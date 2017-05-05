Juno Therapeutics' (JUNO) Hans Bishop on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUNO)

Nicole Keith

Thank you, Tyrone. Welcome to our first quarter 2017 financial results conference call. Joining today's call from Juno are Hans Bishop, our Chief Executive Officer; Steve Harr, our Chief Financial Officer; and Sunil Agarwal, our President of Research and Development. Bob Azelby, our Chief Commercial Officer; Hyam Levitsky, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Mark Gilbert, our Chief Medical Officer will be available during Q&A.

Earlier today, Juno released its financial results for the first quarter 2017 by means of a press release that can be found on our website at www.junotherapeutics.com . During this call, we will make a number of statements that are forward-looking, including statements regarding business plans, the potential of our technologies including our define cell technology, clinical trial results and the implications thereof, the timing of clinical development of regulatory approval of Juno's product candidates, the timing and content of future data releases, 2017 cash burn and capital expenditures, anticipated cash runway.

Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties many of which are beyond our control, including the risks and uncertainties described from time-to-time in our SEC filings.

Our results may differ materially from those projected on today's call. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. In addition, we use non-GAAP financial measures to -- internally to understand, manage, and evaluate our business and make operating decisions.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to Investors because they enhance the ability of investors to compare our results from period-to-period and allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics we use in making operating decisions. Please see our press release for a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results.

With that, I will turn the call over to Hans.

Hans Bishop

Thank you, Nikki. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2017 results call.

This quarter marks a significant progress with our clinical programs that have laid the groundwork for a date-rich 2017 and 2018. We continued enrollment in the JCAR017 transcend trial in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. We also continued enrollment with our CD22 directed CAR program as well with five first in-human trials a different product candidates targeting solid organ tumors.

We also initiated our first trial for the BCMA CAR T program our first CD19 directed armored CAR, which is a CD19/4-1BB ligand armored CAR, a fully human CD19 CAR T and a combination trial with JCAR014 and durvalumab in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Finally, we started a combination trial with ibrutinib and JCAR014 in CLL. You should expect to see data from these trials over the next 12 to 18 months.

We believe that the type of CAR T cell matters and we've invested significantly in the manufacturing technologies needed to control the type of cell in the final products. We remain optimistic that this will be a source of competitive advantage.

To that end, we continue to focus on executing our potential best-in-class program with JCAR017, which uses our defined cell technology. We will have data from the ongoing Phase 1 transcend trial in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at ASCO in June. We'll share data for patients at dose level one and two along with longer duration to follow-up in at ASH.

We expect most of the focus to be on three-month response rates, longer term follow-up, and the tolerability profile of the higher dose. As presented at ASH, at dose level one or 50 million cells, our data shows novel response rate of 80%, a complete response rate of 60%, and a complete response rate at three months of 42%.

65% of patients had no CRS or neurotoxicity of any grade. So, no cases of severe CRS and a 14% rate of severe neurotoxicity. Compared with the efficacy reported to-date, JCAR017 may have a best-in-class therapeutic profile.

Recall that the transcend trial included patients with ECOG performance status 0 to two and the treatment protocol did not require prophylactic safety medications. We continue to enroll patients in the transcend trial at two dose levels TA final dose selection will be made based on complete response rates, durability of respond, tolerability, and cell expansion kinetics. And as we move through the summer, we expect to select the dose and we're on track to begin enrolling with pivotal cohort later this year with the potential approval as early as 2018.

We continue to make progress with CLL. Further milestones are expected this year. As mentioned earlier, we have already initiated a combination trial of JCAR014 with ibrutinib.

Later this year we plan to initiate a trial for JCAR017 as monotherapy. We remain optimistic about the potential for JCAR017 to have a meaningful impact in patients with this disease, particularly for those that have failed ibrutinib and have high risk factors such as 17 [Indiscernible].

Moving onto myeloma, as I also mentioned earlier, we are now treating patients with the first of our fully human BCMA constructs. In early 2018, we expect to begin testing with a Juno-control cell manufacturing process with the goal of moving towards registration.

Throughout 2017, our clinical program will answer important questions around buying the selection and clinical combinations.

Moving onto our solid tumor programs. Whilst, it's clear in this setting there are different challenges to overcome compared to blood cancers. We believe we have a good understanding of the hurdles we need to address.

