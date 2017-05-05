Lending Club's (LC) CEO Scott Sanborn on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Charly Kevers – Head, IR

Scott Sanborn – President and CEO

Tom Casey – CFO

Analysts

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Bob Ramsey - FBR

Eric Wasserstrom - Guggenheim

Henry Coffey - Wedbush

John Davis - Stifel

Heath Terry - Goldman Sachs

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Brad Berning - Craig-Hallum

Michael Tarkan - Compass Point

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Lending Club First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there’ll be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Charly Kevers, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Charly Kevers

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Lending Club’s first quarter of 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me today to talk about our results and recent events are Scott Sanborn, President and CEO; and Tom Casey, CFO.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind everyone that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are described in today’s press release, the related slide presentation on our Investor Relations website, and our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2017. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in today’s earnings press release. The press release and accompanying investor presentation are available on our website at ir.lendingclub.com.

Unless specifically stated, all references to this quarter relate to the first quarter of 201 and all sequential comments or quarter-over-quarter comments are comparisons to the fourth quarter of 2016 and year-over-year comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2016.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Sanborn

Thank you, Charly. Good afternoon, everyone. Today, I’ll start by sharing my overall perspective on our Q1 2017 performance, followed by a review of the progress we’ve made across business.

We've created a strong foundation for growth and I'll share some of our plans to unleash the power of our platform before turning it over to Tom for a detailed review of our financial performance in a discussion of our updated expectations for 2017. I'm pleased with our execution in the first quarter which enabled us once again to deliver against our targets. We facilitated nearly 2 billion in originations resulting in total net revenue ahead of our expectations at a 124 million and with acquisition costs generally in line with what we saw in Q4.

We produced these results in a seasonally difficult quarter and despite the negative impact on approval rates of the January credit policy cuts demonstrating our team's ability to drive efficient execution against Plan even in changing market conditions. The end of Q1 also marks the substantial conclusion of remediation activities as we pivot the majority of our organizational energies to growth thanks to the focused effort from employees and the support of our partners.

We have built a very strong foundation from which to execute. Let me spend a minute reviewing a few key areas of our business starting with the team. We continue to build out our executive ranks with exceptional talent attracting senior leaders from renowned organizations such as American Express JP Morgan and into it to strengthen the business across credit strategy and product development. Furthermore I am very excited to be in the final stages of our search for the new head of our borrower business.

We look forward to announcing a seasoned executive who brings extensive experience leveraging data and technology to market and deliver consumer credit across a wide variety of products and scale this upcoming addition to the leadership team only strengthens my confidence in executing on our growth trajectory. Demand in our investor base continues to build with apatite from existing investors augmented by new investors joining the platform. The result is surplus demand a clear indicator of the attractiveness of the loans we facilitate and the platform we have built and positioning us well for the return to growth. Bank partners made up a record 40 % of total originations for the quarter and continued to ramp their purchasing as a major component of our diversified sources of capital. These partners remain a key differentiator for Lending Club.

Their presence is a testament to the strength of our control environment and they are an important enabler of low rates for high quality borrowers. I'd also like to highlight our retail investor business which grew double digit sequentially reaching 15 % of our total investor mix in Q1.

Another clear differentiator for Lending Club this past quarter we introduced new initiatives to further enhance our retail investors experience including the launch of Lending Club invest our mobile app designed to give individual investors an even easier way to manage their portfolios. Our deliberate transparent and proactive approach to managing credit risk is a key driver of providing attractive risk adjusted returns to investors and of lending clubs long term success.

We took aggressive action on policy on pricing in 2016 and early 2017. Our deep focus on data. The signals we read from the marketplace and the feedback we receive from our broad base of platform investors helped us identify these trends early and we rapidly responded based on the most recent performance data. I'm encouraged by the early signs of credit stabilization.

We continue to broadly observe in the loan portfolio. In addition thanks to the efforts from our team in recent investments in our technology and infrastructure. We're seeing improvements in the effectiveness of our collections efforts which will help support our ability to drive solid returns on the borrower side. We continue to see strong demand for our products with the number of loan applications and Q1 growing sequentially and year over year as we move into the second quarter of the year.

