Warren Buffett Is Selling IBM

Last week, I detailed how legendary investor Warren Buffett was likely to be happy with IBM (NYSE:IBM) announcing its annual dividend raise. The technology firm raised its quarterly payout by more than 7%, giving it an annual yield about 70 basis points higher than the 30-Year US Treasury bond. Well, it turns out that Buffett won't make as much off the raise as I previously thought, given he has sold a huge stake in IBM.

Late on Thursday, CNBC reported that Buffett has sold about a third of his stake so far this year. With the Oracle of Omaha having about 81 million shares at the end of last year, that represents around 25-30 million shares, and CNBC reported that he still owns more than 50 million shares. Here are a few key quotes, and there will be more on CNBC Friday morning:

"I don't value IBM the same way that I did 6 years ago when I started buying... I've revalued it somewhat downward," Buffett told CNBC. "When it got above $180 we actually sold a reasonable amount of stock." "I think if you look back at what they were projecting and how they thought the business would develop I would say what they've run into is some pretty tough competitors," Buffett said. "IBM is a big strong company, but they've got big strong competitors too."

Investors may remember that IBM was targeting $20 in operating EPS for 2015, and then the company started taking down that forecast. The company has continued to see revenues decline quarter after quarter, and that has put pressure on EPS. This year, the company is expected to post non-GAAP EPS of $13.71, up just 12 cents from last year, seen here. That includes the company's buyback which is helping EPS, so net income is likely headed lower.

As seen in the chart below, IBM shares had been underperforming for a number of years, which likely played a role in Buffett's decision. With the rally over the past year sending shares back above $180, that was a chance to trim the position. That sale looks timely, given IBM's recent fall, especially after the recent earnings report.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The news of Buffett selling appeared on CNBC after the after-hours session closed on Thursday, so there hasn't been any market movement in the stock yet. However, given the Oracle of Omaha's influence on shares in the past, it would not surprise me if IBM shares declined on Friday, with the only potentially savior being a jobs report that sends the market higher. There will be lots of investors now thinking "if Warren is selling, shouldn't I be as well?"

