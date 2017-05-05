Esterline Technologies (ESL) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Esterline Technologies Corp. (NYSE:ESL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Michelle DeGrand - Esterline Corporation

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Analysts

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Michelle DeGrand - Esterline Corporation

Thanks, Bryan, and good afternoon to everyone. Curtis Reusser, Esterline's President and CEO; and Bob George, Chief Financial Officer, are here today to discuss Esterline's fiscal 2017 second quarter performance.

Before we begin, I'll remind you that our call today contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. As you know, forward-looking statements always involve risk and uncertainty, which we detail in our public filings with the SEC.

We will also discuss certain financial information on this call that is considered non-GAAP under the SEC's Regulation G. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please refer to the section in today's press release titled, Non-GAAP Financial Information. You can also refer to our Supplemental Financial Information that we provide in PowerPoint presentation format further supplementing our earnings release. If you do not have the release or this PowerPoint, they can both be found on our website at www.esterline.com.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Curtis. Curtis?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, Michelle, and hello to everyone on the call today. Our second quarter built upon the positive results over the past few quarters marked by a solid organic growth, which was up nearly 4% in Q2 compared to the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per diluted share were $1.20 per share, which was up 30% year-over-year and included just $0.03 of adjustments mostly related to incremental compliance costs. And those expenses continue to wind down. We are pleased to see consistency building in our business and view the second quarter results as a further indication that the Esterline Operating System and our lean efforts are taking hold.

To that point, we were able to show a meaningful improvement in operating results despite the anticipated higher R&D spend and a substantially higher tax rate during the period, which was also expected.

Before getting into a summary of the quarter's results, I'd like to take a few moment to highlight some important operational activities from the quarter. As we discussed, our business is normalizing after a challenging period over the past few years, during which we completed a host of company-wide integration efforts, greatly enhanced our internal compliance procedures and strategically reshaped our business portfolio. This last process took another step forward in the second quarter of 2017, as we completed the sale of the BVR product line.

As you may recall, a portion of this business, that was a good fit with our aerospace profile, was retained and integrated into our Everett, Washington facility. Also this quarter, we signed our certification to the U.S. State Department declaring that we have completed the requirements set forth in our Trade Compliance Consent Agreement. This marks an important milestone towards exiting the agreement and moving forward with an effective export compliance program.

Initial feedback from the government officials reviewing this report reaffirms our estimation that we can have this process completed within the fiscal year. In addition to these important operating initiatives, cash flow is obviously a critical metric. In addition in the second quarter, we took advantage of our international business structure and ability to generate cash to pay down debt, which Bob will cover in more detail.

As a result, our leverage ratio on a gross debt basis is now under 2.5 times, which puts us in good financial position to continue pursuing acquisition opportunities as part of our long-term growth strategy. These would will include companies between approximately $75 million to $300 million in sales that fit within our technologies footprint and operating structure.

We look specifically to advance our strategic objectives through synergies that we can leverage with the solid work that we've been doing on our operating system. Importantly, we also continue to refine our operational processes and drive our high performance organization investor line. In 2017, we began holding strategic sessions called Leadership Weeks at various operations throughout the company.

These Leadership Weeks bring together groups of executives and senior staff members to share best practices and tackle real business issues indentified in areas such as production efficiency, waste elimination, process velocity, health and safety, just to name a few. I personally attended a session in France in the second quarter and it's an expectation that all company leaders attend to that at least one of these meetings scheduled throughout this year.

In addition, we've recently launched the second annual Esterline Senior Leaders of Tomorrow Program. This is an in-house program to help develop talented early career employees and provide a year-long project opportunity for them to spearhead an important Esterline business initiative, including such things as operations planning, customer service improvements and marketing and business development.

Now turning to the high level results for the quarter. The second quarter sales were $509 million, up 3.8% compared to the prior year level. This marks a similar growth rate to the year-over-year results we saw in the first quarter. Higher sales in the second quarter were driven by a positive contribution from our Avionics & Controls segment, which saw a 7.5% year-over-year increase in segment revenue, primarily through the Avionics Systems platform.

