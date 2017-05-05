Callidus Software's (CALD) CEO Leslie Stretch on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Roxanne Oulman – Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Leslie Stretch – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Michael Nemeroff – Credit Suisse

Alex Zukin – Piper Jaffray

Justin Furby – William Blair

Brian Schwartz – Oppenheimer

Richard Baldry – Roth Capital

Chad Bennett – Craig-Hallum

Kevin Liu – B. Riley

Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Capital

Ilya Grozovsky – National Securities

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Abigail. Welcome to CallidusCloud’s first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. We issued our earnings release a short time ago and furnished the related Form 8-K to the SEC. To access the press release, please see the Investor Relations page of our website. With me on the call today is Leslie Stretch, our President and CEO of CallidusCloud.

The primary purpose of today’s call is to discuss our first quarter results. Before we begin, please remember during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements about the operations and future results of CallidusCloud or otherwise that naturally involve many assumptions, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties develops or any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements.

For a discussion of the risks associated with our forward-looking statements, please refer to the text in the Company’s press release issued today and to our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. On today’s call, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. The non-revenue financial figures discussed today are non-GAAP unless stated that the measure is a GAAP number. Please refer to today’s press release for a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial performance and additional disclosures regarding these measures.

Additionally, in conjunction with the release of our earnings report, we have posted on our website at, calliduscloud.com, under the Investor Relations tab, additional charts that trend identified performance metrics that we believe will aid in understanding and evaluating our performance over time.

Now, I will turn the call over to Leslie.

Leslie Stretch

Thanks, Roxanne. Good afternoon, everyone. First of all I would like to thank everyone of my CallidusCloud colleagues for their hard work and customer focus in a great Q1 and a great start to 2017. As I mentioned in our last report, we’re seeing a record new customer environments enabled in our sales performance, configure price quote, and mobile learning class in particular. I wanted to point that out again because a key aspect of our success is our team’s ability to scale and I want to specifically highlight the commitment of world class people that we have in our customer support organization and in our SaaS operations group, great job everyone.

Now turning to review Q1 and our outlook, we have record revenues, record SaaS revenues and collected a record level of cash in Q1. Thanks again to our finance team. Our services business performed ahead of plant due to momentum and cloud implementations, great job by all in professional services. Our cloud revenue growth accelerated from 29% in Q4 to 31% in Q1 year-over-year. We signed several high [ph] six figure deals. We signed over 150 new customers. We have new and cross sell momentum across industries including Telco, High-Tech Insurance in retail.

This was especially important since most of our conversion activity was completed last year as we expected, yet our bookings were strong in Q1. It is clear with a powerful portfolio of cloud sales enablement, sales performance, marketing and learning solutions that our sales team is very excited indeed. And I believe prefers to attack new business and cross sell opportunities. Our sales teams new business appetite was reflected in notable customer signings in Q1, including Samsung for Commissions, – Lite for Commissions and producer Pro, Allscripts Healthcare for Commissions and my sales game, Sirius Computer Solutions for commissions, Republic Services for Configure Price Quote and Rockwell for Configure Price Quote.

I’m also very excited about our learning business Litmos team continues to sign more enterprise customers and this quarter added IBM, CA, Boliva, Match.com and once the largest network marketing clothing companies in the world. Our customer experience division signed some great brands including GE Capital, Expedia and Sony, an existing click tools customer for our new service motivate solution launched in February to drive agent performance. This was just the selection of our new deal activity in the quarter. Momentum continued from Q4 into the first quarter and our activity levels were high. I visited customers and prospects in six countries in the quarter and my travel commitments will increase as we introduce our new product roadmap across the world to our global customer base. I attribute this continued momentum to many factors. Importantly though our suite and multi-product capability on the fact that we can serve small, medium and large customers across industries is central to our progress.

Ourselves belongs to management business earned a strong leadership position again in the annual Gartner, Magic Quadrant. This is the fourth consecutive report in the leaders quadrant and once again we are positioned high as for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in the quadrant.

Meanwhile our Configure Price Quote solution was named in the top three during Forrester Wave review of the CPQ market. We never had so many solutions placed and leadership positions at the same time a great selling environment. In my opinion this year sales performance management Magic Quadrant is especially significant. Not just because of CallidusCloud’s leadership position, but because of the market view on analytic. In fact Gartner believes that by 2020, 25% organizations will optimize the design and maintenance of their sales compensation – regimes through the use of advanced analytics solutions delivered by their sales performance management provider.