Our first hurdle and arguably the most challenging is to validate safe targets. We have five different ongoing programs in solid tumors and we expect some data to emerge this year with more coming in 2018.

Finally, we continue to grow our operations at Juno, the promise of our portfolio continues to allow us to attract top talent. During our conference call, I was delighted to welcome Dr. Corsee Sanders as our EVP and Head of Development Operations and today, I'm delighted to welcome Dr. Sunil Agarwal as our President of R&D.

Sunil's role brings research and development together as a single integrated organization, focused on turning our research initiatives into products. As Juno grows with up to 20 ongoing clinical trials expected by the end of this year, Sunil's drug development experience will be invaluable to all of us here at Juno.

He brings world-class drug development experience that will be highly complementary to the excellent team we have here at the company. He has led over 20 successful global late-stage clinical trials, including overseeing 10 approvals of line extensions for drug such Rituxan, Actemra, Xolair, Lucentis across a variety of indications. We're excited for Sunil to join the team and I look forward to his many contributions at Juno.

And with that, I'd like to call -- to turn the call over to him for a few introductory remarks.

Sunil Agarwal

Thank you, Hans. I joined Juno for many reasons. The most important being the opportunity to transform what I believe is best-in-class science to best-in-class medicines. Juno has the fundamentals for long-term success which are; a deep focus on science and medicine, a culture of always doing what's right for patients, and finally, strong talent across the organization.

Having had the privilege of bringing multiple therapies to market across a variety of therapeutic areas, I believe these are the must haves in order to bring transformative medicines to patients and to build a sustainable and successful organization.

Joining the team at Juno is an exciting opportunity as we have technology that may fundamentally change the course of many diseases. We are generating preclinical, translational, and clinical data at a rapid pace and I'm excited to bring the efforts of research, translation medicine, and development under a single fully integrated umbrella.

This integration will allow us to maximize our cross-functional learning, enable more seamless and effective decision-making, and finally, ensure rapid execution. My priority in these first few months will be on the JCAR017 program, a product candidate that has shown exciting data to-date with a potential to be best-in-class.

The team is working hard this year to generate data that will improve our clinical and research programs today and in the future. I look forward to meeting many of you at Investor events and Medical Conferences later this year.

With that I'll it turn you over to Steve to discuss our financial results.

Steve Harr

Thank you, Sunil. In our press release, we provided details on our GAAP and non-GAAP results and there are significantly more details in our Form 10-Q, which has been filed today with the SEC.

We ended the first quarter of 2017 with just over $850 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. Excluding cash inflows and outflows from business development, cash burn for the first quarter was $75.3 million including $21.2 million for the purchase of property and equipment.

The majority of the capital expenses related to the build out of our headquarters facility and in early 2Q, we received $18.9 million for the reimbursement of the investments we have made in tenant improvements in this facility to-date.

Revenue in the first quarter was $19.3 million, which included amortization of the Celgene upfront and license payments and Celgene is reimbursing its share of a CD19 related expenses. As a reminder, Juno and Celgene generally share a worldwide research and development expenses for CD19 directed CARs.

GAAP R&D expense for the first quarter was $82.9 million. Non-GAAP R&D expense for the first quarter was $74.4 million, which included the non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $9.6 million.

Adjustments made from GAAP to non-GAAP for the first quarter included an expense of $7.4 billion related to a change in the estimated value of our potential success payment liabilities and expenses of $0.4 million related from a change in the estimated value of our contingent consideration liabilities and a non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $0.7 million related to the partial vesting over a 2013 restricted stock award to a cofounding Director who became a consultant upon his departure from Juno's Board of Directors in 2014.

Our first quarter 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP G&A expense was $20.7 million, which includes $6.1 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. Our GAAP net loss for the first quarter was $82.2 million or $0.79 per share. Our non-GAAP net loss for the quarter was $73.7 million or $0.71 per share.

We're reaffirming that our 2000 cash burn guidance outside of the impact of any inflows or outflows from upfront payments related to business development is $270 million to $300 million. We expect our operating cash burn to be between $245 million and $275 million and our capital expenses to fall a range of $22 million to $27 million net of tenant improvement reimbursement for our company headquarters building.

As stated before, given our current business plans, we believe this capital is adequate to last into 2020.