Sensors & Systems was also higher in the quarter, up 3.6% compared to the prior year. This was driven by Power Systems as well as continued strength in aftermarket volume in our Sensors business. As anticipated, Advanced Materials offset a portion of these gains as sales declined 2.1% year-over-year, which was entirely attributable to our very measured pace to bring back volume at our Arkansas Defense Technologies facility.

With that said, I'm pleased to report that as of March, we are back at full production at this facility with equipment upgrades and process improvements in place that will help us remain safe and productive moving forward. Gross margin at a consolidated level improved 270 basis points to 34.5% with higher profitability, primarily the result of improved volume and mix.

In our Avionics & Controls segment, we saw strong performance in our Avionics business, led by Advanced Displays or defense applications. A higher volume of aftermarket in our Sensors & Systems provided a lift to the Sensors & Systems segment profitability.

Operating profits in our Advanced Materials segment was also up in the quarter. An insurance recovery payment received in connection with the Arkansas Defense Technologies event last May, contributed to the segment's absolute profitability as well as the return on sales.

GAAP net income from continuing operations was significantly stronger year-over-year at $35.1 million or $1.17 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 017, compared with $17 million or $0.57 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2016. Higher earnings stemmed from higher total sales and increased leverage on the higher volume, improved mix and cost savings associated with our integration activities, and our Esterline Operating System initiatives. These positive contributions were partially offset by the higher R&D spending and a significantly higher tax rate.

Before I turn it over to Bob, I'd like to give an update on each of our end-markets. The outlook in our OEM business remains positive, driven by strength in some of our classic programs such as the 737. We also saw better-than-expected volume from the 747, and 76 programs in the quarter. On whole, we continue to project low-single-digit growth in our commercial OEM business for the year.

In our aftermarket, which accounts for about 10% of our total sales, year-over-year volumes increased in low-single digits, and we saw a strong sequential growth over the first quarter. We're seeing particular strength in Europe and Asia remains strong. In our defense markets, there is clearly an indication that the current U.S. administration to increase defense outlays as was demonstrated by a 4% rise in military spending built into the budget proposal for the remainder of the fiscal year, including specific call-outs on important programs for Esterline such as the F-35. While still a bit early to speculate on the long-term business impact of global defense spending, we have several good opportunities to drive growth in this market, which include international interest and improving order trends in our U.S. countermeasures business.

In our adjacent markets, demand for gaming and medical products is steady. And in the industrial markets, we expect nuclear activity to pickup later in the year, particularly for our Engineered Materials products, while our power and connection businesses see some positive outlook in the rail market. Halfway through the fiscal year 2017, it's shaping up well as we expected, as we're returning to a solid footing that we can build upon within our strategic focus areas.

Our sales growth initiatives are beginning to take hold and the Esterline Operating System is driving meaningful productivity enhancements. Our teams are laser-focused on our core values and our strategic initiatives. While we're pleased with this progress, we are also mindful of the remaining performance ramp projected through the second half of the year and yet we remain intently focused on execution.

Now, I'll turn it over to Bob, and we can take a closer look at the numbers.

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you, Curtis. Good afternoon, everyone. The second quarter accomplished a number of positives for us. We've maintained the momentum we generated over the previous four quarters. We de-risked some of the second half performance ramp we have been projecting, continued to eliminate the need for non-GAAP reporting, completed the sale of our BVR business and returned our gross debt leverage ratio to our historic standards.

From a high level financial perspective, the second quarter read lines are the following. Organic sales growth of nearly 4%, gross margin expansion in all three segments, continued focus on and reduction of SG&A expense, adjusted earnings per share growth of 30% and strong free cash flow.