We are well positioned to accelerate the strategic initiatives that will support our future growth helping us serve more people at attractive rates with a frictionless process to get them the credit that they deserve. Now let me dig in on some of the strategic initiatives that will drive our return to growth. We have built a unique technology platform and are now well-positioned to unleash the power of that platform for the benefit of our borrowers platform investors and you our shareholders will be doing this in a number of ways.

First our data gathered over a decade of lending is a unique competitive advantage. Constant analysis of our considerable data on bar applications and Loan performance and the continual evaluation of a growing range of supplemental data sources including proprietary and unique sources inform our credit pricing underwriting and behavioural models over time were able to significantly increase the number of variables we will consider in credit decision NG and will further refine the granularity with which we can uniquely identify credit worthy customers to further access our market and to get people the credit they deserve.

We are also beginning to leverage that data that only a two sided marketplace can provide a window into price sensitivity on both sides that has the potential to unlock new sources of value creation for Lending Club sort of provide a few examples. After a year of testing we've introduced our enhanced joint application loan program allowing borrowers to apply together.

This initiative offers benefits for borrowers by giving them a lower rate and access to larger loan amounts. And for investors given the low risk of having to borrowers jointly responsible to pay off the loan separately. We've recently started leveraging new data sources and technologies to automate employment and income verification in order to reduce fraud.

Accelerate the approval process and further enhance the borrower experience the excess demand for loans will enable us to evaluate more dynamic approaches to pricing generating additional economics. We can use to improve our borrower conversion rates and drive additional growth beyond personal loans.

We are also using unique data sources to support the growth of our auto 3:5 business and developing an in-depth understanding of how to effectively operate a collateralized lending offering which will provide valuable prove valuable in quarters to come our focus on data is supported by heavy investments in our technology infrastructure these platform improvements at speed ease and agility to optimizing our models.

For example we recently launched the first phase of our new enterprise decision platform which lets data scientists update credit models and incorporate new data sources without involving engineering resources. We've also made significant investments in our data services team.

One of the fastest growing groups in the company working on structuring our data for easier access to enable faster and better analytics across our functions. Underscoring these investments in data and infrastructure we have reinforced our technology architecture for scale migrating several key services to the cloud. This dynamic technology environment allows us to test and implement new features and functionalities much faster than ever before.

All essential investments in future growth this quarter will celebrate lending club's 10th year thanks to the hard work and dedication from our employees our technology powered marketplace model not only distinguishes us from online lenders and traditional banks but is a more innovative cost effective and efficient way to deliver affordable credit to borrowers and solid risk adjusted returns to investors Lending Club is fundamentally changed the game for the deployment of capital and access to credit.

Over the last decade we have served close to 2 million customers and facilitated the origination of more than $26 billion in total loan issuance. We help more people get credit each quarter than many competing platforms do any year.

I'm inspired by our accomplishments to date and more importantly confident that we continue to be the best positioned to lead the industry through its next phase of expansion. We have a team in place that knows how to execute and we are excited to deliver. Now I'll turn it over to Tom for a detailed review of our financial performance from the quarter and a discussion of our updated expectations for 2017.

Tom Casey

Thanks Scott. Before we jump into the details I just want to say that I continue to be excited with the progression of the lending club teams efforts. This is the third quarter since May of 2016 event that we have delivered on our guidance for a period of significant investment in remediation and enhancing our foundation and we were well on our way to getting back to growth.

I also need to be impressed by the many talented employees we have here in Lending Club showing up every day to creatively tackle tough problems and lower savings to customers. There is truly an execution oriented culture here.

I am pleased with our first quarter performance as we facilitated nearly 2 billion dollars originations despite the January credit policy update and especially tough quarter with banks further revving up their purchases we continue to benefit Strong investor demand. So really on the borrower side we enjoyed another quarter record application volume.

