Financial Engines (FNGN) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Raymond J. Sims - Financial Engines, Inc.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Analysts

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Patrick J. O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Financial Engines' First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to Ray Sims, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Raymond J. Sims - Financial Engines, Inc.

Good afternoon, and thank you all for being on today's call. This is our 29th quarterly conference call as a public company, which means this is our 29th forward-looking statement disclaimer. Feel free to sing along as we fire up the karaoke machines.

Before I get started, I need to remind everyone that part of today's discussion will include forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding The Mutual Fund Store, our operating metrics, our business strategy, initiatives and investments, anticipated expenses and tax rate, growth opportunities, regulatory matters, business and industry trends, our competitive position, our products and services, and the financial outlook for 2017.

These statements are based on what we expect as of this conference call as well as current market and industry conditions, financial and otherwise, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes that might arise after this call.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or plans, and therefore, investors should not place undue reliance on them. We refer all of you to our SEC filings for more detailed discussions of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial conditions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements.

I also want to inform our listeners that we will make some reference to non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. You will find supplemental data in our press release, which reconciles our non-GAAP financial measures to our GAAP results.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Larry Raffone, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Thanks, Ray. Good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased you can join us. On today's call, I'm going to provide an update on our Q1 performance and key initiatives; and Ray Sims, our CFO, will review our Q1 2017 financial results and our outlook for 2017.

But first, let's look at our numbers for the first quarter. I am pleased to report that Financial Engines had solid financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2017.

Revenues increased 24% to $114.1 million in Q1 compared to $92.1 million a year ago. Net income increased 266% to $12.2 million in Q1 compared to $3.3 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share increased 217% to $0.19 in Q1 compared to $0.06 a year ago due to improved GAAP operational performance as well as fluctuations in our effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share increased 38% to $0.33 in Q1 compared to $0.24 a year ago, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 24% to $35.2 million in Q1 compared to $28.3 million a year ago. Our earnings release has tables that reconcile our GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share. In addition to our financial performance, we report quarterly and some important operating metrics, including assets under management, assets under contract, total clients and enrollment rates. Please refer to our SEC filings for definitions of these operating metrics.

As of March 31, total assets under management reached $144.4 billion, an 18 % increase from $122 billion in the first quarter of 2016. This includes defined contribution AUM of $133.4 billion and IRA and taxable AUM of $11 billion. Assets under contract increased by 13% to $1.11 trillion from $975 billion a year ago. Total clients utilizing professional management services grew to more than $1,012,000. And the average asset enrollment rate across all employer plans was 12.1%. Now let's have a closer look at the quarter.

We continue to expand the number of retirement plan sponsors reserve. At the end of the first quarter, we had 721 plan sponsors where professional management was available, representing over 9.6 million plan participants. As of March 31, 2017, Financial Engines have been hired by 146 of the Fortune 500 companies to help their employees. In Q1, our AUM increased by $5.8 billion from new clients using professional management and ongoing contributions from both clients and employers in their 401(k) plan and other accounts.

The first quarter of the year is typically light for adding new AUM in the workplace because of some seasonality with lower campaign volume. However, in the retail channel, Q1 2017 was among the strongest quarters ever for retail AUM. With high asset inflows and like a (05:35) workplace, we're seeing the highest average client balance in our company's history.

Contribution for the retail inflows is difficult, but we believe the retail investors are feeling more confident to return to the market. In recent quarters, we have seen good returns on our marketing programs to support the retail business. And as a result, we've increased our digital spending in Q1 relative to our budget. And we expect to continue to promote this channel in the coming year based on the longer-term opportunity we see in the retail channel.

While this may drive higher-than-expected marketing spend in 2017, we believe it's a smart investment for long-term growth. The higher average balance of our retail and workplace clients is triggering fee breakpoints. Also during this quarter, we saw an increase in IRA and taxable AUM for investors who received affinity workplace pricing.

These trends generally cause revenue to grow somewhat more slowly than AUM. We believe this can be offset over time by adding new clients into our expanded services and continued improvements to client retention.

In the workplace, we are seeing meaningful AUM growth from the refreshed campaigns. Last year, we ran our new campaigns for approximately 35% of our AUC. Those new campaigns consistently performed more than 15% ahead of our expectations and significantly better results when our best practices were followed.

