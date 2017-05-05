The Advisory Board (ABCO) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Advisory Board Co. (NASDAQ:ABCO)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 5:30 pm ET

Robert P. Borchert - The Advisory Board Co.

Thank you, Lexi, and welcome to The Advisory Board Company's conference call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

With we today are Robert Musslewhite, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Kirshbaum, our Chief Financial Officer. The webcast of this call will be archived and available beginning this evening in the Investor Relations section of the advisoryboardcompany.com website under News & Events, and it will be archived for at least 30 days.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our CEO, Robert Musslewhite.

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Thank you, Robert. I will start with a brief summary of our first quarter financial performance as well as a review of some of our annual metrics for the company and follow that with updates on our health care and education businesses. I will then turn it over to Michael to provide more detail on our financial performance and financial outlook for 2017 before we open the lines for your questions.

As you know, we announced in February that our board of directors is exploring and evaluating a range of potential strategic alternatives, focused on maximizing shareholder value. This review is ongoing and we do not intend to comment further on the board's process until it concludes. Our leadership team remains focused on our business and continuing to deliver outstanding service and value to our members.

Turning to an overview of our recent performance, we delivered solid overall first quarter results to start the year. Both adjusted revenue and adjusted EBITDA came in above the guidance ranges we provided in late February. As expected, education revenue grew rapidly, while health care revenue slightly declined. Contract value for the company increased 1.5% from a year ago with similar dynamics across the education and health care businesses.

On the new sales front, with the caveat that our first quarter is always our smallest sales quarter, we have seen good pacing through April with solid improvement versus the same period in 2016. As anticipated, given member demand, the mix of health care sales continues to lean towards consulting. We would expect this mix to shift back toward technology across the latter part of 2017 and into 2018 as the impact of our new commercial model takes effect.

So, overall, we are on track with where we expected to be at this point in the year. In terms of the annual business metrics, we are pleased to see another very good year of renewal rates which reflects both the exceptional work by our team and the outstanding value we continue to deliver to our members.

We achieved an overall member renewal rate of 92% for the last 12 months. While this was down from our historical high of 94% last year, the difference was driven by a lower renewal rate for our international hospitals. Our health care renewal rate was also 92% and rises to approximately 93.5% if you exclude our roughly 400 international members, with U.S. hospitals renewing at 96%, consistent with the prior year.

Our education member renewal rate remained steady at 94%. This strong customer loyalty is made possible by our products and service quality, the impacts we have on our members' performance and the high level of member trust in our ongoing partnerships, especially in these times of market uncertainty.

Further, it is a critical factor in our business model supporting scalable, high recurring revenue structure and setting the foundation for a robust future growth. Of course, we are not only continuing and building relationships with existing customers, but establishing new relationships as well, and our total member count is up 176 organizations and now stands at 5,723.

This was primarily driven by 14% growth in our number of education organizations, bringing our total education member count to above 1,200. This market penetration is creating an even larger network of forward-thinking institutions engaging with us on the critical issues in education and forming our best practice research and bolstering our product development efforts. Our health care members are up 1%, and we serve approximately 3,000 U.S. hospitals, 400 international hospitals and 1,100 non-provider health care organizations.

Turning now to our markets, in health care, the political landscape remains uncertain, particularly the future of any possible repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act. Given this landscape, it remains vitally important for providers to continue to build out their networks, reduce clinical variation and improve financial performance, all of which are no regret strategies under any potential future reform scenario.

Times of uncertainty like these highlight the fact that our access and continuous insight into industry executives' thinking is a unique, highly valuable market advantage. Our membership includes all of the largest and most progressive hospitals and health systems in the United States, and our most recent member survey of C-Suite executives across the country found that their top areas of interest continue to align directly with our three health care focus areas we outlined in January: health system growth, revenue cycle optimization and care variation reduction.

First, in the survey, health system executives acknowledged the need to improve ambulatory access and boost outpatient procedural market share. These concerns align with our strategy to drive health system growth by helping members to attract, retain and engage patients in an optimal care delivery network.

Second, our survey members also highlighted the need to employ innovative approaches to improve financial performance and reduce expense which matches well with our revenue cycle optimization strategy. Our breadth of revenue cycle technology and consulting capabilities helps to ensure our members are fully paid for services rendered so they have the financial stability to deliver high-quality care and enhanced services to their communities.

Third, minimizing unwarranted clinical variation and controlling of (7:34) utilization also scored high marks in the survey. We're actively working with members to help produce care variation through the implementation of best practice protocols and the delivery of cost-effective, high-quality care.

