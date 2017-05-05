LogMeIn (LOGM) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Thank you, and welcome to our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by President and CEO Bill Wagner and CFO Ed Herdiech. During our call we will discuss our business outlook and make other forward looking statements. These statements are made as of today and are based on our current projections, estimates, forecasts and expectations. Actual events or results could differ due to a number of risks and uncertainties including those mentioned in our most recent filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

We will begin today's call with comments by Bill and Ed followed by the question-and-answer session. During the Q&A, please try and limit yourselves to one question and one follow-up. As a reminder, we use non-GAAP financial measures as they are more representative of how we internally measure the business. Non-GAAP financial measures include the GoTo deferred revenue acquisitions fair value adjustment and exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and amortization. All metrics on the call will be non-GAAP unless otherwise specified. These numbers are reconciled in the tables attached to our press release.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks, Rob. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today as we report LogMeIn's first quarter results. We officially closed our merger with Citrix's GoTo business at the end of January, making this our first as a combined company. And while we are still in early stages, I'm very pleased with our progress and proud of the work of our employees, what they've done to bring these two companies together.

In Q1, we delivered revenue, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share that all exceeded the high end of our guidance. And we did so while generating free cash flow in excess of 50% of revenue. As a result we are raising our full year guidance for 2017. Our CFO, Ed Herdiech will cover these results and our updated outlook in detail later in the call.

But first, I thought I'd provide an update on how we are executing against our 2017 priorities and share some highlights of what we've been able to accomplish in our first few months in the combined business. As I've shared before, we set four priorities for LogMeIn in 2017. We believe they are essential of bringing LogMeIn and GoTo together and will lay the foundation for an exciting future.

Those priorities are, first, to seamlessly integrate our business operations, our employees and our customers; second, to deliver $100 million in overall cost synergies, including $65 million in run rate synergies in the first year; third, to strengthen an innovative and dynamic company culture; and finally, to fully develop our long-term strategy. There's still a tremendous amount of work to do, but I'm pleased to report that we've made meaningful progress against all four priorities in a very short period of time.

In terms of the first priority, operational integration, we are at or in some cases, ahead of where we expected to be at this stage. Within the first 30 days of close, we established common leadership and organizational structures for key functional and product teams. The teams are aligned, the goals are set and a new operational cadence has been established. Those changes will continue to take root in Q2 as people settle into their new roles.

We've also integrated many of our key systems including our CRM, ERP and HR systems, integrations that were completed in a remarkably short period of time. And our sales and marketing teams are now executing against common go-to-market goals. We've restructured our sales organization, assigned new territories, and rolled out a new compensation plan.

This rapid pace of integration has enabled us to realize some early benefits, a few examples of which I'd like to share. Last month, we announced the first combination of products from the former LogMeIn and the former GoTo portfolios, as we launched the integration of join.me and OpenVoice. This is the first time that toll-free calling was made available to join.me users and was one of the most requested features from LogMeIn customers.

This effort involving over 50 employees across five different offices was an early example of new teams with members from both former companies working together to bring new product functionality. And they did it nearly a month ahead of schedule.

The second example is the progress that teams have made shifting sales of GoTo products from monthly payments to annual prepaid subscriptions. When the merger closed, less than a third of all new sales of GoTo products sold by the sales organization were annual prepaid subscription. Less than three months after close, that number is now close to 90%. While it will likely take us years to convert the entire customer base, this early success is an important step as we continue to improve both the predictability and the cash flow margins of the combined business.

A third example was the early organic cross-selling we saw in the quarter. Now as I've shared before, we did not expect to launch any formal cross-selling initiatives until the second quarter. Despite that, we saw the numerous examples of our sales teams taking the initiatives to uncover opportunities to sell new products into their customer base. This included LogMeIn reps selling GoToMeeting and former GoToMeeting reps selling LogMeIn Central and LastPass. We were encouraged by these early examples and we are looking forward to launching several formal cross-selling programs in Q2.

