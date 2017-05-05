Bankrate' (RATE) CEO Ken Esterow on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bankrate Inc (NYSE:RATE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Katie Yates – Vice President-Corporate Communications

Steve Barnhart – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ken Esterow – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

John Campbell – Stephens Inc

Jed Kelly – Oppenheimer

Allen Klee – Sidoti

Blake Harper – Loop Capital

Oscar Turner – SunTrust

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the First quarter 2017 Bankrate Incorporated Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce you to your host for today's conference, Ms. Katie Yates. Ms. Yates, you may begin.

Katie Yates

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us for Bankrate, Inc.'s first quarter 2017 earnings call. Here with me in our corporate headquarters is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Esterow; and our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Barnhart.

Let me briefly review the call's format. First, Steve will cover the quarter's financial results before turning the call over to Ken Esterow, who will update you on the business highlights and provide guidance for Q2 2017 and the full-year of 2017. Following the remarks, the lines will be open for Ken and Steve to take some questions.

A reconciliation of certain of the non-GAAP measures referenced in this call can be found in the back of the press release with the financial statements. We also posted a presentation with supplementary information and metrics on Bankrate's Investor Relations website at investor.bankrate.com. We remind you that some of these statements made in this conference call, including those regarding the Company's future prospects, future revenue and profitability and our ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives, constitute forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflects our current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks relating to the Company's operations and business environment, which may cause the company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. While we cannot anticipate all of these uncertainties and risks, we have identified some important factors currently known to us in the press release that preceded this discussion.

And we encourage you to read our reports filed with the SEC, including the discussion under cautionary statements concerning forward-looking statements and risk factors in our annual report for 2016, as updated in our quarterly reports which are or will be available on the SEC's website.

So with that, I will turn the call over to Bankrate's Chief Financial Officer, Steve Barnhart.

Steve Barnhart

Thanks, Katie. I'll start with our consolidated financial results. In Q1, Bankrate earned revenue of $118.7 million, up 27% versus the prior year. We recorded a GAAP net loss of $5.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30.4 million up 30% versus prior year. The GAAP net loss of $5.2 million includes $12.8 million in expense due to a change in the value of contingent consideration associated with the acquisition of NextAdvisor largely reflecting NextAdvisor’s strong performance in the quarter.

Our Credit Cards segment generated revenue of $85.5 million, up 35% year-over-year. Credit cards adjusted EBITDA of $29 million was 12% higher than prior year. Credit cards consumer inquiry revenue of $71.9 million was up 59% year-over-year. Consumer inquiries were up 37% driven by our continued investment in credit cards marketing and the full quarter results for NextAdvisor. Revenue for consumer inquiry was up 16%. On a pro forma basis including NextAdvisor and the prior year quarter, revenue for consumer inquiry would have been up 5% while consumer inquiry revenue and adjusted EBITDA would have been up 20% and down 3% respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2017 reflects the impact of approximately $4 million in product, tech and non-media marketing related investments in our credit cards business. Credit cards adjusted EBITDA margin was 34% for the quarter. Consistent with the trends we discussed on last quarter's call, lower adjusted EBITDA margins are result of a higher mix of revenue generated through marketing and increased investment in products and technology to drive ongoing growth.

In the Banking segment, total revenue of $29.8 million was 18% higher than in the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the Banking segment in Q1 was $8.9 million, up 70% from Q1 2016. This marks the second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Higher revenue was driven by several factors. First a 16% increase in mortgage revenue where our value-based pricing allowed us to outpace a decrease in overall U.S. mortgage originations. Second, revenue from deposit products was up 35% compared to the prior year quarter, marking a return to growth for the first time in over two years.

We saw a clear increase in consumer interest and deposit products following the Fed rate increase in mid March. Our Senior Care segment generated revenue of $5.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million for the quarter. Revenue was down slightly from $6.2 million in the prior year quarter while adjusted EBITDA was down $700,000 versus the prior year quarter. In our Corporate segment, expenses before costs associated with governmental investigations and related matters and excluding depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation we’re $6.4 million in the first quarter, $900,000 lower as compared to the year ago quarter and roughly flat sequentially.