We're doing some outstanding work in this area, particularly around EHR optimization where we have found the combination of technology and consulting to be especially effective. Here, our clinical and IT experts focus on three work streams: securing accurate clinical documentation to capture patient complexity, helping clinicians to make the right care decisions in real-time while presenting the most relevant information at the point of care, and streamlining clinical workflows to enhance reliability and efficiency.

These capabilities need to be hardwired directly into the EHR in order to meaningfully reduce care variation and engage physicians. In addition for providers taking on risk, these initiatives create greater standardization around best practice protocols, which can positively impact financial outcomes. Further, the capture of good data on these efforts can inform future risk-based contract negotiations.

In one member example, a multi-hospital system, our team took a phased approach. The work started with an initial focus on improving the system's capture of special coding for patients with chronic conditions. This effort allowed the system to better assess patient risk and drive accurate risk-adjusted reimbursement.

The project then built on that initial success by kicking off an annual wellness visit initiative to activate patients in the community. (9:09) solid foundation at physician support, which was invaluable on the project's third phase where we rolled out clinical decision support.

The results speak for themselves. The health system realized $5.4 million in incremental revenue within the first 10 weeks, and they project nearly $3 million in annual cost savings from our clinical decision support solution.

We were able to deliver this ROI through our distinct combination of technology and onsite clinical consulting expertise. Together, they marry accurate analytics with best practices to align physicians throughout our members' care delivery network and to drive significant benefits.

Moving to our education business, this market has no shortage of complex issues either, including revenue challenges driven by declines in state funding and stagnant enrollments as well as an increasing focus on value and outcomes by the press, consumers and multiple government entities.

It is more important than ever for colleges to attract and enroll the right students, retain more of the students they enroll and guide them successfully toward graduation. This type of complexity is the ideal market environment for us. Through the breadth of EAB's member network and the depth of our expertise, we find and forge best practices to solve pervasive education industry and member challenges.

Our research teaches our members the strategies that are proven to deliver improved outcomes and tangible value. We then have members hardwire these best practices by applying our extensive data assets, software capabilities and data-enabled services to produce results for our members in areas like enrollment, student success, academic performance and advancement.

All parts of EAB continue to perform very well. The overall business continues to grow its top line at a mid-teens plus rate with each individual product area within EAB growing mid-teens or higher, renewing at very high levels and delivering outstanding impact to members.

In addition to strong performance within each of our education business lines, the breadth of EAB's capabilities pays significant dividends for our members. The Midwestern University recently asked us to present holistically on all we are doing with them and the synergies among the various EAB projects.

Our team presented to the university's chancellor along with several vice chancellors, deans, associate deans and directors. We explained how our work is centered on best practice insight and focused on helping the member hardwire and implement those best practices.

Specifically, we discussed how they can leverage data from our enrollment work to have a better understanding of their students on day one and feed that data into our Student Success Collaborative to achieve even higher graduation rates.

We also talked about how multiple of our best practice research programs provided insights and tactics to enhance the value of the data and technology applications they were using.

After this discussion, one vice chancellor called their partnership with EAB an ecological approach to student success and went on to say, "The array of EAB data and initiatives have helped us prove and disprove assumptions about various student success." It was so exciting for our team to hear validation directly from the member about the unique portfolio we bring to bear on their key issues.

It is also incredibly motivating for our team to see work that we are doing with an institution lay the groundwork for expanded relationships, and we had a recent example of this as well. This example has to do with guided pathways, a key area of focus, particularly for community college members whose students often spend more time and money in college than needed because they have not planned their academic path. The average community college student earns more than 20 excess credits pursuing a 60 credit associate degree and nationally $7.7 billion a year is spent by students for courses they do not count toward their degree.

We're working with our members to address this problem. EAB Navigate is a guided pathway to technology that includes access to regional job data, to help students choose a program of study that prepares them for a career. It then helps students create a course schedule that takes into account their study habits, outside work, personal commitments and ambitions.

Over the last couple of years, we've worked with three Virginia community colleges focusing on helping students make informed class registration decisions before orientation, incorporating career outlook into these decisions to productively engage at-risk students and help reduce the number of dropouts. Because of our impact on these three campuses, EAB Navigate was recently chosen by the Virginia Community College System to provide individualized academic planning technology for its 400,000 students.

The decision was gratifying not only because of our initial work with three campuses set the stage for our expanded relationship, but also because of the tremendous community impact that our work will have. Across our education business, we continue to invest in new ways to deliver value to our members. We see many avenues for future growth and are confident in the continued strong financial profile of this business.

With that, I'll turn things over to Michael.