It is my view that the robust capabilities of Thunderbridge place us in a perfect position to capitalize on what we are calling the rise of the sales performance analyst as a key role for companies with significant sales organizations. Our channel performed well in the quarter. We saw strong deal activity and our partnerships which I’m pleased with. I believe our engagement with all partners has never been better. I personally spent quality time with key executives from SAP and salesforce amongst others during Q1 and spent several days in fact at SAP involved or educating executives and sales teams on our sales performance and sales execution propositions. Just yesterday you may have seen salesforce highlighted our lead partnership and their excitement around a combined CRM and commission’s proposition and our joint industry initiatives.

And I refer you to Slide 10 of investor relations deck that Roxanne mentioned highlighting some key partner announcements. Additionally our marketing activities were aligned to industry and partner activity in Q1 and we see more of the same in Q2. In Q1, we attended sales forces world tour events in Holland in Germany and a number of events with industry analysts including the sales management association and smart selling tools. Litmos also was very busy sponsoring over half a dozen events in the quarter around the world including the association for talent development and person by the Lloyd’s industry-leading HR learning in Cowen conference.

In May, we will attend our first SAP Sapphire user conference where 20,000 attendees are expected. We also have a best plan with Forrester and Sirius decisions. Later on in the year, we will be at HP discover in July, we sponsor a spot light on sales compensation industry’s biggest sales compensation event and of course play host to when – I expect will be our biggest and best C3 user conference in September 18 to 20 back at the fabulous Wynn in Las Vegas. Our C3 Investor Day will be September 19. Our new Datahug acquisition is building a good pipeline and our customer experience business is doing the same. Our Litmos mobile learning business is continuing as high growth trajectory and was regionally featured in leadership positions for enterprise learning technology and reduced by both Gartner and G2 Crowd. The international business climate remains positive despite recent political changes. After assessing the effects of Brexit, we decided to move to a superior office space in Central London with great customer facing facilities and room for growth.

We are on track to open our disaster recovery center in Dublin and new data center in Singapore later in the year to support the growing – into growing international demand for cloud in APAC. Our growth drivers include our leadership brand position in the enterprise market for sales performance management. Our broad founder appeal to the major enterprise cloud vendors, our spectrum of cloud capability and our cross sell opportunity into our expanding base. Currently 75% of our top 100 customers based on our new contract value are using multiple products. This endorse is our multi-product strategy and I believe the customers using multiple products have better retention characteristics.

Our product innovation this year is focused on competitive sales performance management, the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques and technologies. Datahug and Thunderbridge are central to that strategy. Our multi-level marketing incentive solutions and a continued enterprise focus of our learning and customer experience businesses are also central to our innovative roadmap in 2017.

At the same time the new ASC 606 rules regarding revenue from customers with contracts are fundamental of occasions for the automation of incentive commissions and commissions accounting going forward.

Additionally the department of labor fiduciary rules whether or enforced or not are also having an effect on the automation needs in financial services and insurance. Continuing my analysis of growth drivers I believe that we’ve been able to attract great talent. We have hired additional productive sales capacity. I believe our ability to onboard and enable sales talent is a key differentiator. Our sales enablement Litmos mobile learning and CPQ solutions are central to getting our sales reps productive faster. Sales people also want to work through winters and our recognition as an industry leader on multiple fronts helps attract top sales talent.

And to that our partnerships with a life of SAP, salesforce, Accenture to Lloyd ADP and others and we have one of the most compelling opportunities for SaaS sales talent in the industry. We have our largest sales book camp in Q1 and I’m very pleased to report that over 50% of the new hires contributed to new bookings in the quarter, great start for those sales people. As I said earlier I was pleased with our SaaS revenue growth in Q1.

Turning to the second quarter, our pipeline is healthy and I believe we can achieve 28% to 30% SaaS revenue growth, whilst we make money.

I’ll now handover to Roxanne to provide more details on our financial performance.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Leslie, and good afternoon, everyone. As Leslie noted, the first quarter was a strong start of the year for Callidus with strong new customer additions as well as compelling upsell and cross sell performance with our large and growing existing customer base. We’re convinced that balancing growth and profitability is the foundation for our future. As we’ve outlined in the past, our near-term goal is to maintain the Rule of 40 which is based on the some of SaaS year-over-year revenue growth in annual non-GAAP operating margin, equating to 40% or better. Last week we filed our proxy which demonstrates our commitment as our 2017 cash bonus performance goals are tied to both SaaS revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin improvement.

In addition our 2017 base stock plan includes goals tied to three-year SaaS revenue growth and non-GAAP operating margin improvement. These goals in line with achieving $400 million in annual SaaS revenue, while improving operating margin approaching 20%.

