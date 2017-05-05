Hortonworks' (HDP) CEO Rob Bearden on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP)

Reuben Gallegos

Thank you, Shawn. Good afternoon, and welcome to Hortonworks' Q1 2017 earnings call. Today, we will discuss the results announced in our press release and prepared remarks issued after the market closed. With me are Rob Bearden, our Chairman and CEO; and Scott Davidson, our CFO; and Shaun Connolly, our CSO.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding our future events and views about the future financial performance of the company. The statements that we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date and are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks are described in our press release, and are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in our Form 10-K and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

We will also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results. We encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Hortonworks' performance. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today's press release.

So with that said, I will turn the call over to Rob for some opening comments.

Rob Bearden

Thanks, Reuben. Good afternoon and thanks for joining our earnings call. As always, I want to start off by thanking our customers, the open source comm. unity, our partners, employees and shareholders for their support. Key open source data technologies like Apache Hadoop, Apache Spark and Apache NiFi would simply not have the market penetration that they do today without you. I am very incredibly proud of the entire team’s execution in the first quarter of 2017 as they continued to drive operational excellence across the company, so thank you to all the Hortonworks team members for all your hard work.

So, for today’s call, I will begin with a market update, provide an overview on our progress against several strategic objectives and then I'll conclude with a few examples where we are helping our customers realize value with their Hortonworks deployment. Then afterward, Scott going to discuss our financial highlights for the first quarter and provide our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2017.

So as the first in the expanding class of data-focused, enterprise open source software companies to go public, it is incredibly exciting for me to see validation of the market demand with the latest round of IPOs. And we are very proud of our growth, momentum and the path that we have taken. And with more than 1,100 support subscription customers and over 2,100 partners, that we have the privilege of serving companies across every market vertical around the world.

And what we are seeing is that we are now uniquely positioned at the intersection of three significant mega-trends, loud computing, Internet-of-Things and big data, which are dramatically impacting how the enterprise data architectures are emerging. And our connected data platforms HDP and HDF are helping power our customers’ data transformation initiatives by unlocking brand new business models and at the convergence of each of these three megatrends.

And we are now seeing that an accelerating number of large enterprises are going to continuing to adopt our platforms, services and solutions in order drive their business transformations, and we also seeing and continue to see very steady pace of migrations from competitive platforms to our solutions. As of Q1 2017, Hortonworks counts proudly of the Fortune 100 and more than a quarter of the Fortune Global 500 customers and this is illustrating a continued very strong demand from global enterprises across virtually every industry. And we are seeing very solid penetration across several specific industries, including over 80% of Fortune 100 telecommunication and media companies, over 75% of the Fortune 100 automotive and industrials companies and more than 70% of Fortune 100 retailers.

In the first quarter of 2017, we executed 12 large deals with a contract value greater than $1 million dollars, which is almost 2x the number we had in the same period last year. So congratulation to the team for great execution.

And looking forward, we see tremendous growth opportunities both in the United States as well as internationally, and we are focused on enabling our customers to bring their data under management for its entire lifecycle. And so, as companies complete their platform transformations, they are now able to unlock the value of the data they have stored and can enable the next layer of applications and use cases to emerge. And some examples of this are Enterprise Data Warehouse optimization, artificial intelligence, machine learning and operational services. And we enable each of those solutions by connecting both historical and real time data with HDP and HDF, respectively. So really from our perspective it is quite simple, data is actually the foundational component of each of these solutions, and this makes our platforms a natural destination for each of these application use cases.

And so now as I reflected back on when we started this company in 2011, we started squarely focused on addressing the big data and analytics market with HDP. And now, fast forward to today, we have significantly expanded our solutions offerings: we now offer HDF to address the IoT market, Azure HDInsight and of the Hortonworks Data Cloud or AWS to address the cloud computing market, and we have also begun the natural evolution to packaged application solutions with the launch of our EDW Optimization Solution suite as well as our operational services offerings suite.