Let's turn to the details. As Curtis mentioned, second quarter 2017 sales were $509.2 million, up 3.8% from the $490.3 million in the second quarter of 2016. We benefited from strong business fundamentals in the quarter, but also from shipping several orders in the second quarter that had originally been planned for delivery in the third quarter. This has helped to level out our quarters a bit more, and lower the execution risk in the second half of the year for us.

It's worth noting that a challenging performance ramps still remains in the final two quarters of fiscal 2017, and we expect some modest foreign exchange headwinds at the top-line through the remainder of the year.

Consolidated gross margin was $176 million or 34.5% of sales in the second quarter of 2017. This compares with $156.2 million or 31.9% of sales in the same period of 2016. SG&A expense in the quarter was $97.1 million, 19.1% of sales compared with $102.4 million or 20.9% of sales in the second quarter of 2016.

The entirely Esterline team is clearly focused on cost controls. SG&A expenses were reduced in the second quarter even as sales volume increased and R&D efforts expanded. We are definitely seeing progress in our Esterline Operating System focused activities as well. In addition, the impact of integration and compliance cost on the quarter was normal. We continue to ratchet down our spending and associated adjustments for these incremental costs.

In the second quarter of 2017, GAAP net income from continuing operations was $35.1 million or $1.17 per diluted share. This compares with $17 million or $0.57 per diluted share in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, excluding compliance and integration cost, net income from continuing operations was $36.1 million or $1.20 per diluted share, a solid improvement over the adjusted $0.92 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Drilling further into the segment details. Avionics & Controls sales were up 7.5% from $198.7 million last year to $213.6 million this year in the second quarter. Avionics Systems was the primary contributor to this sales growth, driven by Advanced Displays. This segment is also one of the business lines where sales volume benefited from orders shifting into the second quarter from the third quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the Avionics & Controls segment was $22.1 million or 10.3% of sales, compared with $11.4 million or 5.7% of sales in the prior year period. Product mix is improving in the segment as is operations execution, and the positive result in the quarter was a combination of increased sales volume, mix and operational improvements.

In our Sensors & Systems segment, sales were $182.5 million, up 3.6% compared with the prior year. Sales were driven by both Advanced Sensors and Power Systems as increasing OEM shipments benefited both platforms. And additionally, we saw a positive aftermarket sales volumes globally in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted segment level operating profit in the second quarter for the Sensors & Systems segment was $27.2 million or 14.9% of sales. This compares with $21.7 million or 12.3% of sales in the prior year.

In our Advanced Materials segment, sales decreased by 2.1% year-over-year to $113.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted segment level operating profit was $28.3 million or 25% of sales compared with $23.9 million or 20.6% of sales in the prior year period. The lower sales volumes are a reflection of the measured restart of operations in our Defense Technologies countermeasures facility. The operating profit percentage is influenced by the related business interruption insurance payment at this facility.

We recognized a $5.2 million benefit in the second quarter from the final business interruption insurance payment at Defense Technologies from the incident in May of last year. We also recorded business interruption insurance payments in the first quarter of 2017 and in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. For total insurance payments of $12.8 million from the incident that occurred in May 2016.

Importantly, as Curtis mentioned, our colleagues in this facility demonstrated that they are back up and running at full strength, as we head into the second half of our year. We are counting on their contributions and the outlook for this business looks positive. The team worked hard to maintain good customer relations and communication through the startup process.

Back to our consolidated results. We reported operating profit of $57.2 million or 11.2% of sales, compared with $27.8 million or 5.7% of sales in the prior year second quarter. A consistent theme is the key drivers to this performance for improved sales, better product mix with higher gross profit, continued progress on SG&A expense control, and a solid contribution from our aftermarket.

Last year, as you will recall, our adjustments included some one-time items and contract adjustments. If we adjust for compliance and integration expenses in both years and the last year's one-time items, second quarter operating profit was $59 million this year or 11.6% of sales compared with $40.5 million last year or 8.3% of sales.

