Conatus Pharmaceuticals' (CNAT) CEO Steve Mento on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 16:30

End Time: 16:57

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2016, 16:30 PM ET

Executives

Steve Mento - President and CEO

Shelly Vandertie - VP, Finance

Alan Engbring - Executive Director, IR and Corporate Communications

Analysts

Matt McLaughlin - Aegis Capital

Prakhar Verma - Stifel Nicolaus

Ed Arce - H.C. Wainwright & Company

Operator

Welcome to the Conatus Pharmaceuticals' Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. This call is being webcast live on the Investor Center of the Conatus Web site at conatuspharma.com. This call is property of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and recordings, reproductions or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of Conatus is strictly prohibited. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Alan Engbring, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Conatus.

Alan Engbring

Good afternoon. A press release with the company's first quarter 2017 financial results was issued earlier this afternoon and can be found in the Investors section of the Conatus Web site at conatuspharma.com.

During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with Conatus' business.

These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in Conatus' SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Conatus' press releases, including today's release on first quarter 2017 financial results.

This call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast. Conatus undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this call.

Participating on the call today are Steve Mento, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conatus, who will discuss recent company highlights and clinical development programs; and Shelly Vandertie, Vice President of Finance of Conatus, who will review the company's financial results. We will then open the call for questions from invited participants.

I would now like to turn the call over to Steve Mento.

Steve Mento

Thank you, Alan, and good afternoon, everyone. Of course, we were excited to announce late in our day yesterday that following the initiation of the Phase 2b ENCORE-LF clinical trial, Novartis had exercised its license option for the global development and commercialization of emricasan.

In the ENCORE-LF trial, we are testing the ability of treatment with emricasan to prevent or delay the clinical outcomes associated with the progression of advanced liver disease. It is the only trial of its kind in decompensated NASH cirrhosis patients; that is patients who are already showing disease symptoms.

The ENCORE-LF clinical trial has the potential to demonstrate that emricasan can be a critically important treatment option for patients with advanced NASH cirrhosis and the physicians who treat them. We believe this the right drug in the right trial at the right time for this high unmet medical need patient population.

This news capped off a very productive couple of months since our last conference call and I’m going to continue now with the review of recent activities and developments.

We were pleased to meet with some of you at the two investor conferences we attended in early April and would like to thank both hosting banks for including Conatus. Our presentation at the H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference highlighted and recusants mechanism of action which reduces excessive cell death and inflammation, support of preclinical and clinical data and our NASH-related clinical development pathway.

We believe our initial focus on NASH-driven cirrhosis separates us from the bulk of the competition which is targeting earlier stage disease, and physicians are favorably for efficient advancement into a market segment of high unmet medical need.

Our presentation at the Needham Healthcare Conference included a review of some historical preclinical data demonstrating the broad range of potential disease areas in which the application of caspase inhibitors has already been demonstrated.

These examples are not intended to limit the scope of possibilities or indicate specific plans for development, rather we wanted to illustrate that the caspase inhibition mechanism of action is by no means restricted to the liver and could support a wide ranging scope of pipeline development opportunities. Webcasts of both presentations are available in the Investors section of the Conatus Web site.

In mid-April, we presented a pair of posters at the EASL annual meeting in Amsterdam. These posters were based on a collaborative database analyses project with Stanford University evaluating the natural history of over 35,000 advanced cirrhosis patients on the waiting list for liver transplant, including over 4,000 whose cirrhosis was due to NASH. These analyses were helpful in expanding our understanding of the advanced cirrhosis patient population and in confirming design details for our ENCORE-LF clinical trial.

As I mentioned in my opening remarks, late yesterday we announced the initiation of the ENCORE-LF clinical trial. ENCORE-LF for liver function is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b clinical trial designed to evaluate dosing, efficacy and safety of emricasan in approximately 210 patients with decompensated NASH cirrhosis.

The trial is expected to be conducted at approximately 90 clinical sites. Patients will be randomized one to one to one to receive 5 milligrams of emricasan, 25 milligrams of emricasan or placebo twice daily for at least 48 weeks. The primary endpoint is event-free survival for each treatment group compared with the placebo group.