A leading indicator for demand and a testament to the size of the market we serve as Scott mentioned we have already pivoted our businesses towards growth in much of our efforts are focused on improving commerce’s the conversion rate for these applicants through new credit tools. Join applications and test new testing capabilities. Before we jump into details of our first quarter performance I'd like to update you on what I've learned over the last couple of quarters and what I'm excited for as we look to the future.

First up on the barrier side we offer rates that say bar is around 25 % compared to what they pay on existing debt using proprietary credit modelling built on top of a decade of data from our 26 billion dollars in originations we're finding new and better ways to assess credit worthiness and accurately price loans. And beyond pure economic value. We offer a process that's far easier and faster than other options consumers have.

Our scale and history combined with our underlying technology infrastructure allows us to provide customers affordable credit when they need it. And we're investing in ways to deliver even more conveniences as action in the years to come. On the investor side we provide unprecedented access to unsecured consumer credit lending club loans appeal to a broad spectrum investors and we offer the ability to purchase that scale that can that can match institutional demand on top of this we offer attractive risk adjusted returns with low duration with 10 years of experience and heavy investments and controls and compliance.

We provide a level of confidence unmatched in our industry. Making us the leading access point for institutional and retail investors. So while we offered a compelling value proposition to both borrowers and investors we also can deliver 45 to 50 % contribution margin to Lending Club shareholders the lending club business model creates a win win win among borrower’s investors and shareholders.

The possibilities are tremendous and we are just starting to scratch the surface. Now let's move on to our financial performance in the first quarter. Our total revenue came in at one hundred twenty four point five million dollars. About five million dollars above the midpoint of the guidance we gave you in January.

Our reported total net revenue yield came in at 6.3 6 % in line with the fourth quarter yield. After considering the positive $4.3 billion servicing adjustments we made in the fourth quarter as we indicated earlier originations going to quarter were flat sequentially at nearly $2 billion. Even with her credit policy update that reduced our bar by about 6 %. I will note that within our standard program we saw growth about 3 % in category aides who see loans reflecting strong demand from our bank partners while as expected the two categories were down as most of the January credit cuts were in the higher risk loan categories transaction.

The revenue came in at ninety nine million dollars on transaction field of five point zero four % down 7 basis points from the fourth quarter again reflecting the shift in loan mix. Please note to simplify reporting we have combined our previous servicing and managing the revenue lines into a comprehensive investor fee line for your convenience. We will include a reconciliation there 10-Q for the first quarter investor yesterday's total 21 million and adjusted for the fair value adjustment relatively we're relatively flat at 22 basis points of our average outstanding balance compared to 21 basis points in the fourth quarter.

Other revenue came in at 2.2 million up 1.9 million sequentially due primarily to gain on sale of 2.4 million reflecting a mix of investor demand net interest income was in line with Q4 at about $2.4 trillion. And as a reminder we do expect to see this revenue line along with other revenue increase throughout the year as you expand or securerization efforts we still expect this revenue benefit to be approximately 10 to 15 million dollars in 2017 and we have already initiated activities to support this accusation of loans with external partners. Now let's look at contribution margin for the quarter our contribution margin came in at 43 % or $53 billion.

As we continue our investments in auto and staffed up for collections and Q2 growth we continue to expect to grow into our target range of greater than 45 % over the course of the year. The other marketing was 50 $2.3 million or 2.6 7 % of originations down $600000 in total. While these costs continue to run higher than we like we were pleased to see some of our marketing efficiency efforts pay off enabling us to keep this metric flat to get rid of the relative year end despite the reduction in our bar funnel in January.

But as I mentioned earlier we are seeing record levels of applications which are up since Q4 and up double digits over the same period last year with an overall improvement in cost per application. As I mentioned some of the growth we expect for the rest of 2017 will result from successfully executing on strategic initiatives to get consumers the credit they deserve.