Let me turn to the numbers. As usual all of our non-revenue financial figures I’ll discuss today are non-GAAP. As always you will find a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results in today’s press release.

For Q1, SaaS revenue was $45.2 million representing a growth of 31% and a sequential uptick of over $3 million. Total revenue was $58.1 million, an increase of $9.8 million, or 20% over Q1 of 2016. As a reminder, in Q4 we essentially completed all of our material on premise conversion as we expected our Q1 maintenance revenue was cut in half from the prior quarter, a reduction of over $1 million dollar sequentially from Q4. Maintenance revenue accounted for less than 2% of recurring revenue in Q1.

Our services revenue was $11.9 million for the quarter and grew 13% over that for the same period last year. Our services business in Q1 benefited from our strong booking performance in the back half of 2016, as a reminder services revenue ebbs and flows based on a variety of factors. We view services as an enabling function that is ancillary to our SaaS software business, which drive the real growth and value to our shareholders.

As you know we evaluate our business on four key metrics: SaaS revenue growth, SaaS deferred revenue, normalized SaaS billings, and non-GAAP operating margin. SaaS revenue grew 31% in Q1. SaaS deferred revenue grew 36% over Q1 2016 to $101.5 million. I’m pleased that we have crossed $100 million milestone. In Q1, SaaS billings growth was 27% and normalized SaaS billings growth was 25%. During the quarter, the mix of contracts with annual return was 87% and this fluctuates quarterly based on contracts, customer and product mix. During Q1, there were no multi-year billings.

As a reminder our normalized adjusted – normalized adjustment takes into account remaining acquired deferred and the impact of multi-year billings in the current and prior year. As you know, there are a wide variety of factors that influence billings and therefore quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in calculated billings should not be taken as an indication of changes in future revenue. Due to the quarterly variability, we believe that assessing our billings performance on a trailing 12-month basis offers a better perspective.

As you’ll see in our press release normalized SaaS billings growth was a strong 33% for the trailing 12-month period. Some additional highlights for Q1 are, our product or multi-product strategy continues to show signs of success as we closed 14 multi-product deals in the quarter. Enterprises are continuing to standardize on Callidus best upgrade solution.

Turning to the P&L, recurring revenue gross margin was 75%. This was in line with our expectations. As we outlined in our last earnings call, we’re investing and will continue to invest in additional data center capacity in order to serve our growing customer base across the globe. We continue to expect recurring gross margins will range from 75% to 76% for the remainder of the year. In Q1, services gross margin was 23%. We will continue to leverage our implementation partners and we expect services gross margin to trend between 20% and 23%.

Turning to our non-GAAP operating expenses, sales and marketing expenses were $19.7 million or 34% of revenue in Q1. We will continue to invest in our productive sales capacity to support 2018 and beyond as we see continued market momentum. This was demonstrated by our largest new hire sales book camp, which took place in Q1 as Leslie mentioned earlier. We expect sales and marketing expense to trend in the range of 32% to 34% of revenue for the remainder of the year.

R&D expense was $7.6 million for the quarter and 13% of total revenue. We expect R&D expense to be around 13% to 14% of revenue in 2017. G&A expenses were $6 million or 10% of revenue. We’re pleased with the leverage we’ve been able to realize within our G&A organization. We expect G&A expense to be between 10% and 11% of revenue for the remainder of the year.

Non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter improved 24% to $4.1 million, compared to $3.3 million in Q1 of 2016. EBITDA for the first quarter increased 22% to $6.6 million, compared to $5.4 million in Q1 of 2016. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding were $66.3 million. Cash taxes for the first quarter were $200,000. Cash and investments were $183.2 million at the end of the quarter. Cash flow from operations for Q1 was $5.7 million representing 10% of revenue.

Now let me turn to our financial outlook for Q2 and full year 2017. For Q2 of 2017, we are projecting SaaS revenue to be between $46.3 million and $46.9 million in the quarter. This represents growth of 28% to 30% growth over last year. We project maintenance revenue to be in the range of $700,000 to $900,000, with total revenue between $58.4 million and $59.4 million.

For Q2, we expect non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $4 million to $5 million and non-GAAP pre-tax income of $3.8 million to $4.8 million. We estimate incurring $200,000 to $300,000 in cash taxes. For Q2, we expect basic weighted average shares outstanding to be between 65 million and 65.5 million shares and diluted weighted shares outstanding to be between 67 million and 67.5 million shares. Lastly, we are projecting cash flow from operations will remain positive. And we expect capital expenditures to be between $4 million and $5 million in the quarter.