With that, I will turn the call over to Hans.

Hans Bishop

Thanks Steve. We continue to make progress across a number of areas of our business and 2017 is going to be an important year for advancing our clinical programs in lymphoma, CLL, and myeloma. It's also going to be a year when we presented data and transitional insights for the first time in our solid tumor program.

With that, I will turn the call over to Q&A and hand back to Tyrone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Our first question is from Salveen Richter of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Kerry Tang

Thanks for taking my question. This is Kerry on the line for Salveen. First, how is your BCMA CAR T differentiated from those of your competitors, Blue, Novartis, and Kite?

And just second when can we expect to see the complete data from JCAR014 and durvalumab study? And I just have a follow-up question. Thank you.

Hyam Levitsky

Yes, this is Hy Levitsky, I'm the CSO and I'll fill the first part of your question regarding the BCMA binders. Juno has put a great deal of effort in understanding the biology, the target. We know that BCMA is readily shed from the surface of the tumor and can be heterogeneous in its expression levels and also have sizable forms of the target that conserve as a potential sync.

As such, we generated a series a fully human BCMA candidates and have decided to explore two of these going forward into the clinic now. The first at Memorial Sloan-Kettering and the second to follow later this year.

And one of the attributes that guided the selection of these related to -- its selective ability to bind to the membrane associated form of the BCMA target relative to that it's in the circular.

Hans Bishop

May be just add to that. I think one of the key is we want to leverage what we've learned in the CD19 program to-date as well as what Hy described as being different around the target.

And so the things that are important here is that as you know, we believe that the type of cell you make matters and we will apply that same manufacturing technology to the BCMA target and to myeloma. And as Hy mentioned there's a lot we've learned about binder selection. The potential importance of 4-1BB as a co-stimulatory domain in the fully human construct.

Mark Gilbert

And this is Mark Gilbert. Just to answer the question regarding the JCAR014 durvalumab study, we're hoping to have data submitted to ASH this year, preliminary data, but we're hoping that that will be the point where we'll be able to speak publically about the data we have.

Kerry Tang

Thanks. That was very helpful. And then just finally one more question regarding the JCAR017 data at ASCO. What incremental data will we see versus what we saw at ASH? And what are the next steps in MCL/BCL?

Mark Gilbert

So, from -- this is Mark Gilbert again. We are intending to have at least 50 patients over two dose levels and probably two-thirds of those are going to be at least three months. So, as Hans said, we'll have longer -- we're going to be talking about there, but I want to just emphasize that at this point in time, we haven’t made our final data cut yet for our ASCO presentation.

Kerry Tang

Thanks. That was very helpful.

Operator

Our next question is from Ren Benjamin of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Ren Benjamin

Hey, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the questions. Just maybe a follow-up on the ASCO question, any chance based on the data you seem to-date that you could even evaluate even higher doses?

Hans Bishop

At this point in time as we said back in February, we're not intending to move -- although the protocol permits us to move to dose level three, we're not intending at this time to move to an additional dose -- a higher dose.

Ren Benjamin

Okay. And then in regards to durvalumab, can you talk a little bit about why you chose durvalumab over other checkpoint inhibitors?

Hans Bishop

I think you're speaking of durvalumab combination trial. There are several things that we liked about durvalumab. One was that it was a targeting PD-L1 and we felt at the time when we made that selection that it may have greater selectivity. And now that we're working with our partner, Celgene, it actually is very advantageous from the prospective of being in alignment with their goals as well.

Ren Benjamin

Okay. And then maybe just finally on any sort of manufacturing enhancements that you guys are working on that you might be able comment either on hasting manufacturing timelines? Any sort of progress there?

Hans Bishop

We're still evaluating one -- or I should say a set of process changes that will optimize our commercial profile whether or not we actually use them is a decision still to be made.

Hyam Levitsky

I think he's asking about some of the hedges that you can touch on incremental. Just some that are -- we set some long-term targets around manufacturing and progress we've made towards some of those faster, cheaper--

Hans Bishop

Sure, if that's the question, so we've said before that as a result of the acquisition and some technologies we made from a German company called [Indiscernible]. We're actively working on a completely new set of manufacturing technologies that have the potential to generate CAR T cells in around two days.