Our effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2017 was 28.4% compared with a rate of 16.6% recorded in the prior year. As we discussed in the first quarter, the year-over-year difference is due to international tax law changes and the second quarter 2017 rate is right in line with our expectations, keeping us on track to land at a full year tax rate of around 24% to 25%.

You may recall we had an exceptionally low tax rate in the first quarter of 2017 due to a reduction in French deferred tax liabilities. We expected higher rates in the ensuing quarters to reach our full year guidance and this has not changed.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2017, cash flow from operations was $91.3 million compared with $79.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Depreciation and amortization in the first six months of 2017 was $51.2 million. Capital expenditures were $29.1 million. Free cash flow for the first half of 2017 was $62 million compared with $37 million in 2016.

We are pleased to report that in the second quarter of 2017, we paid down $66 million in debt in most part from cash generated within our international operations. Changes in UK tax laws allowed us to rebalance our capital structure to efficiently use invested capital toward this debt payment. At the end of Q2, our leverage ratio was 2.44 times on a gross debt basis, versus approximately 3.4 times at the end of Q2 2016.

Over the last several quarters, our focus has been to restore our balance sheet to its historic strength and to improve strategic flexibility to deploy capital and drive additional value to shareholders. We did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter of fiscal 2017, and $91.5 million remains available in repurchase authority on our $400 million total share repurchase program.

Second quarter 2017 bookings were $466 million. This is a 17% decline from last year's second quarter level of $562 million. You might recall that last year in Q2, we benefited from the lumpy defense ordering pattern within Advanced Materials and several multi-year defense contracts and component orders were booked during that period, thus creating a tough compare.

Our backlog was $1.22 billion at the end of the second fiscal quarter of 2017 versus $1.3 billion in the prior year. The lower backlog relative to the prior year is mostly attributable to the large long cycle orders received in the first half of 2016. Based upon recent quarterly bookings, second quarter 2017 order rates are in line with our historical quarterly run rate. We continue to expect our fiscal 2017 full year sales to be in the range of $2 billion to $2.05 billion.

The evaluation of our full year guidance at the top and bottom lines has not materially changed, despite our solid results in the first and second quarters in fiscal 2017. As I mentioned earlier, the sales that came in Q2 rather than Q3 will simply help to more evenly balance the back half of year, making our performance ramp less steep than our original expectation. Nevertheless, it is still a significant climb.

Also I pointed out earlier that Advanced Displays is performing well, but there are several large Advanced Displays orders scheduled very close to the end of the year. We're confident in our ability to deliver, but customer scheduling on these projects can be an additional determining factor for delivery days.

And as you know, it can be challenging to achieve continued increased performance over the generally slower summer months. Again, we know our teams can perform. We just see this as a level of inherent risk. We kept all these factors in mind when we established our guidance initially, and these factors are still in play and remain open issues.

The principal business case has not changed. Therefore, we're maintaining our fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance range at $4.50 to $4.90. Free cash flow and EBITDA expectations similarly remains strong, consistent and unchanged.

And now back to Curtis, before taking your questions.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Bob. In closing, we feel good about what where we are right now. It's refreshing to get back to cleaner quarters with fewer adjustments as we reach the tail end of some heavy lifting we've been doing in the way of compliance, operational excellence and portfolio optimization. And now, we're beginning to see some drop-through from our efforts in our financial performance. We started to see it this quarter with better efficiencies and some meaningful declines in costs.

We are pleased with the performance and the progress made by our teams in the first half of the year and we remain confident in our full-year plans. We are very focused on executing to achieve those plans.

And with that, we'll open it up to take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from the line of Howard Rubel from Jefferies. Sir, your line is now open.

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Thank you very much. Good afternoon. And Curtis, nice numbers.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you.

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

And I do recognize your point about clean, it's refreshing...

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yes.

