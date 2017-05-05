Imperva (IMPV) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Imperva, Inc. (NYSE:IMPV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Good day and welcome to the Imperva First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Kim Janssen - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks, Matt. Good afternoon and welcome to Imperva's first quarter 2017 earnings call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed today. With me on the call are Anthony Bettencourt, Imperva's Chief Executive Officer; and Terry Schmid, Chief Financial Officer of Imperva.

During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company. Generally, these statements are identified by the use of the words such as expect, believe, anticipate, intend and other words that denote future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

We caution you to consider the important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, in the press release and this conference call. These risk factors are described in our press release and are more fully detailed under the caption Risk Factors in Imperva's 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2017.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition and disposition-related expenses, amortization of intangible expenses, restructuring costs, gain on the sale of Skyfence and provision for income taxes associated with the sale of Skyfence. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to our GAAP results, and we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Imperva's performance.

For a complete information regarding our non-GAAP financial information, the most directly comparable GAAP measures and a quantitative reconciliation of those figures, please refer to today's press release regarding our first quarter 2017 results. The press release has also been furnished to the SEC as part of a Form 8-K.

In addition, please note that the date of this conference call is May 4, 2017 and any forward-looking statements we make today are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events. Lastly, this conference call is the property of Imperva and any recording, reproduction or rebroadcast of this conference call without the express written permission of Imperva is strictly prohibited.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Anthony, and then, Terry will provide some further details regarding our financials and our forward-looking outlook. Anthony?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Kim, thank you very much. I'd like to thank you all for joining the call today. We were very pleased with our execution during the first quarter, particularly our ability to profitably grow the business while achieving record free cash flow.

In Q1, we delivered revenues of $72.3 million, non-GAAP operating profit of $3.1 million and free cash flow of $16.5 million. These results exceeded our guidance, reflecting continued global demand for our best-of-breed discovery, protection and compliance solutions, as well as the ongoing leverage we are seeing in our operations. Looking forward, we'll remain well-positioned to maintain the momentum and gain market share globally, given the growing need for enterprise to protect their business critical data and applications.

In regards to our Q1 results, while we had yet another difficult comparison to the prior year period, we were pleased with our 25% year-over-year growth in combined product and subscription revenues. We continue to view this as a leading indicator of the strength of our business, as this was the first time since Q1 of 2016 that we've exceeded 20% growth in this metric. The growth was primarily driven by the ongoing momentum in our subscription revenue, which increased 64% year-over-year and accounted for 38% of total revenues, up from 28% last year.

We also secured 143 new customers and closed 142 deals greater than $100,000 during the quarter, up 20% year-over-year. With more than 5,400 total customers, we continue to believe there remains a significant cross-sell opportunity within our growing customer base. Through December 2016, approximately 30% of our customers had purchased products from more than one of our product families. Our growth was driven by key customer wins across our broad product families.

With Imperva cloud services, we continue to have good traction. A large state university deployed Imperva's application security solution. One of the largest food services companies deployed Imperva's FlexProtect application to support their microservices strategy. And one of the largest brokerage service providers deployed our cloud-based application to restore confidence and protection from large-scale DDoS attacks.

As an indication of the success of our Imperva Incapsula service in protecting against the increasing frequency, size and sophistication of DDoS attacks during the first quarter of 2017, we mitigated more than 1,200 DDoS attacks per week, up more than 100% from a year ago. We also mitigated a 54-hour DDoS attack against a U.S. college that generated over 2.8 billion requests from almost 10,000 IP addresses worldwide.

Our data security products also performed well. Key deals included a large international bank who moved to Imperva's data security platform in order to comply with regulator directions. One of the largest U.S. health care companies added Imperva's data security coverage across all of their databases after proven success with the first phase deployment on their top databases. And one of the largest U.S. financial service institutions expanded their deployment of Imperva's data security platform to protect their big data applications.

