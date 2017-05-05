Thank Spirit For The Spooky Earnings Results

I have been preaching this message for quite some time, and perhaps the SRC earnings call serves as a harbinger for REIT investors that “all that glitters is not gold.”.

Today Spirit Realty (SRC) announced Q1-17 earnings, and the ghostly results spooked most of REIT-dom. Specifically, a “confluence of issues” on a number of SRC’s credit with list tenants resulted in an unusually high credit loss in Q1-17. As a result, SRC opted to lower full-year AFFO guidance from the $.89-$.91 per share range to $0.80-$0.84 – a 9% pullback.

The company has a history of volatility and the market sent a chilling message today that it was extremely disappointed with the latest news. Tom Nolan, CEO st SRC, commented:

…given the record number of bankruptcies in consumer and retail related companies thus far in 2017, and given that Shopko is our largest tenant, we are adjusting our outlook and approach for the balance of the year, including significantly reducing our acquisition activity. These issues notwithstanding, we remain confident that the Company's portfolio remains financially strong.

Nolan was referring to Shopko, a general merchandising tenant that has been squeezed by the relentless competition with the larger rivals Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT). Shopko is focused on smaller markets, primarily in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, North Central and Western Mountain states. Back in September 2012 I wrote that “adverse economic conditions in the Shopko regions may materially and adversely affect its results of operations, retail sales and ability to make payments under the leases.”

As of Q1-17 SRC has 116 leases with Shopko that represents 8.2% of normalized rental revenue:

Keep in mind, Shopko isn’t the first bump in the road for SRC. Last year I was concerned with Haggen Food & Pharmacy, and the grocery chain eventually landed in bankruptcy court. In the Chapter 11 petition, Haggen listed a total of at least $760 million in assets and $670 million in liabilities among its subsidiaries, and in a statement to the public, said it plans to reorganize around its core. Shan Li, an LA Times reporter, explained:

With one bold stroke, Haggen expanded from an 18-store chain in the Pacific Northwest to a regional West Coast player. The company spent the early part of the year converting its new stores to the Haggen brand, promising high-quality meat, seafood and organic produce at low prices.

Haggen was one of SRC's top tenants, representing around 2.7% of normalized revenues, and SRC was forced to reduce exposure in the troubled grocery chain, which resulted in significant complexity risk for the REIT.

Don’t Throw the Baby in the Bathwater

After the earnings results today, SRC casts a dark shadow on the Net Lease REIT sector. On the news, Realty Income (O) fell 3.5%, National Retail Properties (NNN) fell 4.4%, STORE Capital (STOR) fell 8%, and VEREIT (VER) dropped 6%. Here’s how these REITs compare (1-day):

In a recent article I explained that

I believe it’s critical to focus on the BEST-IN-CLASS REITs, the ones with fortress balance sheets and predictable earnings and dividend growth.

I know some of you have called me the “dooms day“ as I have steered away from Washington Prime (WPG) – see my article – and Wheeler REIT (WSR) – see my article.

In this current environment, I consider real estate fundamentals strong, but many investors (and analysts) don’t seem to recognize the risks related to REITs with a higher cost of capital.

The reason that SRC is getting hammered today is because the company does not have the low cost of capital advantage, and thus the company is forced to acquire assets that are riskier in nature.

I have been preaching this message for quite some time, and perhaps the SRC earnings call serves as a harbinger for REIT investors that “all that glitters is not gold.” In a recent article I explain,

I am fearful that investors are becoming a bit too cute in their decision-making, and by chasing yield, they could end up with the same thing that the Easter Bunny is bringing this weekend - a big fat egg with no candy in it.

In the latest edition of The Forbes Real Estate Investor I had a HOLD on SRC, but given the more recent earnings results I have decided to downgrade the company to a SELL. The AFFO guidance reflects SRC’s Payout Ratio moves from 80% to 88%, edging closer to the proverbial “sucker yield.”

The Bottom Line: The cream always rises to the top, and today REIT investors have an opportunity to pick up shares in a stalwart REIT that has a superior low cost of capital advantage. It’s critical to always examine the underlying revenue generators of a REIT and remember that “quality is not free.” Thanks to Spirit’s spooky earnings results, Realty Income (O) has become an attractive BUY (I am moving my Fair Value to $56.00/share).