We continue to make solid progress with those technologies. It’s a two-part system; one relies on a new automated instruments and the other relies on some novel reagents that work specifically with that instrument.

And a number of technical hurdles particularly around the reagents we're making good progress on. So, once we're ready to move [Indiscernible] we’ll give you more detail. But we continue to be encouraged with the application or with the potential of that technology.

Ren Benjamin

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from [Indiscernible] of Citi. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you so much for taking my question. Given all the programs that are ongoing and that have been recently initiated with JCAR014, I was wondering if you can help us think through how you plan to move forward with these programs eventually given that you don't expect to commercialize JCAR014? And then I have another question.

Hans Bishop

Yes, well let me take the JCAR014 question and Mark will pop home his way in. So, JCAR014 is a really important translational laboratory. And other than the fact that product candidate continue to generate good results for patients, it’s a place where we can learn insights into how to make these therapies including, combinations better. And we can then apply those learnings to JCAR017, which as we've always said, think of JCAR017 as our commercial version of JCAR014. They are not identical products, but they share a number of common features including some of the elements of our defined cell technology.

So, we think that translational insights generated in those studies can help us derisk trials we’ll then do with JCAR017.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. That's very helpful. Thank you. So, I have a another question --actually two questions, both of them regarding ALLs. So, pediatric ALL, I was just wondering when we can get an update on the JCAR017 data in pediatric ALL? And also you talked about a potential candidate that's JCAR017 like that you expect to pursue for adult ALL, can you take us through the process right now in helping you design and decide the right candidate and when we can learn more about it?

Mark Gilbert

Very good. So, this is Mark Gilbert. So, to take your question on the pediatric data, there will be some data coming on off the SCRI later this year with their Phase 1, Phase 2 study that's been ongoing for some time.

As far as our program, we basically are in development with our partners on that program, which is very important for Europe and European approvals. We intend to have a plan by year's end.

With regard to your second question, which was more about the process that we're going through and thinking about as you call the JCAR017 like product, I think there's a couple of different things right now that we're working through as far as looking at JCAR017 itself. And other versions of JCAR017 that we may have that either have different manufacturing processes or may have, in some case, a human binder to be considered or combinations with dual targeting. And we're thinking through which of those makes the most sense to move forward with and we intend to have a plan as I mentioned before by year's end.

Hans Bishop

I probably would add one important point which is we strongly believe that as we talk about earlier, the type of cell you use matters. And I think that's especially true in adult ALL where I think everyone has experienced a shine of therapeutic window is probably the narrow it.

So, the extra control that you get with a defined cell technology, in particular, including controlling the number of CD8 cells we think is important. And that's why as you correctly summarized, we're going to be using a technology that leverages much of what's good about JCAR017 in our view.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Matt Harrison of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Vikram Purohit

Hi, this is Vikram on for Mathew. So, we just had a question going back to JCAR017, so once you present the updated data at ASCO, what's your I guess rough timeline for when you think details about the pivotal study and structure of it may become available.

Mark Gilbert

So, from the standpoint of ASCO, I don't know that we'll be actually tying our plans around the pivotal towards ASCO. I think what we can say today is that right now we're begin our pivotal trial here to begin at the end of the third quarter of this year.

Hans Bishop

I'd also say Vikram that your question around the protocol and as Mark says you around sometime we expect to be enrolling the pivotal cohort. The -- we're not going to rule out the fact that we may make some protocol changes from our Phase 1 experience, but I think the likelihood of the protocol being different is quite low.

Vikram Purohit

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Michael Schmidt of Leerink. Your line is open.

Michael Schmidt

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question. I guess a follow-up to the previous one. So, just thinking about the competitive landscape in DLBCL with potentially two competitors being ahead here. We haven't seen all of the data yet, but that could change soon. But it's also you're targeting the solid setting, the relapse refractory setting, initially you're not thinking about more creative ways in terms of clinical development potentially targeting earlier lines with JCAR017 initially, is that correct?

Hans Bishop

That's correct. I mean the first trial has to be in the relapse refractory setting in our view. But that's not where we intend to stop. That's where the pivotal trials design to support accelerated approval will be. That will be in the relapse refractory setting.