For the purposes of this trial, events are defined as all-cause mortality, new decompensation events, or a progression of at least 4 points in the MELD score. Key secondary endpoints include safety and tolerability, MELD and Child-Pugh scores, liver transplantation rates, liver metabolic function using the BreathID Breath Test, and health-related quality of life.

Concurrently with our announcement of the ENCORE-LF trial initiation, we also announced that Novartis had exercised its option to an exclusive license for the global development and commercialization of emricasan under the terms of the option, collaboration and license agreement signed in December 2016.

We expect the license to become effective in mid-2017 upon receipt of a 7 million option exercise payment subject to the usual and customary conditions, including required anti-trust approvals. We are excited to advance this collaboration to the next stage.

So we’ve had a very busy couple of months leaving us well positioned to tackle the tests at hand. At the top of that list is executing on our emricasan development program which now consist of four ongoing double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trials.

We announced initiation of the POLT-HCV-SVR trial in May of 2004. This approximately 60-patient clinical trial is fully enrolled with transplant recipients who’s residual hepatitis C virus infection, reestablish fibrosis or cirrhosis in the transplanted organ before being cleared by antiviral drugs.

The primary endpoint is biopsy-based changes in fibrosis for emricasan versus placebo after two years using the Ishak Fibrosis Score. Top line results are expected in the first half of 2018.

We announced the initiation of the ENCORE-NF trial in January of 2016. This clinical trial is enrolling approximately 330 patients with NASH fibrosis. The primary endpoint is biopsy-based improvement in fibrosis for each emricasan treatment group versus placebo after 72 weeks using the NASH CRN Fibrosis Score without worsening of steatohepatitis. Based on our latest estimates on the completion of patient enrollment, we have updated our guidance such that top line results are now expected in the first half of 2019.

We announced the initiation of the ENCORE-PH trial in November of 2016. This clinical trial is enrolling approximately 240 patients with compensated or early decompensated NASH cirrhosis and severe portal hypertension. The primary endpoint is the mean change in hepatic venous pressure gradient or HVPG for each emricasan dosing group versus placebo after 24 weeks.

Conatus has recently amended the ENCORE-PH clinical trial to integrate a six-month treatment extension period for clinical outcomes, rather than conduct a separate extension trial. Top-line results for the primary endpoint after the first six months of treatment with emricasan or placebo are expected in 2018.

As described earlier in today’s call, we announced the initiation of the ENCORE-LF clinical trial in May of 2017. This clinical trial is enrolling approximately 210 patients with decompensated NASH cirrhosis. The primary endpoint is event-free survival for each emricasan dosing group versus placebo after at least 48 weeks.

As with the extended ENCORE-PH clinical trial, the ENCORE-LF protocol is designed to integrate clinical outcomes rather than conduct a separate extension trial. Top line results are expected in 2019.

Conatus stands alone with four ongoing Phase 2b clinical trials using clinically relevant endpoints in four distinct patient populations across the spectrum of liver disease from early fibrosis to decompensated cirrhosis.

We believe we are giving emricasan its best opportunity to address multiple segments of chronic liver disease with significant unmet medical need and that any or all of these trials could define pathways to registration and collaboration with Novartis.

Next, I’ll ask Shelly to provide a brief review of our first quarter financial results. Shelly?

Shelly Vandertie

Thank you, Steve. We released financial results for the first quarter of 2017 after the close of market today. Total revenues were $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared with no revenues for the first quarter of 2016. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2017 consisted of collaboration revenue related to the Novartis agreement.

Research and development expenses increased to $7.9 million for the first quarter of 2017 from $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to the progression of the company’s ENCORE clinical trial program.

General and administrative expenses increased to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2017 from $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to higher personnel costs partially offset by lower consulting fees. The net loss was $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared with $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2016.