We also expect that getting the new head of rebar will help further drive our marketing efforts origination and servicing expenses in the fourth quarter with 90 million dollars of 2.2 million sequentially driven primarily by collections and volume driven headcount to match our anticipated growth in Q2. Total engineering costs were twenty one point four million of 1.7 million sequentially as we continue to invest in technology and platform improvements as Scott mentioned we are focused on enhancing our credit decision capabilities internal testing environment and cloud infrastructure.

These investments will help lending club iterate faster test assumptions and improve efficiency as we grow. DNA costs. We're at thirty one point six million dollars down from $42 billion in Q4. We have some items impacting the quarter's DNA. So I want to highlight a few things for you during the quarter we had ten point $6 million non-recurring expenses mostly in DNA and prim ally approval to our 2016 board review. These unusual expenses were partially offset by a successfully negotiated settlement of nine point six million dollars in the first year of our D.A. insurance coverage as I mentioned on our fourth quarter call. I expect non-recurring costs to continue to be elevated and mostly impact in the first half of 2017. I continue to see this playing out with some litigation costs coming in higher than expected. As such I'm adjusting full year non-recurring expenses by five to 10 million dollars which will bring a full year non-recurring expenses to approximately 25 to 30 million dollars. So that would mean approximately 15 to 20 million remaining for the year. While we may get some insurance recovery benefit to offset these non-recurring expenses the timing and magnitude will be difficult to predict. I know everyone's trying to model out our core DNA and I will continue to call out the impact of non-recurring costs and insurance recoveries on our quarterly earnings calls.

The combination of all of results in a break even adjusted. But without the benefit of insurance recoveries we would have come in at the low end of our guidance as a result of our increased investments in technology infrastructure to support future growth. Get that last was twenty nine point eight million dollars compared to thirty two point three million in Q4 and earnings per share came in at a loss of 7 cents per diluted share compared to a loss of 8 cents last quarter. The difference between gap and adjusted Even though was 30 million dollars and includes stock based conversation of nineteen point five million depreciation and amortization of nine point one million stock based compensation as a %age of total net revenue decrease sequentially to 16 %.

About 2 % lower than the fourth quarter we expect stock based compensation will continue to decline as a % of revenues throughout the year. We ended the quarter with 781 million dollars of cash and securities available for sale and no debt. Now is churn or outlook for the second quarter and the full year as we move into the second quarter. We feel good about raising full year guidance.

We are increasing the midpoint of revenue and adjusted M&A to reflect the overall performance in the first quarter and the benefit over here is reimbursement tempered by the 5 to 10 million dollars of additional expense and non-recurring expenses I just mentioned as a result for the full year we expect total net revenue to be in the range of 575 to 500 $95 million adjusted EBITDA in the range of 45 to 55 million dollars and Gap net loss between 77 and 67 million dollar loss which includes stock based compensation depreciation and amortization of about 122 million dollars. In the second quarter we expect to return to top line growth. Our revenue guidance range implies sequential growth of 8 % at the midpoint and 10 % growth on the high end of the range.

And year over year growth of approximately 30 % we expect growth to be driven by multiple borrower initiatives continued strong demand from both borrowers and investors and positive seasonality typically seen in the second quarter. We expect that just at the margins in the second quarter to be around breakeven with about two and a half million dollars of variability on either side primarily due to uncertainty around non-recurring expenses and insurance recoveries.

As such in Q2 we're forecasting total net revenue in the range of 132 million to one hundred thirty seven million adjusted EBITDA flat plus or minus 2.5 million with stock based compensation depreciation and amortization about $32 million gap net loss is expected to be between negative 35 and negative 30. We continue to be very excited about 2017. The second quarter will see us returning to growth and we're executing towards our goal of exiting the year with even the margins in the range of 15 to 20 % real time with that little bit of the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question is from James Faucette with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with the question.

James Faucette

Thank you. I just went out with a couple of questions around weren't getting conversion. You anticipated at the beginning of the quarter at least that's the way I interpreted your comment. Can you talk a little bit about why that decision was made et cetera. And there's a follow up I think previously talked about if you were right the credit box or funnel a little bit that people that were getting applications that were qualified were taking a little longer to close etc. on loans. You talk about it made any progress there. How are you feeling about those efforts to bring better qualified borrowers through the entire process? Thanks.

