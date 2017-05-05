How To Get Paid By Agreeing To Buy Johnson & Johnson At $120 A Share

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a dividend growth stock that is currently selling for a bit more than I would like to pay. Below, I will show you how to get paid just for agreeing to buy JNJ shares at $120 a share (a discount of around 2.5% to the current market price).

What did I think last time?

Just because it's possible to get paid to agree to buy a stock below its current market price doesn't mean it's a good idea to do so. First, an investor needs to determine if it's a good idea to buy JNJ.

I have written in the past about JNJ, with my latest article coming out on February 3rd, here. I pretty much concluded that it is a good investment for a dividend growth investor like me, and that the market price at the time was such that it was a buy. I did include a prediction that the yearly dividend would go up to $3.40.

What new information do we have now?

On April 18th, the company released its Q1 earnings report. While it beat earnings estimates by 7 cents, it missed revenue expectation by $240 million. I don't see this report changing my assessment of JNJ's valuation.

On April 21st, the FDA approved a Merck (NYSE:MRK) biosimilar for Renflexis. At this point, it's hard to estimate the impact, as no pricing information is available for the new drug and it still has not been decided if biosimilars can be switched like generic drugs.

On April 27th, JNJ announced an increase in its dividend to $0.84 a quarter. I had previously predicted a 5 cent increase, but 4 cents is still pretty good. I will use the new dividend amount to calculate a good price to pay for JNJ shares.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I used David Fish's CCC List (which contains a data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years) in previous articles to get the parameters for my DDM calculation. At this time, since only the amount of the annual dividend has changed, I will use the same parameters I used in my last article but with the new annual dividend amount.

Using these parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the dividend stream I expect JNJ to pay out in the future is $120.17. So my target buy price is anything below $121.

Buying JNJ stock is a good deal at $120 a share. So it is a good idea to get paid to agree to buy JNJ at $120 a share.

How does an investor get paid to agree to buy a stock below its current market price?

This is where options come in. An option contract is just a contract to buy or sell 100 shares of a stock at an agreed upon price on or before an agreed upon date. A put contract is an agreement to buy stock. Writing a put involves selling the right to make the seller buy a stock at a pre-arranged price. So we can get paid to buy JNJ stock at $120 a share by writing a put contract with a strike price (that's the name for the pre-arranged purchase price) of $120. How much do we get paid?

How much an investor will get paid for a put with a $120 strike price depends on how long the investor is willing to wait for the contract to expire. The longer till expiration date, the more one is likely to collect. There are several ways to write put contracts, but I always recommend what is called a cash-secured put. This means the investor keeps a sum of cash in their account sufficient to purchase the shares that might be assigned (this term means the investor gets the shares and pays the agreed price for them) to them. Some brokers allow investors to write puts based on the value of their portfolio or how much money they can borrow on margin. Using either of those two options means you are subject to additional risk when the time comes to produce the cash needed.

I checked several expiration dates, and I like the July 21st expiration date best. It offers the best combination of duration and payment. Other dates could be selected, and they pay according to length of contract.

With the July 21st expiration date and a $120 strike price, I will need to hold $12,000 cash in my portfolio for some 78 days and will collect around $160 (premiums are expressed in per share amounts - the $160 is how much one would collect for the whole contract). Since I am happy buying JNJ for any price below $121, I see this as a very good deal. The investor gets to keep the $160, whether or not they actually get to buy the stock.

Conclusion

JNJ is a great company, and I want more shares of it when I can get them at the right price. Right now, it's is trading a bit above what I want to pay for it. But I can get paid to wait for it to come to a price I want to pay by writing a put contract. For a dividend growth investor, this is a way to get a chance to buy a great dividend stock at below current market positions and get extra cash (that can be used to buy more dividend-paying stocks) for that chance.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.