Michael T. Kirshbaum - The Advisory Board Co.

Thanks, Robert. Today, I'll cover highlights of our first quarter financial results, the summary of our cash flow and balance sheet as well as a review of our financial outlook for 2017. Please refer to today's press release and slide presentation to review our financial and non-GAAP reconciliation schedules as a supplement to my comments. These can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, advisoryboardcompany.com.

A quick review of our first quarter top line results shows adjusted revenue for the quarter of $194.1 million, approximately $4 million above our previous guidance range and down 0.7% from last year's first quarter as expected. Our education business grew approximately 15% and comprised 33% of our total revenue in the first quarter. Health care revenue was down 6.6%, excluding exited programs compared to a strong quarter last year, primarily as a result of slower technology sales at the end of 2016.

One note on revenue, this year's Q1 revenue from exited programs i.e. the difference between our GAAP and adjusted revenue, was lower than last year's run rate as we now anticipate transitioning members off these programs more quickly. Contract value of $756.2 million increased 1.5% over Q1 of last year after adjusting both periods for exited programs, with a 3% decline in health care offset by 14% growth in education.

Contract value growth was driven by strong sales across all of our education offerings and in health care from our EMR optimization work, cost and revenue cycle consulting and planning 2020 as well as supported by continued strength in renewals across all of our offerings.

Our contract value per member similarly reflects our revenue and member growth trends. Overall, contract value per member declined 1.6% from the same period last year. Our education contract value per member was flat year-over-year as both contract value and the number of education members grew significantly.

Health care contract value per member declined about 4% as overall contract value declined on a slightly growing health care member base. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $45 million, $3 million ahead of our previous guidance, but down $800,000 from Q1 last year as expected due primarily to lower revenue this quarter versus Q1 last year.

Interest expense was $4.5 million in the first quarter, a 6.7% decrease from a year ago as we continued to reduce our debt balance. Our GAAP tax rate was 27% in the first quarter and was atypically low due to the fact that we were in a tax loss position, and in addition, now have fluctuations from new accounting rules from equity compensation, where differences between realized value and recognized compensation expense from stock option exercises and restricted stock vesting, now flow through our tax rate. For the year, we still expect a tax rate of 36% to 37%.

Q1 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $0.47 was up 6.8% from the year ago first quarter as both quarters benefited from lower interest expense and share count from our focused capital allocation strategy.

Page 13 highlights our cash flow improvement in the first quarter. For the quarter, cash flow from operating activities increased 5.4% to $28.7 million, capital expenditures decreased 17% to $8.7 million from $10.5 million last year, and as a result, free cash flow improved 19.3% over last year.

During the quarter, we incurred cash cost of approximately $10 million from our health care business restructuring and related severance expenses, which is included in cash flow from operations. So our cash flow from continuing operations was even stronger.

Our debt balance as of March 31, 2017, was $515 million, which is approximately 2.8 times our last 12 months adjusted EBITDA. Net of the $150 million cash we currently have on the balance sheet, our net debt to EBITDA ratio is approximately two times which is more than half a turn lower than our net leverage ratio a year ago. For year-end 2017, we continue to target a gross leverage ratio of less than 2.5 times trailing adjusted EBITDA.

During the first quarter, we sold approximately 23% of our equity holdings in Evolent Health for $41.4 million in cash proceeds. Evolent also executed (18:50) in April and we sold shares valued at an additional $6.2 million that will show up in our Q2 financials.

While not visible on our balance sheet, the gross value of our remaining investment in Evolent as of March 31 was worth over $170 million based on Evolent's closing stock price yesterday.

Page 14 shows our detailed financial guidance for 2017 which remains unchanged from February. Please note that these numbers exclude exited programs and restructuring costs.

For the second quarter, quarter ending June 30, 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $192 million to $197 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $44 million to $49 million.

As we mentioned in late February, based on our visibility into revenue pacing, we expect revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be relatively back weighted on the year based on how we finished sales in 2016, our ramp of new sales in 2017, the expected timing of consulting delivery and typical seasonality in our enrollment business.

Now, I'll turn it back over to Robert for closing comments.

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Thank you, Michael. The Advisory Board Company continues to be very well-positioned in two high demand target markets with a distinct set of research, technology and services capabilities that drive significant member ROI.

We have a powerful economic model that includes very high renewal rates and scalable programs that consistently deliver solid financial performance. As we move through 2017, we anticipate continued growth, margin expansion and improving cash flow performance.

Across both health care and education, we have tremendous opportunities for expansion. These are huge markets experiencing a great deal of change in complexity, and it is exactly in these times when members need what we do more than ever.