Scott Sanborn

Hey James thanks. Thanks for your question this is Scott. A couple a couple of things. So first we actually did not increase marketing spend quarter over quarter we actually decreased it slightly by about $600. And so marketing actually was more efficient on driving applications and roughly as efficient at driving loan issuance through the other side. So that's essentially saying we executed well on the marketing to offset the decrease in approval rates which came together with the credit cuts in terms of I didn't completely follow your second question so I'll make a couple of comments and feel free to clarify if I missed the mark in terms of credit quality. So you know you do see different credit quality and different channels you actually also do see different credit quality at different times of year. Q One is an example you tend to see more self-employed people applying and so those different populations that different dynamic can have a different impact on your relative ability to get populations through the process. I touched a little bit and my talk on some of the things we've done that will help with that. So automating income and employment verification using some new technologies that would be a way to reduce the friction in that process speed up the process and help get more people through. We have a number of other things in the works that we'll be talking about it at future calls.

James Faucette

But in that direction. So just to be clear. What are you seeing an impact yet or you're just it made the teams think that would help there.

Scott Sanborn

So yeah where we're seeing that we exited the quarter feeling very good and seeing acceleration you know as we as we left the quarter due to some of those changes

James Faucette

Okay. Great, thanks.

Operator

And the next question is going to be Bob Ramsey with FBR. Please go ahead with your question.

Bob Ramsey

Hey. Good afternoon, guys. I guess it looks like you guys have just increased pricing on some of your loans.

Scott Sanborn

Again I just want to you could talk to you the pricing changes and the motivation there is as Tom as we've said in the past the pricing changes we've put in place is an ongoing process something that we look at consistently every single quarter. We made very small changes this quarter. We just issue the 8-K today. So you'll see those boo the very good about the credit performance coming out of our cuts that we made and even though in the last year we're seeing good performance with the ongoing kind of dialogue with our credit team and our investor base and we feel pretty good about where we are right now with pretty small changes in our pricing this quarter.

And just to talk broadly about the drivers of changes quarterly we absolutely review what we review much more frequently than that based on dynamics around. You know we're monitoring very closely investor demand at the grade in term and even individual loan attribute level. We're looking at borrower take rates and acceptance rates. You know we're looking at what's happening in the macro environment so we're looking at all of those things. And that's sort of the input if you will into that process and where we're making those tweaks to really optimize the platform supply and demand OK.

Bob Ramsey

Fair enough. And then you know I notice that you guys have revised the outlook for a stock based comp expense for the full year you know materially lower. I'm just kind of curious what it was that drove that change in the outlook.

Scott Sanborn

Well a couple of things. I think we had that discussion at the last meeting that we're running at higher levels. We expect them to come down. I'm not sure we've really changed our outlook on SBC very much. This quarter we had the benefit of forfeitures to the financials but I think your spark lies comp is always been we've indicated that trend down throughout the year.

Bob Ramsey

Okay I think last quarter I'm guided to 91 million for the year and now you're saying 78 or so and that is coming down a bit.

Scott Sanborn

I'm not sure I've ever guided to the specific SBC numbers so it's incorporated into my GAAP guidance that's obviously got other things in it including depreciation amortization or the non-cash activities.

So it's not all as we see kind of remind last year was a first purchase sorry over the last year was particularly high given some efforts we put in place to retain employees through what we anticipated would be you know added asks over the course of the year as well as the hiring of our new executive team.

Bob Ramsey

Can we follow up offline? Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Eric Wasserstrom with Guggenheim. Please go with your question

Eric Wasserstrom

Thanks very much. Just on the two quick things just on the first on the bank participation the quarter did credit do more or less There [indiscernible] amount in the period.

Tom Casey

Yeah they were right on line with their expectations so unique with their purchasing pattern at all.