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

... from our perspective too. Just to talk about book-to-bill for a moment and you emphasized historically, or Bob emphasized historically that this is in line with sort of where you've been and you feel comfortable with it. Could you address a little bit the pipeline and what you might see in order to – how much is really open in terms of the challenge for the sale side?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. Maybe, I'll start off on that. We look at that now business unit by business unit on what we have to book and ship for the quarter compared to, I think, 12 or 18 months ago, a lot better visibility there. So, we did have a couple of larger orders where we get maybe one or two orders, I'll mention 787 as an example. Last year, they would have booked – kind of placed a larger annual order in Q2 that's going to happen now in Q3. So we were just talking about that. We've got some other defense-related orders, the same way in our Displays business. So, there is some chunky things that we can go out and touch. And I think it's a matter of a little bit of a tough compare with last year and some of those things pushing out literally just three to four weeks that they didn't hit in this quarter. So, we're not concerned with that and we have a pretty good handle on it.

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

And then one other item in terms of business conditions. It appears as if the connectors business has shown some reflection of, or call it, improved European economy. Could you sort of – because that just touches so many different markets, could you address what you see and how your customers feel and whether, in fact, that's ahead of your plan?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. I'll talk about it. It's interesting, I was over in Champagne for this Leadership Week and got to spend some real quality time with those folks. Very optimistic that plant is running at highest levels they've seen. And so, it's really nice to be able to open up some capacity, which we're optimistic about. But good – some bright spots in the defense markets for not just U.S., but internationally, both in France and some other locations. A little bit on high speed rail, we're seeing some connector pull-through there and in our power business, both in the U.S. and in Asia. A little bit – haven't seen as much on oil and gas yet, so that's maybe not quite as much there. As we mentioned, in nuclear market, we are seeing a lot of coding (29:26) activity, both on the decommissioning in the UK and the newbuild. So, there is some nice pieces there. I will just touch on the connector business, it has done a really nice job. That team – very impressed with them. They're really starting to add some volume there. And when they do that, it drops through very nicely.

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Robert Spingarn from Credit Suisse. Sir, your line is now open.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Rob, you there?

Unknown Speaker

Hi. Good afternoon. This is Joe (30:14) on for Rob.

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Joe (30:17).

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Joe (30:17).

Unknown Speaker

Hi. Nice quarter. Just wanted to ask, Curtis, your comments on the balance sheet and capital deployment, it sounds like your number-one priority for the cash is M&A. Can you just comment a little bit on what the pipeline looks like? Is it fairly active? And I know, it's always hard to predict timings and deal closes, but are you hoping to do some deals this year?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

We're just starting to look – we were very focused on getting our balance sheet back in line and we're refocused (30:50) on that. I think we're starting – we've been starting to look at more deals. There is a couple that we've been involved in that we've looked at and haven't worked or we thought got a little too pricy. So, it is pretty active out there, right now. We're going to be very disciplined in how we look at them. We just finished up each of our business units coming forward and presenting opportunities that they saw. And we're looking at some at the corporate level. We're going to be disciplined about it. But again, as we got our balance sheet back in line, it does open up a – taking a look at those again. So, it is a priority. I don't know, Bob, do you want to – Bob's pretty involved in that. Do you want to make a comment, Bob?

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hey, Joe (31:34). I just would echo Curtis' comments. We have been involved in a couple of processes that we've not taken to the end. I would say the commercial aerospace area is relatively quiet. And that's been confirmed in some of my meetings across the space. Defense is robust, reflecting the high valuations. The market itself right now, on both sides, commercial and military, is rich based on current valuation levels. As Curtis said, we will be disciplined in our approach. We got to maintain the focus on strategic acquisitions and the ability to realize benefits from the acquisition, using the Esterline Operating System.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Hey, guys. It's Rob. I apologize, phone glitch, but Joe (32:35) stepped in there. On the aftermarket...