While short-term, we continue to experience a tougher selling environment in health care, particularly for technology. We have made, what, I believe, are the right changes in investments both to capitalize on the current market and to position ourselves for future success as the market evolves.

Just as in 2009 when we came out of a tougher sales environment with our most rapid period of growth ever, today, I see many exciting opportunities that will fuel our future expansion, and we continue to invest behind those knowing that members will need our support and help.

Start to this year has been very busy particularly in the health care business with our employees adjusting to our restructuring and our members adjusting to the slimming of our portfolio. I'm tremendously proud of how everyone here has stepped up and thrown themselves into the tasks at hand.

Our solid start to the year is a reflection of how much our employees live out our mission and want to make meaningful impact in health care and education and how they bring that ethic to their work with members. I'm very grateful.

With that, let me hand it over to Robert.

Robert P. Borchert - The Advisory Board Co.

Thank you. And just to reiterate Robert's earlier statement, we do not intend to comment further on our board's strategic review process. So, we ask that you please limit your questions to our business performance and outlook and the market environment.

So, Lexi, you can now open the lines for questions.

Matthew D. Gillmor - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Hey, thanks. I was hoping to get some details on the international renewals. You had mentioned that was a drag on overall renewals this quarter. So can you maybe remind us what are the key products consumed internationally? I assume that's in the research business. And then second, maybe provide some details around the weaker international renewals? Thanks.

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Sure. Yes, it's a year-long measure, so we give our renewal rate at this time every year. So it reflects kind of the past year internationally. And yes, you're right, we primarily sell research programs internationally.

We operate in about 40 countries, it's only on the health care side, and we tend to sell maximum three individual research programs per member, which is, we call these skim (23:01) products, we have a small team, but we generally – the research programs are made up primarily of U.S. hospital system or health system research packaged for international markets, sometimes language customized.

We do add some local best practices. Again, we have a small team that does research there, and have done a better job over the years tailoring it, but in essence, it's a program that – it's a natural sales market for good health system research, but it's not like we put big investments in tailoring that work for each market. And I'd say those have been difficult markets over the past year. Part of it is exchange rate impact, so the programs becoming comparably more expensive as exchange rates have moved. And part of it's also a proactive choice on our end to focus more and emphasize more on the domestic market where we see a lot of opportunity as we continue to see regulatory change in the U.S. and a lot of things going forward. So it's probably a combination of both.

There are also some markets, if you look at the UK, where the health system's been pretty challenged, so if you look at the foundation trusts over there that make up our membership, their economic outlook has probably worsened a little bit over the past 12 months as well and that's created some renewal challenges. But overall, I don't think there's (24:16) a huge, huge thing to worry about. They were lower than we'd have wanted them to be, but that tends to come and go a little bit with economic help of those markets.

Michael T. Kirshbaum - The Advisory Board Co.

The only thing I would add is that while the member count is higher relative to our member base so it was about 10% of our members because each member is only buying research programs, it's about 3% of our revenue comes from international hospitals.

Mohan Naidu - Oppenheimer & Co., Inc.

Thanks for taking my questions. Robert, you commented on the consulting engagements in health care ticking up. Can you give us a little bit more information on what is getting more attention and what they're requesting help on? And also, do you see a path for these engagements to turn into technology requirements later in the year?

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Yes, so two-part question. The first one is, when members have uncertainty in the regulatory environment and are looking for changes to their strategy, consulting is a great way to help them.

And so I think just in general, I think members have tended to lean more towards consulting than technology in this market, so that business has performed well out of the gates.

Within consulting, I'd say, the most important area has been EMR optimization, and that's really our work through our Clinovations business. I gave an example in my remarks of some of the work we do there. But you have members who spend hundreds of millions of dollars on their EMR over the last few years, and in many cases, don't feel like they're getting the value out of it today.

So they really want to find ways to leverage that installed software to provide more value and that is in the form of better reimbursement, more uniform care, certain other things that we can quote in there and help provide better care decisions that are better economically. That's a real win-win. And so I think a lot of members are looking at that.

The other place where we've seen good performance is kind of bread and butter margin consulting, so either on the cost side or the revenue cycle side, and that's to be expected also when you kind of have a member base that's looking at a little bit more negative margin outlook particularly given the regulatory uncertainty. They want to be sure that they're taking cost out or focusing on some of the lower-hanging fruit where they can increase revenues. So those are the places where we're seeing the demand.

