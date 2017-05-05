Resolute Energy's (REN) CEO Rick Betz on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017, 4:30 pm ET

Executives

Michael Stefanoudakis - EVP & General Counsel

Rick Betz - CEO

Ted Gazulis - EVP & CFO

Analysts

Dan McSpirit - BMO Capital Markets

Richard Tullis - Capital One

Ron Mills - Johnson Rice

David Beard - Coker and Palmer

Matt Sorenson - Seaport Global

David Tameron - Wells Fargo

Operator

I would now turn the conference over to Mr. Michael Stefanoudakis, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Please go ahead, sir.

Michael Stefanoudakis

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Michael Stefanoudakis. I'm the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Resolute. I'd like to read the forward-looking statements before turning the call over to Rick Betz, our CEO.

This investor conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expect, estimate, project, budget, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, poised, believes, predicts, potential, continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this conference call may include matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied on this call. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this call. A listing of the material Risk Factors faced by Resolute appears in our Form 10-K and is updated periodically in the Form 10-Qs and other public filings.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Rick Betz, our CEO.

Rick Betz

Thank you, Michael. Good afternoon and thank you for participating in Resolute's first quarter earnings conference call. We released our first quarter results at the close of the market yesterday and while we touch on some of the highlights from that release, I would like to focus most of my comments today on Resolute's current operations and the exciting growth we have ahead of us in 2017. After my commentary, I will ask Ted to give you an overview of our financial results.

As I thought about the themes for today's call, I consider casting it as our first third call rather than our first quarter call. I say that because to fully appreciate the progress Resolute has made, one really needs to look at well performance and production growth through the end of April, and as we entered May, not just where we were at the end of March. As we began saying publicly early in the first quarter, we believed our production growth was going to be skewed to the back end of the quarter, and into the second quarter, that is exactly what we have delivered. This skew is primarily the result of completion timing which had our first two wells of the New Year not begin producing until early March, and our third well in the quarter not being turned to sales until mid-March.

First quarter production growth was also impacted by various operational and external factors. These included delays in frac equipment availability early in the year which rippled through our completion schedule and time required to install sufficient compression to allow us to open up our wells at the desired pace.

Operationally, we saw some loss production due to hydraulic interference on offsetting wells during completion operations as well as downtime due to power interruptions which are not unusual during the winter months. However from mid-March through the end of April, we completed additional five wells. As these wells have come online and demonstrated their potential, it has translated into strong production growth entering the second quarter.

As noted in the release after ending March at a production rate of around 12,900 BOE per day, we saw Delaware production grow to over 18,400 per day by the time we exited April, up an impressive 42% in a single month. The first quarter results also understate our operational accomplishments.

With two rigs running in the Delaware Basin, we've reached total depth on nine new wells since the first of the year and have completed eight wells during that time span. This is a significant increase in our operational pace from 2016 and one we expect to maintain throughout the year. At the same time, we've continued to deliver the superior well results you have come to expect from Resolute.

With the first quarter release, we provided initial production rates on five new wells and longer production histories on three wells completed in December of last year. All of these wells have had very strong initial rates. The normalizing rates to production per thousand feet of completed lateral two of the wells the Renegade U03H at 372 BOE per day and the Harrison State C20 1402H at 418 BOE per day are among the best wells we've drilled to-date in the basin.

The Renegade well is especially encouraging as it was drilled as part of an Upper A, Lower A downspacing test. It's sibling while the Renegade L02H also came on with strong rates at 296 BOE per day again per thousand feet of completed lateral.

Our last downspacing test, the Pipework wells which are testing a Lower A, Upper B combination and now being completed and are commencing flow back. Well more information on these wells in the future release.

With the downspacing pilot, our intent was always to get these wells completed early in the program so that we had time to study their performance over the remainder of 2017. The longer-term performance of these wells will greatly inform our 2018 drilling program as we look to shifting into full development mode and pad drilling and a ramp up to as many as four rigs.