Our innovation engine continued to advance to state-of-the-art within all of our offerings. Specifically, during the quarter, we were excited to announce Imperva FlexProtect, which gives customers access to both Imperva SecureSphere and Imperva Incapsula within a single subscription agreement. This allows our customers the ability to future-proof their Web security investments by removing the uncertainty they face around cloud migration. We're pleased to say that during Q1, we saw strong interest in the product and we're able to close a handful of significant deals.

In summary, Imperva remains well-positioned to take advantage of the ongoing demand as corporations seek to protect their data and applications from cybercriminals. We're proud of the Imperva team and I'm confident in our ability to maintain the momentum for the remainder of the year and beyond.

With that, let me hand the call over to Terry.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks, Anthony. I will first start with a more detailed overview of our first quarter financial performance, and then, provide our outlook for the second quarter and full-year 2017. Following my closing remarks, we will open up the call to your questions.

We were pleased with the company's solid start to the year, highlighted by our ability to exceed top and bottom line guidance, as well as generate record free cash flow. Revenue came in at $72.3 million, which is up 21% compared to the first quarter of 2016 and above the high end of our guidance range of $67 million to $69 million.

Services revenue, which consists of maintenance and support, professional services and training and subscriptions, increased 35% to $52.7 million and accounted for 73% of total revenue. The growth in services revenue was primarily driven by the 64% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue to $27.3 million. Subscriptions accounted for 38% of total revenue during the quarter, up from 28% in Q1 of 2016. Incapsula continues to be the largest contributor to subscription revenue, representing the fastest-growing part of the subscription revenue stream and most significant growth driver.

ThreatRadar, which is a WAF-related product, represents a smaller portion of our subscription revenue. Similar to the past few quarters, the ongoing slowdown in WAF product revenues continue to have an impact on this line item during the first quarter.

Maintenance and support revenue was $22 million during the quarter, an increase of 17% over the same period last year, while our professional services and training revenue was $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. During the quarter, our combined product and subscription revenues were $46.8 million, up 25% year-over-year. The 6% percent year-over-year product revenue decline to $19.6 million reflects a difficult comparison to last year.

For the remainder of the year, we expect the year-over-year comparison to become more favorable due to the ongoing traction in the overall business, along with the fact that Q2 marks a full year since we started to experience extended sales cycles.

From a macro perspective, customer demand remains solid across all geographies. Revenues in the Americas region increased over 21% year-over-year. In EMEA, total revenues grew 22% year-over-year during the quarter and we continue to believe we remain well-positioned to take advantage of the growing opportunity in the region, particularly given the new general data protection regulation coming into full effect in May of 2018. In Asia-Pacific, we achieved solid revenue growth of 21% year-over-year in first quarter of 2017 as we continue to benefit from strong leadership in the region.

In addition, as Anthony mentioned, we booked 142 deals during the first quarter over $100,000. That's up from – that's up 20% from 118 deals last year. During the first quarter, we also added 143 new customers and Imperva now has over 5,400 customers in more than 100 countries around the world.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter totaled $23.1 million or $0.68 per share based on 33.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. This includes a $35.9 million gain related to the sale of Skyfence.

I will turn now to non-GAAP expenses and profitability, which I remind everyone, excludes stock-based compensation, acquisition and disposition-related expenses, amortization of intangibles expenses, restructuring costs, gain on the sale of Skyfence and provision for income taxes associated with the sale of Skyfence. For the first quarter, gross profit was $58.6 million compared to $48.2 million in the same period last year. Our gross margin percentage was 81% during the first quarter, which was in line with our guidance.

In terms of non-GAAP operating expenses, total operating expenses were $55.5 million during the first quarter, down from $56.4 million last year, highlighting our ongoing commitment to control overall costs. Combination of our revenue over-performance, along with our focus on cost management, resulted in Imperva reporting a non-GAAP operating profit of $3.1 million, which was significantly better than our guidance of a loss of $500,000 to $1.9 million.