For the full year, we’re updating our prior annual SaaS revenue guidance to be between $191 million to $197 million, representing a growth rate of 26% to 30%. We’re updating our 2017 maintenance revenue guidance to $2.8 million to $3.3 million. As a result, we’re updating our guidance for total revenue to be between $241 million and $246.5 million. This represents total revenue growth of 17% to 19% for the year. For 2017, we expect non-GAAP operating income to be between $21 million and $23.5 million and non-GAAP pre-tax income to be between $20.5 million and $22.5 million. We estimate incurring $1 million to $1.4 million in cash taxes. For the year, we expect basic weighted average shares outstanding to be between 64.5 million and 65.5 million shares and diluted weighted averages shares outstanding to be between 67 million and 68 million shares.

In closing, we maintain our commitment to the balancing growth and profitability and are excited about our future growth opportunities. As the market leader with the strongest industry analysts and partner positioning we’ve ever had in the Company’s history.

Now we can turn the call over to Q&A. Operator, will you please prompt for questions?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Michael Nemeroff with Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Michael Nemeroff

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions, and congratulations on a nice quarter. A couple of quite just actually one for Leslie and then maybe one for Roxanne. Leslie, yes, I think the number was 14 on the multi-product wins. Just curious about the size of those deals and also if you could maybe give us a sense for the combination of products. Are there any certain combinations that you’re seeing more of than others? And then for Roxanne just the Rule of 40 taking in combination with the implied guide on the margin and the on-demand revenue growth. I guess, high 30. So where do you think the upside – if you had to handicap it, would you say that there is more potential for upside on the revenue line, the on-demand revenue or on the margin? Thanks.

Leslie Stretch

Well, great questions. The multi-product deals none of the less than six figures are across the spectrum really in size. CPQ commissions, CPQ workflow commissions, and Litmos mobile learning and enablement and some customer feedback so across the spectrum, but I’d say the bigger ones, sales performance management, sales execution that sort of thing.

Roxanne Oulman

So Michael, in regards to the Rule of 40, and our guidance for SaaS revenue was 26% to 30% and the operating margin guidance we’ve given you is 9% to 10%. So the high end of that guidance is what aligns with the Rule of 40.

Michael Nemeroff

Okay. Thank you very much for taking my questions.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alex Zukin with Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Alex Zukin

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question and congrats. Leslie for you, so now that the conversion story is especially over I guess two questions, are you seeing any kind of productivity uplift in redeploying those sales resources onto new logos and also are you seeing signs of being able to or examples of actually now that these customers have been converted the opportunity to upsell them into more of Lead to Money suite?

Leslie Stretch

Yes, great question. I think last piece first, I think converting is a big thing. We’ve got all of that really behind us, as few small ones to do. We’re getting them live, so we will get to the cross sell early days for that first quarter for a lot of them, so early days for that I think to be honest with you. In terms of our productivity I’ve made some commentary around the appetite of the salesforce. It’s all of our cross sell and new business and our 50% of our largest intake ever actually make an ACV contribution. Several have been contribution. Some of them paying their salaries back in their first quarter, which I was like to see and some of them doing much more is a fantastic outcome. And none of those guys have heard our conversions or on-prem so that’s a wonderful outcome.

So we can really get about a business that really love and want to be focused on which is selling cloud. I’m taking people from on printer cloud that’s kind of very – as you know very time consuming, energy sapping actually. Now we’ve got all of our energy focused on new business and it’s formidable to see. Q1 is as you know is normally a quiet quarter seasonally. Lot of people came back to work on January 1 or 2 or wherever it was, all guns blazing great team and they did a great. And it’s all about as cross sell product, new business acquisition across industries. And we don’t have to have this kind of activity, energy sapping activity, which was geared around the conversions, so I’m really pleased about the start of 2017.

Alex Zukin

Got it. And then maybe one more, if you think about your pipeline, your partnerships into the extent that they’re contributing to your pipeline and also any impact on the seasonality from modeling perspective for us either on SaaS billings or SaaS revenue with the movement of C3 out of 2Q into 3Q.

Leslie Stretch

So I will try and do the financial around the C3 in Billings and where we thought this year – we’re going to Sapphire for the first time is going to be facing 20,000 people at that event. We’ve done a number of industry Roadshow London and quite a bit Eric and Rory and the rest of the team have been on the road. Constantly it’s – the marketing events we executed in Q1 are lined up in future, I’m really happy with. I think we’ve actually played a great hand because as a ton of conference is going on, not eating for the same oxygen, especially in San Francisco I was reading about one yesterday about the dwindling audience, great company, great presentations, but really its only so many buyers to go around in May.