Michael Schmidt

Okay, perfect. And then I guess a follow-up on the BCMA comments you made earlier, so it sounds like you have two different BCMA product candidates, the one that's in the clinic at Sloan-Kettering and then a second one internal program. Can you maybe just highlight differences and how you think about the development path forward here? Are you planning to choose -- select one of the two products or maybe develop both in parallel, so what is the plan in myeloma at this point? Thanks.

Hyam Levitsky

Yes, this is Hy Levitsky. Thanks for your question. I think that the -- anytime you take a new candidate into the clinic, there's always going to be an evaluation phase and a risk assessment. Having these two, each have their own favorable attributes among a field of many others that were subsequently rejected gives us I think insights into how these cells are going to behave going forward.

That being said, it is not our intention to develop both of these. One will proceed under general sponsorship and as Steve pointed out earlier that will be together with our own define cell process for manufacturing.

Michael Schmidt

Okay. But the products are initially different. They are not the same product run first at Sloan-Kettering and secondly, in a company-sponsored trial, is it correct?

Hyam Levitsky

Yes, so the differences are first and foremost, the molecular construct that is the transgene. There are two different binders that are being evaluated. The one at Sloan-Kettering and then the one that is -- that will be taken forward by Juno. So, that's a fundamental difference.

The second difference relates to manufacturing elements whereby Juno clearly has taken a similar, but nonetheless distinct approach to how we manufacture the cells. So, those are differences as well.

Hans Bishop

So, Matt, maybe think of it this way. These are obviously first in human trials with two quite different binders. One as we talked about and Hy mentioned that is -- has a special affinity for membrane-bound BCMA and the other which is just being selected on its general affinity.

So, these trials serve the purpose of rerisking binder selection before we move into what we hope to be our pivotal program as Hy said using our defined cell technology. By the way these programs do another things well for us. They allow us to get some early experience with combination, which again with that in hand, will allow us to have data to help us understand what we wanted to do when we get to the trial design support registration.

Michael Schmidt

Understood. Thanks. And then lastly you mentioned off your five solid tumor programs, you may have some translational data from a couple those this year, which ones are those? Thanks.

Hans Bishop

Yes, too early to say. But when we know, we'll share it with you, but until those trials are progressed and we've learned more and we know which meeting it will too early to speculate.

Michael Schmidt

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Peter Lawson of SunTrust Robinson. Your line is open.

Peter Lawson

Hey Hans, just on the ASCO data, how many patients will we see at that level 2 dose, is it kind of 15 to 20, would that a sensible number to think about?

Hans Bishop

As Mark said in total, Peter, it's about 50 patients. Data count hasn’t finished. The majority of those are going to be from dose level one. I think it might be too early to give you a--

Mark Gilbert

Yes, that's what I was going to say. I think it's too early to say the majority of the patients will be presenting will be dose level one.

Hans Bishop

Yes, and as I mentioned earlier Peter, we're expecting to make our dose -- our final dose selection decisions around summer time.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Thank you. And then is there any update you can provide around the Fate collaboration and where that's going to fit in with the strategy?

Hyam Levitsky

Yes, I'd be happy to. So, just for or those who may not be familiar with it we entered into a collaborative research agreement with Fate Therapeutics relating to the use of their small molecule compound libraries that are tailored towards influencing cell differentiation.

And actually there has been a remarkable progress there in terms of using this in manufacturing of cells to evaluate changes in the phenotype gene expression profile and most importantly, functional attributes of the cells under the influence of these drugs.

We've passed an initial screen whereby we've narrowed down the very large number of candidates to a select more manageable number now that we're studying in greater depth and those are moving into in-vivo evaluation this summer.

Peter Lawson

Great. Thank you so much. And then just finally on -- just sort of NHL kind of pivotal trial design, what does that look like signal arm 100 patients nine month follow-up, what do you need to show?

Hans Bishop

Yes, I think we've spoken on this before Peter, so we're looking 75 patients with six months follow-up single arm design is the basic structure of the trial.

Peter Lawson

Got you. Okay. Thanks so much.

Operator

Our next question is from Jim Birchenough of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Nick Abbott

Hello, it's Nick in for Jim this afternoon. Just going back to BCMA program, if I look at the clinicaltrial.gov listing for the Memorial trial, it's restricted to BCMA positive patients, which is different than some of the competitors and cyclophosphamide conditioning as opposed to flu/Cy.