All this activity combined with these outstanding well results set us up for a strong second quarter and full-year 2017. As we look out to the remainder of the second quarter, we expect to complete six additional operated wells by the end of the quarter, in addition to those detailed in our press release. These include two wells in each of our Mustang and Appaloosa areas and two of the docks we acquired as part of the Bronco acquisition. These operated completions will be augmented by two expected non-operated completions where we have roughly a 20% working interest in each well.

We expect to exit the second quarter with six wells waiting on completion including one well in our Mustang area and four docks in our Bronco area, along with one outside operated well where we have an approximately 15% interest. With rising production rates from three wells, completed in mid-to-late April and with the addition of the wells detailed above, we expect to deliver second quarter production rates that are ahead of our plan and expect to have clawed back to production shortfall from the first quarter. We're confident this will position us to achieve our previously announced production guidance for the full-year.

Let me now briefly address operating and capital cost during the quarter. Lease operating expenses for the quarter were up 4% sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2016. Increases in Aneth predominately work over expenses accounted for 63% of this overall increase. As you know work over cost in Aneth can vary quarter-to-quarter based on well failures and are somewhat seasonal as we deal with cold weather related issues.

In the Permian, higher water disposal and gas compression charges accounted for all of our cost increases. Outside of these two areas, which represent 60% of our Permian operating expenses, costs were actually down 10% quarter-over-quarter. Gas compression costs were up mainly as we move wells to our low pressure system earlier in their lives, in order to introduce back pressure on the formation and improve well productivity.

In the Delaware Basin we saw total well cost normalized lateral length decline approximately 10% when comparing our 20 for 17 wells to the 14 well program we completed in 2016. Breaking this down, we've seen declines in drilling cost per lateral foot as we continue to realize efficiencies and in facilities cost as we take advantage of existing infrastructure while drilling second and third wells within pooling units.

Looking at completion cost between January and April of 2017 we pumped 227 stages in the eight wells we completed. Our cost per stage pump has remained in line with costs incurred in the 2016 program as efficiencies have helped to offset service cost inflation. We will continue to look for opportunities to drive our well costs lower as we move during 2017.

Lastly turning to our various strategic initiatives. As mentioned in the press release we are on track to close our Bronco acquisition on May 15 and are already in the field beginning the completions on the acquired ducks. While these wells will have a limited impact on the second quarter production they should contribute meaningfully to production growth in the third quarter and beyond. We're excited about adding this strategically important asset to our portfolio and expanding our footprint into what is widely recognized as some of the best rock in the Delaware Basin. I'm confident that as our operations team turns its focus to developing this acreage, you will see results that reinforce this view and lead to strong returns on this investment.

On the disposition front, we're moving forward with the Aneth process and expect to have a data room available for interested parties around the middle of the month. Interestingly the asset is the strong and from a diverse set of companies. We remain confident we will complete this transaction in the third quarter of the year.

With that, let me turn the call over to Ted to discuss the first quarter financial results.

Ted Gazulis

Thank you, Rick. A detailed analysis of our financial performance along with financial statements is included in our earnings release and on our Form 10-Q both made available last night. As a result my comments are focused on some larger themes.

As we exited 2016, and moved through the first quarter of 2017, we continued our transformation to becoming a more Delaware Basin focused company.

Our Permian Basin operations represented 70% of total company production in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 33% in the first quarter of 2016. Production for the first quarter of 2017 averaged 19,702 BOE per day, an increase of 10,686 BOE per day or 119% from the prior year quarter. Of that first quarter total Permian Basin average production was 13,798 BOE per day.

More important our completions were back end loaded in the first quarter and Rick has already discussed the elements of operational and other factors that influence that timing. But because of that as we entered the second quarter we added materially to our production rate. In the Delaware Basin, our estimated average production rate in April was 15,925 BOE per day, an increase of 32% from March, and the estimate of April Delaware Basin exit rate production was 18,400 BOE per day, 42% higher than the comparable March rate. We remain comfortable with our annual production guidance subject of course to adjustments for the previously announced Bronco acquisition and the potential sale of our Aneth field properties.