As discussed on our last call, we made investments in 2016 to strengthen our internal control environment. With those initiatives largely complete, we feel we're on track to reduce corporate costs by several million dollars year-over-year in 2017. Net cash provided by operating activities for Q1 was $18.2 million and we ended the quarter with $183 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Before I turn the call over to Ken, I want to highlight three factors that investors should keep in mind as they think about quarterly growth in 2017. First is the acquisition of NextAdvisor, which closed on June 17, 2016. We are pleased with both NextAdvisor’s Q1 performance and how they have leveraged their content marketing expertise to benefit CreditCards.com, where they drove $5 million in revenue from content marketing in Q1. With the integration of marketing efforts largely complete, it has become increasingly less meaningful to distinguish revenue and margin by site.

Second, we are continuing to invest behind the great opportunities in credit cards. This includes investments in people and tools for technology, product and data science as well as marketing dollars going into new areas that we are developing where profitability may be lower for a period of time. A number of these investments began during 2016 and our guidance reflects their annualization. These investments reduce adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2017 though we expect them to contribute to growth in the back half of the year. Third, as we have discussed in the past, Q3 2016 benefited from a significant new card launch, which creates a challenging compare for Q3 2017.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ken to discuss progress on RATE’s strategic initiatives.

Ken Esterow

Great, thanks, Steve. And building on Steve's comments, I'm really pleased with how our financial performance for the quarter and with how our teams continued execution is driving our results. With respect to our flagship credit card segment, we continued our pivot to diversify beyond organic revenue. In the first quarter of 2017, CreditCards.com organic revenue was just 29% of total cards consumer inquiry revenue and that was down from almost 50% last year with roughly $20 million of organic revenue in those periods.

Express in another way, cards more than doubled the part of its owned and operated revenue beyond CreditCards.com organic through ROI positive marketing and by leveraging its industry leading social media footprint. This revenue was generated at an average contribution margin of 35%, which was similar to the prior year quarter. In terms of execution, the NextAdvisor team continues to do more of what it does best and that's content marketing.

It's optimizing across a number of dimensions with different creators, rotating featured cards, accessing new publishers and continuously updating their content. The CreditCards.com team is laser focused on testing and implementing a number of site updates that are expected to improve their final conversion. And finally in the quarter, The Points Guy wants to completely upgrade its site and the new site contributed to a 78% year-over-year growth in users in April.

Turning to issuer trends. As investors may recall for CreditCards.com specifically issuers bid monthly in a competitive auction for position or slots in the key categories of our marketplace such as for cash back or balance transfer cards. Our victory style second price auction supports a fair and market driven process for issuers and consumers alike. The auction on CreditCards.com continues to yield slightly higher CPAs or revenue per approved card in the first quarter of 2017 versus the prior year quarter.

That said on CreditCards.com, we started to see a reduction in the rate of which consumer inquiries convert into approved cards in March versus January-February of 2017 and also versus March of 2016. Since, we only get paid when a consumer is approved for a card, lower conversion impacts our revenue per consumer inquiry. This lower conversion rate, which continued in April, represents approximately $2 million in consumer inquiry revenue a month.

Our experience over the last few years is that card introductions and card updates tend to be rolled out over this summer with issuers’ ongoing focus on expanding digital acquisition and continued consumer interest in new or updated cards, we expect the contraction in those conversion rates to moderate by Q3, 2017. So let's look to our banking segment. I'm really proud of our execution and performance here. Over the past year and a half, the new banking leadership team took a business that was really challenge and fundamentally reconstructed it. This includes a rebuilding of rate table monetization from its legacy one size fits all static pricing to dynamic value based pricing. That can also deploy the state-of-the-art programmatic ad capability that continues to ramp in revenue and in yield.

And in the first quarter of 2017, we upgraded and redesigned the bankrate.com site and that’s already driving increased user engagement and improving yield. Next up for the banking team is completing the transition in our mortgage business from cost per click to cost per lead, which even more closely aligns price to ROI. We're also enabling the mortgage advertisers to bid for more consumer demand. And as Steve enhances that are expected to help our banking segment continue to outrun the well publicized macro headwinds in mortgages that Steve mentioned earlier.