So, if you consider this trial and the Fred Hutch trial, I mean how many variables are going to allow because obviously ones defined population, one isn’t, they are both 4-1BB, but different binders. I mean how easy is it going to be to pick the winner as were?

Mark Gilbert

So, Nick this is Mark. The initial trial as you're describing is just as you described. They are making changes to it to actually include flu/Cy regimen. And also there are several other changes that are kind of bringing it in line so that two trials have much more similarity within that. But we're interested in setting across the population as well.

Hans Bishop

And Nick I'm not aware -- I mean Hy and Mark can correct me. I'm not aware of any BMCA directed trials that are enrolling BCMA negative patients. Now there are different approaches as to screening patients' degree of expression. And are rightly point now -- the Memorial trial does not select for high expresses, they just need to be BCMA positive, but maybe you can--

Mark Gilbert

They initially started out, I think that's where Nick was coming from. They initially started out with a 50% proportionate expression of BCMA. They are now switching off of that, although all patients will need to have BCMA expression, which we anticipate most patients will.

Nick Abbott

And then on the CD19 armored CAR trial, so is this the JCAR015 scFv, I know CD22 co-stimulated, so just a couple of questions here is, I mean is Memorial just dead set against using defined cell populations? And this looks like it’s a CLL trial, so why can't you get Memorial to use a defined cell population to test for BB ligand or maybe other armored CAR constructs that you're interested in for the CD19?

Hans Bishop

Yes, I can talk about the infrastructure, Hy can talk about that science, although, I'm sure no one speak on their behalf. So, you do need a quite different manufacturing infrastructure to be able to make these defined cell products. And that's obviously -- and we've heavily invested in -- it's not something to my knowledge that is something Memorial is yet able to do.

Hyam Levitsky

Yes, I'll add a comment though I think it's important to understand. The manufacturing of the cells continues to be an evolving science over at Juno and at our founding institutions. And we are in regular contact with, for example, Memorial around as we enter into new trials changes that they make.

And there is a concerted effort to try as much as is feasible to minimize the numbers of differences between manufacturing. That being said, there are going to be some gaps at hand alluded to such that we can't fully equate the outcomes, but at least, we know what parameters to be looking for.

Nick Abbott

Okay. And so just to be clear then so this is the JCAR015 scFv and why CLL in this trial?

Hyam Levitsky

Well, I think there are a couple of reasons there actually. One relates to the fact that we anticipate that there will be some clinical activity in CLL by virtue of related trials done with other binders.

The second argument actually has to do with some of the immune-biology of CLL itself in terms of providing this signal entrance from one CAR T cell to a neighboring endogenous T cell which is part of the main driving hypothesis for this strategy.

Nick Abbott

Okay. Thank you. And then I noticed recently that Jensen and SCRI Group published a data online in blood and they make a fairly bold statement there which I think is supported by your early days from transcend, which is if you take the grade -- definition of Grade 4 CRS, they saw 0% Grade 4 CRS in their pedantic ALL trial.

So, can you just enlighten me as to the differences in clinical management between Grade 3 and Grade 4 CRS? And is this enough of a differentiator that all other things being equal a JCAR017 product would become the dominant product in the market?

Mark Gilbert

So, Nick this is Mark Gilbert. I think there are several layers to this and I want to try to be relatively brief on the call. But the first is that obviously a central premise for us as it is with the SCRI process is the defined cell composition product. And the fact that the co-stimulatory domains being 4-1BB, we think probably provide a different profile from the standpoint of both the expansion kinetics, the tolerability, and the efficacy outcomes.

In the SCRI trial, specifically, one of the things that they were asking as a sub-question was the implementation of early intervention with tocilizumab and corticosteroids. And is very likely on the CRS, the severe CRS forms is not much the -- how the treatment differs for Grade 3 or Grade 4, but the fact that they actually have been treating earlier at lower levels of severity such as Grade 2 and intervening at Grade 1 in some cases that probably has driven down the more severe forms of CRS that have been seen in conjunction with the product that they are using.

Nick Abbott

Thanks Martin. And then just a last one. In terms of just options for registration trial for JJCAR017 in lymphoma, is it possible to look at a small number of say double hit lymphoma patients, do you have any data so far in transcend about really poor prognostic patients. Obviously, the patients you're enrolling have a poor prognosis, but presumably there's a subset of those patients that are expected to particularly and badly right from the get-go?

