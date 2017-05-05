Engility Holdings' (EGL) CEO Lynn Dugle on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Engility Holdings (NYSE:EGL)

David Spille

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter and 2017 financial results. Please note that we have provided presentation slides on the Investor Relations section of our website. On the call with me today are Lynn Dugle, Chief Executive Officer; and Wayne Rehberger, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today, Lynn will provide an overview of our operating results for the quarter, and then Wayne will discuss our first quarter financial results and our outlook for the remainder of 2017. We then will close with a question-and-answer session.

Management may also make forward-looking statements during the call regarding future events, anticipated future trends and the anticipated future performance of the company. We caution you that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors are described in our 2016 Form 10-K and other SEC filings and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Management will also make reference to non-GAAP financial measures during this call. We remind you that these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for their comparable GAAP measures.

And now I will turn the call over to Lynn.

Lynn Dugle

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Last quarter I briefly recapped the transition, which is taking place at Engility over the past two years. We doubled the size of the company with a TASC acquisition, successfully merged the two companies and repositioned our business model from LPTA to best value.

As I highlighted last quarter, Engility is well-positioned to leverage our increased scale and capabilities to bid on larger contracts, attract key talent, and compete in new markets. We have built a solid foundation and are now transitioning from a period of declining revenues to one that have stabilized in its position to grow.

Our first quarter results reflect the improvements we have made to the business over the last year and solid progress against our strategic objectives. Q1 revenue of $485 million and adjusted EBITDA of $45 million exceeded expectations primarily due to increased revenue on existing contracts.

While Wayne will cover the results in more detail, in the first quarter of 2017, we increased the value of our contract awards by 43% and our total backlog by 20% from the prior year. This drove an increase in our first quarter book-to-bill ratio to 1.2 and our trailing 12-month ratio to 1.4. This continued our momentum of solid quarterly booking results and achieving a book-to-bill ratio above 1.0.

Our booking success in the first quarter was highlighted by another significant takeaway win from a long entrenched incumbent in the Intel market. Additionally, at the beginning of the second quarter, we won a $170 million NASA contract to provide testing, evaluation, and cybersecurity work. We also made a decision to divest our IRG business, since it’s no longer aligned with our strategic direction.

We’re applying the proceeds the sale to debt repayment, further accelerating the pace at which we are paying down our debt and strengthening our balance sheet. Over the past year, we have invested in and improved our core capabilities; expanding our services in high-performance computing, cybersecurity, systems engineering, and enterprise modernization.

These services are in growing demand, particularly in the space and intelligence market. Our investment in these areas as well as our improved cash flow positive have led to greater success and winning sizable contracts. We are now winning deals on technical differentiators not solely on costs.

Going forward, we will deliberately target large opportunities like the NASA Advanced Computing Services contract that will leverage our high-performance computing expertise and data analytics solutions. We are also focusing on improved program management and team performance to deliver more services across our existing customer account.

Our teams ability to proactively respond to our customers changing demand positively contributed to our first quarter performance. We are also attracting and retaining the best talent in the industry adding Scott Whatmough, as the Head of our Defense Group.

Scot joined us after a very successful 30-year career at Raytheon, where he led a $900 million business, which achieved near double-digit revenue growth over the last two years, while increasing margins. Scott is ideally suited to grow our DoD business, given his track record of winning large deals and having trusted relationships at all three branches of the DoD.

In just next week, Scott has already made a meaningful impact on the business. Our addition of the seasoned DoD leader is especially significant, given that Congress has passed a bipartisan agreement to fund the government for the remainder of the fiscal year. The total defense budget for 2017 is now expected to grow approximately 4% over 2016.

In addition, the operations and maintenance budget is likely to increase also at 4% and support key readiness programs to prepare our troops for combat and peacetime mission. And as many of you are aware, our diverse portfolio is aligned with the current administration’s other priorities, including cybersecurity, using technology to drive efficiencies, and modernizing our country’s infrastructure. Overall, our budgets are stable and our markets are improving.

However, recent budget increases will take time to convert to contract awards and industry challenges, such as continued small business certified and delays in obtaining security clearances remain. As a result, we have not factored in any benefits from an improved budget environment into our current fiscal year guidance and view this as a potential upside to our 2018 plan.

With that, let me ask Wayne to review our first quarter results and outlook for the remainder of the year. Wayne?

Wayne Rehberger

Thank you, Lynn, and good afternoon, everyone. In discussing the details of our first quarter results, I’ll separate my remarks into five key areas; the income statement, cash flow statement, balance sheet, contract awards and guidance. As a reminder, we will discuss certain financial results on an adjusted basis when we believe they provide a meaningful comparison to our prior and future financial results. GAAP reconciliation tables are provided in the press release and the PowerPoint presentation we issued this afternoon.