These are just some of the early benefits realized by executing a rapid pace of integration. Now choosing to move this quickly comes with potential trade-offs. We've asked a lot from our employees and put them through a great deal of change in a short period of time. But ultimately, we feel that by moving swiftly and getting some of the most challenging elements of the integration behind us, we will be in a better position to focus our attention to future growth opportunities.

Turning to our second priority, synergy capture. We've made very good progress and maintained a clear line of sight to reaching our targets. Within weeks following the close, we've rolled out a reorganization of our teams that streamlined accountabilities and created a new organizational structure. We've moved quickly to consolidate offices in Boston, San Francisco and Dublin, and we will continue this in other locations throughout the year. We've also begun to rationalize marketing programs with a focus on eliminating overlapping initiatives and increasing the efficiency of our spend.

These and other actions have provided a strong start in delivering committed synergies. And we are extremely confident in our ability to realize at least $65 million in run rate synergies this year. We're also pleased in our ability to recognize some of these synergies earlier than originally expected; something you can see reflected in our first quarter EBITDA performance.

The third priority in 2017 is the development of a common culture. Culture is critical in making this merger successful, but this is something that is too often overlooked. We are placing a premium on addressing this head on and have made it a priority. To that end, we've kicked workshops involving over 240 employees around the world from both the form of LogMeIn and the form of GoTo business, as we synthesize the right culture for our new company. Additionally, as we organized the functional teams, we've intentionally moved to bring people together from both former organization.

I've personally made a commitment to our employees to provide continual and transparent communications. The executive team has been actively traveling to the different offices to share our progress and to listen to the input from our employees. And we're taking steps to activate and empower our managers, help to lead their teams through this period of change. Overall, our employees are engaged and enthusiastic about the long-term prospects of the company. They are passionate about uncovering ways to serve our customers, excited to sell a broader range of products and anxious to accelerate the pace of innovation.

Finally, while 2017 is all about integration, I do want to provide a brief update on our efforts to develop our long-term strategy, our fourth priority for the year. As we've stated, our longer term focus is on building a company that delivers double-digit revenue growth along with best-in-class margins and cash flow.

Our goal is to be the leader and to grow faster than the industry average in every market in which we compete. While we're certainly been busy integrating our business, we've also made solid progress on defining our longer-term business strategy. This work in turn will influence and shape our go-to-market efforts, our branding architecture, our product roadmap and our M&A strategy. This process, which includes employees across all key functions is on track for completion later this summer. And we expect to share the details of the strategy along with an updated long-term financial model at an Investor Day in the third quarter.

So in summary, we're pleased with the progress we've made to-date against all four of our key 2017 priorities. We're at or ahead of where we expected to be 90 days into the merger. Our integration work is progressing at a very rapid pace. We're already realizing the benefits of initial synergy capture efforts and we maintain a clear line of sight hitting our first year targets. Culture work is well underway and employees are encouraged by the long-term prospects of the business and the opportunity to shape it. Our longer-term strategy work is advancing and we'll be in a position to share details in the third quarter.

Before I turn the call over to CFO, Ed Herdiech, I want to publicly acknowledge and thank all the LogMeIn employees around the world, who have worked so incredibly hard during this period. During the time of terrific change, it's been their efforts that have enabled us to have such a positive start to the year and laid the foundation upon which we are building a new industry leader. I am tremendously proud to call them, my colleagues.

Now I'll turn the call over to Ed, who'll provide more detail on our Q1 results, as well as our Q2 and full year guidance. Ed?

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks Bill. I'm pleased to report a very good first quarter of fiscal year 2017. Our first quarter as a combined business, we posted financial results that exceeded the high-end of our guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. This performance reflects the dedication and hard work of our employees throughout the company, who delivered against their current goals while remaining focused on our key 2017 priorities that Bill just discussed.

