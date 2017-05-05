UrtheCast's (LFDEF) CEO Wade Larson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UrtheCast Corp. (OTCPK:LFDEF) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Chris Hoeschen - General Counsel

Wade Larson - Chief Executive Officer

Sai Chu - Incoming Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Rath - Executive Vice President Finance and Strategy

Fabrizio Pirondini - General Manager of Earth Observation

Analysts

Noel Atkinson - Clarus Securities

Eyal Ofir - Eight Capital

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to UrtheCast's Quarter Report Conference Call.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Chris Hoeschen. Please go ahead Mr. Hoeschen.

Chris Hoeschen

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, Chris Hoeschen, General Counsel here at UrtheCast. I would like to thanks everyone for joining us today. With me in the room at UrtheCast are Wade Larson, our CEO; Sai Chu, CFO; Jeff Rath, EVP Finance and Strategy; Fabrizio Pirondini, General Manager of Earth Observation business.

Before we get into the Safe Harbor statement, I just like to remind everyone that our EGM is taking place today. We will be happy to see you come down to the Pan Pacific Hotel. It takes place at 3.30 today.

So I would like to start off by reading our Safe Harbor statement and then hand it over Wade. Certain statements made in this conference call and our responses to various questions may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian Securities Laws.

These forward-looking statements such as statements about OptiSAR and UrtheDaily constellations, PanGeo Alliance, the ISS cameras and expected growth, revenues or any financial outlook for upcoming fiscal periods, rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events that are believed to be reasonable, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are outside UrtheCast's control and which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the UrtheCast to be materially different.

While we believe that the assumptions underlying any forward-looking information are reasonable, we caution that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could affect the future performance or results of our business. We expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required by applicable Securities Laws.

During the course of this call, we may also refer to certain metrics such as EBITDA not recognized under the IFRS standard. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meanings under IFRS and therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

UrtheCast believes that these measures may offer useful supplemental information, but they are subject to inherent uncertainties and limitations rely on various assumptions by the UrtheCast and should therefore not be relied upon for the purpose of making an investment decision.

For a complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties and assumptions, which may lead to actual financial results or performances being different from what's contained in our forward-looking information, please refer to our most recently files AIF which is available on our website or on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Wade, I handed over to you now.

Wade Larson

Great. Thank you, Chris, and welcome everyone. Given that it's only been a little over a month since our last call. There's in a huge amount of new news today relative to the announcements that we already made in Q1 in terms of the major contract signs for both OptiSAR and UrtheDaily, the bought deal equity raise we did, the CD announcement and of course brining on side is our new CFO, so I don't want people to lose, say the fact that just how significant the progress has actually been in this quarter. In my view compared to where we were a year-ago, this is a different company.

We have a much stronger business plan for OptiSAR proven by a contract and we have a much stronger business plan for UrtheDaily proven by a contract, which significantly advanced the intellectual property on both of those programs to a very, very significant degree and we have a lower operating cost structure following significant restructuring of operations last year.

We have a larger, more robust yield sales funnel, a better sales team, a better management of that team, better knowledge of the annual sales cycle, stronger visibility in contracts, more confidence on the sales rep and we've got a renewed and energized management team that's doubly focused on execution hitting milestones, managing our costs, growing our revenue and signing a contracts.

So just quickly on the quarter, you seen there are numbers of grown in EO 20% relative to the first quarter of last year. Overall revenues are up 39%. We're experiencing growing demand for the medium-resolution imagery aimed at the analytics market, especially for agriculture and you're going to see going forward that's becoming an increasing focus of the company and really starting to bring out some announcements on that front as well we believe. And the overall EO sales funnel is growing. We now have solid direct sales force activities in seven countries and network of resellers has grown to 55 by the end of the quarter.

So I think with that, I am going to hand it over Sai to go through some of the financials.

Sai Chu

Thanks Wade. In Q1 2017 we achieved growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA compared to Q1 of last year. Revenue excluding non-cash revenue increased 38% to $9.4 million. The Earth Observation revenues also grew by $300,000 or 20%, historically, our fourth quarter. Engineering services also increased by 42% or $2.3 million from $5.5 million to $7.8 million primarily due to amendment to our $65 million contract late in 2016, which allowed us to recognize revenue earlier starting in Q2 2016.

Q1 $5.1 million net loss has improved by 54% over the $11.5 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA of negative $1.3 million also improved by 78% or $4.7 million. This was primarily due to growing revenues combined with an overall decrease in management of our operating costs resulting from its continued focus again with cost-savings initiatives, including consolidating certain software development and operations activities and reducing our cloud storage costs.

