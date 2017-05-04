Wheeler: Losing Their Wheels

After making a big deal about being able to cover the dividend, the dividend is not covered.

In my previous article on Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR), I warned

"...it must be remembered that pro forma calculations do not always translate into real world results"

The run-rate of the pro forma AFFO numbers barely covered the dividend, but the real world results for AFFO were only $0.31/share compared to a dividend of $0.42/share.

FFO/AFFO

FFO is sitting slightly above $3.7 million, and WHLR needs slightly over $3.9 million to cover their dividend. Unfortunately for common shareholders, the story does not end there. With preferred dividends now costing $2.48 million per quarter, FFO available to common shareholders is a mere $0.15/share. Even after adjustments, which are mostly positive, common shareholders are left with a $0.31 AFFO.

In order to cover the dividend, WHLR needs to increase their AFFO $0.11. This is a shortfall in the bottom number of slightly over $1 million.

The Blame Game

The blame for the miss was put on seasonal G&A expenses, which they had predicted would be $0.045/share for the quarter and came in at $0.075. According to Wilkes Graham in the conference call, the higher expenses included a one-time catch up payment on sales taxes and higher-than-expected benefit costs.

Additionally, property operating costs were $0.02/share higher than expected due to seasonal things like snow removal costs. Most of those costs should be reimbursed to WHLR in the second quarter CAM charges.

The final culprit is a tenant that left their lease. Career Point left their location in Perimeter Square in Tulsa Oklahoma. The space is 19,470 square feet of anchor space. The strip mall was anchored by Career Point and a Walmart (WHLR does not own the Walmart). This is a strip mall that was already struggling with 10,500+ square feet of vacant space.

(Perimeter Square, Tulsa Ok Image courtesy of WHLR)

To WHLR's credit, they found a new anchor tenant quickly and Aspire Fitness is expected to move in to the location in the third quarter. Wilkes also made reference that Aspire will be paying a higher rent than Career Point, but no details were provided.

If management is to be believed, the $0.03 in G&A costs should not be reflected in the second quarter and the $0.02 in property operating costs should be made up in $0.02 higher reimbursement revenue. However, the vacancy in Tulsa will be a drag on revenue for one more quarter.

The end result is that management is now guiding $0.40-$0.42 AFFO for the second quarter, not covering or barely covering the dividend. The annual guidance is for $1.64-$1.68 AFFO, only covering the dividend if everything goes perfectly.

It should be extremely concerning to investors that a single tenant defaulting and a few seasonal costs can have such a large impact on the company.

Further, investors should be concerned at management's consistent inability to accurately predict costs. It certainly can be difficult to be perfectly accurate, but the extent of the miss suggests to me that the guidance provided in February was made while wearing rose colored glasses. If the estimates were truly "conservative" as management claims, the negative surprise should be minimal.

The bottom line is that the current dividend is not safe. WHLR specializes in strip malls in secondary and tertiary markets. These areas have weaker fundamentals, and many of the tenants are moderate to high credit risks.

Where Is The Growth?

In my previous article, I pointed out that WHLR does not have any dry powder left. Their acquisition spree last year was a last ditch effort to increase the top line. The top line did grow, up 56.7% year/year, but the impact on the bottom line was minimal.

Now the company is highly leveraged and clearly the common stock is at prices where issuing it is extraordinarily expensive. It is also unlikely that the market would react well to another preferred issue.

The only way WHLR could gain liquidity for new acquisitions would be to sell properties. However, with so many properties recently purchased, it is unlikely there are a lot of opportunities where WHLR could sell an old property and buy something new at a better cap rate after friction costs. More likely, any asset sales will be a desperate attempt to cash in an underperforming asset in order to pay for ongoing operations.

Without new acquisitions, rental increases are vital. In the first quarter, rental increases were a modest 3.5%. Those kinds of increases are not going to meaningfully raise AFFO.

To make things worse, of the leases signed in the first quarter, 11 of the 33, accounting for nearly half the square footage, were leases that remained flat or decreased.

With 483,968 square feet expiring the next 12 months, it is difficult to see how WHLR can extract any large value if their results match the first quarter. It may even deteriorate if leases that do not increase become a trend.

The final opportunity for growth is to lease up their remaining vacant space. There is some room for growth, but WHLR will be doing great to increase occupancy 1% over the course of the year and certainly those efforts will bring additional expenses in terms of leasing commission, capital costs and concessions. Meanwhile, Career Point shows just how much damage a single anchor tenant can cause, even when the space is back filled as fast as humanly possible.

WHLR only has incremental ways to increase revenue, when it needs a very large increase right now. I do not see where that increase will come from.

Conclusion

WHLR is running out of options. The numbers from the first quarter show that the acquisition spree from last year was not sufficient to cover the common dividend.

The pro forma numbers did not survive contact with the real world. In the real world, things happen. Tenants are going to default, it snows, insurance costs increase and any number or other bumps will happen. These types of things happen in every REIT, but for a healthy one it does not make a significant impact on the bottom line.

One thing should be clear: The current portfolio of WHLR is not sufficient to support their current dividend. It is only capable of covering it if everything goes perfectly, and in the real world, things NEVER go perfectly.

WHLR can chase their current portfolio, plugging the holes when tenants leave, juggling the creditors and trying to squeeze out a few dollars in additional revenue. However, they are starting from a point where the dividend is not covered and as a general rule, portfolios decline with time. Over time, tenants move or default, buildings get older, and capital is needed to repair, replace or renovate. With WHLR being so short on capital, it is unlikely that they can actively renovate and add value to their current properties.

Without acquisitions being a potential avenue of growth, WHLR's best chance for survival is to reduce the dividend and use that cash flow to manage their balance sheet, increasing their AFFO primarily through decreased financing costs. The only question is how much damage management is going to let the company take before admitting it?

I had been swing trading this ticker, taking advantage of the high dividend and volatility around the ex-div dates. That strategy had much of its potential removed with the conversion to quarterly dividends. With the poor performance and a dividend cut likely any day, this is a REIT I am going to stay away from.

The preferreds remain a potential option for those who still think there is potential for this REIT to do anything other than liquidate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.