Arc Logistics Partners' (ARCX) CEO Vince Cubbage on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Arc Logistics Partners LP First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Vince Cubbage, CEO. Sir you may begin.

Vince Cubbage

Thank you, Ashley and welcome everyone. After the market closed today, Arc Logistic Partners released earnings for the first quarter of 2017. This afternoon, I will begin with some opening comments. Brad Oswald, the partnership's CFO will then go over our financials. John Blanchard, Arc Terminal's President will discuss operations in more detail and then we'll open the call for some questions.

Before we start, we would like to remind you that we may make statements during today's call about our current views or expectations concerning the future performance of Arc Logistics that can constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities lows. No assurance can be given however that these events will occur.

Many factors could cause results to differ from management's expectations and actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In addition, such results are subject to risk factors including, but not limited to those described in our annual reported filed on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

Please note that we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made during our call. In addition, the information we discuss on today's call is only current as of today May 4, 2017 and any time sensitive information discussed may not be current or accurate as of a future date.

During our call today, we will be discussing Arc Logistics' adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the press release that we issued today, which has been furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K and posted on Arc Logistics' website.

With that out of the way, we can turn to the first quarter 2017 results. Arc Logistics Partners' first quarter results were consistent with our expectations. Throughput volumes were up, averaging approximately 159,000 barrels per day, a year-over-year increase of 10%. First quarter revenue was 25.9 million and adjusted EBITDA was 13.3 million, which were 1% and 2% below our 2016 first quarter results respectively.

These year-over-year changes reflect the combined effect of a decrease in minimum storage and throughput services fees offset by an increase in excess throughput, handling and ancillary fees, as a result of newly executed agreements and incremental existing customer activity, which Brad will discuss in more detail shortly.

The partnership's percentage of take-or-pay revenue was 82% during the first quarter compared to 86% during the same period in 2016, which is largely due to simply current contract mix. Furthermore, our first quarter 2017 revenue generated from investment grade counterparties or counterparties with investment grade parents was in line with our full year 2016 metrics.

In terms of market trends, the demand for light refined products across our network continues to grow and we anticipate this trend to continue as we enter the peak driving season this summer. In particular, we continue to see meaningful volume and revenue growth in our Pennsylvania terminals as a result of our successful integration and modernization of these facilities, resulting in increased throughput activity from new and existing customers.

We also experienced notable growth in activity in our gasoline and distillate terminals in the Midwest and East Coast facilities. Our Gulf Coast terminals continued to deliver stable results, despite the lower commodity price environment. We continue to assess and execute on opportunities to support our customers who are principally focused on the storage, distribution and marketing of asphalt, fuel oil and other industrial products.

Currently, we're operating at or near full available capacity of these terminals and have deployed additional capital to bring some out of service tankage online to support near term incremental business that will generate meaningful contributions to distributable cash flow over the next several years.

Lastly, our assets to principally handle crude oil continue to support customers under long term take-or-pay contracts. At our Joliet terminal, our customer delivered volumes were above minimum volume commitments during the first quarter of 2017. And we expect that the terminal will continue to be an attractive alternative to a portion of the pipeline into this market.

As I mentioned on the year end 2016 earnings call, we're currently evaluating several developmental opportunities there, including building new tankage, adding incremental throughput and handling capabilities to support new business at the terminal. Our business development team is currently in advanced negotiations with prospective customers that would require additional rail, marine and truck infrastructure there.

And when we acquired the Joliet terminal, our vision is that it would become a multimodal transportation hub located in one of the heaviest, largest heavy Canadian crude refining centers in North America. Fully realized, the location would address long standing inefficiencies at the refineries and within that market. These development opportunities that we're working on and the customers that we're currently negotiating with support that vision.

Turning to our investment in LNG terminal facility in Mississippi, which consists of a 10.3% ownership interest in Gulf LNG Holdings Group, we continue to receive our proportional interest of the cash distributions from the entity, while the pending arbitration dispute is resolved. While we remain very limited in what we can say about the arbitration process and instead refer you to the publicly filed reports for a discussion of this proceeding. We can confirm that the defense of this arbitration is being handled by our partner and the operator of the facility.