In terms of liquidity, cash balance at the end of Q1 was $21 million, working capital was $31 million compared to $8.1 million and $19 million respectively compared to last year. During the quarter, we closed the public offering of 13 million common shares at a price of $1.50 per share. Net proceeds after underwriting commission and fees were $18 million. We also obtained $10 million revolving demand credit facility during the quarter.

Borrowings under this facility will primarily be used to finance up to 9% of the accounts receivable under our $65 million engineering contract and they also leads to finance other qualifying receivables. The interest rate is prime plus 2% and borrowings are repayable when the related accounts receivable are collected from the customer, or on demand.

Our Spanish subsidiary also obtained $1 million revolving credit facility, which will be used to finance Earth Observation trade receivables. [Indiscernible] facility or repayable to bank on the original due date of receivables or 60 days whichever an earlier, net interest charged at 1.2%.

In terms of guidance to reiterate our expectations for modest growth and revenues and expanding margins with similar EO revenue. Seasonality, as we experienced last year, accordingly we are providing guidance as follows. Revenue of $52 million to $60 million and adjusted EBITDA range of $7 million to $10 million.

Back over to Wade.

Wade Larson

Okay. Thank you very much Sai. I think with that moderator we will open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Noel Atkinson. Please go ahead.

Noel Atkinson

Hi. Thanks for taking the call. I wonder if you could talk a little bit more about your guidance for 2017, just to reiterate is that just the existing yield platform and the engineering solutions that there is no OptiSAR or daily related revenue in there?

Sai Chu

Hi, Noel. This is Sai. That's correct.

Noel Atkinson

Okay, great. And are you looking - are you expecting within your guidance to have meaningful growth in the engineering side of the business or is it mainly you're expecting yield growth for the year?

Wade Larson

It's primarily going to be on the yield side.

Jeff Rath

Hey, Noel. Sorry to interrupt. I just want to clarify one thing on the guidance. I think just to be clear; our guidance range on EBITDA I think was $8 million to $12 million, not $8 million to $10 million. So I would refer to the press release. Just wanted to make sure, I think - sorry $7 million to $12 million is the range is not $7 million to $10 million.

Noel Atkinson

Okay, great. Thanks. The receivables line for that you put in the $10 million, how do you folks drawn upon that since the end of the quarter?

Sai Chu

No, we've not view that.

Noel Atkinson

Have you had any inflows in terms of receivables primarily against the $65 million contract?

Sai Chu

Yes, we did. The receivable actually - the cash actually came in much quicker than expected, so there was no need to use it.

Noel Atkinson

Can you give us a sense of how large it was?

Sai Chu

No, I don't think we disclose that information.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. And one more for me and I'll get back in the queue. Could you talk a little bit about sort of where you stand with OptiSAR today? You had three announced MOUs. Can you talk about whether there's any other MOUs out there that you've put in place that you haven't disclosed whether for size or whatever that would be for data sales or repair sales?

Wade Larson

Hey, Noel. It's Wade. We're not going to announce any other MOUs here in that. I would say the overall story is substantially what it was when we reported a month ago at the fourth quarter call, but in that time we've had lots of conversation preventing this with prospective customers that you know about and others of course. And we continue to feel really good about the way that that business is shaping up, how differentiated that product is and how do we make it as relative to what happens in the market and the demand that's there.

Noel Atkinson

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Eyal Ofir of Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Eyal Ofir

Thanks. Just talking about the seasonality on the EO revenue, I think you talked about being 20% higher, but you also mentioned that there's more distributors. So when we think about the seasonality going forward for the rest of the year should we think a similar ramp to last year or should we expect a greater ramp? And then also the resellers, are they in regions that are kind of turned off or on right now?

Fabrizio Pirondini

So Fabrizio speaking. Yes, let's say the revenue profile to other years is going to be similar to what we expect now - with respect to what we have last year. So that's the kind of seasonality that we normally experience in our business and if - actually link to the customer demand more than to anything else. So yes, that's what we face.

In terms of geographies, we actually are now basically in every continent and in every major market. So what we are seeing is the values distributors being activated as a function of their own seasonality. So yes, that's of course something we have seen, but it doesn't necessarily, in terms of the distributor I'd like to see with the customer seasonality, but also with the sales cycle within the year. So there are fiscal year seasonality not just [indiscernible] season.

Eyal Ofir

Okay. As you go through the years, is there potential for also a greater penetration into some of these accounts?

Sai Chu

Of course there is, so what we are experience is that we are moving beyond our traditional markets, which were mainly Europe and Latin America. So we already have a much more significant presence in the Middle East and Asia region and we are working towards increasing now the presence in Asia-Pacific and North America, so yes, definitely.