Eric Wasserstrom

And was there any in terms of the bank channel was there any new participant or was the increase otherwise just the same group participating to a greater extent.

Tom Casey

No we had several new additions into the mix. And the pipeline continue to build still or we have indeed it does and that's important obviously with the low mix that I mentioned during our call my prepared remarks were seeing significant demand in the from the banks.

Eric Wasserstrom

Thanks very much.

Operator

And the next question today is Henry Coffey with Wedbush. Please go ahead with your question.

Henry Coffey

Hello and thank you for taking my call. We start talking about growing originations and I know you talked about your data analytics. Is it is it originating more loans to inside the same credit window or is the use of better analytics you're going to be able to open up the credit box a little bit. It's going to be a combination of multiple things it'll be it'll be opening up new channels it'll be increasing borrower take rates through pricing optimization. Tom touched on something that we've implemented in Q1 as a as a new testing infrastructure that allows us to really optimize the overall experience. It will be product features joint app is the visible one we've touched on but there are more things to come there that are in line with that.

Tom Casey

And then there's also the addition of some new data sources that give us a better window into individual's overall financial condition as well as stability.

Henry Coffey

So do you think you'll be quote offering up more credit risk to your investors or to say credit risk just been analyzed.

Tom Casey

Well I mean in general risk you know risk neutral expansion is always the goal. And you know within the associated grades that we set out and we had some of the things we talked about just making the experience easier for borrowers actually results in decreasing our. Okay great. So no changing in credit but more and more friction out of process can improve our volumes.

Henry Coffey

And then the last quick I'm sorry. The other thing I would mention is we've actually seen in the joint AB where we actually can reduce credit and increase risk rather risk and increased volumes because you're providing more opportunity for consumers to manage their credit. Save money as well as increase or volumes that maybe they wouldn't have qualified on the room.

Tom Casey

And then with the auto product that does a lot of noise around that right now in general. Have you thought about how you would deal with potential depreciation in used car values in collections of those complicated issues. Yeah I mean I think the current environment for auto is not something that is kind of coming out by surprise. I think there's been an anticipation of supply hitting the market vehicles coming off lease a decline in residual values and we actually built all of that in. We've built in a fairly material decline to collateral value into our overall credit model and underwriting. So you know we were really looking to be in a position to be ready to be greedy when others are fearful to a similar time that we came into the personal loan market if you go back you know a few years. And at this point we're really we're really just working on optimizing the product experience and learning and we're really pleased with what we're seeing. I mean where our score is even though this product has not had you know millions of people go through to help us improve the experience our entry scores are actually in line with our personal loan product and we're saving people an average of about 1500 per loan which is ahead of what we had anticipated.

Henry Coffey

So great. I'm sorry about that. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is from John Davis with Stifel. Please go ahead with your question.

John Davis

Hey good afternoon guys. Just want to touch on the transaction yield for a second here. I guess I have expected it to be down a little bit more given the increase in bank funding and also the credit card. So we thought a little about the impact of pricing you know how sustainable it is and what she think about the transaction you're going for it throughout the rest of the year.

Scott Sanborn

Tom thanks. You know I think that the transaction yields clearly better this quarter. And we mentioned that is really due to mix. We did see some originated he's come down because of the fact that most of the portfolio shifted to lower credit risk. So that's something that we do expect to continue to put some pressure on us but you know on the other side we also earn gain on sale on the other side when we do sell loans.

And so we've benefited from that this quarter that's something just the mix of investors that each quarter we try to manage as best we can with the banks buying that some additional revenue in the quarter. Okay.

John Davis

And then maybe the follow up. You know I think you cut credit I think for the first couple of times recently most recently in January you know how often do you look at it. Do you anticipate cutting the - I guess credit pie if you will more throughout the rest of the year are you pretty comfortable with where you are. Maybe you talk about you know how you look at credit versus origination growth.

Scott Sanborn

So we're looking at credit all the time and we're looking at you know not only the data that we were taking and as I indicated we're also looking at investor behaviour and getting feedback from our investors. And you know we do have the infrastructure and ability to be reacting.