Starting with the income statement, we reported first quarter revenue of $485 million, which exceeded our expectations in part, because we were well-positioned to capitalize on additional customer requirements that came about this quarter. Excluding the $12 million of IRG revenue from our first quarter 2016 results, our first quarter organic revenue declined by approximately 5% year-over-year. However, we expect our revenue will further stabilize as we progress through the remainder of the year.

GAAP SG&A costs for the first quarter were $36 million, which reflect continued synergy realization and cost discipline. Our first quarter operating margin was 7% and our EBITDA margin was 9.2%. These margins were positively impacted by additional profit from contract adjustments that we do not expect to reoccur in future quarters. For the full-year, we expect the GAAP operating margin closer to 6.5%, as noted in our 2017 guidance assumptions.

On a GAAP basis, we recorded a tax expense of approximately $5 million and we paid approximately $200,000 in cash taxes. Our first quarter 2017 GAAP net income was approximately $7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, our net income was $21 million, or $0.55 per diluted share. The primary add-backs to our net – our adjusted net income include the benefits of our tax attributes and non-cash acquisition and amortization expenses.

Now, I’ll turn to the balance sheet and cash flow metrics. Our DSO for the quarter was 60 days, which was at the high-end of our 55 to 60-day range. Our receivables include $12 million that could not be invoiced to customers until we receive certain government rate approvals. We are also watching for any short-term DSO impacts as a result of the recent budget approval.

Funding must be allocated quickly down to the program level, so we can invoice and collect from our customers within the second quarter. We expect both of these DSO issues to be resolved at the end of the third quarter 2017, if not sooner.

During the first quarter, we used $12 million in operating cash flow, which was in line with expectations. As we disclosed in March, we had a 2016 401 k cash contribution in the first quarter of 2017 that won’t reoccur in the future. We also experienced seasonal payments for annual bonuses, increased payroll taxes, and other prepaid expenses in the quarter. We did make debt payments of $32 million and took action to hedge a material portion of our floating rate debt from 2018 to 2020, given the anticipated rise in interest rates. At the end of the first quarter, our first lien leverage ratio was 3.6 times adjusted bank EBITDA, which is significantly below our covenant ratio of 6.125 times.

Now, I’ll discuss a few more key performance indicators, including awards, book-to-bill, and backlog. During the first quarter, we reported contract awards of $567 million, a 43% increase over the first quarter of 2016. This increase was driven by competitive wins, contract extensions and sole source awards across our intelligence, Federal Civil and DoD markets.

Our first quarter book-to-bill ratio of 1.2 bought our trailing 12-month book-to-bill ratio to 1.4. We ended the first quarter of 2017 with total backlog of $3.5 billion, a 20% increase from the $2.9 billion we reported at the end of the first quarter of 2016.

Based on our first quarter results and our outlook for the remainder of 2017, we’re reaffirming the full-year 2017 guidance we provided in March. For fiscal year 2017, we expect revenue to be between $1.95 billion and $2.05 billion. We believe second quarter revenue will increase slightly from the first quarter and remain relatively flat for the balance of the year.

For the last nine months of the year, we need about 6% of 2017 revenue to come from our new business and another 6% to come from recompete revenue to achieve the midpoint of our 2017 guidance range. The majority of our new business revenue is expected to be recognized in the second-half of this year based on the anticipated timing of contract adjudications.

GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.75 and $0.85 per diluted share. This range includes approximately $25 million of non-cash acquisition-related amortization and $3 million of restructuring and integration expenses. Our EBITDA for fiscal year of 2017 is expected to be between a $173 million and $183 million, and this range includes approximately $3 million of restructuring and integration expenses.

And finally, 2017 cash flow from operations is expected to be between $95 million and $105 million. This range includes the impact from the one-time catch-up 401 k payment mentioned earlier. Other key assumptions comprising our 2017 guidance are outlined on Slide 7, of today’s PowerPoint presentation.

With that, I’ll turn the call back over to Lynn for closing remarks before we take questions.

Lynn Dugle

Thanks, Wayne. In summary, I’m encouraged by where Engility is today and excited by where we are headed. It’s gratifying to see that our strategy and improvements to our business fundamentals are delivering positive results. Looking forward, we expect our momentum to continue as we further leverage the technical expertise of our very talented employees.

Now, we’ll open up the line for questions. Operator, would you please explain the Q&A process.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Certainly [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brian Ruttenbur from Drexel Hamilton.

Brian Ruttenbur

Yes, thank you very much. A couple of quick questions. In terms of cash flow, can you talk about how you see it shaping out quarter-to-quarter second-half of the year, and give us a waiting? And then I have a couple of follow-ups.