Mark Gilbert

Yes, so Mark Gilbert again. The -- in our ASH poster that we had for transcend, you'll recall that there were patients who did quite well on the trial, who were double or triple hit lymphomas. We do think that these patients may do well with this type of therapy. We will be reporting at ASCO additional patients that are in this high risk group.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Dane Leone of BTIG. Your line is open.

Dane Leone

Hi, thank you for fielding questions and thanks for the update on your progress. Regarding -- just maybe some follow-up questions on things that were asked before. But when we're thinking about the ASCO data set, I was trying to parse through your commentary. And are guys basically leading us to understand that dose level 1 or dose level 2 is going to be the dose level for the pivotal study? And if so, does that mean that whatever theoretical dose level 3 was would be considered the maximum tolerated dose?

Mark Gilbert

So, the backend of that question, I'll take first. This is Mark Gilbert. The -- we don't know that the next higher dosing level in the protocol would be the maximum tolerated dose. We chose this dosing range because we had excellent activity that we were seeing within this and in our founder's studies that as Hans said, we use as a translational laboratory so to speak.

So, from that standpoint, we are anticipating that the dose for the pivotal will come from one of those two dosing levels at this time.

Hans Bishop

Yes, I would of course, agree absolutely what Mark is saying. I don't want to take off the table completely, but we would not look at dose level 3, but it's certainly where we stand today, we're anticipating, making the dose choice between dose level 1 and dose level 2. It will probably be the best option if you want to test dose level 3 to do that post-approval.

I'd also want to clarify the timing of the start of our pivotal cohort. We'll do it later this year in the second half and we're not going to guide. We made remark slightly earlier that was bit more precise. So, your guidance should be signing the pivotal cohort in second half of this year and as we know more precisely when, we'll let you know that.

Dane Leone

Great. Thank you. But I guess one follow-up question on that is when we're looking at ASCO data set for transcend given it's not a pivotal data set, but you do have pivotal data sets from your peers in the group. Do you think the part of the package or the presentation that we'll be able to see -- be able to characterize maybe the different dose levels on an intensive treat basis?

Hans Bishop

I -- let me -- do you want to go first. You go first.

Mark Gilbert

I was going to say, we intend -- this is Mark Gilbert, we intend to present all of our data for the two dosing levels and we will be breaking that out as part of our data presentation. We don't have the final data sets nor the final data presentations obviously, but our intent would be to try to provide data that you could look at the data and actually make a reasonable judgment of what we're observing at this time.

Hans Bishop

Yes, and I would underline, again, we said that past 50 patients, the majority of which are going to be dose level 1, we're making -- we anticipate making our dose decision summer time. So, we probably will need more dose level 2 data to be confident that we've got a balance number of patients in both sets so we can make a database trade-off.

Dane Leone

Okay. And if I could ask just one more on JCAR015 -- JCAR014 and durvalumab program. I think people are trying to get at the utilization of JCAR014 as either a true test that of saying, all right, we don't know what's going to happen with the durvalumab combination, let's just see what happens, but not necessarily commit to anything program-wise yet versus can we manufacture enough JCAR017 to be actually doing exploratory combo studies and that type of thing concurrently with some of the more pivotal studies you're expecting to do with DLBCL et cetera?

Mark Gilbert

I think there's two pieces to the answer that you're kind of trying to head towards. One is, is that we are using the JCAR014 durvalumab combination I think has been something that we've been pursuing in an attempt to try to get additional translational insights of using the combination together and also exploring different schedules with the two products together.

Our intent actually is to move towards combinations and actually to move relatively quickly. We -- from the standpoint of our exact trails, I think those are still in development at this time.

Hans Bishop

We want to start a JCAR017 combo study as quickly as we can. I mean that's an advance planning. We talked about that. The particular benefit of this JCAR014 opportunity to your question as Mark said, if we can more quickly test different dose schemers and then be further along our knowledge curve as to what we want to do with JCAR017.

Steve Harr

And then maybe I'll kind of get -- maybe answer last part of your question here. This is Steve. Several years ago, you articulated which was the strength around of manufacturing capacity were an important consideration as we talk about trial design and what the throughput was. We're confident as our jump manufacturing facility has scaled that we can adequately run trials to test both [Indiscernible] in the registration trials as well as to explore combination schemas as we will do in 2017, just a matter to get them up and running.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Tony Butler of Guggenheim Securities. Your line is open.