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hey, Rob.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Good to see you. Nice quarter. Can you talk a little bit about the aftermarket, the uptick that you referenced earlier? And to what extent it reflects this strong traffic we saw in the beginning of the year and how sustainable it is?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. I definitely think it's traffic driven. As you know in our engine business, sensors business, that does correlate pretty strongly to traffic growth. So, I think that's the majority of it. We did some operational things in our switch business to try to drive some better availability and decrease the flow time and better serve the market. That's still a project that we're working on there, but feel pretty good about what we're seeing, and I think it is sustainable.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

And Bob, you may have said this earlier in your monolog, but what's the aftermarket growth embedded in the guide?

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

We are maintaining mid-single digits, in that area, Rob.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Okay. And would you say this quarter look like that, or was it little better?

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Quarter was a scotch (33:54) better, largely driven by sensors.

Robert M. Spingarn - Credit Suisse

Okay. All right. That's it for me. Thanks, guys.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Great. Thanks, Rob.

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Rob.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Michael Ciarmoli from SunTrust. Sir, your line is now open.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hey. Good evening, guys. Nice quarter and thanks for taking my questions.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hey, Mike.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Bob, just on the margins for Advanced Materials, the 25%, obviously, get – I'm assuming, they've got a little bit of the tailwind in there from that insurance settlement, but even removing that, still very good at 20.4%. And I think you just said, you came back up to capacity in March. So, how should we think about the margins in Advanced Materials? Are those sustainable?

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, Mike, great question. As you know, we have some incredibly strong businesses in Advanced Materials. Our wire management activities, composite clamping, our defense activities that we have are tremendous. And we did have a very, very solid product mix in that segment in the quarter. As you pointed out and as Curtis and I both identified in our scripted comments, return on sales levels are impacted by the business interruption payment of $5.2 million, because we didn't have the offsetting sales in the countermeasures facility.

We believe that that business will moderate somewhat on those margins. We certainly are not looking at the 25% level, but we're also challenged – we just want to use a little caution, we're also challenged with our Northeastern England operations. They are impacted by the weak pound. And based on the news I've been reading in the Financial Times and like and the hardball that the EU plans on playing with England, that was the FX, foreign exchange headwinds that we're kind of building into our plans. So, I'd say that as we look into the second half, our guidance is not predicated on that 25% rate, but certainly high teens to the 20%.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. That's helpful. And then just on, you guys talked about the R&D being up, but on SG&A, it comes down sequentially. And I think at one point, you guys were driving towards that target of 15% to 16%. It sounds like you're making good operational progress. What should we be thinking about SG&A on further go-forward basis here?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Well, we need to get some growth to leverage that. We are watching it. I think what you're seeing is some benefit of the integration projects going away, which had some costs, some of the moves. The NMC move that we did has had some benefit in that segment, but also some SG&A overall. You're also seeing some wind down of the compliance efforts. So we do have a pretty tight control on it. I think we need to get some organic growth to go leverage that. Although, we do – we're watching it pretty closely. We don't have any major restructures built in right now, but there is a pretty detailed review at each business unit and there is an expectation that as we add sales, we really limit any SG&A growth.

Michael Ciarmoli - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. Okay, that's helpful. Thanks a lot, guys. I'll jump back in the queue here.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Okay, thanks.

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sam Pearlstein from Wells Fargo. Sir, your line is now open.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good evening.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Sam.

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hi, Sam.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi. Can you guys talk a little bit more about the order activity, the $466 million in orders? While I understand that the year-over-year comparison, it is still below your bookings. So you're getting a little bit of a decline in the backlogs. So just what are you seeing in terms of order activity? And then, more specifically, how about some of the international defense opportunities like the Avionics that you've been going after in the past?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. Yeah, again, some of those things are lumpy. We've got some stimulation orders, again, that's in our Displays business that comes under Avionics. We do have some new cockpit opportunities that we're looking at and there is a pretty long list of them that can move the needle. We're expecting, knock on wood, to get some of these. We've had a few of the nuclear orders come through, but those are pretty sizable from our UK business, and we're expecting some of that activity to happen later in the year.