But, of course, HDP continues to be our cornerstone offering, and last month, we announced the general availability of HDP 2.6. And this release made our EDW Optimization Solution even is that much more powerful by adding significant capabilities for SQL performance and business intelligence applications. We also enhanced the security and data science capabilities. And now all of these capabilities and functionality is delivered on our core multi-tenancy engine with integrated security and governance platform. And so the technology advantage of our pure open source model means we uniquely now bring new and a very significant software to market well ahead of the industry as part of our enterprise-grade Hadoop data platform.

And with our new cloud-first strategy, we delivered all these key capabilities first on Microsoft Azure HDInsight as well as on the Hortonworks Data Cloud for AWS. But simultaneously HDP 2.6 was also made available on IBM Power Systems, and this represented a significant milestone in our partnership with IBM as it enables now our joint customers to exploit the performance, scalability and acceleration capabilities of the POWER8 platform for their Hadoop and Spark applications.

However, I think it's very important and I want to make sure that I continue to emphasize that Cloud has accelerated to become an integral part of our strategy and is serving as an important on-ramp, which enables the hybrid architecture many of our customers seek. And we have partnered with Microsoft and AWS to ensure that we deliver our connected data architecture to their public cloud platforms. And many of our customers are now on multi-year journeys to leverage cloud computing, and because of this cloud revenue remains a significant opportunity for us going forward.

By now having solutions available in the market today that span cloud, data center and IoT, we enable our customers to power their data transformations with the speed and agility they could not achieve previously.

It is important though that I point out that only Hortonworks is delivering a connected data architecture with a common operational management, security and governance framework across that same connected data platforms set as well as across cloud services. And this capability to securely govern data and guarantee its provenance is extremely important in today’s global economy, especially with legislation like that's emerging across EU around the General Data Protection Regulation Act that's going enacted next year.

And so now I want to shift the conversation to the international front. Where last month, we hosted the annual European edition of DataWorks Summit/Hadoop Community conference. We have 1,500 people attended that customers and partners. And just like our business, the conference has also expanded to meet the demands of the growing data ecosystem. The European Summit featured many compelling discussion panels and presentations from the core thought leaders of many large enterprises that are transforming their businesses with our connected data platforms including Worldpay, ING, Danske Bank, Centrica, Munich Re as well as Societe General.

And the key takeaway from the conference was principally the pace of innovation that's coming from the open source community is really accelerating and this is empowering enterprises to now really unpack and uncover the actionable intelligence that they are finding across their data that just really was not possible across the legacy architectures ever. The excitement from our European Summit is actually very reflective of the traction that we have had from regions outside the United States, where revenue grew approximately 66% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2017.

And International revenue accounted for 25% of our total revenue in the first quarter of 2017.

So clearly we believe that Hortonworks, with the unique combination of HDP, HDF and our cloud services and solutions, is incredibly well positioned to capitalize on this international momentum.

So now I would like to transition some specific customer use cases that are representative of the collaborative work that we are doing with ecosystem in our partners around the world. The first I'll start with the CSL Behring, which is now leading biopharmaceutical company, and they are using HDP to synchronize data between their enterprise resource planning and manufacturing execution systems in order to give their data scientists a single view of data, and they will soon be leveraging HDF in order to provide all the streaming analytics that are aimed at optimizing plasma production on global basis.

The next is Inovalon, and as you know they are leading technology company, it's providing advanced, cloud-based platforms and they are empowering their value-based, data-driven transformation around the healthcare industry. And they are using HDP to implement their data lake, which is a key component of their analytics and data-driven platforms and strategies.

Also Norfolk Southern is planning to use HDP for big data analytics in several of their core use cases. And then Norway’s DNV is providing advisory and certification services to their clients primarily in the maritime, oil & gas and energy industries. And they are using the Hortonworks solutions set in order to develop their platform called Veracity, which is designed to help companies improve data quality and manage the ownership, security, sharing and use of data on the global basis. And the last, I'm going to wrap with this is PerkinElmer, who as you know is a global technology leader and their purpose on building a next generation data platform across cloud strategy. And it is-- and they are building this platform on both HDF and HDP, and their goal is to help their customers optimize real-time data analysis in order to bring their drugs to market much faster.