Quarterly is when we adjust our loss expectations. And you know our current view is we you know we took pretty aggressive action last year because we you know recognize that long term success Lending Club comes from being good stewards of of credit for our investors. And you know the data is still early but you know we now have a couple of quarters under our belt where we're seeing that you know delinquency early delinquency rates are coming in line with our expectations. They are stabilizing. And as I mentioned we're seeing improvements in our collections efforts. So those two things combined have us currently feeling good about the current status. Obviously credit is dynamic it's always changing and we'll continue to watch. But we are feeling good about the changes we've made and also about some additional new data sources we're looking at to increase our intelligence here.

John Davis

Okay. And then last one for me if I can just the cash balance I think was down about $20 million in the fourth quarter. Just talk about you know what that was spent on or you know how should we think about that going forward. Yes.

Scott Sanborn

The only the only big driver there is just to pay out of the annual bonuses that come through in the first quarter kind of seasonally build for a year and then that liabilities pay down. We would expect as we get back that positive cash flows continue to improve the year.

John Davis

Okay thanks guys. I do want to just Bob just clarify is misunderstood your question.

Scott Sanborn

We did take stock of count down from 91 to 78 and that's reflecting it is reflecting the forfeitures I mentioned with some executive movement we had in the year and first quarter.

John Davis

So I just wanted to clarify that for everybody.

Operator

And our next question today is going to be Heath Terry with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Heath Terry

Thanks I was just wondering if you could give us a sense if you're seeing any change in use of proceeds among your among your lenders or borrowers. You know I know you guys have talked a lot in the past about credit consolidation and home improvement in sort of being the big categories. Curious is it because this rate environment changes how that use of proceeds might be evolving.

Scott Sanborn

I haven't seen any significant shift you know last week you know what we what we have done is where we are seeing you know increase credit risk. That's where we were actually taking the action that we mentioned but we haven't seen anything any in the use of proceeds and to the extent that you're trying to drive incremental demand to the platform.

Heath Terry

Is there targeted marketing or anything that you can say about sort of cost of customer acquisition with lower risk pools that you're that you're trying to trying to target that that changes the economics of the business or how we should think about the cost structure in the forward quarters.

Scott Sanborn

So you know I think broadly speaking we you know we expect marketing costs to remain on the high side but come down from where we are right now. I know I think a lot of our efforts that we tried to lay out for you today is spending a lot of money to get folks to fill out the application and we're trying to find ways to convert them into borrowers using technology reducing friction in the application process new products features we mentioned the joint app which is an important one because it provides credit where barmaid have not gotten it before. So we're trying to make ourselves more efficient. The demand is there. And what we're trying to do is give more tools to borrowers to manage their credit. Joint app is just one example.

We have many others that we're testing and evaluating to improve that conversion rate and that will include things that will enable us to better assess risk and therefore better price i.e. offer lower rates to those lower risk customers so that that will be something you'll be seeing more of.

Heath Terry

And as Crusher's you know we brought back with Autonomy's research please go ahead of the Russians guys origination servicing costs seem to take time in the past because I think you mentioned increased headcount here but anything else in particular driving the increase and then how should we think about the level of those costs going forward.

Scott Sanborn

Thanks. Yeah I think the origination searching was up again we talked about that really two big drivers the first one is I think Scott mentioned his prepared remarks we continue to do to increase collection activities through here and in the first quarter and that's about half of that growth. And then the other half is getting folks up trained. We talked about a little bit in the quarter with some momentum. So we did commit some hiring in the quarter to position us for two. Q Those are really in pretty good shape as we head into the rest of the year.

Heath Terry

Great thanks.

Operator

The next question is going to be Jed Kelly with Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Jed Kelly

Thanks for taking my question. My apologies. Any thoughts on this. I jumped on that call a little late but you still feel there may be some pay channels that you're still under index to survey that again. I mean are you still feel that there's some pay channels that you're still under indexed to that you could be driving more efficiency from. Absolutely. Absolutely.

