California Resources Corporation's (CRC) CEO Todd Stevens on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Scott Espenshade

I'm Scott Espenshade, Vice President of Investor Relations. Welcome to California Resources Corporation's first quarter 2017 conference call. Participating on today's call is Todd Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of CRC; and Mark Smith, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer as well as several members of the CRC executive team.

I would like to highlight that we have provided slides in our Investor Relations section on our website, www.crc.com. These slides provide additional insight into our operations and first quarter results and additional information. Also, information reconciling non-GAAP financial measures discussed to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available on the Investor Relations portions of our website and in our earnings release.

Additional information on factors that could cause results to differ is available in the company’s 10-Q, which is being filed later today. We would ask that you review it when available and the cautionary statements in our earnings release. A replay and transcript will be made available on our website following today’s call and will be available for at least 30 days following the call. As a reminder we have allotted a similar for earnings Q&A at the of our prepared remarks and would ask that participants limit their questions to a primary and a follow-up question.

I will now turn the call over to Todd.

Todd Stevens

Thank you Scott and thank you everyone for attending CRR’s first quarter 2017 earnings call. We're off to a strong start in 2017. The oil markets remain volatile in response to geopolitical and macroeconomic factors. However, we continue to leverage our operational flexibility moving to offense for smart value driven growth as well to strengthen our balance sheet. Our first quarter production was at the higher end of our guidance range at 132,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. We reduced debt by $147 million in the quarter, once again exhibiting our commitment to deleveraging. Our teams continued to execute on matters within our control bringing cost in or below expectations while protecting our base and positioning us for growth this year.

We have executed two joint venture agreements during the quarter delivering on our initiative to bring in partners to help accelerate development of our deep inventory. One was with Benefit Street and the other was Macquarie for a total up to $550 million in capital investments over the next few years. These significant investments by our joint venture partners validate the value of CRC extensive portfolio and the flexibility through the current price cycle. The capital will be largely deployed over the next two to three years to incrementally add development activity in 2017 and 2018. [indiscernible] has already begun on both joint ventures.

The most recent joint venture executed with Macquarie calls for up to $300 million of capital investment. Macquarie’s initial commitment of $160 million which we expect to deploy by the end of 2018. This JV also focused primarily on our actual growth opportunities in the San Joaquin Basin and more specifically on our current front Mt. Poso, Pleito Ranch and Wheeler Ridge fields. In the partnership Macquarie funds 100% of the drilling cost and initially received 90% working interest. After Macquarie reaches a threshold return, CRC’s working interest increases meaningfully from 10% to 75%. CRC also retained certain rights such as buyout or acceleration provisions to speed the reversion of the interest in the joint venture wells. In comparison, recall that the first joint venture with Benefit Street involved a net province interest.

Under this structure, BSP also funds 100% of drilling capital and receives a small portion of cash flows on designated producing properties and additional portion of the cash flow on wells drilled with the JV capital. This structure provides meaningful production for CRC at all stages of the joint venture as we participate in more substantial portion of the growth wedge. Following payout, all the interests revert back to CRC. We believe reversion on the JV could occur between 18 months to four years depending on performance, commodity prices and private selection. We are committed to making value focused decisions consistent with our disciplined portfolio management. The terms of the agreements are in line with other recent industry joint venture transactions and allow for development across the capital similar to or better than what we could have achieved through other methods.

Additionally because the agreements are focused on certain agreed upon areas, we retain other properties outside the joint ventures for CRC for additional partnership investments while also maintaining our liquidity. Our broad portfolio allows us to execute in any environment and external capital further enhances our optionality. For instance, in the scenario of flat prices, the JVs underpin our capital program to invest in our nearly 750 million barrels of oil equivalent of actionable resource base which has full cost breakevens of $35 per barrel of oil equivalent or below. This would preserve CRC’s cash flow while maintaining reasonable levels of capital activity. In an increasing price environment, these JVs enhance and accelerate our shift to offense from defense further augmenting the cash flow growth. This provides us with the optionality to delever faster by either reinvesting cash flows back into the business or opportunistically reducing absolute debt levels.