So in summary, it's very clear that open source is now very well understood and embraced across a wide range of global companies of all sizes and across all industries. And they are all focused on really the same thing which is to leverage the rapid innovation that's prevalent across the open source community. And I am incredibly proud of the Hortonworks team for your hard work, your great performance in Q1. And this is all led us to very uniquely positioned to support our customers as they transform their businesses into leading-edge, data-driven enterprises. But most importantly, it's important to point out that we are not doing this alone. Again, I want to make sure that we thanks to our customers, the open source community, our partners, employees and shareholders.

So that wraps our remarks and now Scott going to recap the Q1 financial highlights. Scott?

Scott Davidson

Thanks, Rob. I will start by providing details on our first quarter 2017 financial performance and then conclude with the outlook for the second quarter and full year 2017. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $56 million, up 35% year-over-year, while support subscription revenue was $42.1 million, up 52% year-over-year. Support subscription revenue represented 75% of our total Q1 revenue, the highest proportion for us historically.

From a deal perspective, our land and expand strategy continued to drive results. We executed 12 deals over a $1 million, compared to 7 such deals in Q1, 2016. Business from new customers was the highest, in terms of aggregate total contract value, and that it has been within the last eight quarters. The average dollar-based net expansion rate was 123% over the trailing four-quarter period. International revenue in the first quarter of 2017 was approximately 25% of total revenue and grew 66% year-over-year. We are continuing to make targeted investments internationally by hiring field sales representatives in EMEA and APAC to expand our presence across several territories and further build upon this success.

Q1 2017 non-GAAP gross margin expanded by 7 percentage points to 71%. This compares to 64% in the same period in 2016.

Turning to the expenses, non-GAAP total operating expense $70 million, compared to $61.3 million for the same period in 2016. Non-GAAP operating loss narrow to $30.5 million for the first quarter compared to $34.9 million for the same period in 2016. We continue to drive leverage, as evidenced by the improvement in non-GAAP operating margin which, for the first quarter of 2017, was a negative 54%. This is a considerable improvement when compared to the negative 84% in the first quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP net loss was $30.9 million in the first quarter, or $0.50 per basic and diluted share. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $35.4 million, or $0.68 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2016. The deferred revenue balance was $198.2 million as of March 31, 2017, an increase of 7% over the $185.4 million reported at year end 2016, and a 66% increase over the $119.1 million reported at

March 31, 2016.

Operating cash flow was negative $9 million for the first quarter, a 75% improvement compared to the negative $35.7 million for the same period last year. This was due to better than expected collections and tight expense control. In the second quarter, our accounts receivable starts at the seasonal low point for the year, which when combined with the timing of costs associated with the DataWorks Hadoop Summit, leads to a larger negative cash flow sequentially. However, when evaluating cash flow for the first half of 2017 in total, we expect to be within the range of our financial plan. And we are still driving to achieve operating cash flow breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2017.

We exited the first quarter of 2017 with cash and investments of $83.4 million and have access to another $30 million revolving credit facility that we put in place to provide us with flexibility in managing working capital. There have not been any borrowings against this credit facility.

Now, turning to the outlook. As of today May 4, 2017, we offer the following financial outlook for the second quarter and for the full year 2017: We expect GAAP revenue to be $57 million for Q2. The GAAP operating margin to be between negative 106% and negative 101%, that includes stock-based comp and related expenses and amortization of purchased intangibles of about $27 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin to be between negative 57% and negative 52%, that excludes the stock-based compensation and related expenses and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $27 million.