Turning to financial metrics, adjusted EBITDA a non-GAAP measure was up 25% to $28.9 million to $16.31 per BOE in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to $23.2 million in the prior year quarter. This resulted from increased production in revenue partially offset by decreased commodity derivatives gains and an increase in cash settled incentive award expense.

LOE per BOE declined to $10.35 per BOE, a 39% reduction from the same quarter last year, as we added materially to production from our Delaware Basin drilling program. Aggregate LOE was $18.4 million, an increase over the first quarter of 2016 reflecting the additional wells that we've brought online.

Similarly although we experienced an $800,000 increase in aggregate cash based general and administrative expense with increased production per unit cash based G&A decreased by 48% to $4.28 per BOE from $8.24 per BOE in the first quarter of 2016.

We recorded a charge of $5.4 million for cash settlement incentive awards of which $3.6 million was paid in cash. The majority of these awards are payable due to the substantial increase in Resolute's stock price over the last year as the company met stock price denominated hurdles.

In terms of capital expenditures, we invested $53.4 million during the first quarter, which does not include proceeds from divestitures of $19.2 million principally the sale of our New Mexico properties, and capitalized interest of $2.5 million, the primary application of capital was in drilling and completion projects in the Delaware Basin.

Looking at the balance sheet, at March 31, 2017, we had total outstanding debt of $419 million consisting of $19 million in borrowings on our revolving credit facility, and $400 million of senior notes. That was a decrease of $109.3 million, 21% lower than the same quarter last year.

On January 3, we terminated our second lien term loan facility and repaid all amounts due, because of this repayment under GAAP we were required to expense all future amortizable costs from the second lien. These non-recurring costs of about $10 million which were mostly non-cash in nature resulted in an abnormally high non-recurring interest expense entry for the quarter.

On February 17, we entered into a new revolving bank credit facility. That facility had an initial borrowing base of $150 million which was increased to $225 million at our spring redetermination in April. We continue to believe in the value of hedging. We have oil and gas swaps and collars in place that provide downside price protection at current oil prices and gas prices. A detailed listing of our hedge book can be found in our 10-Q.

Before turning the call back to Rick, I want to make a final comment about leverage and liquidity. We're on track to close the Bronco acquisition on May 15. We anticipate having sufficient liquidity to undertake that significant use of cash while continuing to fund our ongoing operations. On the other side of the ledger, we expect that the closing of the Aneth Field process will constitute a materially deleveraging event. Because these two activities will not occur in the same quarter however, we expect to see higher than normal debt ratios at the end of the second quarter. This is not a change in approach or philosophy about how much leverage is appropriate for Resolute.

We still target longer-term debt-to-adjusted EBITDA in the 2.5 to 3 times range but rather this represents the normal ebb and flow of corporate resources and assets as opportunities become available. Because we'll have an elevated debt level, when we close the Bronco acquisition, and prior to the sale of Aneth, we've asked our banks for a precautionary amendment to ensure that we remain in compliance with all applicable covenants. Our banks have indicated their support and I expect to communicate a successful amendment to you in the very near future.

In summary then, our Delaware Basin drilling program is driving production to new records which has improved our profitability and cash flow. We remain focused on realizing operational efficiencies and on cost control and continuing to provide visible ongoing production growth to the market.

Thank you for your time and for your interest in Resolute.

Rick, back to you.

Rick Betz

Thank you, Ted. Within a volatile macro environment, we've remain focused on building Resolute into one of the leading producers in the Delaware Basin delivering superior well results and expanding our acreage position in a disciplined manner. We have worked hard to strengthen our balance sheet to allow us to execute our development program and to seize opportunities like the Bronco acquisition.