Scott Sanborn

you know with trying to think of generic examples that don't really tell too much of some of the things we're working on tape you know kind of some things to think about are you know there's obviously I think much of the you know the online advertising environment continues to evolve quite quickly with your ability to target based on behavioural attributes. And you know another piece is adaptations to the product to better match certain use cases will allow us to be more effective in penetrating certain channels because we can tailor a product to the you know just as an example.

Home improvement tends to be larger items larger amounts that need to be spent. Also tends to have lower risk associated with it whereas you know people who are doing consolidation there might be things we can do to enable them to better manage that existing debt and also ensure that that existing debt is paid down so there'll be there'll be features we added a product to help us crack channels either more deeply or for new ones altogether.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question intrigues me Brad Berning with Craig-Hallum. Please go ahead with your questions.

Brad Berning

Good afternoon. You go through each of the custom loan programs and talk where you're at in your development there your appetite for kind of driving some growth. I know some of those things got put on pause last year in talk about where your initiatives are and in your appetite for various programs I know you touched on it already but you've got a number of others. My follow up question will be can you give us an update on where you're at in discussions with banks and going to some direct lending approaches with them instead of the marketplace approach. I just wonder if you can give us an update on that evolution.

Scott Sanborn

Hey Brad. I'll give you my thoughts and maybe Scott has some but you know we go to our prepared deck and the - that we've posted actually the custom volume has actually come down about 20 million bucks so much almost 10 %.

Again that's reflecting some of the additional rate of rate changes and credit changes we've made throughout last year and in January. So that program continues to be healthy but it is obviously most impacted when you're trying to get credit. You know as far as direct to banks we're very happy with the strategy we have with the banks and their access to the platform. Obviously have very low cost of capital. And so the prime book business is very attractive for them and they generate significant returns as a result of it. So I don't see any specific shifts associated with getting into indirect channel at this time it's something that you know we look at on occasion but the platforms work quite well for them right now.

Brad Berning

Very helpful thank you.

Operator

And the next question today is Michael Tarkan with Compass Point. Please go ahead with your questions.

Michael Tarkan

Just a couple of quick ones that you guys mentioned. How much gain on sale revenue you generated this quarter and how do you see that sort of trending throughout the year.

Scott Sanborn

You know I think I think I mentioned in my comments about I think was up about $2.5 million. You know I think that you know you know we haven't given specifics on that for the year. I think what was important understand is that what the revenue profile of the business is going to continue to evolve with obviously with growth but also with some of the developments we're putting in with regard to securitization and that will continue to have positive impacts for us. They may not come through and again on sale line in may come through as a net interest income but it could come through is also gain on a securitization activity. So we will continue to as we evolve continue break those out. But for the quarter it was up about 2 million bucks.

Michael Tarkan

All right thanks. And then I guess along the same lines there you know over time how do you guys view sort of the transaction. I know it's come down a little bit but just in lieu of more of the traditional of trade with lower or no reason is this going to evolve where you're getting revenue from different sources and that will cover maybe a little decline in transaction fees.

Scott Sanborn

Yeah again we look at this marketplace as a real competitive advantage being able to understand the supply demand of both sides. And you know as I think Scott intimated where we're looking at things like that when we say pricing is not just the rate it can also be origination fees as well. That may change behaviour on the part of a borrower. So we're testing a lot of those different types of things to work to maximize the marketing dollars that we're putting in place and trying to increase or take great.

Michael Tarkan

Okay. And then last one I guess is that the new five to 10 million of onetime expenses further that's going to stick a little bit longer. Just any specifics on what that's really related to it.

Scott Sanborn

Yes mostly legal. We're moved into a bit of discovery phase and that tends to increase the cost. But as we mentioned most of the remediation activities have been addressed and we're dealing mostly with some ongoing litigation and some burn off of some of retention activity we've put in place in the second quarter so that that increase is mostly due to legal related expenses.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen this concludes our question and answer session and today's conference call. Thank you all for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.