The 2016 results give us confidence to continue to scale the campaigns in 2017. We're still on track for all providers, including the sub-advised, to be leveraging the new campaign package by the end of 2017. For Q1 2017, in the workplace, our overall asset enrollment increased to 12.1% from 11.5% a year ago.

In Q1, our AUM decreased by $2.1 billion due to voluntary cancellations in the quarter. Following two quarters of solid gross AUM result, voluntary cancellation rate in Q1 is trending in a good direction. Advisor interactions with our clients continue to help retain our AUM. The market stability we saw in Q1 has also helped the client retention.

In regard to involuntary cancellations, our AUM decreased about $2.7 billion in the quarter. Involuntary cancellations have two components. First, plan sponsors who cancel their services; and second, individuals who take all their money out of their employer-sponsored plan. It is important to our growth to retain plan sponsor clients, especially as we see more competition.

As we are all aware, the active to passive management drift is putting pressure on traditional asset managers. With increasing sponsor and participant demand in adoption of managed account programs, the space may become more attractive to competitors. And as we always do, we continue to closely evaluate the competitive landscape and develop strategies to respond to changes in that landscape.

However, as important as it is to retain sponsors, the real opportunity lies in retaining the individuals who roll their asset out of the workplace plan. Sponsored terminations generally account for less than a third of our total involuntary cancellation AUM in the quarter.

However, in Q1, sponsors accounted for even less, only about 25% of the involuntary cancels in the quarter. About 75% of the workplace involuntary cancellations were clients whose balances went to zero during the quarter, typically because they withdrew the funds to rollover into an IRA or other defined contribution plan.

The individual component of involuntary cancellations is reflecting a broader trend in the financial services industry since 2014, likely influenced by the large number of older baby boomers entering retirement, asset distributions from the 401(k) and aggregate nationally have been outpacing the contributions going into 401(k) plan.

We believe that keeping these clients and their funds within the Financial Engines' advisor network is an important lever to help sustain and grow our AUM. Moreover, it's vitally important to our company's commitment to our clients that we continue to offer the fiduciary advice that they deserve no matter where they hold their asset.

In response to this withdrawal trend, you're offering workplace clients a new tier of service personal advisor which expands our support beyond the employee's workplace plans to their other accounts including IRA and taxable account.

By making personal adviser available to the plan sponsor, we are providing the benefit of knowledgeable dedicated advisors at institutional pricing with our Financial Engines' methodology that has been vetted by the plan sponsor.

An employee withdrawing a portion or all the funds from their 401(k) plan can now continue to receive our consistent professional management in their IRA and other accounts.

To further support our clients as they plan for life events and retirement, we've added a wellness program that includes educational content and live events in the convenience of the workplace. We believe that the totality of our comprehensive offering provides a new level of service, value and convenience that is hard to replicate by our competitors.

For example, Financial Engines Advisors are delivering more value to participants by having asset consolidation discussions. Advisors are showing participants opportunities to take advantage of the low cost institutional funds and their 401(k) plan by rolling in assets from other 401(k) plans that might have high cost underlying fund. In this industry, we are a unique investment adviser. For us, it doesn't matter where the money is saved, in the plant or outside of the plant, we can help the individual.

And because of this, unlike other retail advisors, we are not reliant on the investor rolling over to an IRA in order to manage the asset. In fact, we encourage investors to leave their assets in the 401(k) and we can uniquely manage these assets holistically across multiple accounts, platforms and investment vehicles.

To help reduce involuntary cancellations, it is important for us to build the Financial Engines' brand and develop relationships through our communication programs and onsite events with a 9.6 million workplace participants we serve. We want to be the provider of choice and top of mind when they're making important financial decisions, and we need to be sure that participants understand that our services are portable if they're changing jobs or retiring. We believe what makes us distinctive in the financial industry is not only our comprehensive services, which are free of product conflict, but our ability to provide advice and management in the 401(k) plan and outside of the plan.

Now let me talk a bit about the integration of The Mutual Fund Store. Integration of the systems and people were completed in Q1 and we do not anticipate further significant acquisition-related expenses. Key to our longer term success is to validate the personal advisor service and pilot programs with plan sponsors, current clients and prospective clients.