As Ted mentioned, we recognize the increased leverage resulting from this acquisition and we will move quickly to begin to bring our leverage metrics back to our target levels. Beyond that, our team will remain focused on superior execution in the field and attention to cost as we continue to grow production and more importantly, shareholder value for many years to come.

Thank you very much. And with this, I will turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions].

We will take our first question from Dan McSpirit with BMO Capital Markets.

Dan McSpirit

Can you speak to the vendor delay issues experienced in the quarter. I'm asking you to get a better sense of where the company sits in the food chain versus services in West Texas and whether risk remains that the completion schedule further splits?

Rick Betz

Yes the two most significant I would point to are first on the availability of frac equipment. We sort of ramped, finished the Renegade wells in January and intended to ramp up late January, early February, on the completions and they will be for the first two in a sequence, we're couple of weeks late getting that first spread into the field and again when you've laid on the first one, that that's going to ripple onto through the program.

Importantly as we mentioned we've now entered into an agreement with Kudzu who is primary food completion services vendor but we've got a dedicated spread, so we have a spread to crews that are simply going to move from Resolute well to Resolute well. And so we don't have that issue of having to get into the queue any longer with Kudzu. So that was -- that was sort of an early first quarter issue, we think that's completely resolved and we're in really good shape again relative to sequential completions moving forward.

The other big vendor issue that that had an impact on first quarter production was around compression. And it basically stems from a operational shift that we made late in the fourth quarter to begin to move wells into our low pressure system earlier than we had traditionally done it. And basically say a technical review let us to conclude that we can reduce back pressure and the formation increase early-time production with this move but the countervailing factor is you need a lot more compression to do that.

Caprock Midstream, our midstream partner moved with all due haze to get new compression status quickly as they could, but we did have a sort of a four week plus or minus period there where we had -- we had more gas volumes, we wanted to put in the low pressure system than we had compression available. And what that basin is likely to do is we kept some of the early wells choked back a little bit more than we would traditionally and that just pulled down compression, pulled down early or late first quarter production.

Now the good news is with Pason Caprock has gotten more than sufficient compression staff their continuing to set compression ahead of us. We've sort of relined out our volume growth schedule as we moved through the year for them. And we don't think nothing we see on the horizon suggests we're going to be kind of back in that acquisition of being short on the compression side.

So those are two big ones. We think they're both behind us and we're -- you go beyond that, you got things like coil tubing and snubbing unit, just the sort of second tier services we use as part of the process and again we've got a dedicated coil tubing unit to us now and we are -- we expect a lot of this is behind us.

Dan McSpirit

Yes, very good, I appreciate the detailed response. Then as a follow-up to that, you confirmed that the full-year guide on production is good, what about capital expenditures for the year, that is what's the risk of greater cost inflation materializing in a way that's not already reflected in the budget.

Rick Betz

We think we were reasonably conservative in putting the budget together. Yes, I was just I was just down in Midland last week and had breakfast with the guys from Qatar again our main completions vendor. And I think they continue to -- to advise us to be prepared for additional cost increases as we move through the year. They're starting to see pressure on things like chemicals and repair and maintenance costs that will trickle through to us. We continue to do what we can to find efficiencies on the drilling side, find efficiencies on the facilities side to try to help offset that and as I said in the remarks, we've been pretty successful to-date. We've been able to keep our stage cost pretty much in line year-over-year without and but we're not doing that by cheapening out the stage, we're not -- we're not cutting back on profit. We're not cutting back on clean barrels. We're not reducing stage count. So again we've been able to manage to-date, I think we've got come room in the budget going forward to absorb what we think are going to be some incremental completion cost inflation. So let say we feel good about where we are right now.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Richard Tullis with Capital One.

Richard Tullis

Hey, thanks good afternoon everyone.

Rick Betz

Good afternoon.