In addition, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share during the first quarter was $0.09 per share based on 33.8 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, which was also well above our guidance of a loss of $0.02 to $0.06 per share. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in the press release issued today covering our financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, which can be viewed on our website.

Turning to the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2017, we had $312.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, and no debt outstanding. Our cash balance reflects the generation of $18.5 million in cash flow from operations as well as CapEx of $1.9 million during the first quarter. In addition, our cash balance benefited from the $35.9 million received from the sale of Skyfence assets during the quarter. We continue to be very pleased with our ability to generate cash while, at the same time, invest in the business to support the company's growth.

We ended the first quarter with an accounts receivable balance of $44.9 million, resulting in DSOs of 56 days, a significant improvement from the first quarter of 2016 driven by strong collections during the quarter.

Total deferred revenue increased 16% to $125.1 million during the first quarter from $108 million last year, primarily due to the continued success of Incapsula, which was partially offset by the removal of Skyfence deferred revenue as part of the asset sale completed during the quarter and fewer multi-year bookings as we emphasized higher-value renewals over more discounted multi-year deals.

Short-term deferred revenue, which more accurately tracks the growth in our business, grew 23% year-over-year. As a reminder, our deferred revenue balance does not include the full benefit from the growth in our Incapsula business as many of customers are billed monthly and the revenues directly flow to the income statement.

Now, I'd like to finish with some thoughts regarding our financial outlook for 2017, starting with the second quarter. We expect total revenue to be in the range of $73 million to $75 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 80%. Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $2 million and $2.6 million, reflecting our focus on profitably growing the business. Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $1.4 million to $2 million, or $0.04 to $0.06 per diluted share. This outlook assumes a provision for income taxes of approximately $500,000 for the quarter and weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 34.2 million.

From a full-year 2017 perspective, we are increasing our total revenue to be in the range of $319.8 million to $322.8 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 21% at the midpoint. This compares to our previous guidance range of $316 million to $319 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 80%. In regards to non-GAAP operating income, we are increasing our guidance to be in the range of $21.6 million to $23.2 million, compared to our prior guidance of $17.8 million to $19.2 million. We expect non-GAAP net income to be in the range of $14.5 million to $16.1 million, or $0.42 to $0.47 per share based on 34.5 million in weighted average diluted shares outstanding and assuming a tax provision of $6.7 million for the full year. This is up from our previous guidance of $11.2 million to $12.2 million, or $0.31 to $0.34 per share. We continue to expect capital expenditures for the full year to be in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

Finally, we continue to expect to generate positive free cash flow for the year, highlighting our commitment to both grow the business while, at the same time, operating the company in a manner that consistently generates cash. It is important to note that quarterly cash flow is impacted by the seasonality of bookings which impacts collections. As a result, while we expect to generate positive free cash flow in the current quarter, it will not be as high as the record performance of Q1.

In summary, our Q1 was a solid start to the year and we remain excited about our ability to generate strong free cash flow while also growing the top line. We remain confident in Imperva's ability to maintain the momentum due to our commitment to innovation, ongoing traction with subscriptions and continuing global demand for our integrated application and data security solutions.

And with that, we'd be happy to take your questions. Matt, back to you.

Thank you. And we will take our first question from Rob Owens with Pacific Crest.

Robert Owens - Pacific Crest Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you, guys, for taking my question. Anthony, I want to drill down a little bit on channel contribution, how that has trended over the last couple of quarters and what you're currently seeing, especially with the Americas performing well in the quarter?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Sure. Rob, I don't think we (17:40) see much of a difference. I think we're seeing some channel partners that got stronger this year versus not, but we've always kind of been in the low-90s% (17:47) in terms of deals flow through the channel, and that's consistent. I'd rather see more deals coming from the channel organically than our having to feed the channel so many deals, but that's an ongoing process for us. I think it's an ongoing process right now for all companies in our sector.