In total, these joint ventures increased our flexibility to deploy capital, derisk our portfolio, add reserves and RAM production into 2018 and beyond. In conjunction with our evergreen [indiscernible] field process which continues to new inventory, we believe the joint ventures serve as a strategic force multiplier to extradite organic deleveraging. They're just the latest in our history of proactive strategic decisions focused on maximizing the value of our large resource space. I want to underscore that we have positive momentum and we will continue to build on it. We have the capacity to thoughtfully increase our drilling activity consistent with our disciplined portfolio management and our dedication of growth within cash flow. We estimate that CRC can deploy approximately $1.5 billion of investment annually at mid-cycle pricing which could be funded through a combination of our own operating cash flow as well as our selective external capital supply by joint venture partners.

Turning towards our operations in the first quarter, our team did an excellent job, even with the drought ending rainfall in all of our producing basins. Despite the challenges presented by the heavy storms, our team acted skillfully and safely to quickly shift the activity sequence and ensure we did not experience any major downtime. Our strong operations team applied sophisticated portfolio management process to prioritize and pursue our highest value drilling and workover location. We challenged our team to find more efficient ways to operate and drive costs out of our business and they have delivered. For example at our Mt. Poso waterflood we drilled several shallow short reach horizontal wells that have delivered 30 day IPs that are 20% better than our expectations. The well costs are coming in 12% better than our expectations and these wells are delivering high returns with VCIs of 2.5.

So far this year through diligent planning and execution, CRC’s team has also executed a program which has delivered nearly 25% better production at 18% lower cost versus our expectations. We discussed at our Analyst Day how capital workovers provides some of our highest VCI metrics. We performed 103 capital workovers in the first quarter that we believe have a VIC of greater than 5.5. We invested $50 million during the first quarter and with the addition of the joint venture agreements, expect to increase the capital deployed in 2017 above our initial plan. Including external JV capital, we current expect to nearly double the drilling activity in the second quarter and invest between 400 and 425 million in total capital for the year.

The investments from our joint venture partners provide CRC with flexibility to reduce our capital investment in a lower commodity price environment or accommodate opportunistic incremental deleveraging while still ramping up overall activity. We're adding two drilling rigs in the second quarter to accelerate production. This will bring our drilling rig count to six, with one focused on steam floods, two on shallow shales, two on water floods and one on conventional reservoirs. Five of these rigs will be focused on the San Joaquin Basin and one rig will continue to operate in Los Angeles Basin dedicated to water flood to execute our original internally funded capital program as well as the additional opportunities due to the JV investments.

We expect our current capital program to stabilize our oil production decline by roughly mid-year with growth occurring in the second half. Given the timing of the deployment of joint venture capital, we expect average production uplift from JVs to be modest for 2017 mainly enhancing our exit rates. We see more tangible production growth in 2018. Assuming current market conditions in our stated base decline rate, we estimate every $100 million of JV capital could ultimately result in approximately 3,500 to 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of peak gross production. For the remainder of 2017, we will continue to execute our development program which has been supplemented by our JV partners, opportunistically strengthen our balance sheet and remain prepared to respond quickly to the macroeconomic changes. As we ramp activity, we are determined to deliver thoughtful growth safely while controlling costs.

I will now turn the call over to Mark to discuss the details of our first quarter results.

Todd Stevens

Thanks Todd. The first quarter of 2017 was a solid start to the year. We continue to do what we said we're going to do, create value by developing our inventory within cash flow, strategically allocating capital to reduce our debt, protecting and derisking our asset base to position for high return growth and using the flexibility afforded by our business model [indiscernible] entire organization and improve margins. Moving to resilience of our asset base, our production volumes came in at the higher end of our guidance and our base production continues to be consistent with or better than our anticipated yearly decline rate. We managed our cost at or below our guidance ranges. Living within cash flow isn’t simply aspirational for us it’s how we operate.