Richard Tullis

So, Rick obviously, Resolute has done a very good job with the Reeves County acreage. What are the prospects for continuing to add acreage this year be it bolt-ons or perhaps even a larger transaction?

Rick Betz

You know, right now what we wake up in the morning and really focus on is execution. We've got the Bronco acquisition closing. Our first opportunity really to expand our activity into that acreage and again everything right now is important to consolidate this position ramp up our activity continue to execute at a high level. We're aware of most of the activity taking place out in the basin and we continue to look at things. There are a few things on the rise and look interesting nothing that I would, I would paint in the run as imminent.

But I think near-term, over the next month, two months, you're going to see us focus on what we own, focus on getting production where we wanted to be, costs where we want them to be, and then, I think later in the year there certainly will be opportunities again staying within the Delaware basin, staying focused on what we think is Tier I acreage and in hearing to sort of the basic principles that we look for we want consolidated blocky contiguous acres that led themselves to long lateral development. And we think those opportunities out there. But we're going to be sort of managing our pace in terms of pursuing them.

Richard Tullis

Understand it's a good approach. As you go back to drill in the Wolfcamp B. How is the, the Pipeworks B well completed say compared to last B well I think it was 2015, if I remember correctly?

Rick Betz

Yes, with the Pipeworks well we're back in that £1,800 profit per foot lot more clean barrels that we put into those wells when you compare them back. I think there is also a, there is a bit of a shift in landing zone as we moved up a little higher in the B formation. There may where we may have landed those 13, 14 vantage wells so there's a range of differences. Sort of interesting the Pipeworks well certainly be a B data point for us. We've got a couple non up B data points. And interestingly number of the -- a number of the ducks that we have on the Bronco way which are also Wolfcamp Bs. So I think as we move through the end of the second quarter earlier third quarter were going to have a much better data set on Wolfcamp Bs.

Richard Tullis

Okay. And then just lastly for me and sorry if I missed this what were the LOE per barrel of then in 1Q just for the Permian.

Rick Betz

I don't know we got that out there but I think we're in the $5, $550 a barrel range in the Permian

Operator

Thank you. Our next question will come from Ron Mills with Johnson Rice.

Ron Mills

A question as it relates, relates to kind of rig cadence you talked about bringing a third rig on to the acquired the Bronco properties here, and then either your presentation at least alludes to a fourth rig in 2018. What's -- how is your outlook in terms of calendar look when you think you may bring those rigs into play.

Rick Betz

So with regard to the third rig on the Bronco acreage we're doing all of the -- all the groundwork today to be able to move quickly with that third rig. The permeating locations were stacking facilities lining up vendors so -- so we're positioning Resolute to be able to -- once we think the environment is right to be able to move quickly with that third rig.

Now the gating item for us are really in my mind two-fold. First is visibility on the Aneth transaction again we view Aneth as a significant deleveraging event on the heels of the Bronco acquisition. I want to see some visibility on the level of deleveraging before committing the incremental capital.

And then secondly obviously the macro environment remains a consideration. We don't, we try not to make decisions based on days or weeks of up and down movements in commodity prices. We try to have a view. We try to make long term sort of investment decisions. I think you lose a lot of operational efficiencies a lot of cost when you need too much. And so I'm not saying that today's movement in commodity prices have some profound in just impact on our decision making process. But we will look for sort of overall strengthening in the market as well as sort of visibility on Aneth to say that from a liquidity, from a leverage perspective it's the right thing to do.

One that we've always emphasized as is with the Bronco acquisition it's all HPP and we don't have to drill anything. We do need to complete the docs to complete the obligations on the farm out agreement but we don't need to begin drilling this year, we will do it when it makes sense for Resolute and financially.

Ron Mills

And I see that holds true to the potential fourth rig for next year as well.