And so I think we called a blinder. I’m really pleased, but we’re going to be very active from a marketing perspective all the way through to C3 and then green force in Q4. So we’ve got a beautiful lineup of go-to-market events. Not to mention, not forget digital, digitals review as big for us as well. So that is a constant ongoing theme. So I think we’re in great shape. I don’t think we’ll see any change to what we expect from seasonality because of C 3. We might see some financial spread here and there. We’re spending on one thing versus another, but I feel really good about our market footprint and the sales guys are absolutely out there all completely.

Roxanne Oulman

So Alex in respect to the billings growth, as we have Sapphire in Q2, which is first time will be at time, we’re very excited about the opportunity to brings us and the continually marking events we have, we anticipate that the billings growth will follow the historical seasonality we’ve seen before as Q3 and Q4 tend to be our strongest quarters.

Alex Zukin

Perfect. Thanks, guys.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Justin Furby with William Blair. Your line is open.

Justin Furby

Thanks, guys, and congrats on a great quarter. And Leslie can you start I guess just in terms of the enterprise pipeline, can you provide some color there maybe talk about the kind of growth you’re seeing there year-over-year? And then for SAP Sapphire still of coming, but are you seeing signs that they’re already adding to enterprise pipeline in a subset of layers is it too early? And then multi-part question the very last part is when you look at your enterprise pipe, how much of it would you say is multi-product versus just a single part commission and/or another product like CPQ? Thanks.

Leslie Stretch

Great questions. I think the first question was around SAP I think I’ve got reached to the side line. Yes, seeing great contribution from SAP. In Q2 we’ve already started and we’ve done the deal prosecuted at deal in Q2 already. But we’re seeing great quality that’s the same quality, enterprise customer quality from that new channel, but we’re also seeing good momentum deal with ADP on the learning side. We’re also had a solid Q1 on the salesforce again very nice we’ve uplevel that partnership.

Accenturea is a great partner for the commission business in terms of the larger deals, in terms of the pipeline is bigger than last year. I don’t know if I want to get people crossed up and safe much, but I’m pleased with the size of the pipeline and I’m very pleased with the congregational partner business through that, but in terms of multi-product the larger deals tend to be multi-product. The high six figures or seven figures I’m looking at the moment for the remainder of the year. A very few of them are single product, it was perhaps one or two. They’re all multi-product and as those combinations are on Configure Price Quote commissions are learning enablement, leaning enablement commissions is not front of the combination.

Justin Furby

Perfect. That’s helpful. And then one more if I can you throw a lot of drivers around adoption of SPM, I guess I wonder if there is maybe one in particular that was a change or something worth calling out even over the last 90 days or so? Thanks.

Leslie Stretch

Yes. So no, I think it was in the combination of bigger geographic footprint, bigger salesforce. There are some industry specific things. I think the ASC 606 focus has been about – has been focus on revenue and accounting. People are beginning to realize now actually the big part of it is about commissions and cost accounting and not a huge maybe how an automated commissions it’s a problem. And for large enterprises there are many choices to get that right.

I think other thing I didn’t mention was I feel actually quite confident about European business this year. European business we have some thoughts around Brexit and political shift and rest of it, but business continues, as it continues to rain in Europe just as always rolling business continues to progress and are quite excited about the European teams progress.

Justin Furby

Got it. Thanks very much and congrats.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Schwartz of Oppenheimer. Your line is now open.

Brian Schwartz

Yes. Hi, thanks for taking my questions this afternoon. Leslie I want to build upon the partnership commentary certainly exciting news that happened in the quarter. I’d like to take it in different direction with SAP specifically that business has material exposure to emerging market, it’s an investable team that I’ve been using on SAP stock here over the last 12 months. So think about your business and you think about expanding geographically and entering new markets. Does the enhance SAP partnership does this speed up the international opportunity of a CallidusCloud? And then the second question I want to ask you on the geography is just how do you balance the investment decisions between going deeper in the geographies where the business is already well established like you are in the UK, like you are in Germany first pursuing some of these newer regions?

Leslie Stretch

Great, well. That’s a great question. I’ll talk about first and then Roxanne will tell you the Rule of 40 guideline is gives us the financial discipline, but also is what 40 just to balance sheet investment because if you ask the sales leaders in North America and EMEA right now, they both one more everything, more marketing, more digital marketing, more quarter variant sales sides. Last year I think we were a bit sensitive around Europe because of Brexit. I think I don’t regret that, because we focused on North American, we had bumper Q3 and Q4.