And although we will not be taking questions about this arbitration proceeding, we continue to view the demands made by the customer to be without merit. The arbitration hearing itself took place from January 17 to January 20 and we have no reason to expect any change in the timing, regarding the decision of the panel. Our financial results reflect that the required contract payments are continuing to be made by the customers under the associated terminal contracts.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Brad Oswald, our CFO. Brad?

Brad Oswald

Thanks, Vince and good afternoon, everyone. This afternoon, we reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. Our adjusted EBITDA was 13.3 million for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to 13.5 million for the same period in 2016, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2%. The reduction in our adjusted EBITDA from the prior period is a result of the following. One, approximately $100,000 reduction in revenue and two, approximately $100,000 increase in cash expense.

As it pertains to revenue, as we entered into 2017, we made the strategic decision to transition storage capacity, which had been previously contracted under month-to-month commercial arrangements to long term customer contracts. As Vince mentioned and John would assess further, the customers were identified and the contracts were executed during the first quarter. As a result of this transition, which John will discuss in more detail shortly, we experienced a reduction in our take-or-pay revenue.

Also during the quarter ended March 31, 2016, a few of our customers were taking advantage of regional market conditions and utilizing available storage for contango opportunities or we have previously negotiated stepdowns in certain take-or-pay contracts. Nearly, all of this revenue was offset by increased excess throughput revenue from new or existing customers, including those customers whose minimums were reduced and two, increased ancillary services fees provided to our customers. This increase in excess throughput and ancillary revenue is a result of the increased throughput which Vince mentioned previously of approximately 10% from the quarter ended March 31, 2016.

Our cash expenses, which includes both operating expenses and our general and administrative expenses is a result - is a direct result of our incremental throughput activity. The 10% increase in our throughput activity resulted in an increased additive utilities contract labor, repair and maintenance and supply expenses. Our increased operating expenses were offset by a reduction in our general and administrative expenses, including professional fees, due diligence expenses and allocations from our general partner.

Our distributable cash flow was 9.2 million for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to 9 million for the same period last year, which represents a 2% year-over-year increase. On April 27, we declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.44 per unit or $1.76 on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on May 15, 2017 to unitholders of record on May 8, 2017.

The year-over-year increase in distributable cash flow for the quarter is a result of reduced maintenance capital expenditures, which we have already covered on prior calls offset by a reduced distribution from our equity interest in Gulf LNG Holdings Group. As a reminder, the first quarter distribution from our equity interest in Gulf LNG is typically lower due to certain annual cash payments made during the period.

For the first quarter 2017, we generated net income of 3.8 million, which represents a $1.2 million decrease from the first quarter of 2016. In addition to those items, which resulted in a decrease to adjusted EBITDA, net income was further impacted by an increase in depreciation and amortization from our prior period acquisitions and prior period capital expenditures. The non-cash charge associated with the revaluation of the contingent consideration owed to the seller in connection with the partnership's acquisition of the Joliet terminal and an increase in interest expense as a result of our acquisition activity in 2015 and 2016.

During the quarter, the partnership has spent approximately 1.1 million on maintenance capital expenditures. In addition, the partnership also deployed approximately 2.9 million on growth capital projects, which John will discuss in more detail shortly. The partnership continues to execute on its objectives for 2017 and it's seeing the benefits of its diversified terminal platform from making strategic decisions to optimize its assets for stability and growth.

I would now turn the call over to John Blanchard for a business and market update. John?

John Blanchard

Thank you, Brad and good afternoon everyone. The first quarter 2017 was a strong quarter for Arc Logistics as we continued to show year-over-year increase in throughput volumes. Total throughput increased to approximately 159,000 barrels per day in Q1 2017 from 145,000 barrels per day as compared to Q1 2016. The approximately 15,000 barrel per day increase was primarily attributable to an increase in our asphalt industrial products and gasoline and distillate activity.

In this quarter, we continued to integrate the Pennsylvania terminal into the Arc platform. Throughput volumes continue to increase in these assets as customers expand their business within this network of terminal. These assets represented a majority of the increased throughput volumes in the gasoline and distillate segments as compared to Q1, 2016.

We will continue to invest in this group of terminals throughout 2017, albeit the 2017 strategy will be focused more on optimizing these assets as opposed to compliance or upgrading them to our standards, which was the focus in 2016. Now that a majority of the compliance upgrades in Pennsylvania have been completed, the focus now is on asset optimization, such as allowing customers to deliver larger pipeline batches, reducing truck wait times and eliminating other constraints or potential bottlenecks.

