline was primarily related to higher inflation on our cost of goods sold, as we explained on prior calls, but was even more dramatic than anticipated in the first quarter in which we saw inflation at approximately 10%.

There were two reasons for this cost escalation. The first was an additional surge in OCC cost for paper in the quarter. Second, we had the difficult comparison of a deflationary environment in the first quarter 2016. While we expect input cost inflation to persist through the remainder of the year, the rate of increase should begin to ease after the second quarter. For the year, we are tightening our full-year guidance for inflation to 6% to 7%.

Through our Bison Way efforts, we will continue to make improvements in our cost position both from day-to-day process improvements and efficiencies and through the deployment of capital to our high-return projects in our plant network. In the first quarter, we spent $1.3 million on high-return capital projects and are on track to spend $12 million to $17 million in 2017. We expect a three-year payback from these projects and we expect to see those savings beginning in mid-2018.

Selling and administrative expense as a percentage of sales improved to 7.7%, compared to 8% in the prior-year quarter, helped by disciplined control of overhead costs. Interest expense decreased 21.1% to $2.9 million, reflecting lower average outstanding borrowings during the first quarter 2017 compared to first quarter 2016 and the lower interest rate following the debt refinancing in August 2016 and the debt repricing in February 2017.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.32 compared to $0.30 in the prior-year quarter, primarily attributable to strong momentum in sales, operating disciple throughout our plant network and the accretive benefit of our stock repurchase plan.

Moving to the balance sheet and liquidity. On March 31, 2017, we had cash on hand of $57.9 million, total debt of $265.9 million and an undrawn credit facility. During the quarter, we generated $18.5 million in cash flow from operations representing 56% of adjusted EBITDA, compared to a 49% conversion rate in the prior-year quarter. We incurred $5.4 million of capital spending, with maintenance CapEx approximating below 3.4% of sales and the remainder of spend attributable to high-return CapEx projects.

With our debt balance and leverage ratios stable and at comfortable levels, we continue to emphasize repurchases to return value to shareholders. During the quarter, we repurchased approximately 217,000 shares of common stock with an aggregate value of $5.2 million. As of May 3, we have repurchased 512,000 shares of common stock with an aggregate value of $12.4 million.

As we move forward, the doubling of the repurchase program to $200 million provides us with approximately $139 million of remaining availability, after accounting for $61 million already repurchased since the inception of our buyback program.

In February, we repriced our entire long-term debt, while maintaining favorable terms and conditions. The refinancing lowered borrowing cost on long-term debt by 25 basis points to LIBOR plus 2.5%. We have no major debt maturity for the next six years and an even stronger balance sheet position to achieve our growth and profit-enhancing initiatives.

I will now provide some insight regarding updated expectations for the full-year 2017. For the balance of 2017, we expect to see core wallboard volume growth in the mid-single digits. We expect full-year SG&A to be in the range of $38 million to $40 million.

We expect inflation on our cost of goods sold to be at 6% to 7%, tighter than our previous estimate, given the first quarter and second quarter inflationary pressures. For depreciation and amortization, we expect the full-year expense to be between $43 million to $45 million.

Looking at cash flow, we expect total capital spending to be in the range of $24 million to $31 million. This includes high-return capital expenditures on our plant network in the range of $12 million to $17 million. We expect to realize the cost benefits from these projects more fully in 2018, given the timing of implementation.

We expect the effective tax rate to be in the range of 33% to 35%. And we expect an effective interest rate on the debt of approximately 4%, with a cash rate of approximately 3.6%.

In summary, this is an exciting time for Continental and we are confident that the company is on the right path. We're very well positioned to reap the rewards of dedicated efforts to improve operations through our Bison Way strategy, strengthen the balance sheet and invest capital wisely to generate additional earnings and cash flow.

We look forward to accomplishing this by working hard to assure we have strong financial discipline to support long-term growth and shareholder value on all fronts.

Thank you again for joining us today. Operator, we are now ready to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. Our first question is from the line of Bob Wetenhall with RBC. Please proceed with your question.

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good afternoon. This is actually Marshall Mentz on for Bob. Congrats on the strong quarter.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Marshall. Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Your volume growth of up a little over 5% year-over-year, could you share how does that compare with the industry growth within your footprint?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. Now, if you take a look at where we are, so you're right – I mean, if you take a look at the country as a whole, certainly the West was down, I noticed (17:12) wild weather, those impacted out there. And we don't play out West.

If you take a look at the East, the strongest market was the South Atlantic, which is where we play in obviously quite significantly, primarily in that Georgia and Florida markets. With our plant being located in Florida, the strength that we saw there was quite good in the first quarter.