The new offer and testing includes enhancements to our existing services of online advice and 401(k) professional management, plus the addition of the new tier, personal advisor, which provides a more comprehensive product offer and access to a dedicated advisor.

We've introduced the new offering to a limited number of plan sponsors in order to test the services in our marketing programs before delivering it more broadly. Four plan sponsors are currently piloting our personal advisor with their participants, and the offer will be available on additional sponsors in the coming weeks and months.

We believe that the personal advisor service would attract an older demographic with more complexity and higher aggregate assets, and that has held true in the early days of the pilot as has our hypothesis that the average balance of the personal advisor client would be higher than the typical workplace client.

The average age of the new personal advisor client is approximately 56 years of age, whereas the average age of the professional management client is approximately 49. Remember that more than two-thirds of our AUC is with people aged 50 and older, and we have historically seen a dramatic drop in the participant enrollment rate of clients who are aged 60 and older. We believe the personal advisor tier is an opportunity to extend the runway and help clients as they approach and live in retirement.

When designing personal advisor for the workplace, we also believe that the prospective client would have assets saved outside of the plan that would be equal to the assets saved within the workplace plan. We've found this to be true. And in fact, the average aggregate asset balance of the personal advisor client is approximately triple the average balance that the professional management client in our installed workplace pay (13:29).

We also believe conversion to the newest tier would take more nurturing and time for engagement to translate to trust and then to enrollment. It takes multiple meetings to develop the financial plan and digest the information. So, as expected, we are finding that the personal advisor client is a more diligent investor and needs time to validate the offer.

We believe that the pilot program would generate interest and usage of all different tiers of our service, online advice, the basic managed account service and the new tier. We are pleased with the early results which showed higher usage in all three tiers of service, including clients who have upgraded from managed accounts to the new tier and gave us new non-401(k) assets to manage.

In 2017, one area of execution focused for our product marketing and technology teams is developing the ability to create large numbers of individual financial plans. In retail, clients were acquired one at a time. But with our workplace distribution model, we acquire clients in large numbers. So it is essential that we have confidence that our systems can support and execute high volumes of financial plans for prospective clients before we roll out any new services more broadly. The pilot programs are still in the early stage, but I am very encouraged by our conversations with plan sponsors and participants about the personal advisor service. We will continue to update our investors as we move forward and learn more.

In regard to regulatory matters, an aspect that makes Financial Engines distinctive in this industry, is our stand on the conflict of interest rule. Financial Engines continues to be an advocate of the rule. During recent meetings in Washington DC, we took every opportunity to reaffirm our commitment, the importance of fiduciary principles and the benefits of non-conflicted advice for all Americans, especially those (15:04). We believe our model resonates with all policymakers regardless of which side of the aisle they stay.

Everyone sees a problem. People feel like they've been burned by the financial system and the deck is stacked against them. The fact of the conflict of interest rule was even necessary as proof that the system is broken, and we believe Financial Engines can help policymakers and the industry find a solution.

In early April, the Department of Labor officially delayed the conflict of interest rule for 60 days starting April 7. During this period, DOL can resend, revise or continue to delay the rule. At this point, what happens next with the rule is an open question. But just within this year, since the rule was unveiled, the idea of the fiduciary standard has permeated the industry and is now mainstream. And plan sponsors are sensitive to the topic and asking the right questions of their providers.

As a mission-driven company, we have always believed we should put our client's best interest first, and we believe the entire industry should be held to the standard as well. We also believe that if other financial service firms do not meet the standard, they will be at a competitive disadvantage.

Our investments in improving our infrastructure and enhancing our product offering position Financial Engines as a new breed of financial services firm. With encouraging leading indicators, including the performance of refreshed campaigns and our ongoing enrollment efforts, improvements in client retention and the positive reaction to our expanded offering, we believe we have exciting opportunities that can drive our long-term growth in 2018 and beyond.

Given our expanding product and distribution capabilities, we are developing marketing and sales strategies that may be implemented to give us additional flexibility, enhance our market leadership position in the workplace, maintain absolute AUM dollar growth and focus on the long game (16:43).

So now, I'd like to turn the call over to our CFO, Ray Sims, to discuss our financial results in more detail. Ray?