Regarding deposits with the most recent Fed rate hike in March, it was good to see renewed interest from consumers and advertisers alike. What's satisfying from my perspective in terms of execution is that we were ready to service this renewed demand with a pricing structure that aligns well with deposit advertiser ROI. Working collaboratively with our deposit advertisers through our value-based pricing framework, we were able to meet their specific targets in terms of cost per opened account or cost per dollar deposited.

With respect to our Senior Care business, it gets off to a slower start in 2017 even as we continue to build our network of senior living communities. The most significant challenge was hiring in Family Advisors to meet consumer demand. Since Family interest ramp shortly after the New Year, we’re somewhat capacity constrained. That said we're now where we want to be in terms of Family Advisors and we still expect caring to be profitable for the year on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

So in summary, our business and financial performance in the first quarter of 2017 was solid through and through. It clearly demonstrates that the strategy I laid out last year is in fact working. Moreover, we remain excited by what's in our product and technology pipeline including a redesign of CreditCards.com site coming up in the second half of 2017. This is going to keep RATE on its growth trajectory for the full year.

So with that, let's turn to our guidance. For the second quarter of 2017, we have revenue that's expected to be in the range of $115 million to $119 million and adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of $24 million to $26 million. And for the full year ending December 31, 2017, our guidance remains unchanged and that is revenue in the range of $500 million to $515 million and adjusted EBITDA that’s expected to be in the range of $122 million to $129 million. Our guidance does assume that current CreditCards.com consumer inquiry conversion rates continue through the second quarter, but returned to the Q1 2017 levels for the second half of the year.

So with that update, I'd like to turn the call over to the operator for some of your questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John Campbell with Stephens Inc. Your question please.

John Campbell

Hey, guys. Good afternoon.

Ken Esterow

Hi, John.

John Campbell

A great job in the banking business and I know that’s been a longer back for you guys, but just curious about the sustainability of the rebound there. If we assume obviously if mortgage within market kind of lightens a little bit and then if you guys are able to – I'm just curious if you guys are able to keep that kind of high margin display revenue up that’s came well ahead of us in the quarter just kind of thinking about some of those puts and takes. And then if you can give us kind of high-level view about what your expectations are as far as revenue growth there and margin?

Ken Esterow

So, there’s a lot in there. Let me start choosing it out and then I may turn a part of the question over to Steve. In terms of the trajectory, we’re really proud of the work and it’s nice to see that the plans we put together and that we executed actually delivered an outcome that reflects a lot of hard work and planning. In terms of the mortgage and deposit revenue, mortgages where we’re confident that the work in improving our yield demonization giving advertisers better tools whether rebidding whether it would be moving to cost per lead which better aligns our pricing to their ROI. We've got terrific feedback now from our mortgage advertisers across how our traffic is performing and calibrating our price with ebbs and flows of different types of traffic quality in different dimensions.

On the deposit side, the Fed rate hike was helpful. There's talk of another rate hike in the summer. What we saw this time with the rate hike was deposit rates finally start to tick up a little bit and a little bit more demand on the advertiser side for retail deposits, which is helpful through April, the beginning of May, our trends are continuing strong, so we feel good about the growth in the quarter coming up. I'm not going to guide specifically for the segment either for Q2 or the full segment level, but maybe see if we can talk more high level in terms of the longer-term growth trajectory of the banking business.

John Campbell

Yeah, I think as Ken said, it really – it comes down to the mortgage environment and deposits and the sustainability of those. I would say there's nothing. I don’t think there's anything unusual on the margin front in Q1, so in terms of those margins sustaining with that mix of business site that that – again I don’t see any reason to think that wouldn't continue with that mix. On the display front, we're not looking for any big change and that is of course the mix as we look at the next few quarters.

Ken Esterow

And I think we're confident that we – for the most part stem the decline in display with our shift to programmatic and moving to more high-value integrated sponsorships like we did a few quarter ago with a VA focused mortgage company which is now part of the Bankrate.com experience. So we think the version to be honest with the display, but investors should look for a lot of growth in that line item.

John Campbell

Okay, thanks. That’s some good color. And then on the free cash flow, you guys continue to generate a pretty healthy amount of that. I mean if I think about uses of capital, I mean clearly I guess on the buyback front, you guys have to be mindful of the ownership rate of Apax. And then it looks like you might have some debt coming due pretty soon, but just curious about as it goes that your cash builds kind of what you’re looking to do over the next year or two.