And just given the fact that we have a resident plant there, it meant that it helped us. In my mind, grow in line with the way that market is growing is just a piece of a much larger market. So I feel pretty good in terms of what we were able to capture.

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

And then maybe switching a gear on to the pricing environment during the quarter. Are you able share, like, pricing changes and maybe how the product mix and the timing of the price increase impact that increase that you saw in the quarter?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. It's a fair question. I mean, the way the price went in place this year was towards that end of January or was end of January. And so, when you take a look at that timing, maybe a better way of looking at that is the exit price leaning in the quarter with more around $150 per MSF, which is about a little less than 4% higher than where it was in Q1 of last year. It's about 6% higher than where it was in the fourth quarter 2016, which is kind of the jump-off point. And so, certainly, I think it hopefully gives you a better sense as to where that mill net stands.

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thank you. Good luck.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Mike Dahl with Barclays. Please proceed with your questions.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. Just as a follow-up to that point on pricing. Could you help us understand, given that Canadian tariff situation, how much of an impact that's had on your price? And if there's been any change in strategy in the way that you sell into Canada?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Mike. Yeah, if you take a look at Canada, the difference you have is that the tariffs right now are really impacting the West of Canada is where that impact has been felt. For the East, we continue to service these.

Certainly, if you take a look at where the volume growth has been over the last couple of years, so for us the volume growth has really outpaced more in the U.S. and Canada, just as part of that has become a smaller part of our total pie. So, for us, I'd say, it's really not the same impact as you might have on some of the players that are more national in nature.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. Makes sense. And then, on the cost side, within the overall bucket of cost inflation, could you help us understand a little bit better, OCC in particular, what your expectation – what's embedded in the guidance for the remainder of the year?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. Let me spend a few minutes there, Mike, on inflation. I do think – I'd like to just summarize with the main takeaway for inflation. We've tightened our inflation guidance for the full year to the high end of our range to that 6% to 7%.

We have seen higher inflation than anticipated in quarter one. We expect to see a similar rate of inflation for quarter two. And then, as we're expecting inflation to persist throughout the year, when we get to Q3 and Q4 there, we're going to be comping against higher inflationary periods that we saw last year. So it'll be a lesser impact of inflation. So those are some of the big buckets of color.

When you look at the remainder of the year and what we're seeing, natural gas clearly is up around $0.70 to $0.80 per year. We're seeing OCC up roughly 75% to 80% for the remainder of the year. And then, from a freight perspective, roughly speaking, 5% increase from an inflationary perspective there.

Last but not least, synthetic gypsum, synthetic gypsum is up for sake (21:48), but that's mainly from a contractual standpoint, it's very marginal. The higher costs that we were seeing were just from transport cost, as we move further out into our network to pull it in.

So those are our big buckets and those are our assumptions.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

And I guess, your comment that 1Q ran a little ahead of expectations and 2Q is looking the same. I guess, given some of the volatility in some of these underlying costs, why taking the range now? Is there something that you've been able to do to effectively lock-in some of the underlying inputs that gives you better visibility into the remainder of the year?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

No. It's just that in the remainder of the year, so last year in Q3 and Q4, we were already experiencing higher gas. We were experiencing higher paper cost. And I think that was evidenced in some of the margins that had shown in Q3 and Q4 of last year.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. It's where the base comparison gets easier.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jeffery Stevenson with Longbow Research. Please proceed with your questions.

Jeffrey Stevenson - Longbow Research

Hey, guys. This is Jeff in for Garik. My first question is on volumes. You guys were strong in the quarter when you compared to the industry. I was just wondering if you could give a little more regional color on kind of what you saw in the quarter. I know that Southeast was strong, but a little more color on kind of what you're seeing from an end-market perspective during the first quarter.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Sure. If you take a look at the markets, certainly the Southeast, it was good residential. I mean, we're actually starting to see more of a pickup in some of the single-family activity. Commercial continues to be something that we see good activity, and also particularly down in that Miami market, where you have a lot of strength down in Miami. So, overall, I'd say the State of Florida and, in Georgia, the Atlanta market was quite good too with both multi-family and single-family residential.

And then when I start moving to other parts of the country, it gets a little bit more mix. You still had some growth there in that what's called the East North Central, Southeast, South Central region together, which is more in that Midwest region. And again, nothing really stood out from an end-market side, but certainly residential continues to help out there. And then the city activity in New York, we saw some good activity in the first quarter.