Leading the technology, I'd say there's two ways to answer that. One is that inherently, some of the work that we do does lead to technology opportunities. So we have a lot of work cycle (26:51) members who have done revenue cycle consulting and then leave technology behind. Same thing on the supply chain where we do some consulting and leave behind tools that help maintain the gains and help the member ensure that they're not backsliding. Those are great opportunities to comment at the end of an engagement and make a technology sale.

Clinovations, same thing, there's a lot we can do on the backend to help maintain – it is a consulting engagement, but you are hardwiring, you're coding information feeds into the EMR and so at the end of the day, there are some technology lead behind so (27:22) extent not beyond those engagements. So that's a positive.

More broadly, I'd say, what I see across the year is members need consulting right now. And if you think about the changes we made to our commercial model, we now have people who are selling both technology and consulting in each of our focus areas, and so they have the full portfolio of products. And I'd say if you look at our pipelines well members are demanding a lot of consulting now, those practice partners or what we would call them have really been able to start filling the pipelines with more technology opportunities as well as they see the opportunities come up.

So I think the way the commercial model is set up and the way I'd expect the market dynamics to behave is that as members start making more technology purchases, I think we'll be in a great position across the second half of the year for tech sales to pick up.

Nicholas M. Jansen - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for all the color. I just wanted to kind of get a better sense of how your sales force morale is. Obviously, you had the changes in early January. It seems like the April selling activity through April has been reasonably on a better footing relative to this time last year. So just trying to get a better sense of how we should be thinking about the cadence of sales activity. I know 2Q is a much more important quarter relative to 1Q, but any thoughts there would be helpful. Thanks.

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Yes, so through April, we're in good shape. This obviously is a small period of sales relative to May and June which are larger, so great point on that one. I think we're going to continue working hard through June, and hopefully deliver continued strong results. You asked about morale, morale is good. I think anytime you go through a restructuring on the health care side and a lot of company change being in the news around our strategic review, you got to be sure we are communicating with people and help them understand why we're doing what we're doing, and the fact that there's a lot of opportunity in everything we're doing, and then get people focused on the task at hand. And once people kind of get embedded in the task at hand, engagement and morale goes up.

And so there was a period earlier in the year where a lot of people moving into new roles, a lot of new training, you had people who (29:34) sold one product now selling a portfolio of products, so having to do a lot of learning. But generally, people like that. Like that's a – it's an opportunity for people to gain more content knowledge to be gaining new skills and how they take that knowledge out to market and succeed commercially and ultimately hit some higher numbers as sales people. And so I think if I look across sales force, I think in general, people are feeling good and excited about the year.

Obviously, technology sales have still been tough, and it's a place we do have people who have been in tech sales for a while and you want to be sure that they see the light at the end of the tunnel, that they understand the new developments that we are making and they understand the investments we're making across each of our three focus areas and why that's going to meet member demand as members start to turn attention back to tech purchasing.

So, that's been really important to keep on across this year. But in general, I think I'd say I feel like people are focused on the right things and coming out of the gate strong. And the only other commentary I'd make on that is with regard to May and June, obviously, we need to continue to do work in health care and education. And particularly in education, May and June are the big months for data-enabled services (30:46) Royall business. And (30:49) both sales and renewals across May and June, so those teams are very highly focused and I'd expect to have good results coming from that work at the end of June.

Ryan S. Daniels - William Blair & Co. LLC

Yes. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, Robert, one for you. When you talk about the return to tech purchasing and the hope that that picks up in the back half of the year, we've seen now a couple of quarters of other vendors post the election, who sell into that hospital market as well and be it niche providers or some of the larger EHR vendors, they still have had, I would say, reasonable organic growth versus the past year or two. So, it doesn't appear to be hitting them as much as you guys. And I'm curious if you've done more analysis to see how much of this is specific to your go-to-market strategy in the past and the need to improve that or the tools you're selling or the competitive environment versus truly a pause among health care purchasers. Thanks.

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Sure. On the first part of your question, I can't comment specifically on what everyone else has said. But there've been some pretty big surprises out there and we've sort of been saying this since November. So I think if you look at the pattern that we tend to see, I think we saw it in 2008 and 2009, we were kind of first to feel the impact, we feel that new sales-only renewals tend to hold up very well through pullbacks, and we tend to be the first ones out and come out with strong growth. And I think that's because we historically have continued to invest in areas we see opportunity.

We listen to our members, we're very close to them on the research and they guide us to where the opportunities are. And so I think we tend to be well-positioned when we come out and that drives good performance. That pattern, I'd expect to hold this time, too. We're very close to our members. They're telling us what they need. We understand that they're not necessarily making as many or as quick technology purchases they might have been a couple of years ago, but there's no question in their minds that the problems that they face are intractable and need external support and will involve a combination of analytics and services to solve them. So I still feel very good about the market that's going to need a lot of our help and us being in a great position to serve it.