Raymond J. Sims - Financial Engines, Inc.

Thanks, Larry. Let's take a look at our numbers for the first quarter. As a reminder, operational results for the first quarter of 2017 contained a full three months of operations for 2016 acquisitions, whereas the first quarter of 2016 contained only two months. Total revenue increased 24% to $114.1 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $92.1 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by growth in professional management revenue.

Professional management revenue increased 29% to $106.8 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $82.8 million in the prior year first quarter, driven by growth in AUM, which reached $144.4 billion at the end of the first quarter compared with $122 billion at the end of the prior year first quarter. The increase in AUM was driven primarily by new assets from new and existing clients and market performance, partially offset by cancellations and withdrawals.

Platform and other revenue decreased by 21% to $7.3 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared with $9.3 million for the first quarter of 2016. This decrease was due primarily to the elimination of franchise royalty revenue as we acquired all franchises as of October 2016, which resulted in increased professional management revenue as we now receive all of the advisory fees rather than a royalty percentage. There was also a contract change which eliminated account servicing fees as of January 1, 2017.

Expenses increased by $13.1 million or 15% in the first quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter of 2016. This increase was due primarily to increases in employee-related costs, including wages, driven by head count growth and higher compensation, non-cash stock-based compensation and fees paid to plan providers for data connectivity to plan and plan participant data. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in consulting fees as significant acquisition-related consulting expenses were incurred in the first quarter of 2016.

Cost of revenue increased 31% to $51.5 million for the quarter compared to $39.3 million for the prior year first quarter, due primarily to employee-related expenses driven by head count growth, increased data connectivity fees related to growth and professional management revenue, variable cash compensation expense related to ongoing asset servicing activities by advisor center advisors and facilities-related expenses related to the advisor centers. As a percentage of revenue, cost of revenue increased to 45% in the first quarter of 2017 from 43% in the first quarter of 2016.

Research and development expense increased to $10.6 million for the quarter, up 14% from $9.3 million in the prior year first quarter. As a percentage of revenue, R&D decreased to 9% in the first quarter of 2017 from 10% in the first quarter of 2016.

Sales and marketing expense increased to $19.3 million for the quarter, up 5% from $18.5 million in the prior year quarter. Increases in sales and marketing expenses were partially offset by amounts received for support of marketing and client acquisition efforts, which increased for the three months ended March 31, 2017. As a percentage of revenue, sales and marketing expenses decreased to 17% in the first quarter of 2017 from 20% in the first quarter of 2016.

General and administrative expense decreased to $12.2 million for the quarter, down 16% from $14.6 million in the prior year first quarter, due mainly to a decrease in consulting fees as significant acquisition-related consulting expenses were incurred in the first quarter of 2016, partially offset by an increase in non-cash stock-based compensation and acquisition-related professional services expenses.

As a percentage of revenue, general and administrative expense decreased to 11% in the current period from 16% in the first quarter of 2016. Income from operations as a percentage of revenue increased to 14% for the first quarter of 2017 from 8% in the prior year first quarter.

Our effective tax rate decreased to 25% in the first quarter of 2017, which included tax benefits associated with the adoption of ASU 2016-09 compared to 55% in the prior year first quarter, which included non-deductible expenses related to acquisition activity.

Net income increased 266% to $12.2 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to net income of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. Diluted earnings per share increased 217% to $0.19 per share in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $0.06 per share a year ago.

As many of you know, we look at non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of our financial performance and it is one of the metrics we use to determine employee cash incentive compensation. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the elements of profitability that can be most directly impacted by employees.

Our management believes that this metrics motivates executives to focus on profitable growth. Our management team believes that these non-GAAP performance measures provide useful information about our operating results and thus are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding of the evaluation of our past financial performance and our prospects for the future. These adjustments to GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of our underlying operational results, trends and performance.

Our earnings release has tables that reconcile our GAAP net income to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased to $35.2 million, up 24% from $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. We incurred approximately $3.2 million of acquisition-related expenses in the first quarter of 2017. These expenses were added back to net income in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted net income. The related tax effect adjustment was calculated using an estimated statutory tax rate of 38.2%.