Jeffrey Stevenson - Longbow Research

Got it. Got it. And my next question is kind of moving on to margins with the cost inflation pressure. I know during the call you mentioned process improvement and project-based, things that you're looking to potentially mitigate some of the impact of this inflation. But I was wondering, do you see any impact with how pricing is held up this year that you could potentially get any more throughout the year?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

So, in terms of – from a pricing side, we've really stuck with the idea with our customers that we'll provide a price increase to them on more of an annual basis. So they have the opportunity to go ahead and plan for it. And then, obviously on their end, they want to go ahead and make sure they move that price through to their end customers. And that's why when we've gone ahead and looked at what we did in the first quarter, we feel good about how that process worked out.

I would expect that's really the scenario we're looking to play out for this year, is to go ahead and just do this annual one that we did. And then obviously, if volumes continue to increase, I think it's positive for the future. Because when I look at getting mid-single-digit volume growth this year and to get another 5% growth in 2018, it puts utilization rates in the industry really into that mid-80% range, which is good.

Jeffrey Stevenson - Longbow Research

Yeah. That was going to be my next question. But I really appreciate it guys and best of luck.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Matt McCall, Seaport Global. Please proceed with your questions.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Good evening, everybody. This is Reuben on for Matt.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Ruben.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Hey, Ruben.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

How are you? Just wanted to follow up on the cost of goods guide. You mentioned the surge in OCC this quarter. How quickly do you see that impact your results when the price of OCC makes a jump like that? Just so we have an idea moving forward, when we see changes, how quickly it impacts your income statement?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. Hey, Rubin. This is Dennis. So it's about a month's delay before we'd see that impact.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. And then, in the past, you guys have – I think we've talked about maybe some competitive pricing pressures in certain markets. Have you guys seen anything different from a regional perspective? Has there been any one market that's more competitive than the others or any change from what you guys have talked about in the past?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

I think, just given the price increase you saw that we got in the first quarter, I'd say, overall it's been positive. So, when I look at again that jump-off point we had in fourth quarter of where we were in the exit price of $150 million, going up 6% there, I think, is positive.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. And was the exit price coming out of the fourth quarter, did you guys disclose that? Was that lower than the price for the full quarter?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

It was right in line with Q4.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. Okay. And then last one, your outlook for mid-single-digit growth, has there been any change in any of the underlying markets from your perspective, whether it's single-family, multi-family commercial, R&R, anything that's changed from what you guys have seen in the past, any certain market that your outlook has improved or, I guess, gotten worse?

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

No. It's pretty consistent in terms of what we gave guidance on at the end of last year. And what I like is that single-family, new home construction is positive in my mind. And when I look at where residential construction is going for the year, it still feels good that you get into that 1.25 million, 1.3 million starts that we're looking to get.

Reuben Garner - Seaport Global Securities LLC

All right. Great. Thank you, guys.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next questing is from the line of Blake Hirschman with Stephens. Please proceed with your question.

Blake Hirschman - Stephens, Inc.

Yeah. Good afternoon, guys. First question, I know you don't always have a perfect read on it, but just curious I wanted to see how you feel about the inventory levels in the channel.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Again, it's always real hard. I mean we have our guys honestly as they go out and walk the yards to see where the inventories are. I would say that a lot of inventory that was pre-bought in January is gone now. So, that was burnt through pretty quickly in February and March.

Blake Hirschman - Stephens, Inc.

Got it. Okay. That's helpful. And then, kind of following on to a previous comment, with the utilization picking up, assuming continued volume growth from here, just kind of wanted to get your thoughts on if you guys are planning on adding any shifts or personnel or anything along those lines, and if so, the potential timing for something like that?

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

We feel pretty well staffed where we are. So we'll use overtime as a way of trying to manage that. And if we have to work some Saturdays, we'll work Saturdays. Not surprisingly, our plan in the Southeast is running stronger just given the higher demand levels there. But, certainly, we have plenty of room to go, given where demand is relative to what our capacities are.

Blake Hirschman - Stephens, Inc.

Got it. And then, just lastly, on the high-return capital projects and the spend throughout the year, just wanted to get a little bit more color on the cadence of the spend. I think you said it was a little over $1 million this quarter and just curious as to how the rest of the quarters might look as we work our way through the year? That's it. Thanks, and good luck.

Dennis Charles Schemm - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Yeah. Thank you. So, yeah, you're right. We spent around $1.3 million here during the first quarter, and we'd expect that to start to ramp up here as the year unfolds, so that we hit our guidance of $12 million to $17 million.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I will turn the floor back to Jay Bachmann for closing remarks.

James W. Bachmann - Continental Building Products, Inc.

Well, I appreciate everybody for joining us on the quarter call here, and I look forward to catching up with you all again in the second quarter when we do it again.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