Wayne Rehberger

Sure. I think, Brian, that we see kind of $20 million to $30ish million in the second quarter, and then for the second-half of the year $75 million to $85 million.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. And then in terms of government funding office of Lynn, but anybody can chime in. So, passage of government fiscal 2017 year, but I’m hearing, at least, talk out of the White House with government fiscal year 2018, the threat of sequestration of government shutdown. What in your guidance – your 2017 guidance have you assumed? Have you assumed the CR in the fourth calendar quarter? Are you assuming a passage on time, or does not impact you that much?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, Brian, it really has not. We haven’t seen much of an impact – certainly no material impact at Engility on the CR. So we didn’t necessarily assume that there would be a CR although, it’s really become normal course of business, the last few years, but shouldn’t impact us either away.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. And then last question on the organic growth on the year, the divestiture was how much in revenue in the quarter?

Lynn Dugle

$15 million.

Wayne Rehberger

It was $15 million, right.

Brian Ruttenbur

And taking $15 million out on a quarterly basis is the way we should be looking out on – looking at it on a apples-to-apples basis roughly?

Lynn Dugle

Correct.

Brian Ruttenbur

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Tobey Sommer from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is [Courtney Sanders] [ph] on for Tobey. My question is, what is the recent trend and outlook for your NASA business and the disclose in private launch vehicles impact you’re thinking over the long-term?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. Well, we just announced a NASA win, $170 million, so that was a nice win for us. NASA has been an area over the last couple of years that we’ve been targeting and look to grow that business. We do have, I would just say, fledgling activities in commercial space and trying to understand how we can take our – particularly launch experience we supported over 240 launches – space launches. So, it’s a place that we are watchful to see if we can vision some of that high-tech experience as commercial space, not anything particularly on the launch vehicle.

Operator

It appears that Tobey has or Courtney has left the call. We can move on to the next question and return if she rejoins. Our next question comes from the line of Lucy Guo from Cowen and Company.

Lucy Guo

Way to go on the quarter.

Lynn Dugle

Thanks, Lucy.

Lucy Guo

To start off, if you can talk about a little bit more on how you are able to generate additional activity on your existing works that helped you in Q1?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, what we started about a year ago was really making sure that each one of our program managers were educated formally on the capabilities that we had throughout the company, and then helping them – help their customers solve additional problems. And so there is the program that we call on mission growth and we are beginning to see the traction of those activities. And really this last quarter, we were tracking that and that looks now to be a meaningful impact for us quarter-to-quarter.

Lucy Guo

Have you seen any changes in the ramp-up of your takeaway? When that – you sort of cited as a headwind to – in the beginning of this year?

Lynn Dugle

We did Lucy, the very large Intel program that we took away from an incumbent has really ramped quite nicely and we’re continuing to get new work on that vehicle.

Lucy Guo

And then, Wayne, maybe if you can talk about anything perhaps one-time in nature. I think you may have cited true-up, I’m sorry award fees that won’t repeat later in the year and also anything in terms of bookings than you pull forward?

Wayne Rehberger

Yes, Lucy, the – yes, I think that the way we look at this is certainly on the profit side, we indicated there’s a couple million bucks said. We’re having to deal with contract, close out some contract adjustments. And those particular items won’t happen again, there one-time in nature.

We also on the revenue side picked up some revenue some of it being that growth that Lynn was talking about, which won’t continue forward. We think that’s around $5 million or so this quarter that won’t repeat. Now, it doesn’t mean there won’t be other things that happen in the next quarter and the quarter after that. But these items certainly are – we consider them like singular in nature.

Lucy Guo

What about on the award side of thing, any program?

Wayne Rehberger

I mean, I’m not sure on awards, every award is an award in and of itself. Can you maybe clarify a little bit?

Lucy Guo

[Multiple Speakers] Timing of awards, maybe you could talk on that, or pace of adjudication that sort of thing there seems to be mixed inflections on that given what your peers have talked about?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. And I think some folks noted that they were seen the impact of the administration’s staffing slower than maybe has been historically. We – I – there’s nothing that I would attribute to lack of staff on the hill that impacted any of our adjudication and awards. But we are seeing then come through the faster way they have in the past.

Lucy Guo

Good to hear. One last one before I move on to just on your comment in the slides on GAAP margin for the full-year- of 6.5%, which I believe implies, adjusted EBITDA margin somewhere near 8% or so, which is below where you came out in Q1. Can – when can you just maybe address some of the moving parts besides conservatism?

Wayne Rehberger

Well, obviously, we don’t have an adjusted EBITDA range. I would say that, you’re right on the – you’re right on where we are on the margin, we said 6.5%. The adjusted EBITDA margin is going to be based upon not only our results, but depending upon restructuring things and others that we add back. Now, we’ve given you an estimate of $3 million, but it could be more or less. And so we really don’t – I don’t really think we’re outside of a range on adjusted EBITDA margin, because we really don’t give you a range.