There are some orders supporting, I think, some Turkish business that I think the connection folks are out chasing. So, there is a couple – there is some nice activity internationally, and some larger orders that we feel pretty comfortable about, but it is a little bit lumpier than normal.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

And if I just look at the Consent Agreement, now that you're done and you've submitted, are there additional costs or is it a matter of waiting at this point for approval? And do you still expect it around midyear?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, we do. We submitted the report of – a number of our folks are actually back at State Department later this week to go have a face to face. So, they read the report. It was binders and binders worth of data. So a very thorough report. I think good feedback so far. The one-time expenses of – we still have a Structural Compliance Officer, and we still have some investigation. But most – the audit costs are down. We're done with the second big audit. We have, as you would imagine, built up some internal compliance costs. So, it's really finishing out any open items, being responsive to what they tell us this week or anything else they see. But it's a pretty comprehensive program. So, I don't think, know on wood, we've got to work with them. I'm just sort of hoping we get it done kind of mid-calendar year.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And one last question, Bob. It sounds like you were able to use overseas cash to pay down the debt. How much of your cash is now overseas versus in the U.S.?

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

So, right now, we're sitting on approximately about $200 million to $210 million offshore. We thought we were going to take that down lower, but great things happened. We generated a significant amount of cash in our Canadian operations, which offset some of the ability to bring that cash back.

Samuel J. Pearlstein - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Thank you.

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Howard Rubel from Jefferies. Sir, your line is now open.

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Thank you. Curtis, you've kind of had this high level of R&D, or I'd say, it's very standard level of R&D, and yet, as we look, we don't see a lot of new commercial aero projects. So, where is the focus and how soon – and how are you sort of thinking about it in terms of allocating the funds to your business units?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Right. Well, it does vary quite a bit by business unit. There is a long list in our Avionics group of things they would like to go spend on. And those gets a little bit project-specific retrofits and in product – new product refreshes. So, there is a lot of discussion and debate about what we go do and spend there. And I don't mind spending and I just want to make sure it's effective and that we're spending on the right projects. Like I mentioned on this leadership development program, we also launched a more effective program management spend to make sure that we're getting better at spending those dollars. So, Avionics is one. The other probably big area would be in our – the Controls business, where we're still finishing up on E2, and they've won some content on the 777X, so there will be some continued spend there.

On the cockpit controls, there is a number of things that they are out chasing. So, it's a mix. There is less in the Advanced Materials side. But we're actually challenging them to say if we did allocate more to you, what new business could you go spend on. There are some connectors that the guys want to go spend some time to develop new product families or filling gaps on product families that I'm pretty supportive of. So, there's a smattering, but I would think big macro picture, you're right, there are less things out there. But we're not just going to have it remain constant and let them go spend it on anything. It needs to be revenue and profit generating. But I think we'll do a good job of spending that money wisely.

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

And then finally, you've gone through a lot of pain to restructure the organization and we can see a little bit of improvement in this period. Are you going to move the targets a little bit just to make sure people aren't too comfortable with where they are? And can you share sort of what's your thinking on that?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, definitely. I think we've shared this with people about the process that we go through, but we've got some existing and some really good new fresh faces. And the expectation is that this continuous improvement, it's moved – move the bar all the time. So, the event that I was involved in was literally our Champagne facility is probably one of the better operations, leanest operations that we have. And every time you go look at the factory, it's – the process I was involved with was how do we cut the days (44:43) to manufacture in half, and how do you go build that into the ERP system, and then get that on the website to go out capture more business.

So there is not a – you're okay, it's a cultural thing to say we have this process, how do you keep improving. So, it just takes a long time and it is a kind of a cultural shift, but I feel better now than I ever have on. We've got good leaders in place. They get that and they're driving their business to continue to improve. So, it's not easy to go, put a stake in the ground publicly and say it. But I'll tell you, internally, it's how do we raise the bar. And if you're all green, it's like you raised the bar, now they're red again, and we continue to do that.