Robert Owens - Pacific Crest Securities, Inc.

Understand the fulfillment but I was hitting – hinting more at the origination from the channel at this point.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Again, we've always gotten a certain percentage. We don't track it and we don't really announce it but we've got a pretty consistent certain percentage from the channel that have come in. But certainly, it's not equal to the amount of deals we feed the channel, and so, it's a combination of programs we run, it's also relies on which channel partners are moving more to the cloud. There are a lot of different aspects to this. I'm happy with the way the channel is operating for us. I'd love to see more deals come from that.

Robert Owens - Pacific Crest Securities, Inc.

Fair. And then, Terry, with regard to the DSO, I know you did mention strong collections, but I think it's one of your lowest results in quite a while. Can you speak to that relative to comments around extended sales cycles and what you've seen over the last year? And also, maybe, where the linearity of Q1 came in?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Linearity was typical, maybe a little bit more back-end loaded than normal. I would say this. We're a year into what we described last year as sales cycles returning to the patterns that we had seen prior to 2015 and the impact of those sales cycles rolling through our DSOs has, I think, effectively gone through our accounts receivable balances, which is one thing that had a great impact on DSOs for the quarter. I think we've normalized there. And we had a terrific collections quarter. Our partners have been very responsive in terms of paying on time and that's helped us, and I think that's been a consistent pattern. And I think what we started to see last year had an impact on DSOs and I think that's flowed through since it's been a year on since then, and we should see better performance on DSOs going forward, I believe.

Robert Owens - Pacific Crest Securities, Inc.

Great. And then, lastly, around FlexProtect, while I understand this is giving customers choice, moving to a subscription is going to somewhat drive cannibalization of the product revenue. So, understanding this is within your guidance but how should we contemplate that as we think about the remainder of the year in the model going forward?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Robert, well, I'm not suggesting that anyone changed the original model. The – at the beginning of the year, I think we have found an opportunity, though, to drive, I think, more cohesion with our customers and it makes it easier to sell and easier for the customers to buy and that's a really great thing. We had a really good quarter for FlexProtect in Q1, given the fact that we announced it at the sales conference in early February. The bookings that we had placed for Q1, I was quite surprised with that and I suspect we'll continue to see good growth over the course of the next year, the next 18 months with this. But again, our suggestion is not to change our model on product.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

I will add something to that, Rob, quickly. So, if you think about FlexProtect within our application security business, the Web application on-premise product we've already seen declining. So, I don't expect FlexProtect to accelerate that, if that's what you're thinking. I think FlexProtect has the opportunity for us to be more successful on-premise by taking away the uncertainty around whether or not our customers can move to the cloud over the course of their relationship with Imperva.

Robert Owens - Pacific Crest Securities, Inc.

Got it. Thanks for the color.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Of course. Thank you.

And we will now hear from Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Yeah. Thanks for taking my questions, guys.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Hey, Matt.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Could you give us a little – hi, there. Could you give us a little bit more color on the strength of your database business, I guess, just kind of overall momentum there? That would be helpful, I think, we can start with.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Matt, I'll tell you. I think when it comes to the product base – Web app firewall and database – we sought for the most par equal strength. And we're kind of going back to the pre-FY 2015 year where both were about on par. That's – and it's largely driven by compliance opportunities at this point. We do see some customers who are moving quickly to shore up assets at risk, but for the most part, it's compliance. But again, it was a good, good quarter in terms of performance of both, especially given the retrospective year.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