Non-GAAP adjusted EPS increased 38% to $0.33 per share in the first quarter of 2017 compared with $0.24 per share in the first quarter of 2016. Acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets as well as their related tax effects are being added back to GAAP net income to compute non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted EPS.

As of March 31, 2017, we had total cash and cash equivalents of $137.7 million compared to $97.1 billion as of March 31, 2016. We expect to finish 2017 with a cash and cash equivalent balance in the range of $230 million to $240 million, everything else being equal.

On April 25, 2017, Financial Engines' Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of the company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on July 6, 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2017.

Now, on to our outlook for 2017. Based on the closing level of financial markets on April 20, 2017 and under typical market conditions, we estimated 2017 revenue to be in the range of $480 million to $487 million, 2017 GAAP net income to be in the range of $56 million to $58 million and 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $158 million to $162 million.

We remain positive on our long-term revenue and profitability growth as well as our strong cash generation. We remain committed to achieving non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins in the range of 33%, which represents about a 100-plus basis point expansion year to year.

In Q1, there were 64.5 million fully diluted weighted shares outstanding. Our earnings release has a table that reconciles our GAAP net income to our outlook for non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

We encourage investors to utilize the percentage breakdown of our aggregate portfolios provided in our earnings release to estimate market sensitivities as international equity and bond market performance may deviate substantially from the S&P 500' performance.

The recommended indices are the Russell 3000 for domestic equities, the MSCI EAFE index for international equities and the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond index for bonds.

With that, operator, we would like to open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operating Instructions] The first question comes from Mike Grondahl with Northland Securities. Please go ahead.

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Yeah. Thank you, guys. Could you repeat what you said about, I think you, said that with the enhanced marketing campaign, you've been through like 35% of the U.S. and it was running I think you said 15% ahead of schedule. Can you just clarify what you meant by that?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah, sure. Mike, this is Larry. Thanks for the question. So, last year, we delivered the new campaigns (27:29) on the rebase line campaigns is about 35% of our total. We call AUC, assets under contract, and I've never really given a number and I know you've asked me there's quite a bit as how are they performing vis-à-vis their previous campaigns.

And so, this is the first time we said that those campaigns are a 15% improvement. And they are 15% across, what we say, all the cohorts. So, the first campaign, the second campaign and the third camp, so it's a 15% improvement.

Now, that being said, you think about we did this last year, we did it with our kind of early adopter clients, we did it with the ones that were the best fit. Q1 is a bit of a late campaign quarter. So we are seeing the same kind of performance, but it's a little bit too early to say, will that be the consistent performance that we will see across the rest of the year. The other point I would make is that we did that on the direct channel last year. We do still have commitments for all the other guys (28:25), which is a big improvement. We'll take the better part of the whole year to get it all rolled out. But we do believe that we will have all our best stuff in the marketplace this year.

And in addition, there's the things – with our demographics, we have a lot of different kinds of clients, right. So, digital is really important. It's had a lot of improvement, it's 15%. But some of our companies have guys on truck – people on trucks, buying planes from (28:49) manufacturing plants. And so, in some cases, we may still choose to use the print for this year as well.

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Got it. And the 15% improvement, is that in enrollment or penetration? Define that a little bit more.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah, that's 15% improvement in the campaign performance, that will be enrollment.

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Great. And then, any update on the pilots you're kind of running on the MFS/personal advisor side?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah, sure. So, what I said in the script was that, now we have four pilots live. But what I didn't say is that, we rolled out three last year. With those three, we also have kind of additional groups like other union groups that we haven't actually put the services out to. So, we continue to provide the services to more and more participants. We continue to go through kind of our key learnings, which remain consistent.

So we have the four pilots, plus the ongoing test with the existing pilots. I also said that we have another one coming in coming weeks. This one I'm really excited about, because it will stretch a few new muscles for us. It's in a geographic area where we don't have an office or offices. It's a complex area. So we have now added advisors in that area. We also look more broadly to the other clients we had there to make sure we pick the right spots. We're feeling good about that.

It's a different kind of demographic, a highly professional firm. And so we'll be rolling that out in coming weeks as well. So, early indications continue to be good, key learnings continue to be good. The pilots, remind you, is mostly to test for kind of we call them four Ps (30:32) of marketing, right price, packaging, promotion. It's the front end of the service. And what we're really doing on the back side of this is running hard to build the pipes for the scale that we want to kind of turn this on more broadly in the second half of the year.