Ken Esterow

Well, John, I think our uses of cash really haven't changed. We think we've got good investment opportunities in the business, but for the cash it's not an intense use of CapEx. We continue to see interesting acquisition opportunities that could be tuck-ins to our existing three businesses. So we'll continue to – we’ll evaluate those and then obviously we have done a few repurchases over the last few years, but I don't think would be unlikely to see any big moves on that until we complete the refinancing of the debt, which you mentioned is. It's not due until August of 2018, but obviously that’s on our radar screen.

John Campbell

Okay, great, thanks guys.

Ken Esterow

Thanks, Don.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jed Kelly with Oppenheimer. Your question please.

Jed Kelly

Great. Thanks for taking my question. So cards is growing nicely despite what some would perceive as increasing competition? Can you talk about how much of the growth is being driven more by issuers leaning more to distribution channels for us improving paid marketing efficacy? And then can you also touch on where you're driving your most efficiency in performance advertising? And do you still feel that you're still under indexed to some pay channels?

Ken Esterow

So in terms of the first question, issuers continually lean into digital, listen to a number of the issuer and money center banks calls the other week. And they're all identifying opportunities in digital weather their own brand direct, who are using aggregator sites like the ones we operate. And that trend has been healthy long lived and we're expected to continue. You know relative to sort of the margin profile of the businesses, you’ll see a range of marketing expenditures for example on social where we're attracting a – someone who we're going to work with for over a long period of time by providing them updates that ROI day may be much lower than somewhere we’re getting through SCM ad for high intent user, which is – that will be lower than margin that we're getting through some of our content marketing efforts.

Balance if we tried to highlight is the non-organic revenue coming beyond CreditCards.com is coming in about 35% and that's roughly unchanged between the same time last year. There's a lot of mix going back and enforcing that. And when we find a window that has higher margins will lean in and when things get a little more competitive in a particular marketing channel, we'll be mindful of our commitments to be ROI positive. And we’re not just going to drive top-line revenue at the expense of contribution margin to make bad economic – uneconomic decisions are bad decisions, just to drive top-line revenue growth.

Steve Barnhart

And Jed the last piece of your question was efficiency of our channel or the aggregator channel versus others, and I have just – I think there’s two key things that one of it it’s probably the most reliable by people only pay when they get a new card issued, so there's no surprises. And with our monthly auction that essentially the value of what we deliver as market price. So it should be competitive with what – with the value that it's delivering to issuers.

Ken Esterow

And last point on that and we’ve shared from this macro data in some of the conferences that done in the past couple of quarters. You've got a – top of the funnel is $71 million in credit cards that were issued, general purpose credit cards that were issued in 2016 that includes Visa, MasterCard, Discover and AmEx excluding retail store cards. Our estimate is the market is only about 8% to 10% penetrated in terms of online aggregators and third party sites like ours. So we think there is a lot of room in the category. We've got some really good competitors in this space to do a nice job and presenting their offers to consumers and we’ll compete aggressively, but the overall channel is growing really nicely as well.

Jed Kelly

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Allen Klee with Sidoti. Your question please.

Allen Klee

To credit card and guidance, your guidance is implying that business ramps up in the second half. You mentioned that the credit card space is seeing a slower conversion. Can you kind of dig into that a little about why you think that's temporary and that'll turnaround? And then you also mentioned that there is some investment spending in the first half that's going to go away? Maybe if you could give us some more details on that. Thank you.

Ken Esterow

So I'll again take the first part of the question. In terms of – some of the trends we’re seeing in conversion, which emerged in March and which’s allowed our flagging and then continued in April. So in our business consumer inquiries when a consumer who’s come to one of our properties and the data we reference was specific to Credit Card.com we're not seeing a similar trend in our other platforms like the Points Guy or NextAdvisor. Let’s specific to our marketplace, CreditCards.com, we're seeing as consumers co from CreditCards.com into the interest funnel and go down through the funnel and then submit their application for approval, some falloff in that funnel conversion.

And there is sort of a mix of you know the number of people who the start the forum and end up submitting application and the people submit application and the people are approved. And with what has been a pretty non-eventful a couple quarters of card launches and card products, our view is and we're seeing in the past as new and interesting cards come to market, consumers get more engaged, those are starter more likely to finish application. And the issuers were launching these new cards, they’re trying to bring people into that fold and have an appetite for new customers, which will open the aperture in terms of approval rates.