You know, on whether it's all market and us, I think we were really clear when we talked about the restructuring in January that's definitely both. There's definitely market impact which I think has been validated by others, but I'd also say we had a go-to-market and a product development process that was great to fuel our growth in technology over the last six years, but increasingly wasn't in line with how members wanted to buy from us. And we talked a lot about why selling products on a per member basis or a per person basis, one person one product, when you start having 15, 16, 17 products, that's a lot of people knocking on a member's door and doesn't always feel coordinated. And our members want partners and they want someone who's going to sit down with them and really help solve some of these larger problems and they don't really care what products it takes, they just want someone to solve the problem across their capabilities.

And so we had to make a lot of changes to meet our members where they wanted to buy as well, and that's on us. And again, that works very well for a long time, but I don't think it's worked as well over the past couple of years, certainly not at the end of last year. And it's a big reason why if you look at our go-to-market this year, it's much more organized around a member. We have relationship owner for every member. We have practice partners instead of individual product sales people and we really now have people aligned around bringing a solution to a member across both technology and consulting versus selling individual products. And by the way, (34:37) even extends to research where we used to have a lot of research sales people selling one or two individual products.

We now have people selling the global membership across research to members in the same light. So, we have very strong commercial talent who are accountable for bringing the full breadth of our research capabilities to bear to a member, and that stimulates some really good early conversations. And in every single instance, the members like absolutely, this is the right model, hadn't always resulted in a sale yet, but across the year, I think when members are pleased with the way that you're bringing them the products and services that you can deliver to them, I think that's going to result in a much better set of conversations across this year.

So, yeah, Ryan, I mean, you're exactly right, it's definitely the market. There are some market forces out there, but it's also on us. And I think that I really believe in the changes we've made to address both The Advisory Board issues and be prepared when the market issues start to abate to put us in a great place.

Steven J. Valiquette - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hi. Thanks. Good afternoon, Robert and Michael. I guess it's interesting how much the world can change in three months, four months from how the vibe was back in January. I guess my question is, does it still feel like health care clients are still waiting to see what happens with the final repeal replaceable before taking action on various projects with you guys or have the client base essentially got their arms around the scope of the newer American Health Care Act and therefore, there may be not much of a swing factor around spending patterns based on the final outcome on AHCA near-term? Thanks.

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Yeah. I think, look, I can answer from our perspective and it's a question that I'm sure you'll ask others. Our perspective is that there's a lot of regulatory uncertainty still. The House barely passed AHCA today; it's going to go through a lot of changes when it gets to the Senate. I do think what – so in terms of the actual regulation, I think people are going to wait and see to determine how exactly it impacts them before they really make some larger investments ahead in their strategy.

Again, that's what we tend to be hearing from our members. The one thing that I think is pretty clear and that members of recognized is, any sort of revised or revision or past change is likely going to negatively impact provider finances. It will result in some cut to Medicaid and some reduced coverage. All these permutations that you hear about what the House passed today would and what the Senate would likely do to it if they end up passing something, all those probably have that impact. And so it's going to continue to underscore the need to double down on efforts to improve efficiency, elevate performance and expand patient access, those types of things are sort of no regrets moves at this point.

And if you look at how we've organized our portfolio, we've really tried to organize around these things that we believe and members, I think, increasingly see is the ticket to managing ahead under any sort of foreseeable regulatory environment. So I think they're looking to be able to live under further cuts to public reimbursement, so that means doubling down on cost cutting and being sure they're reducing care variation, rationalizing footprint.

Many of them are looking to develop an internal Medicare risk strategy, so MACRA is still out there no matter what. MACRA is a very bipartisan bill. And members who need to figure out what they're going to do around Medicare risk and APM qualification and through an opportunity to control the pace of transformation in their market in terms of movement to risk.

They're focusing on physician alignment. Physicians are going to seek alignment given what's going on with MACRA, so health systems are going to need to know with whom they want to work and what capacity, which performance goals in mind, things like that. And under every circumstance, given the rise in deductibles under any bill, every health system's thinking about a consumer-oriented care delivery structure, and that's not only things on pricing in the front end, but also providing more affordable access to care and greater flexibility in payment.