For the Full Year 2017, we expect GAAP revenue to be $235million and $240 million. The GAAP operating margin to be negative 85% to negative 80%, that includes stock-based comp related expenses, amortization and purchased intangibles of approximately $105 million. And the non-GAAP operating margin between negative 50% and negative 45%, and again that excludes the same stock-based compensation and related expenses and amortization of purchased intangibles of approximately $105 million.

I'll note that the GAAP operating margin outlook includes the estimates of stock-based comp and related expenses and the amortization of purchased intangibles in future periods and it assumes among other things, the occurrence of no acquisitions, investments or restructuring or any further revisions to stock-based comp and related expenses.

And with that that concludes the financial recap. And we can turn it over to Q&A.

Your first question comes from the line of Philip Winslow with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Philip Winslow

Hey, thanks guys for taking my question. And congrats on a great start of the year. Hey, Rob, a question for you on those big deals. Obviously, $12 million versus $7 million in the year ago quarter. Wondering if you can provide some more there and then question for Scott along those lines. As you all think about the strength you add in the large deals Q1, what you are seeing in the pipeline and sort of what do you baking in sort of high level from a full year perspective there. Thanks.

Scott Davidson

Hey, Phil. I'll try to start in terms of the context to that deal cut. Yes, it was coming off Q4 where I think we had seven or eight large deals over a $1 million up to $12 million is sort of little out of the ordinary in Q1, but we had some really good activity on new customers. One of our larger deals is actually over a $1 million was with the net new customer; embedded in there we also had a combination of renewals and expansions with some existing customers. So across various industries, one of the larger being net new and sort of complexity across sort of all these different environments so no one particular thing kind of shows up any different than in the past. In terms of the forecast, we've been running sort of in the single digit $1 million deal cut here and there. We don't have a very specific forecast which says we do x number of million dollar deals per quarter. Even though that's been the run rate we still need that close a particular quarter as you know. But it's not explicit in the full year forecast to do x number of them let say.

Rob Bearden

Yes. Just to add a slight trailer on the color there, I'd like to point I am very proud of the team and execution in the quarter not just on the large deals of course we got -- what they've done there over I think across the board making the model function and work correctly. And their execution around that. So hats off to the team overall and especially the leadership. I think the thing also point out is we saw a very strong balance with execution both internationally and domestically across virtually every industry. And what we are seeing is not just a HDP same strong uplift and expansion with HDF and that's where we see the expansion of deal size being driven because they are now buying a suite of solution from us not just HDP which of course is our core. We are also seeing the benefit of our hybrid connected data architecture and again that leads to another suite sell so to speak. And that generates a higher order of value for the customer and translates to the bigger transaction for us.

Scott Davidson

And Phil some more color on that four of the top 10 deals this quarter that were over $1 million were net new customers. And then remember, we also have a renewal component in there for the existing guy. So they all sort of came before us.

Philip Winslow

Got it. And that sounds great and then just one quick follow up for you, Scott. Short term deferred revenue definitely out punched both us and the industry, wondered if you can give us some quick color on just the billings to ratio that you saw this Q1 versus last and I will go back in the queue. Thanks.

Scott Davidson

Yes. Not talking about billing but I'll tell you the contours of sort of what we see in terms of average duration is been 19 months for the new stuff that we booked. Remember, some of the changes between short term and long term is with the natural passage of time, things that were at one point in long term move to short term. So no real change in the billing duration of what we've done this quarter, pretty consistent.

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Raimo Lenschow with Barclays. Your line is now open.

Raimo Lenschow

Hey, thanks for taking my question and congratulation from me as well. And Rob can you talk a little bit towards like look obviously you have to kind of focus a little bit more on the cash side and you did a program last year in terms of like just controlling cost a little bit better. And your cost as result I think just came down little bit. Now that you kind of come closer to what cash flow breakeven is as I think I want a little bit more. Do you think what do you see in terms of building revenue growth at moment is normalized number or is there way do we think that you can accelerate that again once you kind of work for all the short time issues. Thank you.