I think we’re on seeing now and when you talk about SAP is I think it is having an effect on the – a material effect on the European pipeline. I’m excited about the deals what I see in the European pipeline. And some of those are driven by there is a coverage of the partner because we don’t have massive coverage there as you know, but it is growing, but we do have seasoned effective enterprise sales people who culturally are well aligned with our SAP counterparts. I don’t pleased to see the initial progress that we’re making. So I totally agree SAP doing good in North America as always and we have a good pipeline opportunities there. But the partner you from us as a spread, its sales forces SAP, as ADT is Accenture is still I follow those. I agree with you on SAP in Europe in particular.

Brian Schwartz

Great. Leslie one on follow-up just on the market and then I have a follow-up for Roxanne. I’m just wondering if you’re seeing any shifts in terms of kind of the core, selling the core commissions management, product in general in the market versus the same greenfield and spread shift – spreadsheets, excuse me, versus a ripping and replacing, a competing automated solutions. Is it still mostly greenfield opportunity therein in that one product that the commission’s management?

Leslie Stretch

No, no. I think we did wanted two replacements. And I’ve always said replacements take a lot of time we’ve been replace when there such a greenfield opportunity. When look at just at the MLM market that entire market space which spends disproportionately on commissions has no challenger are offering today. I’m going to first move there and there all old environment, old made frames, spreadsheets, we have customers with hundreds of people managing commissions respect to around the world, large enterprise customers, so it’s still very much replacing old automated technologies and techniques.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you. And then my last question for Roxanne here it’s a kind of going – it’s a question around the predictability of the model here, because this is the third straight quarter now of results either meeting or exceeding the estimates. You’ve been CFO for couple of quarters now, but you’ve also how managed the financials at CallidusCloud for a lot longer. I just want to ask you is anything changed here in the recent quarters. That is improving the predictability of the model is maybe having the conversions mostly done. Leslie I think talked about in the introductory comments although the lead generation is really accelerating. I just wondering if anything had changed here that that’s helping the predictability of the model? Thanks again for taking my questions this afternoon.

Roxanne Oulman

Brian its – nearly four years and has been very active in building and improving our finance organization and been the CFO for the last couple quarters. In regards to our visibility one of the things we all really like about the SaaS model is the visibility and having the conversion behind us is really key not only from the ability to allow our sales organization to focus on new logos and cross sell and upsell, but also it removes some of the ebbs and flows that we’ve seen that were tied to that version. So we’re excited about the opportunity. We’ll continue to obviously monitor things closely and we try to provide guidance that we think is reasonable and we think is achievable.

Brian Schwartz

Thanks again. Good job on the quarter.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Richard Baldry with Roth Capital. Your line is open.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. You’re adding significant partners and some of them are competitors of each other if you talk a little bit about how you manage the end markets or any potential conflicts, but you see as you gave experience with that?

Leslie Stretch

Sure, it was a great question. I think we – but one of our my background as you may know it’s channels is running channels and running large channels, managing multiple players, there’s some really good things going on actually, and then where you’ve got one player very strong with a certain industry and strong in a certain geography another player with another segment and so it’s actually kind of working out. We don’t have, we don’t selling in China will conflict new things, we don’t with multiple claims reduced, and so at this stage, one day I’m sure we will. So it’s actually working out pretty well. And I have to say probably more about less than judgment right.

We didn’t design that way because these parties came to us. And I think the same is true in the SI Grouping. The SI Grouping you have one, I don’t want to name of that, one partner has a very specific high tech practice for example, another one with a big Telco big financial services practice and that’s worked out very, very well growth now. I’m sure my guys are running the channel would have a much more eloquent answer. So that they design that, they probably did, but from what the way I see it, it’s a great decision, obviously we need to work with us so far, there’s a lot to go on. There’s a lot of opportunity to go on the different segments. And we haven’t had to waste any energy dealing with channel conflict. That’s a great question.

Richard Baldry

And it sales side seeing pretty fast for some of your new hires. So can you talk about how that is, is there a change to life, which products are I mean more, more productive as entry points for now and for that they get to cross selling down the road. And how is it they could be moving in, but I would have thought would be a pipeline development instead they are moving into closing cycles. Thanks.

Leslie Stretch

Well, I – yes. I get that, and I’m – I was pleased to see that. I wasn’t going to really say this, but we know we had one guy doing 900 KACB deal who was at the blue camp in January, joined on January 3rd. I don’t want to get into it to a professional about stuff like that, but yes, great, great, great, great deal very seasoned guy, seasoned background – top gun hard worker. So I think it’s actually reflective of a time right off the markets that were addressing were not just in one market with one product.