We continue to mop a lot of the macro market really closely, you have higher net interest income coming through on those cards that carry balances with the higher rate environment offset a small bit by the fairly higher write offs, which the issuers are confidently remain in check. So we think this is a short lived shift. We wanted to highlight it. It has some impact in terms of the second quarter revenue trajectory, but we feel really good about the back half of the year.

Steve Barnhart

Yes, and Allen in terms of my comments on the investment spending, so we made additional investments in people and tools and capabilities putting those in place starting in the back half of last year, so in Q1 and Q2 of this year on a comparison back to Q1 and Q2 of last year, we have that increased spending. As we get into Q3 and Q4 the spending is not going to go away, but it will be – it's already in the base. So on a year-over-year comparison basis, there won't be any downward pressure from that. And we do – those are investments that are helping us to drive the top-line. So both from a top-line and an expense comparison, we’ll be – we'll have more favorable comparisons in the back half of the year.

Allen Klee

Okay. But you also I think pointed out that you thought that corporate costs could decline by several million in 2017. Is that something that’s more second half based or is that’s kind of spread out through the year?

Steve Barnhart

Yeah, I said a couple million. And we also noted that we stepped down 900,000 in the first quarter versus prior year. So we’ve got a good bit of that couple million in Q1, so I would that that benefit year-over-year is more skewed toward the first half.

Allen Klee

Okay, thank you very much.

Ken Esterow

Thanks, Allen.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Blake Harper with Loop Capital. Your question please.

Blake Harper

Hi, guys. I apologize if you went over this, but just jumped on the call late. But I wanted to ask you about the mortgage business specifically, I know it's a small part of the banking business, but just given where the interest rates are and then you track them pretty closely and then published on them as well. But just wanted to see where you saw as far as demand if things have changed from the lenders given interest rates in mortgage?

Ken Esterow

So we did in the release as well as in the script highlights a 16% growth in mortgage revenue. We've seen nice advertiser demand that's coming through our value-based pricing framework. We're making a number of improvements to continue that trajectory in light of what we think will still be somewhat soft next couple quarters of overall mortgage demand from what we're hearing from MBA and other industry sources. We're moving from our cost per click pricing to cost per lead to better align pricing with value. We're letting mortgage advertisers bid for more demand. And so, we think a number of those changes as well as the improved experience delivered on the updated Bankrate.com site that launched about a month ago. All those are anticipated to have us outrun any headwinds in the mortgage side and we expect mortgages to continue be up based on what we're seeing today.

And just specifically in the last two or three weeks, rates came down a little bit so that was helpful on the refi front. Our purchase funnel is doing really nicely. And may I think our performance is consistent with some of the other folks in the industry have posted a shift from offline to online shopping all of us. I mean we’re providing value for money and advertisers are working with us more closely than ever. So we feel really good about mortgages.

Blake Harper

Great, thanks for all that and then one follow-up, if I could. Did you talk about my myBankrate at all either on the product update number of users now or any contribution that that’s had to the revenue or to any of your segments at all?

Ken Esterow

Yes, on the myBankrate side, with the launch of the new Bankrate.com side, there's a whole team now focused on personalization, which will include myBankrate as well as engaging people in an ongoing relationship through social. We have a blog site called the Cashlorette, who has 135,000 or so followers in a couple of months. And it's really getting on the radar screen in terms advertisers and providers.

We are focusing on personalized experience in terms of when someone comes back based on what they've done in the past visit that we tailor the experience using some of those signals. So myBankrate will be a piece of it. We still have a couple million members across Quizzle, myBankrate and MyCreditCards, but we're taking much more expansive view on personalization, which we think will serve us well.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, our next question comes from Oscar Turner with SunTrust. Your question please.

Oscar Turner

Hey, guys. Good afternoon.

Ken Esterow

Hey, Oscar.

Oscar Turner

Thanks for taking my question. So I was wondering could the lower credit card conversion rate that you mentioned be due to a change in bank’s behavior.