Rob Bearden

Yes. I think we are actually starting to see leverage from the -- I think it was less of a short-term program more of the operating principle that we are building the model around. And then using and executing against that again I think the leadership has done a great job of dialing into the model and tuning to that model and then executing that model very, very well. And what we are seeing is now the market accelerating in many respects and on its adoption of Hadoop generally as well as then embracing the streaming data into their overall data architecture strategy in that place perfectly into HDF and HDP as connected data architecture, right. And so when you take the market expansion and the focus on the discipline and the operating model, I think we continue to operate the railroad the same way and just get better leverage and scale. You are seeing this leverage point happen now in multiple areas kicking in.

Raimo Lenschow

Perfect. And one follow-up for Scott. Obviously you have to confront Q2 so that means your cash flow is getting worse as you pointed out. How do I have to think about then the linearity in terms of Q3, Q4? Is that kind of Q3 is halfway and Q4 you are there or how do I have to think about in terms of modeling? Thank you.

Scott Davidson

Yes. So cash burn Q1 was $6 million, actual burn. My comment from a guidance perspective sort of last quarter was we said sort of mid-teen. We over performed on the collection side in Q1. So we expected the sort of be in a rough mid-20s for the half year. So if we were at $6 million and we collected stuff early, I'd say we'll probably in the upper teen in Q2. And then we would sequentially go down on the burn in Q3 and then be sort of breakeven in Q4. So it will glide back down from Q2. Remember, Q1 is typically the latest activity quarter for us. So the amount that sitting in account receivable is the low point versus at the starting of Q1 where our Q4 is a more robust quarter. So we have more receivables to go after. So we even for a fixed expense profile even if we keep the expenses roughly flattish to slightly up, we just have less AR to go after the collect. So we'll probably somewhere in the midyear mid-teen for Q2 and then sort of come back down and glide to breakeven.

Matt Hedberg

Yes, guys, thanks for taking my questions. I believe in the past you said 25% of your customers are using Hortonworks in the cloud and I guess, given the momentum, Rob, you said several examples in prepared remarks. How should we think about the impact of both revenue and deferred revenue with this growing cloud business?

Rob Bearden

Yes. I think one of things I pointed out in prepared remarks and we talked about it a lot as well, we view cloud as an on ramp for us in terms of revenue as well as expansion for our customers architecture overall. And with that expansion we see modernization. We also had very strategic partnership as you know with Microsoft and AWS. And those generate incremental modernization opportunities for us. So its additive is sort of the top line but it also helps to accelerate adoption that leads to modernization because we are seeing significant numbers of our customers who want hybrid architecture. And that plays extraordinarily well to our overall solution set with HDF, HDP, our cloud offering and some of the future portfolio offering as well as some of the application services that we began to open up to the customer base that have gotten great reception. So cloud just opens up a whole new opportunity and we do it as wide space and the ability to create more value that we monetize. And actually to a bit much faster.

Scott Davidson

Yes, Matt. The other thing that I think you are asking is as well is from a revenue perspective and from a timing perspective, we get effectively reports from AWS and Microsoft a quarter and a year so there is no deferral component to the cloud revenue piece. So when we get that report we booked out as revenue in the quarter that we received to report a system in year as a quarter so there is no -- if not -- it doesn't land technically in deferred, they could amortize they have a sort of longer duration like let say non current deal though.

Matt Hedberg

Got it. Super helpful. And then maybe one last one, can you talk about some of the early benefits you're seeing from bringing in Raj Verma to really profitably scale this business for the longer-term, just sort of curious on that front? That's it from me. Thanks and congrats in the quarter.