I'll just – I'll add one thing to Anthony's comments, Matt. The challenges that we faced last year on the product revenue line were really around the comparisons year-over-year on the data security business, so I understand why you're asking the question. This is the last quarter, frankly, where we've had that difficult comparison, and that difficult comparison is associated with the data security business. So going forward, we believe our data security business should improve year-over-year. It was a good quarter for data security. We were only 6% below on product revenue, I believe, is the number. So, both were relatively strong compared to a tough year, a tough comparison to Q1 of last year.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Helpful. And then, I guess, maybe, Terry, the color on deferred revenue was helpful, at least, in terms of the sequential movement. I guess I'm curious, as we look forward to Q2, I know you don't guide to deferred revenue but is there anything, in terms of some of your lower, multi-year deals, that we should think of when modeling deferred revenue to Q2?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Well, here, I'll make just a qualitative comment about that. It is – it has not been a point of emphasis for us to sell multi-year deals. And I said a little bit about it in my commentary prior to the Q&A. The point being that if we are on an annual renewal basis, we tend to do, we tend to get higher prices for renewals and we also have more customer contacts and more opportunities for upsell and cross-sell. We think that's important.

We also think, given the quality of our products and how our renewal rates are quite high, over 90% on our managed (24:34) renewals, so we have a lot of contact with them. We don't need to sell highly discounted multi-year deals, we think, to stay within our customer base. So, we're protecting our revenue down the road by not doing that. I think you should expect us to continue to execute that way for a while. How you model that out on your long-term deferred revenue is not something I can comment on, other than to let you know that that's something that we continue to expect to do.

I do think it's important to note that the one-time loss of deferred revenue associated with the Skyfence asset disposition is an important thing to keep in mind when considering the sequential decline from Q4 in deferred revenue. That is a one-time event, so going forward, we're not going to see that.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great and that's helpful. And then, maybe, just last one. It seems like some of the data masking capabilities from Camouflage are going to super helpful. I think you mentioned GDPR, as well. How should we think about, I guess – or is that technology integrated already? How should we think about the benefit from some of those assets?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Well, it's – the basic integration work is done. The self-training has been done since the acquisition and it's showing up in product revenue. So, I'm pleased with the pipeline. It's grown pretty quickly. There's also some other assets around the Discovery part of data that we're looking at to exploit (25:52) with that company. So, it's – but it's all baked into the product number for this year.

Matthew George Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Thanks, guys. Well done.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Thanks, Matt.

And our next question comes from Ken Talanian with Evercore ISI.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the question here. I know you talked about the impact of growth from the database and Web application being somewhat equal, but I was wondering if you could give us a sense for the breakdown of product revenue coming from database during the quarter. And then, how you expect that to actually trend throughout the remainder of the year?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. So, we've been pretty clear, I think, over the last couple of quarters with the on-premise Web Application Firewall products been declining on a year-over-year basis. So, the implications are that our product revenue over time comes more from the data security side of the business than it does from the application security side. They used to be roughly equal on a size basis. That's no longer the case. The data security business is larger for us. That being said, the key point on the application security side of the business is not that the Web Application Firewall on-premise product is declining. Our application security business, which is a combination of on-premise and what we do in the cloud, is growing nicely. So, I think it's important to remember that because I think people can get hung up a little bit sometimes on the decline in the on-premise WAF and that misses the point that we're selling a lot of Incapsula and that business is growing nicely. So, on app security, we're doing well.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

But we don't break out the database business from – we talk about product numbers and that we don't break them out.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Understood. Okay. And when we think about the integration of application and data security products within FlexProtect, do you expect that to impact your deal size at all?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

It's too early to know. I mean, the transactions that came in in the first quarter were encouraging. The – but the outstanding quotations that we've let already for this quarter are encouraging but we'll need three or four quarters of data, and then, I think we'll be able to give you a better answer.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Okay. Great. And actually, if I could sneak one last one in, have you seen any demand as a result of GDPR or is it primarily marketing still at this point?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

I would tell you that right now, it's not necessarily just marketing. It's real. I mean, the discussions are real and the contemplation from some enterprises around what they need to do is real. I think, most people aren't prepared for it but it's really a pipeline phenomenon at the moment. That's where we're going to start to see it first. It's a year away from full implementation, so my hope and we believe is that over the course of that year, people will get more serious about what the implications of GDPR are for them. But I don't think, I wouldn't call it just a marketing. It's not just a marketing phenomenon. It really isn't. It is regulation and it's regulation with teeth in it and people will come to that conclusion. So, it's going to benefit some more than others and some not at all. We feel like we're well-positioned to benefit from the implementation of those regulations.