Steve Barnhart

We’ve seen some interesting articles recently about people signing up cards just for royalty points. So we’re wondering if that could have affected conversion rates, your conversion rates in some way.

Ken Esterow

So based on what we’re hearing from the issuers who have long, many of us long evaluating the quality of our traffic and weather we've got – what are called gamers and putting really tight guidelines in terms of who they’ll approve based on what are the cards they have been. And so, we don't think that’s an impact. There may be a little less – a little more tight aperture in terms of the risk profile as people sort of digest some of the economic news and where they want to go with respect to underwriting.

I think the last piece of that which I raised earlier is as new card launches are brought to the market and products are updated in terms of offers and rewards, mainly those are supported with a marketing program that encourages folks to apply and you know banks look for those customers and bring them in. So we've seen this in the past. It’s typically short lived. We're watching it closely, which is why we flagged it. We've got pretty good visibility you know day in and day out. We saw the trend in March, continued in April, didn’t get worse in April. And we're just starting May obviously, so all those sense in a couple weeks of what we're seeing.

Oscar Turner

When is the last time you saw this type of contraction and conversion rates in credit cards?

Ken Esterow

Yes, if I remember correctly it predates me, but there's a little bit of a slowdown in 12. And that if I remember correctly, it was related to a lot of the regulatory reviews and some of the issues facing – some of the issues that had nothing to do with card issuance, but we’re touching other parts of the banks. And it rebounded pretty quickly. So we're keeping posted. We wanted to flag it, but we feel really good about the full-year.

Oscar Turner

Okay, thanks. And second question sticking on credit cards on the cost side. Did you provide your run rate marketing expense in credit cards in the quarter? Just wondering if you guys are seeing signs that marketing investments are driving the organic traffic?

Ken Esterow

It’s a great question. So we provided the following data points that CreditCards.com organic went from roughly 50% to 29% of total cards revenue, consumer inquiry revenue, which is the revenue coming from our owned and operated sites. And organic revenue is flat and this is a year past some of the changes we saw and search. We doubled the revenue coming from outside of CreditCards.com organic and we're able to do that consistently a 35% contribution margin first quarter 2017 over first quarter of 2016. So you can do a little work to try to tease out the spend levels, but we didn't specifically highlight them on the call.

Oscar Turner

Okay, so I mean if you're seeing those type of organic growth, which I guess is pretty impressive, I mean what timeframe do you expect to rely operating leverage from the marketing seems to be a change of?

Ken Esterow

Yes, just to be clear we didn’t see organic growth. Organic was flat, which given where we were a year ago, when there’s a big shift in the trajectory of the organic part of CreditCards.com. There is definitely a – relationship between the marketing spend that we do particularly on SCM, but some of the display and retargeting we do for CreditCards.com visitors that shows up as an organic visit. And the ability to break out organic revenue versus paid revenue gets harder and harder as we go into marketing channels where you have to attribute revenue and you can't directly track it.

But again as we look at moving beyond the footprint on CreditCards.com organic much of the growth is coming from our paid marketing efforts and our social footprint coming out of pretty good contribution margin. And we're looking for absolute dollars of EBITDA and you're seeing the margin contraction falling into that, so more EBITDA dollars that lower – lower EBITDA margins, we’ll make that trade off to grow absolute dollars of EBITDA and we've talked about that over the last couple of calls.

Oscar Turner

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you.

Ken Esterow

Thanks, Oscar.

Operator

Our next question comes from Allen Klee with Sidoti. Your question please.

Allen Klee

Hi. Just a follow up on the credit cards, what you were saying about next quarter. Does that also imply that the EBITDA margins for the credit cards segment are temporarily depressed?

Steve Barnhart

Yeah, I mean, Allen, if you look at the – just do the math on the guidance and the implied overall margins. You’ll see the step down in the second quarter and that is largely due to credit cards.

Allen Klee

Got it. Thank you.

Steve Barnhart

Thanks, Allen.

Operator

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions in queue at this time, I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Esterow for closing remarks.

Ken Esterow

Thanks, James, and thanks everyone for listening. We’re really pleased with how the year started off. We’re looking forward to continue our momentum. Steve and I have a number of conferences scheduled in the upcoming weeks. And we look forward to seeing a number of you on the road. Thanks, James.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today's conference. Thank you very much for your participation. You may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.