I think it’s reflective of the secular trial movement that we’re part of. And we can’t claim responsibility for that. I think that it’s a product spectrum, right. And I think it’s word in mouth and reputation, that would be spread, taking up as perfect, but I think our reputation is strong, And then the industry analyst came out great guns, great job by our marketing team with unsung heroes in the company, phenomenal job explaining and expressing the proposition. So all of those things help and I think contributed what you were pointing on acceleration of campaigns.

And I know the talent that we got is better now. We just not to say that people that we hired three, four, five years ago. We’re not as part, but they’ve grown into great executives and they heplps us attract along with the industry analysts in our success really great talent and I still maintain that the big secret in cloud is to commit the customer for life through an account management regime. And that account managers can actually be very well. They can make the lot of money through cross sell and up sell over time by looking after their customers. It’s not just about hunting a new business, although we all have the hunters on the new business fields. We had a very good new business process.

Richard Baldry

Great, thanks.

Thank you. Our next comes from Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum. Your line is open.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks for fit me in. So couple of questions. Leslie maybe you can kind of I know you don’t want to quantify the pipeline or the increase in the pipeline, but can you talk to – speak to a little bit about the composition of the pipeline this year versus maybe year ago this quarter? And then as much as you care to speak about products within the pipeline that are showing growth in excess of your SaaS growth that would be helpful also?

Leslie Stretch

Great, great question. I think with some service CPQ showing – good showing in the pipeline today. The new product data how it is beginning to really quite exciting I have to say. Very small business that’s actually are going to be very good growth. Great enterprise traction with that baseline and big customers with Telco’s mobile learning going – moving the selling price up in mobile learning, commissions great guns, great guns especially with the SAP and salesforce partnerships. And then every demo I’m attending quite a few demos either in person or by whether they – every demo is including analytics and Thunderbridge. Thunderbridge is going to be a great tool, not just for analyzing the performance of your products your extra plans, et cetera, but for building and making your plans to become a planning through and so really excited about that all appearing in the pipeline.

Chad Bennett

Got it. And then I think you answered my question. This is next question, but I just want to make sure we kind of get it in public so to speak. So are you seeing or should we think about any deceleration in the commissions or incentive comp growth rate for Callidus?

Leslie Stretch

No, it’s great. It’s a better for the business. It’s a great business. I think the other thing we talked about in our Europe and one of the other questions, so that’s kind of producing a nice pipeline for us now commissions a lot of these enterprise commissions, commissions was at that lock Q1, SPM, great, great business for us.

Chad Bennett

Okay.

Leslie Stretch

Enterprises especially but SMB to we – I think I listed some open commissions deals in the prepared not so really quite exciting.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And then the last one, maybe for Roxanne, so I know you don’t necessarily give billings growth estimates or you are talk about billings much, but is there any reason why we should think about whether you want to say SaaS deferred rev growth or billings growth this year for the year being any different than your SaaS revenue guidance growth guidance?

Roxanne Oulman

No. as you know the billings growth fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter. Last year if you look at the full year billings growth guidance, it was in line with our SaaS revenue growth and we don’t anticipate that. Overall billings revenue growth would be consistent with our SaaS revenue growth. We did provide that 12-month trailing revenue – excuse me, 12-month trailing billings revs you have that visibility and you could see that correlation over time.

Chad Bennett

Great, nice job again on somewhat of a tough comp on the quarter.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you, Chad.

Leslie Stretch

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kevin Liu with B. Riley. Your line is open.

Kevin Liu

Hi, good afternoon. First one just a quick follow-up on the accounting standards exchange. Just curious if that’s helping to drive faster decision making earlier in this year or if you don’t think that’s necessarily the case?

Leslie Stretch

I think that is got some good views on the pipeline, because people are realizing they can’t answer the questions around cost. They’re trying to automate the revenue side and they’re trying to do cost on spreadsheets and we’re interested in the very large enterprise this year are there some small public companies are going to go through this 2018 change as well. But the large enterprise is got big double in their hand. You can’t do this up spreadsheets. You can’t do reliably. You’re going to make mistakes. It should be an audit committee subject of discussion every single board in the country, public companies and they focused too much on the revenue side. So now people are beginning to realize. They don’t have an answer for commissions and our patented rules based approach to commission’s automation is key to solving that problem.