In the first quarter, CRC generated free cash flow after working capital of 100 million and we also reduced our debt by 147 million. This is a notable accomplishment while others routinely [indiscernible] cash flows, we straighten our balance sheet nearly every quarter since mid 2015. Our 2017 capital program significantly enhanced over last year is well underway and we expect to continue seeing the effects of our production as a result. Our banks continue to express their confidence in how we strengthen our balance sheet. We recently completed our spring borrowing base redetermination with a bank group reaffirming our $2.3 billion borrowing base. We’re pleased with the strong relationship we have with our bank group, and appreciate their support. We feel our recent joint ventures will continue to derisk our asset base and ultimately serve to further strengthen the banks collateral as we execute on this programs and prove up reserves.

Even though the near term commodity money price outlook remains choppy and we have adequate support for 2017 capital program, especially when our joint ventures and our hedging program are taken into account. Our diversed asset base and [indiscernible] rates continue to deliver value. Production for the first quarter of 2017 was 132,000 of oil equivalent per day which represents just a 2% sequential quarterly decline. On a year over year basis, quarterly oil equivalent production declined only 9% excluding the PSC effects of our Long Beach properties. We believe our decline rates are among the lowest of our peers and can't be matched by shale plays elsewhere. When we look at our production performance we continue to see our asset base performing well. This performance validated the resiliency and underlying shallow decline of our asset base even after our aggressive pullback of capital for most of 2016.

We restarted our capital investment program in the fourth quarter of 2016 and further increased activity during the first quarter. Including third party capital we plan to invest between 400 and 425 million in 2017. We expect our low decline rates to continue next quarter with production growth occurring in the second half of the year. First quarter of 2017 oil production [indiscernible] barrels per day was 1% lower than the prior quarter’s production and 10% lower on a year-over-year basis excluding the PSC effects. NGL production in the first quarter of 2017 was a 1,000 barrels a day higher sequentially and in line with prior year quarterly production levels. First quarter 2017 natural gas production of 181 million cubic feet per day was approximately 7% lower than the prior quarter as well as on a year over year basis.

Our realized prices improved year-over-year largely as a result of the price improvement of over $19 per barrel. In addition, as Brent prices rise, CRC realizations as a percentage of Brent typically increase. Other factors for increased utilization where marketing contract improvements driven by the decreases in California supply and increasing demand for local pipeline and crude supply. As a result, our average realized prices were considerably higher in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the first quarter of 2016. The Brent index was 56% higher and our realizations relative to Brent improved 6% to 92% for the first quarter. Both of these factors pushed our realized oil price per barrel excluding several hedges for the quarter to $50.40 per barrel or 68% increase over the prior year period. Settled hedges slightly reduced the quarter’s realized price by $0.16 per barrel compared to $6.31 per barrel hedges added in the first quarter of 2016.

Our realized NGL price increased meaningfully from a year ago registering 109% increase and adding 25 million in revenues due to strengthen in propane and natural gas lean pricing. Compared to fourth quarter of 2016 realized NGL prices increased 18% mainly due seasonal impacts and higher overall demand. Realized natural gas prices in the first quarter of 2017 were $2.90 per mcf compared with $2.05 in the first quarter of 2016 and $2.79 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Lower US production, strong US industrial demand, higher US exports and continued limited storage due to third party disruptions supported increased prices during the quarter.

Production cost for the first quarter of 2017 were below our guidance range registering 211 million and $17.70 on a unit basis. This represents a 3% decrease on an absolute dollar basis 1% increase on a per unit basis from the fourth quarter of 2016. We expected this modest per unit increase in cost as a result of lower production levels and expect this trend to continue through the summer months. Increased production costs are also a result of higher natural gas prices and our increased downhole maintenance or workover activity. Recall, higher gas prices increased the cost of steam injection or steam floods as well as our cost of power. However on an overall basis, our higher natural gas prices are net positive for us due to the higher revenue from our natural gas sale.