In December 2016, we received an upfront payment of $50 million under the Novartis agreement. In January 2017, we voluntarily prepaid to Pfizer Inc. a $1 million note which was scheduled to mature in 2020. In February 2017, we issued to Novartis a $15 million convertible promissory note.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $80.5 million at March 31, 2017 compared with $77 million at December 31, 2016, and with a projected year-end 2017 balance of between $45 million and $55 million.

We believe that current financial resources, together with the anticipated license option exercise payment and expense reimbursements related to the Novartis agreement, are sufficient to maintain operations and ongoing clinical development activities through the end of 2019.

I will now turn the call back to Steve. Steve?

Steve Mento

Thank you, Shelly. With the initiation of the ENCORE-LF trial and the resulting license option exercise, our collaboration with Novartis is advancing as expected to the next stage. Assuming we clear anti-trust reviews, our ongoing clinical programs and operations are funded through the end of 2019 and emricasan development is funded through completion.

While we remain focused on the execution of the four ongoing clinical trials, we are also committed to leveraging our expertise in the development of novel medicines to build a pipeline beyond emricasan and drive long-term value for our shareholders.

That concludes our formal presentation. Now, I’d like to turn the call over to our operator to moderate the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Difei Yang with Aegis Capital. You may begin.

Matt McLaughlin

Good afternoon. This is Matt McLaughlin on for Difei. Just want to say congratulations on all the progress so far.

Steve Mento

Thank you.

Matt McLaughlin

Given that ENCORE-LF is really like the only trial of its kind, we were wondering if it was possible to gain some insight into the reasoning behind selecting event-free survival as a primary endpoint.

Steve Mento

It was actually a process that began with the data that we generated in the liver cirrhosis trial and reported last year. That population was primarily decompensated patients. And although that was a shorter trial, three months double-blind, placebo-controlled with a three-month extension, we began even in that short interval to see the potential to graduate from a potential surrogate endpoint into a clinical endpoint. We continue research along the lines of what might be feasible in that context. A part of that research, as I mentioned in the presentation, was in the database analysis, the transplant database analysis and the two posters that we reported at ESL in April where we were able to get an indication on rate of progression and the kinds of clinical events to expect in a particular target population. Then there was a lot of work on our part and interaction with the regulatory authorities to make sure that we adequately and properly define that patient population. Extensive interaction with the clinical consultants to make sure that we got the right population, so that we could get reasonable estimates on the kinds of disease progression to look for in the duration of that. So a lot of activity over the last year that began with results from the LC study, a collaboration looking at database and that effective and multiple interactions with clinical consultants and the regulatory authorities.

Matt McLaughlin

Great. Thank you for that. Also just one more regarding the clinical trial sites. We were wondering if you could tell us how many, if any, overlap with the other ENCORE trials?

Steve Mento

I honestly don’t have that information in hand right now but I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some overlap.

Matt McLaughlin

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Willey with Stifel.

Prakhar Verma

This is Prakhar on for Steve. Thank you. Congratulations on all the progress. So the first question is on the LF trial. Can you talk about or comment on what are the expectations from the placebo arm in terms of [indiscernible], how many months are those parameters on the placebo arm?

Steve Mento

We have estimates that challenges the – as I talked about earlier, there hasn’t been a study done in this patient population before. We’ve used what we think are the best estimates from all the data sources that we have right now. What I can tell you is that the trial is designed so that all of the patients will at least have 48 weeks of dosing, which means that some patients along the line could have dosing for longer than that to allow for additional time within the study for events to occur. So we’re trying to cover all bases. We have a reasonable idea of what to expect in the first year but we’re covering our bets by allowing for continued dosing in patients until at least all of the patients in the trial have been dosed for 48 weeks.

Prakhar Verma

Okay. And second question, so in terms of what Novartis is planning to do, I believe they have at least a couple of FXR inhibitors in the pipeline. I believe one is LJN452 and one is LMB763. Can you talk about what are the plans in terms of combining emricasan with one of their FXR inhibitors?

Steve Mento

We are certainly interested in doing studies in collaboration with Novartis on combination therapies but are not in the position to discuss that until the license is actually in place. And that won’t take place until the payment, the $7 million payment takes place sometime in middle of this year.