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

And so, if we think back to (45:29) just gross margins just to conclude on this, and I'm sorry, is you made – I mean this is for a middle period, this is pretty darn good gross margin. I know it's a function of mix as we go forward, but is there anything that you could share with us in term of how you'd like to see the year play out in terms of gross margins and actually little bit longer term?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah. I think the gross margins are pretty good. I would encourage our folks, if we need to, to go out and capture more sales for leverage, because we get some more leverage on our SG&A. And we have some big OEMs that want to share some of that and we do have price downs that we've agreed to. So, I'm not going to get real aggressive on saying that the gross margins are going to go way up. And if they do, we'll go figure out what to do with that, either have it come to the bottom line or go try to capture more market share.

Howard A. Rubel - Jefferies LLC

Thank you. That's great.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Great.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Strauss from UBS. Sir, your line is now open.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Good afternoon, David.

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Hey, David.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Hey, Curtis, could you give us an update where you are on the draw down on the T6 (46:52)? How much of that has kind of worked through your numbers here?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, a big of chunk of it has worked through the numbers. So, that has had some pressure on our Avionics business this year. Compared to last year, it has been a little bit better with a few international sales than we had originally planned, but not meaningful. But it's down probably 50% from where it was or more from where it was at a run rate level, and that winds down to a – it goes out probably another year, but it's more international orders, it's pretty low level.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And then, on the transition from the CFM56 to LEAP, how are you feeling about kind of holding the line there? I think your ship-set content is a little bit lower?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, it is. We don't have the engine sensors on that. That team, new team there, that is very focused on trying to go see what they can do around the edges there to maybe try get some of that back or backfill that. But that's a little bit of a challenge for us. We also have some work on the structure side to fill in, because the configuration's a little bit different. So, that's a challenge for us. But we're out working it and trying to backfill that with new content either on GTF or other engine opportunities.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. And last one for me, cash flow working capital, if I look at your free cash flow guidance for the year, it doesn't look – it looks like working capital's assumed about a neutral. Can you just talk about that and maybe if there could be some upside? And how you view the opportunity from the working capital perspective longer term?

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Yeah, David, you're correct. I mean, we are beginning to really have a crystal focus on inventory levels across the organization. The Esterline Operating System and our Lean efforts are now the way that we do business and are embedded. We have been doing a pretty good job, might even say really good job on the accounts receivable side, managing to maintain our days sales outstanding in the face of some pretty harsh requests.

The inventory levels, however, are where we really see opportunity. And I would expect, as we go forward, as you would imagine, it's not something that you can kind of turnaround in a short period of time. But as we go forward, that's where we'll see the opportunities in working capital on the cash flow side. Curtis, any comments (50:04)?

Curtis C. Reusser - Esterline Technologies Corp.

I think that's probably the area that we now – as we go focus on things and people are learning these tools, that's probably that one area that we have the most discussion on. So, we reviewed four businesses today and we spent a very large amount of time talking about what you're doing about it, when you're doing about – when it's going to happen. We had – as we moved some of these integration projects around, that did cause a little bit of buffer that we had to build. And it gets integrated with their ordering practices and trying to drive the velocity through the factories. Some plants not at – we're not seeing it to the extent I'd like. Some plants have done a nice job and really moved the needle in the last 12 months. Others, it's been flat or gone the wrong way for a number of reasons. So, we're really going to start focusing on that in a lot more detail probably over the next 12 to 18 months.

David E. Strauss - UBS Securities LLC

All right. Thanks, guys.

Robert D. George - Esterline Technologies Corp.

Thanks, David.

Operator

Michelle DeGrand - Esterline Corporation

All right. Well, thanks to everyone on the call today for taking the time to join us and for your continued interest in Esterline. Just a reminder, a reply of this call is available, if needed. You can find it on our website, along with all of our supporting materials. Have a great evening, everyone.