So general and administrative expenses as well as adjusted G&A came in at the lower end of our expectations. Exploration expenses were $6 million compared to $5 million in the prior year period and $10 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Taxes other than on income was largely consisted property taxes were 22 million for the first quarter, down from 39 million in the year ago period. The decrease was expected due to the lower property tax values from the recent commodity price downturn. DD&A expense for the first quarter was 140 million generally in line with both the previous quarter and the same year ago period. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2017 is 84 million was 10 million higher the first quarter of 2016 due to higher blended interest rates more than offsetting the lower debt balances from the liability management activity that we executed in 2016.

This expense was in line with the fourth quarter of 2016, as a reminder our second lien coupon payment occurs in the second quarter and will lead to a draw on working capital during the next period. But we continue to opportunistically high grade our acreage and divest an additional non-core properties realizing $32 million in cash and a gain of 21 million. For the first quarter, we reported net income of 53 million or $1.22 per diluted share and adjusted net loss on 43 million or $1.02 per diluted share. The adjusted net loss excluded 21 million gain on asset sales, 75 million of noncash hedge gains, a 4 million gain on purchase of our notes and 4 million of other charges. Adjusted EBITDAX for the first quarter of 2017 was 200 million compared with 124 million for the first quarter of 2016 and 168 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. The increase was largely driven by higher commodity prices and improving price differentials partially offset by lower production and higher production cost.

I’d like to point out that we had our highest adjusted EBITDAX margin in five quarters. Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2017 was 133 million and we generated 100 million of free cash flow after working capital. We utilized our free cash flow and proceeds for the non-core asset sales to produce absolute debt level through debt repurchases term-loan amortizations and revolver balance reductions. Our total debt balance now stands at 55.1 billion, down 25% from nearly 6.8 billion in mid 2015. Due to timing of property tax and interest payments we expect a short-term increase in working capital and subsequent revolver borrowings next quarter. In addition to incremental debt reduction in the quarter, this cash flow also supported our capital program. Of the 50 million capital invested, 20 million was focused on growing activity. 14 million was directed to facilities and 14 million to capita workover activities.

We averaged three drilling rigs of which two were focused on the San Joaquin Basin and one in the Los Angeles Basin. We remain pleased with a ramp up in activity and the recent well results. As we continue to increase capital throughout the year it's also important to note that we don't have the same high completion costs of peers due to the quality of our resources. Our history of proactive strategic decision making let us to a solid quarter and positions as well going forward. CRC benefits from an industry leading decline rate from a world class asset base. We have an extensive work over program and strong uptime performance. As we ramp our drilling activity we don't expect the service cost inflation that troubles other regions to be a dominant factor for us.

Our flexible business model has allowed us to adjust our activity and live within cash flow and we're poised for growth. Given [indiscernible] inventory, our joint venture partnerships will help both accelerate cash flow as well as derisk our inventory. Please note that we've provided detailed analysis of our adjusted items as well as key second quarter 2017 guidance information promotion and the attachments to our earnings release.

I'll be happy to take any questions that will add information or other aspects of our results during the Q&A portion of our call. I'll now turn it back over to Todd.

Todd Stevens

Thank you Mark, in the first quarter 2017 our organization has been reenergized by our step up in activity and our new JV partners recognition of the depth of our portfolio. This increased activity and supplemental capital enable us to accelerate the development of our vast reserve phase and grow production and cash flow while also preserving our flexibility and protecting our downside. CRC has great team members and great assets, supplying the powerful combination of our operating cash flow and the external JV capital to our deep inventory of projects will drive value creation for our partners and shareholders as we supply Californians with the ample affordable and reliable energy they need.

This concludes our prepared remarks and we now welcome your question.

