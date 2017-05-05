Apple's China Problem

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 4, 2017.

Apple's Grows Revenue Everywhere but China

Overall, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a good March quarter (fiscal 2017 Q2), with revenue growing 5% y/y to $52.896 billion. Net income also grew 5% y/y to $11.029 billion or $2.10 per diluted share.

As I and many others expected, it was indeed a return to slow but steady growth. In the table below, I compare Rethink Technology forecasts with results.

There were some pleasant surprises. Other category revenue grew 31% y/y to $2.873 billion. This was on the strength of Apple Watch, which CEO Tim Cook claimed during the conference call had nearly doubled in sales. AirPods also continue to be in short supply. I now estimate that Watch unit sales were 4.24 million for $1.273 billion in revenue.

The main dark spot was Greater China. This was the only region for which Apple reported sales that suffered a revenue decline, 14% y/y. Every other region on Earth grew strongly. During the conference call, Apple management danced around the issue of the People's Republic of China, pointing to weakness in Hong Kong, but not admitting weakness in the PRC other than the usual currency headwinds.

And while Apple won't break out iPhone sales by region, clearly iPhone sales would have to suffer roughly the same decline as overall revenue. As if to emphasize this, Counterpoint Research today released its market share data for China.

Counterpoint's data continues to show the explosive growth of the domestic Oppo and Vivo brands. As I pointed out in February, Apple's problem in the PRC centers on the fact that Oppo and Vivo are owned by the same company, BBK Electronics, and that BBK is likely a state-owned enterprise.

At least, that's what it says in a local Chinese business directory for BBK's home location of Guangdong Province:

There isn't much that Apple can or should do about this directly. The PRC has a lot of companies with varying levels of government sponsorship or control. In the long run, it can be argued that state-owned enterprises compete very poorly with free enterprise. And the last thing Apple should do is duke it out for market share with commodity smartphone makers, although Oppo and Vivo claim to be a cut above that.

The Wearables Future

I'm going to propose something fairly radical. I propose that investors stop fixating so much on iPhone. I know it's still very important. It was 63% of revenue in the March quarter. It's just that I think smartphones in general are going to be less important over time.

Wearables are starting to come into their own. I've been reporting on the development of LTE-connected smartwatches since last June. I consider it only a matter of time before Apple Watch also features LTE connectivity. LTE smartwatches are already available such as the LG Watch Sport.

Another wearables category is smartglasses. At CES this year, Osterhout Design Group showed their smartglasses based on the Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Snapdragon 835. Apple is reportedly pursuing the development of smartglasses as well. Like the smartwatch, eventually smartglasses will also feature LTE connectivity.

Wearables will probably not completely replace the smartphone, but they will disrupt the smartphone market. Consumers will have a broader range of choices for mobile communications.

Analysts are starting to catch on to the growing importance of this market as reflected in this question by Steve Milunovich of UBS:

Tim, could you comment on the opportunity in wearables? The Watch, some people consider disappointing, had what seems to be a very good quarter, and ironically the competition almost seems to be fading in that part of the market right now. The AirPods of course are doing well. Do you see wearables: A), expanding over time into a broader product line; and B), increasingly being independent of the iPhone longer term?

Not surprisingly, Milunovich didn't get direct answers from Cook to points A) and B), but even this speaks volumes:

Where does it go? I wouldn't want to comment on that, but we do have a really great pipeline here. And I think in terms of competition falling out and so forth, the Watch area is really hard. It in essence from an engineering point of view is similar to a phone in terms of the intricacies and so forth. And so I'm not very surprised that some people are falling out of it. But we're very committed to it and believe that - it's already a big business and believe over time it will be even larger.

Apple's Billion Dollar Baby

Apple's cash grew to $257 billion this quarter. Apple's cash position is a huge strategic advantage that allows it to pursue future product opportunities such as wearables. Yesterday, Tim Cook announced on CNBC that Apple would create a $1 billion fund to support development of advanced manufacturing in the US.

No one really knows what the fund will be used for, but let me suggest that despite the political implications, it's not for the purpose of repatriating iPhone manufacturing to the US. What it's probably for is the manufacturing of future products still in development. This is just economics. It doesn't make sense to develop additional manufacturing capability that you already have, simply for purposes of bringing it to the US.

It makes more sense for new products because the manufacturing infrastructure hasn't yet been created. So I believe the fund will focus on areas that support future products such as wearables, or maybe even Apple Car.

This Tech Brief contains excerpts from a longer article on Apple's fiscal 2017 Q2 results published exclusively for Rethink Technology subscribers. Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.