So those are all, if you take all those themes, those are all encompassed within the focus areas where we've aligned. And I do think personally that when people have a little more certainty about what the regulatory environment is going to be, then they start saying okay, how are we going to address it, how are we going to start making investments and how are we going to move forward. So our perception is we're still in the midst of a bit of pause that hopefully will abate as people get a little more clarity going forward.

Richard Collamer Close - Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc.

Yeah. Thanks. Michael, I was wondering if you could just give us your thoughts on, if we should look for contract value growth excluding the programs you discontinued, if we should look for the health care side to turn positive at any other point during calendar 2017.

Michael T. Kirshbaum - The Advisory Board Co.

Yes, that's a good question, predicting forward contract value growth is sort of like giving guidance for next year and so we don't really have a crystal ball. Obviously, we're making a lot of investments to try and deliver better, as Robert mentioned, to meet our members where they are and get the right products out to market.

For this year, from a revenue perspective, we have a pretty wide range of health care guidance from down a couple of points to a little bit of growth. And so we're really early in the year, it's a small quarter so far. We're feeling pretty good through the first quarter. Renewals have felt pretty strong, but sales in June is a big quarter coming up. So I think we'll have a little more clarity when we get there in June. We're focused on trying to drive health care to better growth numbers, but there's still a lot of the year left to go so it's hard to give a specific number.

Stephanie J. Davis - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question. As a kind of a dovetail the prior question, could you give us any puts and takes through the year and the bill for bookings? And kind of the divide between health care and higher-ed? And related to that, are you seeing any indications of delayed flow through in health care bookings (40:57)?

Michael T. Kirshbaum - The Advisory Board Co.

Yes. So a couple of questions there. So one on education, I think we've seen pretty steady mid-teens growth in education each quarter. Now education does have some seasonality across the year due to the enrollment business, which tends to follow the academic year, tends to have larger first quarters than fourth quarters in terms of core revenue and lower second quarters and third quarters, but that pattern persists year-over-year, so the growth rates are pretty steady across the year.

In health care, we've got a little more variability because there's a consulting piece, which we don't have in education. So health care consulting starts and stops and sales do move around year-to-year in terms of quarterly revenue recognition. I would say for the year, as an overall company, we probably – we gave guidance for the second quarter to be relatively consistent with the first quarter.

Third quarter is probably pretty similar to that, and fourth quarter we see larger increases as an overall company, similar to the pattern we've seen the last couple of years. And then obviously, on the EBITDA side, since the costs are pretty steady across the year, the EBITDA would follow that revenue pattern. And so it's a little more back half weighted and there's some variability in the health care side because of the consulting timing, but in general that's how we view the outlook and how the pacing weighs out for the rest of the year.

Sean W. Wieland - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Thanks. So we're left with a revenue guidance here that I guess you can still drive a truck through. What's the under over on that in terms of the low end versus the high end? And what do you need to see before you begin to narrow that a little bit?

Michael T. Kirshbaum - The Advisory Board Co.

Yes, I think, in general, we had a pretty strong first quarter. We finished well ahead of our guidance range. That said, we're only one quarter into the year. It's our smallest sales quarter of the year and there's a lot of other things going on with the company with strategic review, et cetera, that it didn't make sense to, in our opinion, to narrow the guidance range right now or adjust the guidance range.

I think as we get through the next quarter and we get through June quarter sales. It's a big sales quarter for us. We have a lot more visibility in the second half of the year. And so when we come through June, that's probably the right time to come with an updated outlook for the year. But for right now, I think we feel pretty confident in the range we put out at the beginning of the year, and obviously a good start to the first quarter.

Jamie Stockton - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hey. Good evening. Thanks for taking my question. I know this is probably splitting hairs on the contract value, but if we back out the businesses that you're winding down from the Q4 number, the sequential change in CB was down. Robert, I hear your comment that year-to-date, you like the pacing of sales. Should we interpret into that, that maybe things got notably better in April?

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Yes, April was a good month. I think we had in first quarter, there was a lot of realignment as we implemented a new model and the restructuring. And so, if I look at pipeline numbers, which kind of that's a leading indicator, pipeline definitely improved January, February and March, and I think you saw some of that manifested in sales in April.

Again, like much rather be here than saying, hey, we started off the year slow. The flipside is it's a small quarter and I think we need to get a little more into the year before reading too much into kind of that sales trajectory. So I'm trying to be balanced here. But definitely have seen improvement month over month over month. And that's what you want to see.

So yes, it's good. Do I read too much into it? Not yet, but we'll continue working hard. I think we'll have – generally, when we get through June, we have a pretty good read on the rest of the year both on in-year revenue and EBITDA perspective and then how we feel about the sales trajectory.