Rick Betz

Yes, absolutely I mean one of the things we're spending a lot of time studying for next year is this whole transition to pad development. We're looking at various combinations of both rig count and wells per pad and trying to hone in on what we think is the most efficient way to shift to that that full development element mode, is it three wells per pad, is it four wells per pad, is it three rigs running, four rigs running. And so want more to say with that I think as we get deeper into the second quarter and the third quarter but we're trying to be really sort of smart about laying out a program for 2018 and that maximizes efficiencies without huge sacrifices and delays in bringing wells online.

Ron Mills

Okay. And the reason I'm asking as you also in your presentations have shown this production growth through in 2017 and 2018 the 40-plus-thousand BOEs per day it seems to be little bit recognized at least in current estimates that are out there and I was just trying to build the color around -- around that growth profile from the Delaware because it's above expectations.

Rick Betz

I think that -- firstly I think you're spot on. I mean I think it's something we've been trying to say out there on the road here like is that, it seems to be a bit of a perception out there that with the really strong growth we demonstrated in 2016 with what we think we're going to do in 2017 with what we've guided to in 2017 which is up another 80% that somehow implies a plateau in our growth rate as we move towards 2018.

And we don't think anything to be further from the truth I mean we look at the inventory we have we think, we look at the economics of the wells. We look at the capital we have available to deploy and we strongly believe that we will continue to deliver these rates of growth as we move into 2017, 2018 and beyond. We've got 470 wells just looking at the Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B without even thinking about all the other perspectives zones out here. So we're going to move to develop this resource we think the economics the NAV creation from that that development program is -- it's one of the best investments out there right now. We will be smart about how we do it, we'll make sure we're well capitalized to executed both but it is absolutely our intent to maintain this level of growth and drive through that a profile it looks like what we put in our Investor Day. It's simply; coming up with exactly sort of the details that underlie that program.

Ron Mills

And may be one of the last of the questions on it for me just out of curiosity is would it be a full exit would their -- given you would talk about, potential deeper opportunities with there be any way to keep any of those rights or maybe an overwrite or something or you're just looking as an easier just complete exit from Aneth as this sales process.

Rick Betz

Sure. We are certainly thinking of the process today as a full exit from the field. I obviously in an area where we've been operating for 13 years now, we know a lot sort of just about the geography of the Paradox Basin and the area surrounding the Aneth Field and who knows what opportunities that may lead to corporately down the road someday. But as we look at it right now, it's our intention is a complete exit from the Aneth Field allowing us to focus our capital or time or resources on the Delaware. We'll see how the market responds to that, what the offers look like and we will make judgment calls as we move through the process but that's the plan today.

Operator

Thank you. And from Coker and Palmer, we will hear from David Beard.

David Beard

Just maybe we will call it if you can even talk about relative to the timing of Aneth and also wanted to relate that to your vendor waiver is this is kind of a one-quarter waiver or if the sales should go into the third and fourth quarter, can that be extended?

Ted Gazulis

David this is Ted Gazulis. We've talked with our banks and we have asked for an amendment to the agreement which is frankly a more appropriate way to go than a specific waiver. We've asked for a two quarter stepping down amendment for banks again as I said have been -- been very supportive and again is really more of a hate to use the word but it's a more prophylactic approach rather than some sort of emergency surgery here. We think that by putting this in place then we have plenty of flexibility around this quarter and to the unlikely need for it also around the third quarter end.

Rick Betz

Yes and it's already clear that prophylactic we don't sort of view the fact that the banks are willing to loosen some of the terms for a period of time at some kind of blank checks to let spending get out of control. We're still focused on de-leveraging this company, growing within our capital base and we remain focused on leverage. I think Ted mentioned in his remarks, this is no -- in no way I change in philosophy or change in approach.

David Beard

No, no, no I appreciate it and did mean that I just want to make sure you had the flexibility; it's hard to time these things. So I can appreciate that it sounds like it has built in a couple three quarters of flexibility. And then do you have any color on well tie-ins for the third and fourth quarter, we don't want lumpiness but is it going to be still kind of lumpy third and fourth quarter or do you think you will feel smoother now with a couple of rigs running and frac curves and curves and all of that?