Of course, we're just getting started on the integration and we have plenty of work ahead of us, but from my perspective, we're off to a very good start to the year and we're on track to deliver against our full year plan. Highlights from the quarter include total revenue of $201.1 million, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance by $3.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $66 million or 32.8% of revenue, which was $5 million above the high end of guidance, and demonstrates the early progress that we have made on our synergy plan. Earnings per share was $0.85 per share, or $0.09 per share ahead of the high-end of our guidance.

And finally, cash flows are a real highlight of our first quarter results, with operating cash flow of $127 million, or 63% of revenue, and free cash flow of $117 million, or 58% of revenue. Regarding our top line performance, our collaboration cloud consists of our web conferencing products, GoToMeeting and join.me as well as our telephony products, OpenVoice and Grasshopper. This cloud grew 6% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and accounted for 55% of total company revenue.

Our identity and access management cloud includes LogMeIn Pro and Central, GoToMyPC and LastPass. This cloud grew 7% year-over-year on a pro forma basis and represents 28% of total company revenue. Our service cloud consisting of Rescue, GoToAssist, BoldChat and Xively is our smallest cloud and represents 17% of total company revenue. This cloud was down 2% year-over-year on a pro forma basis.

Total company pro forma revenue grew 5.1% over the first quarter of 2016 and approximately 5.8% on a constant currency basis. International revenue comprised approximately 24% of total revenue. For the combined company, our gross renewal rate across all products on an annualized dollar basis was approximately 75%.

Next I'll provide some additional color regarding our Q1 expenses. Gross margins were 83% in the quarter, which were in line with our expectations. Our adjusted EBITDA margin was strong at 32.8%, which was well above the high end of our guidance. This result is attributable to our revenue over delivery and to lower expenses resulting from synergy capture that we realized earlier than originally planned.

Sales and marketing expenses were $70.7 million or 35% of revenue. Research and development expenses were $26.3 million or 13% of revenue, and G&A expenses were $16.3 million or 8% of revenue. Our effective tax rate for the first quarter was 30% and in line with our expectation. Quarter-end head count was 2,746 employees.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $296 million. Total accounts receivable was $73 million and accounts receivable days sales outstanding were 25 days. GAAP deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $290 million. After adding back the acquisition fair value adjustment, deferred revenue was $315 million, which represents approximately 10% year-over-year growth on a pro forma basis.

In the quarter, we paid $21 million in merger related expenses and $12.8 million for the final dividend that we announced in conjunction with the merger. Related to our previously announced capital return plan beginning in March, we spent $7.5 million to repurchase approximately 77,000 shares of our stock. Also related to our capital return plan, we will pay our first $0.25 per share dividend on May 26, 2017, to stockholders of record on May 10, 2017

I'll conclude my remarks by providing our financial outlook for the second quarter and full year of 2017. And as a reminder, the full year outlook excludes GoTo's January 2017 revenue of approximately $58 million. For the second quarter of 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $264 million to $266 million, which represents 5.4% year-over-year growth on a pro forma basis at the high end of our range, and 6.5% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis.

Revenue includes a $10 million acquisition accounting adjustment to record GoTo's deferred revenue balance at fair value. We're currently targeting adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $87 million to $89 million and adjusted EBITDA margins of approximately 33% of revenue.

Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.92 to $0.94, which adds back GoTo's deferred revenue acquisition fair value adjustment and excludes stock based compensation expense and acquisition related costs and amortization. Net income per diluted share also includes amortization expense related to GoTo's internally capitalized software development costs that were adjusted to fair value.

GAAP net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.03 to $0.06. Net income assumes an effective tax rate of 30% and GAAP net income assumes a tax benefit of approximately $8 million. Both net income per share and GAAP net income per share are based on an estimated 54 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For the full year 2017, we expect revenue to be in the range of $1.004 billion to $1.014 billion, which excludes GoTo's standalone January revenue of $58 million. The revenue includes a $34 million acquisition accounting adjustment to record GoTo's deferred revenue balance at fair value.

We are expecting adjusted EBITDA for the full year to be in the range of $343 million to $352 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34% to 35% of revenue. Our net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.80 to $3.92, which adds back GoTo's deferred revenue acquisition fair value adjustment and excludes stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related cost and amortization.