Prakhar Verma

Okay. And just lastly with respect to the NF trial, can you talk about the reason for enrollment delays in the trial?

Steve Mento

Sure. Based on our enrollments today and the known treatment durations and follow up periods, the reason we determine that we’re not going to be able to hit our projected results in 2018 primarily because of increased competitions for the patients and the growing number in size of clinical trials in NASH fibrosis. Not unexpected. We’re pressing hard. Also it has been I think – others have talked about this as well a challenge to get asymptomatic patients to submit to a biopsy. So we’re probably delayed a bit on this but on the whole we’re very satisfied with how enrollment is going on this study.

Prakhar Verma

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. I’m seeing a question from Ed Arce with H.C. Wainwright & Company. Sir, you may begin.

Ed Arce

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Steve Mento

Hi, Ed.

Ed Arce

Congratulations on the agreements.

Steve Mento

Thank you.

Ed Arce

So with the ENCORE-LF, I know we’ve discussed this already briefly but I wanted to go over the specifics around the events for primary endpoint of event-free survival, and in particular why – I think I heard transplant was a secondary endpoint. Why would that not be included as --?

Steve Mento

Really two questions there, I’ll answer the second one first. We did not want to be in a position to delay any kind of transplant opportunity for patients. And transplants can be related to an event or they can be related to timing or just availability of organ. So in consultation with the regulators, we felt that it was better to take a look at that as a secondary endpoint than as a component of the primary endpoint. With respect to the composite endpoints we have talked about, again, one of the things that’s a challenge in this patient population is not every patient presents with the same clinical symptom at the same time. So what we needed to do was to find a patient population at about the same disease state, okay, have a decompensation event but not requirement to be a specific decompensation event. And so that means the next decompensation event needs to be something different, okay, but it could be different for different patients. That’s where the composite component comes in. And we had a lot of discussion with the regulators on how to define the composite component and the clinical symptoms are easy. The harder part on this is the MELD score increase of 4 points. That’s something that we’re going to look at as a component of the composite endpoint in this trial but I would not necessarily submit that that would be included as a final component of a Phase 3 clinical trial. It’s one of the things we’re going to be looking at. Does that 4-point increase in MELD score really predict clinical events?

Ed Arce

Okay. And is there any differentiation – I realize it’s a composite but in terms of understanding progression, is there any differentiation between patients that display symptoms or say hepatic encephalopathy versus ascites versus other events?

Steve Mento

They basically count the same. If that’s the next event and it’s a new event for that patient, it counts.

Ed Arce

Okay. Just one other I guess around LF. Given the collaboration or the work that you’ve been doing post-agreement in December, is there any meaningful collaboration with Novartis on this last trial in determining the final design?

Steve Mento

There certainly were discussions about the design of this protocol even prior to the option agreement being signed in December and it was a significant component of the discussion that took place during that time. We’ve not had formal interactions with Novartis during the option period. That doesn’t mean we haven’t communicated and kept them informed as to the status of where we were going with respect to the '17 study. But certainly before the option agreement was signed, there was extensive discussion and due diligence from Novartis. And I think that’s one of the reasons why that was set as the trigger for the option agreement.

Ed Arce

Right. Great, okay. Maybe just one last one actually just around your progression to other areas with caspase inhibition. You had mentioned earlier that there’s already been work that’s – concluded there’s some definitive effect on other organs or areas of the body. Could you point out which some of those in particular are that have already shown some documented text?

Steve Mento

Sure. What we provided at the Needham Conference were some examples using retained compounds, caspase inhibitors other than emricasan that showed activity in preclinical models or brain disease, of other aspects of liver disease not related to NASH, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and lung disease; so pick your organ. Depending upon the disease there is a potential for caspase activity to be contributing to the disease and caspase inhibition to be a potential efficacy related to that disease.

Ed Arce

Okay, great. Thanks and congrats again.

Steve Mento

Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would now turn the call back to Steve Mento for closing remarks.

Steve Mento

Well, I want to thank you all for your participation in today’s call and for your continued support of Conatus. We look forward to seeing some of you at one of our upcoming events.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.