Rick Betz

Yes we think by time we get out to the third quarter, we’re basically done with all of the ducks in Bronco, we are pretty well caught up, we mentioned six waiting on completion wells coming out of the second quarter, four of those are ducks that we acquired as part of the Bronco acquisition, so even by the second quarter we're pretty well caught up and we expect to get into as we move through 3Q, 4Q sorting more regular pace where wells are getting completed within close succession to the succession of drilling operations.

So I don't have specific numbers to give you right now but again I don't think you're going to see the lumpiness that we saw in the first quarter. And again once we will at periods of time during 2Q have actually two frac spreads in the field as we manage both staying ahead of our drilling operations in Mustang and Appaloosa combined with getting the ducks completed.

Now the third rig will be kind of one of the swing items, to the extent we and when we bring that third rig into the field, again I think a frac spread does a pretty good job of sort of managing a three rig program. Now I've heard people ask me that a spread can stay in front of 2.3 to 2.5 rigs, it's hard to exactly how they do that math but they do it and so we're right there and I think with either two or three rigs it's going to be a pretty regular normalized pace.

David Beard

Great, thank you. And if I can sneak in another one, I know we haven't talked a lot about your downspacing tests but they really look strong the Renegade Specialty, do you have some more tests this year or do you want to see how these things play out and then run more downspacing next year?

Rick Betz

We've got one other sort of lower A, upper B pair we intend to drill this year we will be over what we call our Ranger unit and that's over in Appaloosa sort of on the southern side of the Appaloosa block. And yes again that's the lot of that just has to do with leases and timing on things but that will probably the last one and I think that one scheduled for later in this year, so.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question today will come from Matt Sorenson with Seaport Global.

Matt Sorenson

So a couple of questions on my end, could you guys quickly talk on your current ABs for both mid and long laterals and kind of how you think those are going to trend throughout the remainder of this year?

Rick Betz

Yes, sure. I think on the mid side in Mustang we're kind of around a 7.6, 7.7 number that's and then some follow-on dollars with artificial lift, year kind of down the road in these wells but sort of drill complete and facilities. As we move to long laterals in -- got it over Appaloosa we're right now sort of in the low 9s, 9.1, 9.2, on those wells.

One of the things we are -- I mean I will use this as an opportunity to sort of address a question we get every now and then which is where are we going on completion. We've been pretty steady with this £1800, 235 foot stage spacing design. We are looking intently at a moving up that profit loading, moving up our fluid, our clean barrel amounts and starting to give a little dents around that stage spacing. So the extent that we do that we sort of think about as supplemental capital it will bring up the well costs a bit on maybe more than a bit on -- in both Mustang or Appaloosa. I think you'll see us, rather than shift completely do that on every well we do going forward is we'll test that newer design on what’s called a four well grouping and to the kind of results we get make sure that we're seeing payback for the incremental capital dollars.

Ted Gazulis

Matt I'd also point out those are standalone wells. So as we do drilling in infill or places where we can use existing facilities we have opportunities there as well.

Matt Sorenson

Okay thanks and that's as the testing of a higher profit loading entire spacing that's something that would likely occur later this year is that correct.

Ted Gazulis

Yes, I think that's right.

Matt Sorenson

Okay. And there is well cost that's, that's before any midstream earn out consideration is that correct.

Rick Betz

Yes, correct we don't that actually rolls through our financial statements I guess. My kind of view tell me as deferred purchase price so we own still sort of part of the same set of the cash flow but it doesn't show up as an offset to directly capital amount.

Ted Gazulis

Internally we tend to think of it that way because it's tied to capital activity.

Rick Betz

But the accounts don't always agree with my interpretation of GAAP.