Paul Sankey

Guys, just a bit more on the JVs, I’ve picked up sort of bits and pieces from both sides. I just wanted to understand, are they both similarly structured. You mentioned, one of the things I've read is that spending on the JVs is the discretion of the joint venture partners. I was wondering if that was a co-decision, how would you decide to spend for example obviously in a much lower oil price environment.

Mark Smith

So Paul, they are joint decisions. The decisions on the BSP joint venture as we've outlined are in each $50 million tranche. So we've worked a lot through the initial tranche. We're actually actively meeting with them to discuss the second tranche. So I think that will be approved in the next few weeks. And again it is a joint approval. And on the Macquarie transaction, obviously a little different and more traditional joint venture. That one has already approval for $160 million and we work together as partners going forward, but they are actively involved in what we're doing and understand our inventory and understand also that our inventory has quite a bit of upside still even in the current product environment or even lower from here.

Paul Sankey

So I guess from a voting rights point of view, are they both, are they just similar one and the Macquarie one has more discretion on the part of Macquarie?

Mark Smith

No. I think it’s -- to give you an idea, like BSP, once you commit to the $50 million tranche, we’re going to execute on the $50 million tranche through different projects and our discretion. That’s kind of the lynchpin there. On Macquarie, they’ve committed already to the $160 million and then the next decision is whether they want to commit to the $140 million.

Paul Sankey

Understood. And what’s the potential thought for more of these deals? I saw in your slides, there is more to come, but I just wondered how much more.

Mark Smith

Yeah. I think the aggregate amount, as we’ve talked about in my comments about 1.5 billion of capital investment a year. I think that's our target. Could we get one JV partner to help us get there? Yes. But we’re in active discussions on development, all types of risk and also active discussions on the exploration front too. We have been executing some smaller transactions that don't meet this kind of threshold level but we continue to pursue ones that kind of 100 million of activity set.

Paul Sankey

Yes. And then finally for me, can we just go back for that 1.5 billion, because that was going to be kind of my follow-up. Can you just talk more about that, so the 1.5 billion is what exactly.

Mark Smith

It's really what we feel like at our level of human capital in the organization. If you think about the management’s priorities are allocating our financial and our human capital, we feel like we could stretch our teams to invest that much annually, maybe, we have to augment a little bit by contractors, but that's kind of our thinking. So that’s really in our mind without adding a ton of employees, we would think that that would be a stretch limit for us on the capital side of the house.

Paul Sankey

And that obviously would be implying a given level of growth?

Mark Smith

Yeah. I mean at that point in time, clearly if you get to that kind of capital investment, we already talked about how we’ll reach an inflection point in mid-year in oil production, so I think that we'll be growing in the back half of the year and I think there's a little bit of upward bias on the exit rate. We talked about it, the entry and the exit this year and actually being the same and reaching an inflection point mid-year I think at this point in time we think there's an upward bias, given the JV capital coming in for the exit rate at the end of the year.

Evan Calio

I think you mentioned that the Macquarie JV reverts in 18 months to four years, what is the oil price that bounds that range?

Todd Stevens

I think what we were trying to give an idea was based on performance, project selection and prices, when we run out all of our different scenarios, if we saw a lot of those things lining up on one end, it could be close to 18 months on the back end. If they work against you, it could be as long as four years. I think on performance side, so far, I think we've been well outperforming what we've thought. So I think that's underway. Right now, obviously in the last few days, oil price has gone a little bit the other way, but I don't think all these projects, because of the long-live nature shall decline are going to be that hyper sensitive to oil price, especially when the performance has been the way it has been so far with our partners.

Evan Calio

And do you expect to file those JVs with the 8-K or 10-Q or something?

Todd Stevens

No. Not at this time.

Evan Calio

A question on the 2017 CapEx, I know you guys lowered your own funded CapEx in the new guidance by 25 million to 50 million. Is that due to a commodity weakness outlook or is that just the additional flexibility that the new JV provides you?