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities, Inc.

Great. Thanks a lot.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, Mike.

Operator

The next question comes from Patrick O'Shaughnessy with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Patrick J. O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Hey, good afternoon. Curious about the competitive landscape that you're seeing out there right now. And I think in particular, Fidelity, the press release is talking about some client wins. Their managed account offering has seen some nice traction. So, what's the lay of the land right now as you guys see it?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Well, the thing is, broadly speaking, the competitive landscape. You think about this industry overall right now and there's just a lot of pressure points, right, a lot of change going on. You see a whole lot of conversation every day about the move from active to passive. When you think about the recordkeeping industry unto itself, just think about the changes in the last two or three years. Couple of years ago, J.P. Morgan sold to Great-West Life, who re-branded Empower. The past year, Mercer sold to Transamerica, and Hewitt just was taken private by Blackstone. Wells Fargo has had some things going on. Voya is making some changes in their market penetration. So, if you think about that industry, it's under a lot of pressure. There has been two firms in my opinion that have had some stability. Right? One has been Vanguard, and the other has been Fidelity. And they have both benefited from that stability and one recordkeeping business.

As I think about Fidelity overall, they have done a good job on the recordkeeping side, and they do believe in managed accounts. So what we appreciate is them going out and telling the story about the importance of managed accounts and continuing to invest in that. So that's one of the things, I think, is kind of a hidden benefit for us.

That's number one. And number two. When I think about it from a competitive landscape, at Fidelity, there's two services. There's us and there's them. We are an independent play and they have a proprietary service. So, it seems like – I don't completely recall the press release, but they've done pretty well. And when I think about our Fidelity book-of-business, when I think about the last two years, our AUC has more than doubled within the last two years. So, I mean, that's how I think about Fidelity too (33:01).

Patrick J. O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Right. I appreciate that one. Ray, if I recall correctly, you mentioned that you think by the end of this year, your cash and cash equivalents will be up to around $230 million. Is there any contemplation of doing another deal, broadening your breadth of advisors and getting more geographic coverage?

Raymond J. Sims - Financial Engines, Inc.

So, we went from never doing an acquisition to doing a rather large acquisition last February. And then kind of quietly (33:30) behind the scenes repurchasing 20-some-odd franchises, so we've gotten our feet wet. Going from zero to one means that we're now in the deal stream, and we see potential transactions. I think there is a willingness to look at those potential transactions and to the extent that something really made sense and was easy to add and was worth the effort and was accretive and synergistic increased our overall value, we would consider doing that.

Patrick J. O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

All right. Thanks. And then, one last one for me. I think I know the answer to this question, but are you able to break out the revenue contribution from the defined contribution channel versus the personal advisor channel? I think that you guys internally just think of it as one collective effort, but curious if you are able to provide any more discrete data?

Raymond J. Sims - Financial Engines, Inc.

So we did that through the end of last year. They are really blurring now as we start getting affinity referral business and all. The growth rates between the retail business and the workplace business are not dramatically different. So, if you basically scaled the numbers in proportion to where they were last year, you'd be pretty close.

Patrick J. O'Shaughnessy - Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Thanks, Patrick.

Operator

The next question comes from Surinder Thind with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Good afternoon, guys. I just wanted to touch base a little bit on the financial guidance and metrics. It seems like the adjusted EBITDA guidance was unchanged despite kind of the market move. Just any kind of color around there on how we should be thinking about that?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Surinder, this is Larry. Let me maybe give you a high level comment, and I have regulatory (35:23) details. I think what you're probably referring to is, markets have been pretty good in Q1. There's a couple million that you could think about that could have that – we may have reflected in a higher outlook.

One of the things that I really wanted to do quite frankly is, it's early in the year and I'm feeling very good about a lot of the leading indicators, right. We said our flows are good, our retail is strong, our retentions improving. So I want to actually create some flexibility to think about things we might be doing and be maybe a bit more aggressive in the second half of the year. Have not done anything with that right now.

To be fair, it's just something we've been thinking through some strategies. We gave outlook six months ago. We've learned a lot since then. There are some things that we really like and we're thinking about strategies to potentially be more aggressive. And quite frankly, keeping a little bit of powder dry, but of course we'll tighten that up over the coming quarters.