In our legacy terminals, we have been focusing a lot of effort on terminal upgrades associated with the execution of several new contracts executed in Q4, 2016 and Q1, 2017, particularly in our Mobile, Blakeley and Chickasaw assets. These new contracts including require upgrades to our marine, truck and rail infrastructure.

In addition, much of the tankage or piping utilized for these agreements will require upgrade and due to the inspection cycle, these assets will undergo inspections and then repairs if needed. Customers generally prefer not to take tanks out of service after they start using them under a contract and the contracts for many of these tanks will extend beyond many of the tanks prospective API 653 inspection schedules.

As such, a lot of focus in Q1 2017 and Q2 2017 was and will be on inspecting, upgrading and placing tankage in to service for these new customer agreements. As these upgrades are completed and the tankages are placed back into service, the revenue associated with the tankers under these agreements will commence. Additionally, one of these new contracts will entail the construction of several new small day tanks and other asphalt processing upgrades that are planned for construction in 2017. Accordingly, we will focus considerable attention towards engineering and permitting these assets in Q2 2017 to meet this deadline. Lastly, and always in 2017 management will continue to explore on strategic and accretive acquisitions that will optimize our current assets, diversify our product play and customer base, and expand our portfolio into new markets and opportunities.

With that I'll turn the call back over of Vince.

Vince Cubbage

Thank you, John. Thanks to everyone for your attention this afternoon, we appreciate the support of our investors and look forward to speaking with you in the future. At this point, we're happy to open up to any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Tristan Richardson of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Tristan Richardson

Just a little more detail on sort of the reduction in take or pay contracts as you sort of elongate tenure. So we think about it as shorter term contracts that may have had taken or pay terms were converted into longer term contracts that are still fee based but not necessarily have a take or pay component to it. Is that a fair way to characterize it?

Brad Oswald

Yeah. It's a good question. I think it's actually a combination of both, what I would tell you is, we had a number of customers that were using our tankage for short-term month to month agreements for storing product. So what one of it transitioning those types of contracts into true multi-year take or pay agreements for the use of the entire tank which obviously has a great backbone for those terminals. The other piece is we had customers that say had a multi-year agreement with minimum that we underwrote for their new business.

And then as they transitioned into second and third year of those contracts those minimums stepped down, but the theory being that the volumes will remain. So in many cases for this year, part of it is the growth that John is talking about is will be the result of completing the project and bringing those tanks online and upgrade it to serve new business for a long term duration. And then a part of it is shifting from minimum take or pay into access throughput.

Tristan Richardson

And then Vince, just on Joliet talking about potential new customers and adding facilities and capabilities there. And I think you may be touched on the fact that the potential that those projects could be underwritten by these new customers, do you kind of view that as either or in lieu of a renewal by the existing customer or these projects that could occur even with a renewal from the existing customer?

Vince Cubbage

It's the latter, Tristan. Our operating assumption, are existing customers using the terminal it was purpose built to them. We have no reason to believe that they won't continue using the terminal in the future. But in the meantime we want to expand the terminal to not only have access to but to serve the other customers in the market and to serve a wider slate of products. And that strategy is not dissimilar to the strategy that we employ any time we buy a terminal in any market as we seek to acquire what's there and then enhance its capability for its existing customer base and expand its capability in order to serve other customers.

Tristan Richardson

And then just lastly Brad, you kind of touched on there's a normal component to the cash distributions from LNG interest that there's a normal component in 1Q that causes gas distributions to be a little lower. It may have been a little bit more pronounced than we thought in the first quarter of this year versus last year. Is there anything abnormal there, it's truly just that occurs every year.

Brad Oswald

So it's two things, I think that the payments occur every year. I haven't gone back and beyond 2016 just for this purpose. But there was a unique feature in 2016 that made it a little bit higher. But generally speaking it's going to be in the $1.5 million to $1.8 million as a result of those sort of quarterly annual payments which are made during that quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ryan Levine of Citigroup. Your line is open.

Ryan Levine

Regarding some of the expansion opportunities that you highlighted, are they all contingent on a favorable decision on LNG dispute. Are the counterparties willing to underrate those projects if you were not to get a favorable resolution?