Ken Talanian - Evercore ISI

Sounds good. Thank you very much.

And our next participant is Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Yeah. Hi, guys. This is Ugam Kamat on for Sterling Auty.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Yes.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

How much of your subscription revenue is actually a pure cloud business, like solutions which are being sold in AWS or Azure?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

We don't break that out. It is an interesting and growing component of our revenue stream on the cloud-based application security side. But it is – the majority of what we do on application security on the cloud is running over our own network and not applications that are being protected in the AWS environment.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Or on Azure.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Or on Azure.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Okay. And secondly on guidance, if I see your guidance for EPS for the fiscal 2017, you are increasing your guide on EPS by $0.11 but you had a $0.13 beat in the quarter. Are you expecting certain investments in the latter half of the year that is pulling down the guidance?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

We do expect over the course of the year to increase, and these are planned, our investments in sales and marketing and research and development. We do have to build out sales and marketing organization, in particular (30:29), the sales organization, to have the capacity going into 2018 to support what we would like to build out next year for that growth rate. We have, I think, been very clear over the last few quarters that we are not backing off our commitment to growth, that we will not be investing less over time, particularly on R&D and sales and marketing.

Ugam Kamat - JPMorgan India Pvt Ltd.

Okay. Perfect. Thank you so much.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

And we will now hear from Jonathan Ho with William Blair.

Jonathan F. Ho - William Blair & Co. LLC

Congratulations on the strong quarter. Just wanted to circle back on FlexProtect. Can you give us a little bit of color in terms of how much of your base or some type of approximation might be holding off on purchases as they sort of contemplate the public cloud in their IT infrastructures going forward? And maybe a little bit more color in terms of the pain point that FlexProtect can help solve?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Jonathan, I – what FlexProtect enables us to do is to go into our critical enterprise customers of which we've got 5,400 customers now, and talk to them about a solution where we don't make them – we don't make them adhere to a specific license, per se. So, we're not charging them with perpetual license, not charging (31:43) them a subscription license, and charging them something different for Azure or AWS.

They're all looking for that kind of flexibility because all or most, most of our enterprise customers have this hybrid approach. They want to have on-prem solutions. They want to have DDoS solutions that are really cloud-based. They want to have their microsites in the cloud. And then, they've got other assets, really even some on the DevOps side, that they want to have resident (32:12) in Azure and AWS. So, this just gives us a chance to go in, simplify the process, make it easier for them to buy and really kind of, I think, future-proof what they're doing.

So I think from that aspect, I'm super enthused about what I've seen. I've been having a lot of different conversations with members of the sales force who have transactions in play with our bigger customers. And I don't think customers are holding off but I think this gives them a chance to accelerate certain decisions.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. Jonathan, I'll add one thing to that. It also puts us in a position vis-a-vis our competition to do something they can't do...

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah, for sure (32:54).

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

...which is ease the friction points of moving from on-prem to the cloud because we have both solution sets and if we provide both solutions sets within one licensing model, then that business goes to Imperva.

Jonathan F. Ho - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great. And then, just as a housekeeping question, can you remind us or maybe quantify how much deferred revenue you left with Skyfence?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

We didn't disclose it but it was a meaningful part of the decline on a sequential basis.

Jonathan F. Ho - William Blair & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you.

And we will now hear from Melissa Gorham with Morgan Stanley.