Raymond J. Sims - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yes. So, I kind of have a (36:20), but in the burst of creativity, we kept the revenue range in the outlook and the adjusted EBITDA in the outlook unchanged from last quarter. And if you literally looked at each of the market indicators, you might have taken that number up by around 1%. And we decided not to fine-tune it anymore to make the point.

If you do the division that we expect our adjusted EBITDA margins to be, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, up about 100 basis points to around 33%. For some technical reasons, if you look at the chart that reconciles GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA, the GAAP net income went up a little bit because of things that help GAAP but are taken out when we adjust to get the EBITDA.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Okay. Well, you've actually already answered that part of the question. Maybe turning to – there are some commentary about the involuntary cancellation rate. Obviously that's been trending a little bit higher for few quarters now. And you guys noted that it appears to reflect a little bit more rollover activity. How should we think about that longer term? Is that something that's aside from the plan sponsors, assuming that that cancellation rate stayed steady that that's just something that should take higher up at a certain rate or how should we think about that?

Raymond J. Sims - Financial Engines, Inc.

I think, from a macro trend, we're now at this place where more money is leaving (37:49) and coming in, right, with aging baby boomers. And so, one of the things we provide a little bit more clarity on this call is, generally it's been like a one-third, two-third, where we lose about a third where a sponsor would change, and we would lose them, and then two-thirds would be the involuntary where the account would disappear on us, which would be a rollover.

This quarter was actually – only 25% of that was sponsor and 75% – so I think it is an upward headwind for us. Now, keep in mind, part of our new service is designed to address this structurally more long-term. And so, we'll continue to report this out to you each time, but our intent here is not to just let this business continue to disappear, right.

So we would like to continue to find ways to deliver our service, work with our partners, keep assets in the plan and not just disappear. So, it is a big initiative here, but the macro trends are aging baby boomers. And even the economy has been pretty good with the job changers right now. So that is a structural issue, we'll report out on it.

I would consider it maybe being – thinking about the modeling up a little bit as the trend, and we'll continue to find ways to try to bring that down over time. And we'll continue to report our progress against that.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Understood. And then, maybe tying the involuntary cancellation back to the very first set of questions that were asked around the pilot, the Tier 3 pilot program, is it still fair to think of that as still on track to be launched at scale (39:21) in maybe early 2018? Is that the messaging that you would give at this point?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah, I don't think there's a reason to move off of that. We will ramp scale in the second half of this year with further rollout in the earlier part of 2018. Yeah, I think that's the plan.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Got it. And so that should positively impact involuntary cancellation at that point (39:43), because I think the goal there would be to try and capture as much of those rollovers as possibly can, right?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

The thing that is interesting is, I think what you're going to see is, if you listen to the early part of what we were saying, it is appealing to an older demographic before retirement of higher balance, so we think we can acquire that relationship in the workplace, and then hang on to it later on. So, if that's what you're saying, yeah, but I think there's also a play right now that our value proposition – people are getting close to retirement or think about retiring, not accumulating for retirement, and this new value proposition is resonating with folks. And at age 56, the hope is, you get them – you gave them in a workplace for a little bit (40:23) and you end up cementing that relationship, so long-term they don't leave.

But we think there's a twofer (40:27) out of that. We think it's going to continue – it's going to -we'll acquire business now and then hang on to them later on, because we'll have a much broader relationship.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Got it. And then, not to take up too much of your time here. One other quick question. Looks like there is some fairly solid growth in your assets under custody. Any color on how much was from new clients and how much was market performance there?

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

Partly broken up (40:52), but you could see a good move in the number of sponsors. If you go and reconcile that, we had a nice move in number of sponsors and number of participants that might get you there, it was a good quarter that way.

Raymond J. Sims - Financial Engines, Inc.

Yeah. It went to 9.6 million participants in the average balance – although that's not what you see, but the average balance is at a record north of $137,000, and the average balance of a retail household is exactly twice that.

Surinder Singh Thind - Jefferies LLC

Got it. I appreciate that. That's it for me, guys.

Lawrence Michael Raffone - Financial Engines, Inc.

All right. Thanks.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. And the conference has also now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.