Net income per diluted share includes amortization expense related to GoTo's internally capitalized software development costs that were adjusted to fair value. GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.04.

Net income assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 30% and GAAP net loss assumes a tax benefit in the range of approximately $31 million to $29 million. Net income per share is based on an estimated 52 million fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding. GAAP net loss per share is based on an estimated 51 weighted average basic shares outstanding.

That concludes my remarks, and I'll turn the call back over to the operator to take your questions.

Daniel Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. It's Dan Bergstrom for Matt Hedberg. Thanks for taking my questions. Bill, maybe you could drill into some of the sales and go-to-market changes you mentioned in the prepared remarks.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Sure. Thanks, Dan. Thanks for the question. Yeah, so really it was the – both organizations had somewhat different sales and marketing motions, as I had described kind of in the run-up to the close. Specifically, we had one organization was – had the hybrid reps, sales reps who could sell to existing accounts as well as to sell new. And we have always felt – I've always felt that the best way to organize the sales organization is more along lines of a key dedicated team to go after new business, make sure we bring new logos into the business and had a team really focused on serving the customer and selling into that customer, expanding the relationship.

So that's an example of one of the pretty big changes we made in the first quarter. We've rolled out a new compensation plan attached to that. Probably one of the hardest things we did was to integrate the Salesforce instance, our CRM; that really caused some disruption in the quarter from a sales perspective, but it was good to get it behind us. And that's actually going to set us up better cross-selling down the road. So yeah, it was a busy quarter for sure.

Daniel Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great. And then for a follow-up for Ed maybe. Ed, cash flow obviously very strong in the quarter. Is that collections, acquisitions adjustments, the benefit of moving to annual prepaid or just plain old more scaling the model.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah, thanks. We're really excited about cash flow. It certainly was one of the highlights of the quarter for us. To address your question, specifically, so there are several factors that attributed to the incremental cash flow. The first really is kind of growth in accrued liabilities, which contributed quite a bit to cash flows about $40 million. And half of that is really related to the merger itself, and the other half is related to kind of the integration and that second half will kind of flip the other way next quarter.

But we also had contributions from strong deferred revenue growth due to both seasonally strong sales for the LogMeIn products and they also reflect the early impact of converting GoTo's business terms from monthly to annual. And then finally, we had increased profitability in the quarter, which contributed to cash flows and then for the free cash flow measure, we did have a light CapEx quarter given all the integration work that was going on.

Daniel Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Great, thank you.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

You're welcome.

Next, we'll take a question from Raimo Lenschow from Barclays.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, congrats to a great start from me as well. Bill, a question for you, first; if you look at the growth rate and the different – on collaboration identity services and you kind of compare what you have achieved now versus where you want to come out in terms of eventually double-digits, which segments will show the difference – the best levers there and where would they come from? That's my first question. I have a quick follow-up.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Sure, Raimo, thanks for joining us. Yeah, so I think – look, as I said in my comments, our goal is really for each of those segments to grow faster than the industry growth rates. And when you look across our $30 billion TAM, we think that that kind of settles out in the upper single digits. I think all those industries that we're competing in are growing on the average around 9%. So we certainly think that our businesses each need to grow faster, not just on a whole basis, but each of them; that's how we're managing the business.

I think on the – and the strategy work is also obviously underway as I talk about, but – and the collaboration business, I think there is certainly room for our continued expansion and growth there, really excited by what we see in that space. I think the customer engagement piece as part of a service cloud has a lot of – once we'd kind of roll out our new version of Bold, which we're really excited by later on this year, we think that that will pretend well for growth in that business.