Melissa A. Gorham - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Thank you. I just want to ask one sort of high-level question. So, the results in Q1 were ahead of your guidance. Terry, you also mentioned that there was maybe a little bit of a more back-end loaded than normal. So taking all of that together, I'm just wondering how you would characterize the macro environment. What – is it an improving environment or is Q1 ahead of your expectations just because of execution?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Yeah. I'll say one thing about what I said about being back-end loaded. I believe I said it was a little bit more. So, I don't want that comment to run away from me there. It was not significantly different than what we've seen in the past. I think the macro environment has – is strong, I think. We've seen good strength in our pipeline growth across all our regions. I think the macro environment for selling application and data security products has improved, we believe, over the last few quarters. Part of that is, Melissa, to your point, part of our execution has been better. I have no question about that. Part of it is that the macro environment for products like ours, we think, has a good strength in it.

Melissa A. Gorham - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Then, just shifting to margins, you had another quarter where sales and marketing spend – I'm calculating it was down year-over-year. So, just wondering if you could provide more color in what's driving that magnitude of leverage and just – if you have any color in what you're seeing in terms of sales capacity.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Sales capacity has been growing and is solid. I think what you're looking at is a phenomenon associated with the restructurings that we did in Q4 and some decisions that we made halfway through last year to slow down some of our plant hiring in response to the fact that we weren't growing as quickly as we expected. So, it is – I would say, the productivity we're getting out of our sales force is fine and has held steady, if not, improved some. What's driving that is a focus on spending in areas in sales and marketing that are directly tied to – from the perspective of generating demand and generating leads all the way through closing those deals. That's where we're focusing our energies there now, and less so on areas that are more corporate marketing type of activities. And that's where a lot of the leverage is coming out of year-over-year in terms of the decline.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

But – and Melissa, I think candidly, our lessons learned last year is about the business there – is to be more mindful of expenses. And we're looking at every area and making certain that we can continue to drive profitability. It's an important feed source.

Melissa A. Gorham - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Sounds good. Thank you very much.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

And our next participant is Gur Talpaz with Stifel.

Christopher Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. This is actually Chris Speros on for Gore. First of all, thanks for taking my question. And have you seen any sort of shift in the competitive landscape in your cloud businesses between you, Akamai and CloudFlare?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

(36:41), I'd say pretty consistent. Wait (36:43), look, again, we've been – we've said this now for the past couple of years and it's not changed. When it is a security-based transaction, we do really, really well. If it's someone looking for a CDN, we're probably not as effective right now. But I think what I love about our approach is, our view of application security is kind of delivery with that firewall DDoS and we're able to provide a little bit of (37:11) firewall flavor across any medium. And that just gives us flexibility that our competitors don't have.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Speaking of flexibility, we have FlexProtect. So, (37:24) tie in here for a second. I agree with everything Anthony just said and we're hoping, going forward, that FlexProtect gives us something that, at least, at some level, changes the competitive landscape. Because of the companies that you mentioned, we are the only ones who provide on-premise solutions as well as cloud-based solutions. So, the only ones that can protect customers when they're making that move from on-prem to the cloud with that licensing model. So, we believe and we hope that that has the opportunity to change the competitive landscape.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

I think there's – I'm going to pivot, if I can, just to talk one of the products here because it has not come up in questioning, and that is CounterBreach. We had a – Q1 was a really strong CounterBreach quarter, and what I'm starting to hear from our customers is while database activity monitoring is important, that CounterBreach component on top of that adds machine learning as a whole new level of – as a sophistication and enlightenment in terms of what is going on with the databases. And we've seen a couple of transactions take place now, last quarter, and I believe there'll be some more this quarter, whereby CounterBreach is the driver. And our fleet (38:39) system, we shipped the products, and again, we announced it and shipped it on April 1 of last year, was that, that would be an add on product primarily to databases. We're seeing it as a driver that's creating more opportunities. So, I'm super enthusiastic about FlexProtect as a licensing model, as a tool for the sales organization and that drives app security. And I'm really also enthusiastic about CounterBreach because that drives the database product set. And those were really begun in a year, I think, the two most important efforts we've ever launched. And I'd say so far, we got a – we had a good strong quarter for that.