Rob Bearden

Yes, sure, absolutely. What we talked about when Raj joined the company and joined us on last earnings call is really his experience having to go through and live through and build out scale from our size of $250 million through a $1 billion and to do it after data layer and with leveraging and driving the profitability. And so understanding the cycles, understanding the models and the scale point that we get to and where the points of leveraging efficiency come in. And being able to operationalize that very efficiently. And he has been able to come in hit the ground running and put that experience very much to work while in parallel making sure that we are going through the proper things that we've been focused on, everything from inspection to proper forecasting to making sure that we are expanding and covering the right areas markets verticals that we are putting the right knowledge transfer in place with our team and so all of the things that required to scale profitably, he is been through the cycles enable to bring that institutional skill set knowledge to us and it just brings the level of the efficiency that's helpful. And you combine that with our -- a already great team that's very, very strong in execution and it's great combination as you see.

Rishi Jaluria

Hey, guys. This is Rishi Jaluria for Greg. Thank you for taking my questions. Scott, I wanted to touch on kind of the growth rate that we saw in subscription versus services which is obviously nice to see. Should we expect to see such a wide gap in the growth rates between these two line items going forward or how should we think about the growth rates and what's baked into your guidance for Q2 and for the full year? And I have one follow up.

Scott Davidson

Yes. Hey, Rishi. Good question. I think that if you go back from the time we had we said the long term model is going to be [8020] and some of that was included by the fact that we had this delta between timing of recognition more long pass that, so what you are seeing now is sort of the model playing out the way we talked about it. There is the focus primarily on support subscriptions and that's really where we are driving and the margins are better and we all know that. Part and parcel of that we are seeing that benefited two things. Our own services organization is now driving that business at a nice profitable margin where we want them to. But in addition to that we see services being delivered by the EGA system; we are not delivering it ourselves. So if the EGA system is delivering them we can actually marshal our resources to focus on driving the subscription line. So what you are seeing is the benefit or the focus on the subscription line. And you are seeing the benefit of the partner EGA system what moving more of the services to them as we've always talked about doing. The reason for that is its profitable mix and it's one of the levers that we have what we are driving on the cash flow side.

Rishi Jaluria

Okay, got it, thanks. And Rob in prepared remarks you talked about some of the success that you had in the quarter and recently with competitor displacements. I mean are you referring more to some of the legacy architectures like EDW or other open source competitors?

Rob Bearden

It's really across the board. And that's what we are seeing EGA is back to leverage point. We certainly our core business remains HDP and in the Hadoop space and we are seeing migrations from competitors' platforms there. With much more data flow we see also in that same area migrations back on the analytic side. I am sorry I missed it; we are also seeing continued migration from the EDW platforms to us. And then we are seeing the expansion of our operational services that make it cleanly easy for those legacy platforms to now move over to a much more leverageable better economic, better functionality, better performance platform in HDP and HDF.

Tim Klasell

Hey, throwing my congratulation as well. Just sort of question for you Rob. You mentioned the build out you are doing internationally on the sales front. How about domestically, what has Raj started there? What are you guys doing as far as sales force builds out domestically? Maybe you can touch on that.

Rob Bearden

Yes. He is looking at -- I think the thing that I am exciting about is that he is actually looking at very much on a global basis and taking I think all the strengths of domestic and making sure that we are continuing to expand our coverage both internationally and on in the domestic sectors, done a very nice job on understanding from a data standpoint where we have wide space opportunities and where we can go cover those correctly and more efficiently. Getting very focused on the digital side to bring really good and better velocity to on the digital side the same -- where those opportunities are and to do better job on providing content and data and moving them through the sales education process before human has to touch it and monetizing it faster. As well as really thinking about how we get better productize solution and expanding our AST. I think you saw some evidence of that already show at this quarter, as well as really focusing on closing and upsizing our offering which I think and you saw evidence of that in this quarter in terms of not only revenue on the subscription side increasing both year-over-year but also $12 million plus deals.

Tim Klasell

Okay, great. And then touching on that success in the quarter. Your guidance seems to be fairly conservative given the nice beat at this quarter. Are you using the same sort of process and laying out the full year guidance? Are you just been conservative or was there something in the quarter that spook to?