Todd Stevens

It’s a little bit of both. I mean we're trying to manage within our cash flow, but also giving us a little bit of flexibility working with our partners and joint venture capital and we've also had some significant cost savings on both the capital and the operating costs. So I think if you look at it all across the board, a little bit of efficiency and cost savings, a little bit of managing to cash flow and also just trying to optimize and give ourselves some flexibility of some de-leveraging opportunity reported themselves.

Evan Calio

Great. Lastly if I could, I know your LOEs in the quarter were well below your guidance at 17.74 I think it was, any color on the drivers there and are those levels sustainable or do you still stand with your full year guidance or the guidance that you gave before?

Mark Smith

I think it is hard work. Our operations team has done an outstanding job. Our Head of Operations, Bob Barnes, he get all fidgety if it goes above 18. So he’s going to start feeding people if that happens. So we get more activity too clearly that’s going to help on a per BOE basis going forward. And I think GAAP price is a little weak too.

Welles Fitzpatrick

On the Benefit Street deal, actually on both deals, can your remind us, does each tranche revert individually after a payout plus IRR. So presumably that first 50 million for Benefit might hit sometime in ’18?

Mark Smith

Yeah. Depending on again price performance and all those issues, that first 50 million tranche could revert, but in aggregate the Macquarie will be the first 160, that’s how that one will work.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. Great. And then I just had one more. When do you guys think you’re going to get results back from that base and JV gas tests?

Mark Smith

We think it’s probably a fourth quarter event. I think it’s quite at some time mid-year September.

Unidentified Analyst

This is actually Clay on for Doug. Hey, just a couple of questions for me. So number one, just the CapEx spending for this quarter, it looks like it’s gotten off to a slow start. Just wondering if you can comment on that, whether you're thinking about some kind of operational hiccup in 1Q that caused you guys to move a little bit slower or if you're thinking about spending a little bit less for the year?

Todd Stevens

Yeah. I think for us, it really was a function of the weather. When you talk about the, like we said in the commentary about the drought and the rainfall that was happening, but there is a little bit of a factor of efficiencies going on. And so when we had that excessive rain, we were very careful about moving the equipment around and try to make sure we precluded any safety or environmental incidents. So I think we were a little bit slower on that in facility spending. We had some significant cost savings, but if you look at the way we wanted to invest the capital, we're actually almost caught up where we wanted to be at this time of year since the weather has turned and the activity set has turned for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And just as a follow up, is there any kind of rule of thumb that you guys think about in terms of the working -- of the work over capital that you spend on the impact on the decline rate, is there any $100 million kind of rule of thumb percentage number that you guys think about?

Todd Stevens

No. I think if you looked at our traditionally, you look at our amount of our capital investment, when it goes to work over, it’s around 15%, 20% depending on the year and our programs from a portfolio standpoint. And remember, activity in stack pay areas usually begets more activity and that’s like you have more workovers going forward.

Mark Smith

And recall if those workovers are lowest capital intensive, highest value by project. And so even though as Todd says, there are smaller portions of overall capital plan that tend to be quite impactful.

Brian Singer

You talked earlier about the capacity increase CapEx. Maybe on the other side, how do you think about the choice between using the opportunity with the JV to reduce net CRC capital spending versus increase it depending a little bit more on the JV than on the base 100% CRC and how does the oil price which has come down maybe temporarily, but how does that influence willingness to commit capital outside of the JV?

Mark Smith

Yeah. I think clearly, we're going to try to manage with the cash flow and it gives us more optionality with the joint ventures, but for us, we're always going to rank everything whether we're reducing debt opportunistically or investing in the business with our VCI metric. So for us, clearly, it just gives us more options if we want to dial back our capital spending to within cash flow, so that we can rely on our joint venture partners.

James Spicer

Just trying to make sure I understand the new capital guidance. Can you please clarify how much of that 400 to 425 has been funded internally versus by Macquarie and then how much from Benefit Street?

Mark Smith

Yeah. If you look at it, we reported on a growth basis with our partners’ number. But at this point in time, if you’re thinking about sort of 275 is our net plus or minus. So we've actually guided down on our net, but guided up on the gross amount of investment for the company.