And then obviously, we've talked about LastPass is now the fastest growing part of our business, the identity business. And even in remote access, there are some pockets that the team is identified for growth. Again we're kind of really right in the middle of our strategy development, because we're still focused on the integration. But I'm certainly hopeful that we would see expanded growth in all three of those, but look, it's early we're 90 days into it. So we're going to be relatively conservative to put any outlook.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Perfect. And then I had one quick follow-up, obviously in February, there were some nervousness in the market after AWS announced their solution. Can you see what you're seeing in the field already in terms of impact, if there's any impact even, just to help us to kind of calm some of the nervousness? Thank you.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah, yes, certainly Raimo, and thanks. And actually I knew I would get a question about Chime. So I anticipated that. I actually went and checked with our sales operation team, and we did not see any competitive losses to Chime in the first quarter.

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Perfect. Thank you. Well done.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thank you.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks.

Next we'll take a question from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Yeah, thanks. Hi, guys. So the cost synergies seems to be running along nicely and maybe even ahead of plan. Can you kind of detail for us what areas do you feel like you're getting the synergies out faster than what you originally expected and what should we think about in terms of how the rest of it comes out as we think through the rest of the year?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. So thanks for the question Sterling. So I think there are a number of things that we were able to accelerate. Some of the systems integration actually happened faster than we had originally planned. The office consolidation happened more quickly. Some of the reorganization that we did with aligning head count and kind of putting the head count in the right parts of the organization, that also probably happened a little bit more quickly, certainly on the engineering side.

So that all contributed to some bringing some of that synergy capture earlier into the year. So I think that's why we feel – obviously, you saw that in the EBITDA performance. We continue to feel really confident about the ability to achieve at least $65 million in run rate synergy this year. But I think we're going to be in terms of, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves. We've been running this business for 90 days. So, we're going to continue to keep our heads down and work on this and see if we can continue this trend.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

All right, great. And then one follow-up. I think you mentioned the voice integration into join.me. I didn't quite catch whether that was live and in the market now or what the rollout plans were there?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes. Thank you. That was the integration of join.me and OpenVoice. I think when I first announced the merger back last year, it was something I talked about as a feature that the join.me team really wanted. We didn't have that, and the GoTo business had kind of great voice capabilities. The team was able to integrate that a full month ahead of schedule. So we delivered it and we've started now to go out and sell that.

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great, thank you.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Sure.

Gregg Moskowitz from Cowen & Company has our next question.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company, LLC

Okay. Thank you, and congratulations on a good beginning as a combined company. Bill, just a follow-up on Sterling's question on cross-selling initiatives. Naturally, it's really early, but have you seen any customer uptake as yet relating to cross-selling OpenVoice into join.me, LastPass across the GoTo base, et cetera. And more importantly, how do you see all of this playing out of over the course of the year?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah. So thanks for the question, Gregg. We've certainly seen examples, as I alluded to in my prepared remarks of cross-selling. We saw former LogMeIn reps actually selling GoToMeeting. We saw GoTo reps selling LastPass into their customer base. And remember, they didn't really have any marketing behind it. They had only initial training. They really weren't – we didn't certify the reps in the quarter on the products. And this was in the middle of a, really a bringing together our CRM implementation.

So despite the fact that we didn't have any formal efforts, formal marketing, formal programs, great sales people find a way to sell. And they did that in the quarter even without any support. So it's really too early to start talking about what we expect in the future, but I think in Q2, we'll actually start rolling out some of our initial more formal cross-selling. And I would expect on next quarter's call, I'll be able to give a better update.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company, LLC

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks Bill. And then just one for Ed. Are you still expecting adjusted free cash flow margins in the 25% range this year or has that increased following a good quarter and higher EBITDA guidance for the year? Thanks.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Hey, Gregg. So given where we're at in the quarter, we're modeling free cash flow margins for the full year of 25% to 26% at this point in time. So of course, given Q1's result, that means the rest of the quarters are going to be below that average.

Gregg Moskowitz - Cowen and Company, LLC

Yeah. Exactly, okay. Thanks very much guys.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah, thanks.