Eyal Ofir

Okay, thanks. And then just waited for the UrtheDaily and obviously you have anchor client there. You said there isn't too much difference in this conference call, I guess a month ago, but have you seen further progress in terms of commitment potential from clients? And then how close are you guys to potentially getting to the kind of the line where you can actually announce potential funding and go forward plan with this consolation?

Wade Larson

Thanks. It's a good question. We are very focused on that. The engagements with the customers are intense. On a lot of fronts and all over, not just in North America, we are seeing greater and greater validation of the uniqueness of this offering, then the need for it.

The fact that some of the current systems that these people are using are end of life, in fact beyond the end of life and they're demanding a replacement and that I think is supporting strongly the imperative to try and get this thing up there for 2019 launch. So when you do the math on that that means a two year bill and that means we want to be going to contract this summer if we can. So we're working hard on this and we think we can do it.

Eyal Ofir

Okay. And is there a bit of a character, I guess where you are in that process when you look at the overall, because I'm assuming that a lot of contracts you haven't announced that are small or smaller commitments. Where would you say you are, like in the seventh inning of the six, to nine sleek, how close are you guys really to getting this, so I guess over the line?

Wade Larson

Yes, there's a lot of variables in this financial equation and I can walk this market I speak to that, I want to be a little circumspect in terms of the number of contracts in the dollar amount and so forth because the trade space, it can be quite creative and we're trying to manage this in a way that maximizes the value for our shareholders without giving away things that we don't have to give away. So I think I don't really want to say too much more at this stage.

Eyal Ofir

Okay, thanks. Again and then just on the OpEx levels, just kind of the study state we should be thinking about or is there more coming I guess from a cost reduction in Q2 and I'll pass the line.

Wade Larson

I think we've done that what we believe is the harder, but necessary reduction in operating costs. We feel pretty good about it.

Eyal Ofir

Okay. Thank you.

Wade Larson

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Doug Taylor of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Doug Taylor

Thanks. Good evening. I appreciate the more specific guidance, I guess I'd like to know how you think about the range that the guidance range you provided is a function of success with sales is - how much of its weather dependent over the busy times in the summer, what other factors are considered in that range?

Sai Chu

Yes, Sai, speaking, and thanks for the question. And I'd like to say that we are in more conservative want to be within the range that makes sense. But clearly there's a number of opportunities, which could kick us up in a higher range or beyond, but we prefer to be pretty conservative and they care that we expect growth. But there are primarily related to some big opportunities on your observation side, which I think, yes.

Wade Larson

Yes, this is really actually mostly due to the success in sales not really to weather conditions or the capability of acquire or not acquire in images. It's really - we are working on some significant business opportunities and the results will significantly affect guidance one way or the other in the range.

Sai Chu

Just wait here and one of the things that we've been unveiling to the market and to customers is what we call the PanGeo Alliance. And this is a very, very creative federated offering that Fabrizio and his team have assembled. To bring a much greater almost instantly a constellation capability to the market and now he and the team are actively betting that into opportunities and it's one of the big swingers that take up on that and the growth in that is one of the big swingers in this year's revenue numbers and I think you're seeing a little bit of action from us, but also there's some optimism as well.

Doug Taylor

Okay. Maybe I mean just help me think about how much visibility do you have on the Earth Observation revenue. I mean just maybe a typical contract, I mean how far do you have line of sight on that, not you don't need to talk about numbers, but I mean just the length of time I think it would just help with our confidence levels in the guidance you provided today?

Wade Larson

Let's say from the point of view of the opportunities that we have, we have a significantly larger funnel that that we had last year at this point in time. Every contract actually has a different sales cycle. So what we are seeing now closing are actually opportunities that we have been working on for the past year.

So we have let's say of the numerous opportunities, large opportunities that we have in our sales, and then now some of them actually are - we have been working on them for many months and some of them are relatively newer. So there are actually opportunities in all the parts of the sales cycle, which are actually active. So it's possible that some of these opportunities will also lead a little bit into 2018. So that's also as an impact on the numbers of this year and maybe we'll see some of the fact in next years, so it depends.

Doug Taylor

Okay. Thank you for that. Maybe last question for me, any update on the process with the ISS assets in monetizing those are or what you might do in them?

Sai Chu

No not really. I mean as we reported at the end of April, the situation is what it is. We were in discussions with a couple of different groups as to prospective sale of those assets and but I think really hasn't been anything new to say there.

Doug Taylor

Thanks. I'll pass the line.

Operator

Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn meeting back over to Mr. Larson.

Wade Larson

Great, thank you. Well, thank you again everyone. We do appreciate your time and we are very grateful to have such a robust and interested to the shareholder basis. So thank you and look forward to speaking to you again not too distant future. Thank you. Bye-bye.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the meeting for today. Please disconnect the lines at this time and we thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.