Tony Butler

Yes, thanks very much and apologies if this was asked, but Hans or Mark, as it relates JCAR017 and what you think will be presented at ASCO and as it relates to the pivotal study, is it sufficient -- is it both necessary and sufficient to actually have three months of data for whatever dose you select? Or is it necessary and sufficient to have six months of data? Or can you -- would you be happy with some hybrid?

And obviously, Hans I heard you elude to, you may need to see more patients on the second dose cohort if I recall correctly. And so this relates to that question to some degree and also relates to I guess where I look at it, maybe the timing of when your decision might come to fruition? Thanks very much.

Hans Bishop

Yes, Tony, I think the answer to your question is it's multifactorial. It doesn’t necessarily -- we don't necessarily require to have balanced amounts of dose level 2 six months' data. It depends how well the curves are separating.

If we're clearly seeing for example, I'm talking hypothetically now. If we were seeing improved three months response rates supported by clear differences in favor of PK for dose level 2 with balance number of patients to compare to three months and dose level 1. I think we feel pretty good about making the decision. Mark anything you want to add?

Mark Gilbert

No.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Cory Kasimov with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Shawn Fu

Hi, guys, this is Shawn on for Cory. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just a question on how you guys are thinking about the treatment paradigm in DLBCL patients? So, say in third line patients who previously respond and then who relapse in their first stem cell transplant.

From my understanding a reasonable strategy in these patients is to retreat with a Rituxan-containing compound and perhaps undertake a second transplant. And this can actually produce some pretty durable responses. So, in these patients what has been the feedback been from physicians whether to go this route or to undertake CAR T therapy?

Mark Gilbert

So, Shawn this is Mark Gilbert. I will tell you that we have heard virtually across the Board the level of enthusiasm of advisors that we've talked to our and our investigators for putting CAR T cells in that third line position that you're describing for Rituxan combinations.

So, we don't see that as the standard both based on their advice as well as really interpret their enthusiasm as being the fact that they see this is as the place where CAR T cells can be utilized.

Shawn Fu

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Chris Shibutani from Cowen. Your line is open.

Chris Shibutani

Yes. Thank you. We get this question post to us and perhaps its oversimplified or trying to be too pragmatic, but yields as far as producing JCAR017 and kind of turnaround times, obviously, you're at different stages of development and you've been progressing to clinical trials, but can you comment about how we should think about where you are in your process as being able to harvest T cells and generate the yield for patients participating in the trial? And how long that is taking in this clinical trial process and what you aspire for that to be down the road? Thank you.

Hans Bishop

So, Chris, important question. So, as I mentioned earlier, we're still evaluating one further manufacturing change for our JCAR017 backbone. And I think we feel very confident that we're going to be competitive on the parameters that you're asking about. But it's too early to give you the numbers until we've decided the platform we're going forward with.

Chris Shibutani

Okay. Then if I could follow-up on something came up in our discussions with KOLs [ph] during our conference panel, for CLL, in particular, you've given some data on JCAR014, can you talk about how you'll think about advancing either using JCAR017 or perhaps, in particular, as they KOLs mentioned in combination with ibrutinib rather than just post-ibrutinib refractory patients. Have you given a thought to the combination prospects? And when can we think about advancing the CLL prospects? And I apologize if that's been asked previously. Thank you.

Mark Gilbert

Yes. So, this is Mark Gilbert. So, very explicitly we are thinking about both the monotherapy and the combination. We do see as one move certainly up in the treatment paradigm, the use of the combination as being very important in that setting.

As Hans indicated, we actually have trial that is providing the preliminary data for us with JCAR014 and our intention is to evaluate in the future this combination with JCAR017.

Chris Shibutani

Anything on timelines?

Mark Gilbert

We are actually in development of the most part with the combination. Our timeline for CLL trial is actually near the end of this year.

Chris Shibutani

Okay, great. That's helpful. Thank you.

Hans Bishop

Very good. Well, thank you all for joining us for our call today. And we look forward to seeing you soon and reporting on our continued progress over the next call. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Have a wonderful day.