Eric Percher - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Thank you. My line dropped so I hope this won't be duplicative, but a question on the education business. If we look back last year, there was an opportunity as you had brought the businesses together and of course, the issues we faced in year one. As we've come into year three or the second year of focus, is there a primary goal that is different than we saw last year or a cross-sell opportunity that's substantially different than last year?

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Well, let me answer that in two parts. Number one, there's still a huge cross-sell opportunity, so we haven't captured – we only captured a tiny part of it. We still have 1,200 education members. And if you look at any individual business within education besides research, it's a much smaller footprint than that. And so we're still rapidly cross-selling technology and data enabled services into the rest of that base, and that feels like a multi-year still fantastic opportunity ahead of us.

The second part of the answer that I'd give is, we have been rolling out a lot of new products, leveraging Royall's capabilities in the student success market. So things around day one risk, using what we know about students from the enrollment process to help get better at student success, looking at transferring international student opportunities and doing some things in the outcomes market. I mean, there's a lot that we're doing that's new. And so remember, every time we launch another new program, that creates another whole cross-sell opportunity across the 1,200 member base. So, I guess, I feel better, if anything, about the opportunity and path ahead in higher ed. We have more members and we have more things to sell to those members and we are seeing great response and value from the things we are doing with members. So that business feels like it's just in exactly the right place. So the story is very similar to a year ago. There are cooler and different and new products that we have in the mix, but I think the thesis is exactly the same and our projections forward are still very strong for it.

Matthew G. Hewitt - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Thanks for taking my question. This is more of a follow-up to the health care bill question earlier. When you think back to when the ACA was passed, how much of a delay was there between the passage of the law and what it actually hit revenues for Advisory Board? And I'm just trying to think about how that would translate into the new law. Thanks.

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Yes, I'm not sure I'd see the correlation there. It's a good question, an interesting question. But if you think back to what was going on then, the latter half of 2008 and the first half of 2009 was really the financial crisis that drove our members to have a lot of concerns about their forward economics. And at the time, we also had a lot of one-year contracts. And so what we saw was being sure we were maintaining renewals, which actually held a pretty well during that time, but we saw a pretty big follow-up in new sales. And so our revenues in 2009 were flat.

In 2010, I think it started to pick up, it got to double-digits again. And in 2011, 2012 and 2013, we saw fantastic growth. And I believe the bill was passed. Do you remember what the date was guys, was it the beginning of – it was in that late 2009, early 2010?

Michael T. Kirshbaum - The Advisory Board Co.

In the early 2009 period perhaps.

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Kind of January, February of 2010. So you could argue that the bill passed and within six months, we were kind back at a good run rate. Within 12 months, we were exceeding historical growth. Now, again, I don't necessarily think the correlation was the bill passed and that drove growth in our growth, a lot of the stuff we did during 2008 and 2009 was investing ahead of things that our members were telling us, we're going to be really important. And if you look at things like physician management, which led to what we're doing in Crimson and what we did through Southwind, that was such a visible trend, even from 2006, 2007.

And so to me, that area felt a little bit like emerging from the financial crisis and being well-positioned, but there certainly was a huge bit of regulatory reform in there that gave members a lot of visibility into new paths. So, here we don't quite have the same financial underpinning, but I do think that the new bill probably does create some margin pressure on members and the ticket out of it, once they have certainty to what the regulation's going to be, is going to fuel another wave of purchasing and demand. So, I guess, I'm gone through this answer. Maybe there is a little more similarities than I might have taken away. So, again, it's a good question.

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi, guys. Thank you for taking my questions. Hey, Michael, I just wanted to get a little bit more sense as to the performance in the quarter versus the guidance. You set a certain bar, it was the appropriate low bar and the company exceeded it. Was it from strength in education? Did health care do better than you expected? If so, what areas picked up more than you expected? Just trying to get a gauge as to what's going on and how to view things in the context moving forward?

Michael T. Kirshbaum - The Advisory Board Co.

Yes, thanks, Shlomo. Our education business, we had (50:57) education when we gave the guidance, so that did what we expected to do mid-teens growth. We gave the guidance, obviously, it was coming off of a pretty uncertain quarter from what we saw in the fourth quarter from sales and renewal perspective.

And the outperformance mostly came in health care, mostly driven by, as Robert mentioned earlier, we had a very strong consulting quarter that's both from sales and delivery and so the revenue of our performance was largely driven by health care consulting.

Robert W. Musslewhite - The Advisory Board Co.

Well, thank you all for your time and attention and your questions. And I'm sure we'll be following up with you in the coming days, and thank you. Have a good evening.