Christopher Speros - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks, guys. Terrific (39:24) quarter.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Sure. Thank you.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you.

And our next question comes from Andrew Nowinski with Piper Jaffray.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

All right. Thanks. Nice quarter, guys. You also had some nice growth in large enterprise deals but it looks like the new customer additions were perhaps at their lowest level since 2012, so – and maybe those two metrics are actually related. But can you just give any color as to why maybe new customer acquisition was a little low this quarter?

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

Andrew, it's Anthony. Look, for me, it's one quarter of data and fewer customers means the ASPs went up. So, I would not put a whole lot of – I'm not really worried right now about that as a single data point. If it continues over the next three or four quarters, I'll be concerned but I don't believe that would be the case. And again, it's Q1 seasonality.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Understood. Okay. Great. And then, with regard to your guidance, data – I think, Terry, you said data security products should improve going forward and your WAF and database products are also performing equally well. I guess your guidance does suggest a pretty steep decline in the total product revenue on a sequential basis. I guess, why would product revenue decline sequentially in Q2 if – given the trend that you're seeing?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Well, it's – I would add – I would clarify one thing you just said. I've been very clear that the Web Application Firewall on-premise business has been declining. We were – the commentary around both being performing well was not to imply that the Web Application Firewall business (40:59) and is growing now. It's not. And with respect to that, I think you're talking specifically about Q2...

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Yes.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

...and then, that's – our guidance reflects what we see in the business at the moment and we'll execute against the pipeline and see where we land.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

So, it's mostly related to the on-premise WAF business?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

It's that – all I'm saying is the on-premise WAF business is continuing to decline on an annualized basis and that's something to factor in when you think about our product revenue growth. And we don't think that's something (41:38) that changes over the course of Q2 or through the – or for the year.

Andrew James Nowinski - Piper Jaffray & Co.

Okay. Understood. Thanks, guys.

And we will now hear from Erik Suppiger with JMP Securities.

Unknown Speaker

Hey, guys. This is John (41:53) on for Erik. Thanks for taking my question. You're not the only security vendor that's reported better-than-expected appliance sales in Q1. I'm just wondering if there's anything you're seeing in the spending environment that's driving a recovery in hardware sales, in particular. Maybe we're getting through the digestion period we saw in 2016. Any color there would be helpful.

Anthony James Bettencourt - Imperva, Inc.

(42:15), I'd keep in mind when it comes to our product revenue, it's not always appliance. Sometimes, it's virtual. So, it's – I think we're just seeing – we're seeing kind of a decent momentum on products. We like the trajectory of the business. We like the idea that the CounterBreach adds a lot of strength for database and we're not seeing any particular shifts in the marketplace. I think it's just – I think it's in line with what we've been saying for the last couple of years, save for the unfortunate blip we had in Q2 of last year, and that we've got a good strong business that's fueled by demand.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. And I kind of wanted to follow on to the last question about the Q2 product revenue. Last year, you saw a pretty significant sequential decline, but in the past, you've seen some large increases in product revenue in Q2. Can you just maybe give us a little bit more color on how you're thinking of Q2 seasonality with product this year?

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

I'll say one more thing about Q2 guidance and here's what we're thinking about. The fact that our subscription revenue business was 38% of revenue in Q1 and it continues to become a more and more important component of it and a more important – more and more important component of the guidance that we give. Yes, product revenue is important to us. We're keeping an eye on it. We believe our guidance reflects what we understand about where we're going to be. Any more color than that, I can't really give you, but please understand that the subscription business is more and more important to us all the time, and is growing as a percentage of the revenue growth and going into the guidance that we give.

Unknown Speaker

Okay. Thank you.

And with no further questions in the queue, I'd like to turn the call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Terrence J. Schmid - Imperva, Inc.

Thank you, Matt, and thank you all for joining the call today. We appreciate your continued support and interest in Imperva.

And that concludes our conference for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

