Crude Futures Settle Nearly 5% Lower; Gains From OPEC-Led Deal Erased

Crude futures settled 5% lower on Thursday, wiping out the gains achieved since OPEC and other producers agreed a deal to cut production, as investors' concerns about the glut in crude stockpiles heightened ahead of the OPEC meeting on May 25.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for June delivery lost 4.81% to settle at $45.52 a barrel, while on London's Intercontinental Exchange, Brent lost 4.75% to settle at 48.38 a barrel.

Crude prices plunged to a session low of $45.31, just shy of the November 30 low of $45.22, the day OPEC and other producers, including Russia, agreed to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for a period of six-month months until June.

Despite data from the Information Energy Administration (IEA) showing that 99% of the targeted cut has been implemented during the first quarter of 2017, oversupply jitters returned as producers who are not part of the deal to curb supply - the U.S., in particular - ramped up output, which has dampened OPEC's effort to reduce global supply.

Saudi oil chief Khalid al-Falih acknowledged last week that the first quarter of cuts failed to stem the glut in supply to below the five-year average, but hinted at the possibility of extending the supply cut agreement beyond June. OPEC is expected to decide at talks on May 25 whether to extend production the current deal to cut production for an additional six months to the end of the year.

The slide came a day after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed that U.S. crude stockpiles fell less than expected.

For the week ended April 26, the EIA said that crude oil inventories fell by 0.930 million, which was far less than expectations of a draw of 2.333 million barrels.

Meanwhile, investors braced for data from Baker Hughes scheduled for Friday, expected to show an increase in the number of active U.S. oil rigs amid a boom in U.S. shale output.

