Class I Rail Traffic April 2017 Update - Performance Remains Solid As Rails Continue To Chug Along

Many other key commodities including chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment and metals products have remained positive as well.

Total Class I rail traffic through April of 2017 was up 4.7 percent with carload and intermodal traffic up 9.6 and 3 percent.

Class I total traffic continued to accelerate during April of 2017. Overall performance was up 6.5 percent versus last year. Compared to last month's seven percent performance, this reflected a 50-basis point (bps) decline.

It should be noted that all carload and intermodal unit traffic is reflective of carried railcars. Carried railcars are a combination of carloads and/or intermodal units originated and received. Investors looking for information regarding unique carload and intermodal unit growth should review the weekly rail traffic reports provided by the American Association of Railroads (AAR).

Despite the "double-counting" effect from using carried railcars, this is an important metric since all railroad operators collect revenue for any railcars utilizing any part of their network or equipment. Comparatively, total U.S. and North America originated rail traffic was up 3.9 and 4.9 percent for the first four months of 2017.

Mexico originated rail traffic for the first four months of the year was down 1.5 percent (a 110-bps decline from last month), while Canada was up 9.8 percent (a 90-bps improvement). Collectively, North America railroad traffic was up 4.9 percent through April 2017. This mirrors the 4.7 percent growth for U.S. and Canada Class Is.

Despite the muted performance during January, February, March and April have continued the strong positive trend from last fall. April's performance reflected the second highest monthly positive result out of the past 16 months. Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) continues to be the strongest performer with total rail traffic up 10.1 percent through April; a 100-bps improvement from March.

Canadian National led all Class Is for intermodal units, up 8.6 percent; Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has emerged as the new leader for carload units up 12.2 percent through the year. Other performance for total rail traffic was as follows; BNSF (NYSE:BRK.B) 7.3 percent, Kansas City Southern 5.5 percent, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) 4.4 percent, Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) 2.5 percent, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 2.3 percent and CSX (NYSE:CSX) 0.5 percent. All Class Is witnessed improved performance during March, with the exceptions being Kansas City Southern and CSX.

For Class I container traffic YOY, April performance increased by three percent versus last year, a 290-bps decline from March's 5.9 percent. Investors should note that container traffic includes both international and domestic services.

International and domestic container units carried witnessed a strong surge during the last few months of 2016. The start of 2017 has continued to witness more gradual and stable performance. This momentum may last through the summer.

April sustained the reversal from January and February, although modestly. The month witnessed a decline from March, but still remains nearly 500-bps above the January low. Trailer traffic has now witnessed two consecutive months of positive growth from last year, April's results declined by 130-bps from March.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, container units carried

To date, Canadian National, BNSF, Norfolk Southern, Canadian Pacific and CSX (just barely now) have witnessed positive growth for container units carried. Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific have continued to lag peers. Based on current trends, Kansas City Southern's intermodal segment has been the poorest performer. CSX has continued to struggle for trailer units carried, while Union Pacific has now turned positive. It should be noted that Canadian National's trailer performance is reflective of an immaterial amount of traffic during 2016.

U.S. and Canada Class I carload traffic witnessed continued accelerated performance from March during April with a YOY increase at 9.6 percent. Carloads carried during 2017 continued to perform substantially stronger than 2016. Energy prices have displayed some weakness of late, but the expectation is for stability during the summer. Current railroad performance is an indication of industrial demand for the year.

April's performance was the strongest carload traffic results over the previous 16 months, exceeding March's previous high. Through the year, all Class Is in the U.S. and Canada have maintained positive carload traffic. It is interesting that CSX beat earnings estimates so handily, especially as it has been a major laggard versus peers.

For Class I carload top five commodities, coal continued to sustain increasing improvement as April performance increased to 26.4 percent YOY, versus the 17.2 percent gain during March. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows: Kansas City Southern 149.9 percent, Norfolk Southern 39.6 percent, BNSF 37.7 percent, Union Pacific 23 percent, Canadian Pacific 16 percent, CSX 2.4 percent and Canadian National at -5.8 percent.

Chemicals performance was up 3.5 percent during April YOY, versus the flat performance during March. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific 17.6 percent, Kansas City Southern 7.1 percent, Canadian National six percent, Union Pacific 4.9 percent, CSX 1.4 percent, Norfolk Southern at -0.7 percent and BNSF at -5.3 percent.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, carloads carried

Motor vehicle and equipment performance declined by two percent during April YOY, versus a 1.2 percent gain during March. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows: Kansas City Southern 27.7 percent, BNSF 5.6 percent, Canadian National 4.9 percent, Norfolk Southern at -1.4 percent, Union Pacific at -4 percent, CSX at -9 percent and Canadian Pacific at -23.5 percent.

Grain performance improved, up 15.2 percent during April YOY, versus the 9.9 percent gain during March. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows: BNSF 32.3 percent, Canadian National 21.3 percent, Union Pacific 14.5 percent, Norfolk Southern 11.5 percent, Canadian Pacific 11.1 percent, CSX at -7.5 percent and Kansas City Southern at -8.6 percent.

Petroleum performance declined by -8 percent during April YOY, versus the -2.8 percent decline during March. This marks the third time during the previous 16 months that petroleum has performed in negative single-digits.

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows: Kansas City Southern 34.5 percent, Canadian National 4.9 percent, CSX at -1 percent, Canadian Pacific at -8.4 percent, BNSF at -14.5 percent, Norfolk Southern at -17.5 percent and Union Pacific at -24 percent.

Crushed stone, gravel and sand increased by 28.4 percent during April YOY, versus the 32.2 percent increase during March. This is the fourth consecutive month of double-digit performance versus last year. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows: Canadian Pacific 153.7 percent, Canadian National 77.9 percent, Kansas City Southern 50.1 percent, BNSF 29.8 percent, Union Pacific 24.6 percent, Norfolk Southern 11.3 percent and CSX 8.2 percent.

Based on the performance by individual Class Is, coal, chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment, grain and crushed stone, gravel and sand have continued to lead the improvement for carload traffic performance. Metals products has also been positive through April up 5.4 percent. Petroleum products will likely be marginally positive or negative for the year. Investors should continue to monitor these top six commodity trends as they reflected nearly 68 percent of carload traffic through March.

From mid-January to early March, Class I railroad stocks witnessed strong performance. As transports declined, railroads followed into late-March, with volatility also occurring in mid-April. The positive trend has gotten back on track since then. CSX remains the top performer up 44.1 percent. All Class Is continued to outperform the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN), but only Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific have underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Key drivers for 2017 remain seaport TEU growth, as well as energy supply and demand and industrial production and retail sales. Rail performance has been strong as an indication of positive growth, but this is partly attributable to the freight recession lows from last year. This is especially true for carloads. On the intermodal side, the competitive aspect of the trucking industry has weighed on results.

As far as current stock prices go, I think there is more room to run this year. I continue to view Union Pacific, Canadian National, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern as the ideal candidates for investors to look to, for adding exposure.

CSX and Norfolk Southern will benefit mostly from improvements to reduce costs, to further improve fundamentals. But ultimately, growth and pricing will need to drive stock performance. Norfolk Southern is ahead of CSX on this front, but CSX has Hunter Harrison. It remains to be seen whether the Hunter Harrison effect will indeed produce expected results. There are some concerns regarding possible implications for intermodal service degradation, and CSX is currently dead-last from a total traffic performance perspective. Overall, I continue to view this group as a leader for 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI, KSU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.