Matt Sorenson

Right my final one if we just kind of keep to a two rig program that you outlined for 22 wells you reached TD on 9 wells at this point of the year that puts you on based for significantly more than 22 wells. Should we expect that pace to continue throughout this year and that program to really grow that well beyond 22 wells or do you think you would more or less capture the cost savings associated with those efficiency gains.

Rick Betz

Did my drilling guys put you up to that question? Yes, that's exactly the point that we've been looking at internally. Certainly we project for the pace could we be done with this drilling program in October and would we want to set rigs down, as kind of my response to them is let's look at that rig and we get a little closer to it. Yes, it's certainly something we're looking at considering what does that imply in terms of a possible supplemental capital budget for the year to go beyond the 22 wells, but the guys are not going out of park; they’re doing a great job. Our job is to make sure they've got the resources and the capital to keep moving if that's the right decision at the time.

Operator

Thank you. And we will hear from David Tameron with Wells Fargo.

David Tameron

Couple quick questions you guys used to show, I guess what I’m asking can you give us any more clarity on how wells drilled at 2016 are holding on.

Rick Betz

Yes, I mean I think in our maybe beginning with when we were down hard and after our year-end conference call, we shifted a little bit away from this highly granular every 30 days, every while we ever drill, simply because as the well count increases as the time horizon expands it becomes a little bit unwieldy.

And when we really move toward more is trying to present an update periodically how our average well is performing verse type curve and I think what we've got out there in our IR deck demonstrates that, the well is absolutely both on the Mustang and Appaloosa side are holding up the tight curve. I mean we're hitting the curve, you see a little -- little separation to the high side on the curve near the front of both sort of indicating some of the early wells are may be doing better than curve, certainly some of the early 2016, late 2015, 2016 vantage wells are kind of right on curve.

But we think they're holding up and we'll update that and be clear we put that chart together we don't share pick wells, we don't high grade wells that everyone we drill put into one of two buckets either mid length or long lateral and we give you our curve and the curve correspond to exactly to the type curve economics that we put in the book as well. So we will update that chart and time to timing because it's sort of a cleaner way to present the data then this again this unwieldy table.

So that being sad what we also committed to doing and we did in this release is with new wells lease for a period of time up 90, 120 days we will give you that granular data on performance.

David Tameron

Okay, that's helpful and one more and HPs talked a little bit about this just today but if we look to 7500 foot versus 10,000 foot laterals in Mustang the separation between the two doesn’t look -- isn’t what I would expect, it does seem like enough separation is there any reason for that or just the rock or?

Ted Gazulis

In terms of productivity of the well?

David Tameron

Yes the productivity of the well just the 10,000 foot close to the 7,500 foot or maybe the 7,500 foot is just that good?

Ted Gazulis

I mean I think we have made certainly there is difference in geology as you move West Mustang to East Mustang over to Appaloosa but we look at things on a normalized lateral fee production per completed 1,000 feet. And yes I mean I think what it’s telling us is they're both very good areas, the wells are performing strongly in both areas, we have seen really, really strong Appaloosa wells. We’ve seen really, really strong Mustang wells and we’ve seen sort of tight curve in the Appaloosa and Mustang wells. So I don’t know that when you take it down to a lateral per lateral foot basis, I think there the two areas are in line with each other. I think they sort of cluster around the mean and they are sort of performing as we would expect them to. But obviously we get higher rates, higher productivity simply just out of the extra lateral feet on the wells, on the Appaloosa wells.

Operator

Thank you. It appears there are no further questions at this time.

Mr. Betz, I would like to turn the conference over to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Rick Betz

Okay. Again, I want to thank all of you for your continued support and interest in Resolute and for taking the time to spend with us today. As always we remain available to answer further questions to help you kind of work through release in the numbers and again as we said earlier, we look forward to continuing to deliver what we think are going to be pure leading results as we move through the year and on into the future. So again thank you and we look forward to talking soon.

Operator

Thank you. And again ladies and gentlemen that does conclude our conference for today. We thank you for your presentation.