Our next question will come from Rich Valera from Needham & Company.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. Just a question on the service cloud portion of the business which grew a little slower than the other pieces. I think Bill you may have answered this, but I was wondering what you were looking to do to sort of accelerate that piece. And I think you mentioned a new release of BoldChat. I was wondering if you could give anymore color on the timing of that release. Thank you.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yes, sure, Rich. Thank you for the question. Yeah. So actually, frankly right now, we're not really doing a lot to accelerate. We're really focused on the integration of the business. So that remains our primary focus for the year. And as a matter of fact, we did some things – we made some decisions in the second half of the year in anticipation of the merger that actually delayed some growth initiatives that we had planned, for instance, a different version of Rescue and this new version of Bold that we are talking about.

But nevertheless, as we work through the year, you'll start to see those things actually put into the market. I would expect the new version of Bold to be something you're going to see here within the next two quarters and hopefully on the sooner side of that. I think hopefully this quarter will start getting this in front of some customers, but it's – we're really excited about it.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

That's great. And I know there were some discussion early on about the potential of moving some of the GoTo products to your Gravity platform and obviously a very nontrivial process to do that. And it sounds like it wasn't sort of baked into your initial plans with respect to any types of synergies. Has there been anymore thoughts put into the potential for doing that over time?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah, there is a – thanks, Richard. So the teams are working on our – not just our near-term – on the product strategy in the near-term, but they're also working on our long-term platform strategy. So, matter of fact, the engineering leaders in our business, a lot of them were just in meeting in Budapest last week and that was one of the topics that was discussed. So it's work in progress. And as we – think by the end of – when we have our Analyst Day in Q3, it's probably when the first time, we'd be prepared to share something.

Edward K. Herdiech - LogMeIn, Inc.

Hey, Rich. This is Ed, to just add in there, and as Bill described, this is work that is going to come later. So we reported gross margins at 83%, and we expect them to remain at that level for the rest of year.

Richard Valera - Needham & Co. LLC

Great, that's helpful. Thank you gentlemen.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Sure, thank you.

Our question comes from Will Power with Robert W. Baird & Co.

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great, yeah, thanks. Yeah. Congratulations again on the numbers. Just as I think about the revenue upside, anything you'd point to and in particular, that drove upside relative to what you were expecting going into the quarter?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thanks Will, thanks for the question. I don't think there was anything in particular that really drove it. Obviously like any quarter, there's certain parts that performed better than others. But for us, I think as we are focused on integration, I think the real success was the visibility we were able to get, Ed and his team and our sales and marketing team around the business, so that we could get a good forecast for the first quarter, feel good enough that we can not only beat our guidance that we gave back in February, but actually raise guidance for the full year. And I think achieving that kind of visibility to me is the big win for us on the revenue side for the year.

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then any update on M&A pipeline outlook, how you're thinking about that? Is there something that you're trying to hold off on so get through the integration efforts, and any thoughts there?

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Yeah, so on the M&A side, I think, think about two types of deals, think about technology tuck-ins and then maybe more meaningful revenue type of growth drivers and I think the pipeline on the tech tuck-ins is pretty active. And there is a whole bunch of companies that we're talking to, these are pretty small companies generally speaking; that we're talking to last year that now we've begun circling back with now that the merger is – the integration is underway.

On the more meaningful substantial size acquisitions, I think we're going to – we're deferring that until we get a little bit further along with our product strategy. So I think again by – I think as we work through this summer, we'll have a better understanding of the areas where we might be looking to make bigger commitments.

Will V. Power - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great, thank you.

That does conclude our question-and-answer session at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Bill Wagner for closing remarks.

William Raymond Wagner - LogMeIn, Inc.

Thank you for your questions tonight. We're really pleased and encouraged by all that we've been able to accomplish in the first few months as a combined company. Our focus remains on bringing these two great companies and businesses together. By laying the foundation for what we believe will be a unique profile in SaaS, an industry leader that over the next several years is targeting 10% compounded annual growth rate, 40% adjusted EBITDA margins and 30% cash flow, all while returning up to $700 million to our shareholders.

We look forward to sharing our progress when we report our Q2 results in July. Thanks again for your time this evening.

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation.