Kevin Liu

Great. And then switching gears to Litmos you talk about some nice enterprise wins there, when you guys first acquired that seem to be more of a volume business, but at this point you see a Litmos successfully moving up market unless you give us some relative kind of increases in AST’s that you’ve seen over time that would be helpful. And just lastly are you mentioned ADP as a partner there, I’m not expecting to add some additional partners to that platform?

Leslie Stretch

Yes, I think this Litmos is already starts to show enterprise traction with some of wins I think we’ve listed a few re-protect companies, hi-tech companies launch hi-tech companies software services hardware adopted Litmos in certain segments is regarded as a market leader. We’re not in government. We’re not in federal. We’re not in K-212 [ph] keep that in mind is we’re the commercial states today. It’s a good high growth business for us. It’s a super technology and the Litmos team that we have in the business are a highly committee, high energy team that is all in on mobile learning and we’ve also got the training of capability through the central.

That we acquired a year ago. And we also have bridge from the contact capability we’re looking at adding to contact capability, but it’s a solution that is taken seriously by enterprise as view as a market leader. We’ve got great customers across industries hi-tech retail financial services. And my view is that we’re going to continue to see material increases in average selling prices. We’re doing six state of deals, now that we weren’t doing there are certain figure deals ahead of us, no question and mobile learning, because of our unique combination of content, content management, training ups and mobile the backward. I think is the best mobile learning solutions in the world.

Kevin Liu

Hi, great. Well, congrats on a great quarter as well and thanks for taking the questions.

Leslie Stretch

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Eric Martinuzzi with Lake Street Capital. Your line is open.

Eric Martinuzzi

Hey I got a question on the analytics product, analytics means a lot of things to a lot of people. If this is where you are pointed with, your analytics product, that’s strictly at SPM, because I could see it – I could see wonderful outcomes from analytics against CPQ or CLM even learning. Where are you? What’s the on tray and then what’s the potential here?

Leslie Stretch

I think that is a very good question. Great insightful question, because every session, every demo Thunderbridge, I want to see customers who have CPQ and proposals. The questions but I want to see answer to what’s the relationship between my leads, my pipeline, my proposals and my contract and my commissions payout. And those are the questions that Thunderbridge ultimately is designed to answer. Today you are right it’s focused on the sales performance management data set, because it’s mounted, very potent, technically accessing that data and answering questions, the key questions of CFO’s had an sales was a big challenge, we’ve overcome that. Next we’re going to take it I think CPQ and then we are going to look at the contract data set as well. So ultimately the idea is to have that analytic solution looking across the spectrum.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then as far as it’s obviously early it is just came out of the product, but the potential for penetration and I don’t know if there’s a right way to describe it see the up lift. What percentage just the SPM installed base. Is test driving there is and then what percentage you think it’s a natural for?

Leslie Stretch

We have time to a dozen customers already using the solution. It absolutely in my opinion is essential for every customer that uses commissions. Every single customer that looks at that sales performance commissions, they listen asked questions about characterization quotas, product performance, margins, right performance, think about all of the implications, all the questions that you can ask using that technology, that you can before, no one else does it effectively. This is the fact I mean they can make an all try and gamut no because this effectively take this three years to built the technology there is no shortcut. It absolutely game changing on every single one of our commissions customers needs to have that.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. So 10 to 12 customers on your way to 5,400.

Leslie Stretch

11,520.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Leslie Stretch

Offended your question.

Thank you. We have time for one more question. Our question comes from Ilya Grozovsky with National Securities. Your line is open.

Ilya Grozovsky

Thanks. Just had a quick question on the gross margins, if you could just provide a little more color on kind of it had been pretty stable in the last four quarters looks like a tick down. I know you guys had some expenses that you put in there, but kind of a little more color on that and what it looks like going forward? Thanks.

Roxanne Oulman

Ilya, we’ve been making some significant investments in our data centers, not only to provide the state-of-the-art the capital in response to the number of customers we brought onboard. We had record bookings quarters in Q3 and Q4 and brought on several large multi-product enterprise customers. In addition to that we are expanding our data centre footprint in EMEA and APAC. So as a result when we provided guidance in Q4, we guided to 75% to 76% gross margin. We still think that that is world class. We think world class gross margins are between 75% and 80% that’s where you’ve seen a small decrease in 2017 so far.

Ilya Grozovsky

Great. Thank you.

Roxanne Oulman

Thank you.

Thank you. I would now like turn the call back over to Leslie Stretch for any further remarks.

Leslie Stretch

Thanks for taking time with us today. We look forward to talking to you all next quarter.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