Vince Cubbage

Maybe I think maybe I'm not fully understand the question, so I'll try to give it an answer. They're sort of not connected at all. We are moving forward with those projects because they are related to sort of customers in different markets. And so we very much view them that we have the ability to fund and move forward those projects, as those projects, they're underwritten by long term agreements whereas obviously we want and hoping for a favorable outcome on the LNG but we're not - we don't view them as tied together.

Ryan Levine

On the past earnings call you have mentioned that certain counterparties may be reluctant to do new with your company given that potential overhang. Are there any of those such projects that are favorable growing with pay for growth for [indiscernible].

Vince Cubbage

If you remember the comments you're referring to, I think that we had talked about that ruling in our opinion has had a pending decision rather has had an overhang effect on our cost of capital. But I don't know that we've said that the arbitration cost has had any sort of chilling effect on people's willingness to do business with us. That would be the case at all.

Brad Oswald

And in fact it is not had an impact as many of the projects that we're exploring with our customers are one, two to three million dollars in size. For the most part and so don't have an impact from our ability to fund those on a quarterly annual basis.

Ryan Levine

And then last question. You highlighted some of the dates some of the arbitration occurred in the past, is there any update you think provide us around next steps from here or timeline?

Brad Oswald

So I mean outside of our timeline that we outlined which is where anticipating I think we disclosed in our prior filings that we're targeting essentially summer time as hopefully respond, but again that's always subject to change because it is in the hands of an arbitration panel. But generally speaking, nothing has changed outside of the occurrence of the arbitration hearing and we continue to believe the claims by the customer.

Operator

Our next question comes from Selman Akyol of Stifel. Your line is open.

Selman Akyol

Two quick ones for me. Is there any additional color around sort of the uptick in SG&A for this quarter?

Brad Oswald

I believe the SG&A expense actually went the other way. Sort of cumulative it was down approximately 700,000 for the quarter. Is there in particular that you may have seen in the release that you're looking for?

Selman Akyol

No, I'll just have to back and revisit it. The other question I have for you and I appreciate your comments on the Joliet terminal. Was there anything in connection with sort of the board changes yesterday is it related to that?

Vince Cubbage

Yes, so there's nothing - there's no correlation to anything operationally and the board changes completely separate events. For those of you that noticed or didn't notice we had an 8-K out yesterday referring to two items related to directors. I'll remind you that the governance of Arc Logistics is comprised of three independents and then five designees that come from [indiscernible].

On one issue, Dan Castagnola resigned and was replaced by John Pugh which was a GE delegate to the Art Board. From their perspective is simply a change of who their delegate was, has no change in GE's relationship with the entity, it's simply changing in the guard if you will. The other director which was in the same 8-K Jeff Armstrong and Jeff submitted his resignation, he noted in it that had nothing to do with the company or any dispute or any concern, but that it was a decision he was making.

That put us in a position where we only have at the moment two independents and we've begun the process to identify, recruit and place onto that board a third independent which will happen in the coming you know I really can't give you a time for this point because we're just starting the process. But it is something we're focused on and we're working on.

Operator

Our next question is from Mike Gyure of Janney. Your line is open.

Mike Gyure

Can you guys maybe remind us on what's happening at the Portland facility with the purchase option and sort of what time frame that is under and kind of what you're thinking there?

Vince Cubbage

So just as a quick reminder, we have the ability to purchase the terminal under the terms of our lease, purchase terminal at any time, we have to provide notice to our lessor and that can begin the process of acquiring the terminal. And at this point we are continuing to evaluate other sort of what I'll call strategic options that are available to us. We like the asset, we think there is a lot of long term opportunity but at this point we are more focused on sort of other - as John mentioned evaluating other strategic opportunities that may be out there.

Mike Gyure

And maybe I missed it, did you give an update on the maybe your capital spending guidance for the rest of the year?

Vince Cubbage

We have not yet, I think in the annual report sort of last year we just got [indiscernible] approximately 10 million. That number at this point has not changed we are still targeting that out and those projects which that $10 million which we discussed in the prior period did include an assumption around these projects that were executed during this quarter. So that number is sort of encompassing of that that sort of that assumption.

Operator

I'm showing no further questions, I would now like to turn the call back to Vince Cubbage for closing remarks.

Vince Cubbage

Thank you Ashley, and thank you all for joining us on this Thursday afternoon. we appreciate your support and we look forward to speaking with you in the future.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect, everyone have a great day.