Scott Davidson

Hey, Tim. Now I think -- remember, we don't have VSOA right so revenue is just kind of nice sort of linear movement out of deferred. So what we do is sort of a bottom up as to what's going to be recognized quarter-to-quarter. In Q1, we had some channel sell through that was recognized that benefited us. We are also selling a little bit more in terms of standalone subscription deals in the last couple of quarters. Why that's important is if it's standalone subscription and does not include professional services, the timing of the delivery of the professional services is not a trigger point to start recognition as it has been. So as that sort of shifts and changes, it changes the contours of the timing of recognition. So we are representing where we think the timing of what's coming out of deferred is going to land given some of those changes, what sort of get sell through the channel and the way multi element arrangements kind of land. So it's pretty accurate based on the bottoms up.

Scott Davidson

Shawn, we will take one last question.

Abhey Lamba

Yes, thank you and congrats on good performance guys. So four deals out of the top 10 were a kind of new customer, that's a very encouraging metric. Can you talk about the sale cycle for these large deals? Are they getting shorter, should we -- is the customer perception about Hadoop changing that's causing this type of performance. Can you kind of give some more color on what's happening behind the sales process here?

Rob Bearden

Yes. I just want to try to for a sec in any one or particular or even trying to categorize the four deals that you are mentioning. I think in general what we have to be very mindful of is open source generally is very well understood now in governance by the enterprise actually. And that's one vector, another very significant vector is the maturity of HDP and the architecture now that we enable and the leverage that brings from a business model transformation they can make, as well as the economic benefits that come with it. And the constraints that it releases from their legacy and proprietary environment. And the fact that the work that we've done to bring HDP and HDF to the level of enterprise capability with the security, the government, the operations capability and the ability to manage now the entire lifecycle of the data from origination to at rest. And just the velocities that can drive to their business and the value that kind of immediately-- they understand and can quantify that value very quickly. So it's transitioned the general Hadoop adoption from going through the port net level of POC for value exploration and hopefully discovery to now they understand the use cases that text rock-solid can be implemented in a very concise period of time and value can be measured quickly and quantified typically in a very compressed period of time, all at the same time of relieving economic constraints that they have from their legacy platforms, right. And so it's just -- it's a market that's beginning to now accelerate very much the adoption cycle overall. And vast volumes of data are now able to move to this environment and get monetized and value back quickly.

Abhey Lamba

Got it, that's helpful, Rob. And Scott, this 123% net dollar expansion rate was a bit lower than what we've seen in the recent quarters. And you still eight out of the $12 million deals with upgrades. So can you talk about dynamics behind that metric? How should we think about that and what's normal range we should expect for that? That's it.

Scott Davidson

Yes. So just to remind everybody how we calculate it because it's different than other companies. What we do is we look at every company we had under contract in Q1, 2016 and then look at where they landed in Q1, 2017. So we picked up customers obviously in Q2, Q3 and Q4 of last year that are not in the calc, so it's a little bit different. But with that said, the calc of this quarter I think is primarily driven by the fact that of the large deals that we did we had the largest as I said in my prepared remarks, the largest proportion of dollars attributed to new customers this quarter than we have for the last eight quarters and so that had a negative drag on expansion because they are not in the expansion number yet right, they are new customers. So that worked against us and that pure calculation. With that said, on this call and in the past I have been asked about cohort data and so I'll offer up sort of an alternative view on that, which I think is really interesting and so when we talk about cohort data, if we take the cohort that's started in Q1, 2015, so two years ago, contract value, subscription contract value of those customers was $6 million in Q1, 2015. It was $21 million in Q1, 2016 and it was $34 million in Q1, 2017. So those customers that were part of that cohort, they grew buybacks. When we looked at cohort data from prior period of other quarters, they ranged from 4x to 6x as well so the 123% is somewhat of a function the way it's calculated in this particular quarter like I said the large deal with the new customers had that impact. I think the cohort data is another way to cut it which is also pretty interesting.

Rob Bearden

Okay, great. Guys, thank you so much for your attendance of the call. And we look forward to seeing you next quarter. And have a great next few days and week. See you at the conferences.