Lucy Guo

Gotcha. I’ll follow-up later on.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ben Klieve from Noble Capital Markets.

Benjamin Klieve

Thank you. Just a couple of quick questions for me. Lynn, in your prepared commentary, you discussed the kind of improved win rate on the technical contracts following the kind of evolution of the company over the last couple of years. I’m wondering if you can kind of quantify that that improved run rate, excuse me, win rate on those contracts, and if not, hey, a round number of your current win rate, how much has that kind of improved over the last couple of years?

Lynn Dugle

Yes, Ben, in the way, I would track the improvement. We’ve never published our win rates. We have always focused on book-to-bill, because we think that’s so much bigger – a much better really indicator, although, that’s too can bounce around a little bit on, especially if you go after some of these bigger awards. But if we – if I just look at my round number, the awards are up 43% over the year, backlog is up 20%, so that numbers that I pay a lot of attention to.

But we also are doing very formal win loss reviews on each one of our [Technical Difficulty]. And so there what I see is, my technical force tracking up. And so normally we’ll get a power coating difference on the clients. Again, you can get yellow, green, blue, kind of score. And as we analyze that, we see our score is $0.20.

Benjamin Klieve

Okay, thank you. And another question, I guess, I was curious kind of regarding the relative size and timing of your pipeline. I mean, do you – are you looking at any kind of outsized proposal activity here in the next couple of quarters? Do you think everything is good? Do you expect pretty consistent proposal performance? Is there any timing or things that we should consider about for – as your future pipeline and backlog?

Lynn Dugle

Yes. We’ve got a number of very large contracts or proposals submitted. So depending on how those go, we won’t win all of them, but we’ll certainly win some of them. We’ve go eight proposals that are in over $100 million. And we should go start awarding probably late summer or early fall. And again, this emphasize the majority of the proposals would be displacing an encumbered. And so after award, we would look – we would not be surprised if they were protested.

Wayne Rehberger

And I’ll just add that we – since we are doing bigger proposals now, the timing is a little bit random since it’s across DoD and Betsafe [ph] and Intel. So one quarter we could put in a $1 billion or more of new business proposals and other quarter it’s going to be less.

Benjamin Klieve

Gotcha, very good. Thank you all.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Brian Kintslinger from the Maxim Group.

Josh Seide

Hi, this is actually Josh Seide in for Brian. Thanks for taking the questions. Can you give us an update maybe on which particular markets the company has identified two target larger and higher margin contracts? And then how the business development team has kind of repositioned to penetrate those markets? Thank you.

Lynn Dugle

Yes, thanks, Josh. We – we’re really targeting in space and income, that’s an area we’ve got 50-plus-years there. We have a great performance record and we have some of those distinguish. We also talked about very specific ventures, agencies, Department of Transportation, FAA and especially those type of places, that’s where our high-performance computing credential come from historically and we’re mining those, and of course, taking them across to all our markets, but pace in Intel.

But in general, our – regardless of the market that we’re looking at whether it’s our highest growing market, or whether it’s not, it’s same mantra, it’s a same drumbeat. It look for larger things. They have some kind of technical differentiation. Let’s stop our competitor. They know when they’re struggling and with customers and really understanding mission impact of them and [Technical Difficulty] our offerings around that, that’s regardless of market.

Josh Seide

Great. Thank you. And the you mentioned the large Intel takeaway earlier in your remarks, can you give us maybe an update on the protest environment, given the more favorable budgetary environment that’s shaping up in 2017 and perhaps thereafter? Thank you.

Lynn Dugle

Yes, you would hope that that would have a positive impact. I don’t know that I anticipate the protest environment improving substantially, at least, in the near-term. We currently, I think, we mentioned last quarter’s call, we had one win, it was about $60 million, that was protested. We won that. They got protested and we are rebidding that, resubmitting that. That’s not in our backlog and beyond that we do not have anything under protest today.

Josh Seide

Okay. And then lastly, can you just maybe quantify the proportion of this quarter’s bookings that was for new work or expanded work. And then maybe give us a qualitative mix of new versus re-competes in the company’s pipeline of work, awaiting adjudication? Thank you.

Lynn Dugle

Yes, yes, it was about 15% this quarter. That number bounces around on us a lot, if I think back at Q3, last year it was 55%. And so that – again, it’s just timing. When I look at what I have submitted waiting to be adjudicated, that’s about $4 billion. And in that, about 65% of the work would be new work.

Josh Seide

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that is all the time we have for questions for today. I would like to turn the conference back over to David Spille for closing comments.

David Spille

Thank you for joining us today. We look forward to seeing many of you over the coming weeks. And with that, we’ll end today’s call. Have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program, and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