James Spicer

And then of the remainder, how much are you assuming comes in from each of the joint venture partners?

Mark Smith

Well, you can do a little bit of the math there and realize the BSP is in $50 million tranche and 160 is from Macquarie. So you can get a feel for where we’re at in that point in time.

James Spicer

So you’re assuming that that 160 million from Macquarie does not come in in this year, is that correct?

Mark Smith

No. This year and 2018. We think somewhere plus or minus $60 million will be Macquarie related this year.

James Spicer

Okay. Great. And then on that note, is there any more detail you can provide on the sort of drilling plans for the JV wells during the remainder of the year in terms of how many wells per quarter in each JV and the pace at which that capital gets deployed?

Mark Smith

I think we feel comfortable with what we’ve put out there, about giving you the guidance of where they're going with the different assets. So I don't think we want to guide that specific by quarter with the joint venture partners.

Pavel Molchanov

Thanks for taking the question. You commented in your remarks that there is really no near term concern about service cost inflation in California. As you look broadly beyond your own asset base, right, some of the other operators, particularly the majors in the state, is there any sign that they are accelerating their activity?

Mark Smith

From what we can see being outside third party, we haven't seen any step up in the activity set by any of the competition in the space at this point time and we still see people calling us up from the service providers side, want to go to work. So I think there's ample supply for our business here in the state.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. And based on kind of the current run rate of rigs, how many do you think the industry can accommodate in California before the supply chain begins to get pressured?

Mark Smith

Well, you got to remember the shallow rigs are really rigs that never really ever leaves the state and most of the medium ones stay here. So it's really the deep rigs that move in and out, but I would guess you probably could be talking about I would guess 30 plus or minus is probably the rate, because I look at our peak activity set along with our competition there in a much higher oil price environment and it was north of that. But I don't think that price environments in anyone's imagination at this point in time. So I think you can talk about 30 plus or minus this probably the capacity.

Sean Sneeden

Todd, either for you or Mark, I think you guys have pointed out in your prepared remarks that realizations especially on NGLs have been pretty solid within the quarter. As you kind of think a little bit longer term kind of beyond second quarter guidance there, how are you guys thinking about your realizations I guess both for oil and for NGL, should we kind of be thinking about that 50% to 60% of NYMEX for NGL has been kind of rough parity with WTI or kind of 90% Brent, is that sort of the fair way you guys are modeling things out forward here?

Todd Stevens

Yeah. I think that’s pretty accurate on Brent and we've actually seen all the fundamentals move to tighten differentials in the state so far. Really every macro indicator like even if you look at the EIA Airports, a lot of them are coming out of pad 5, where it’s the drawdown, tightening here for that differential. On the NGL side, again it's very much a different universe than we're getting fifty plus or minus is what you've seen and I think it's going to stay there. You got to remember most of the market for California NGLs is Mexico and so it's a little bit different and that’s why you see a continually outperformed Mont. Belvieu.

Sean Sneeden

Remind me, is that the wider product that you’re either sending to Mexico?

Todd Stevens

Propane mostly is to Mexico.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. That's helpful. And then maybe just as -- my second question here is I know your primary plan as you guys entered the year was really to try to organically grow into the balance sheet that you have in place today, just given some of the price action, I think Mark described it choppy that we've seen over the last couple of days, at what point do you guys start to think about other alternatives to kind of the organic growth side, management or other kind of capital market activities. At what point does that become a little bit more compelling here?

Mark Smith

Yeah. Sean, like I said a few times publicly, I didn't come into the spin off in 2014, while I really hope to do some liability management transactions. So I mean we're going to be truly opportunistic and take advantage of the external environment that's provided to us. We do still have in preserved all those options for asset monetizations and other opportunities coming out of 2015 and 2016. So we feel good about where we're at and we'll continue to evaluate all our options to do things to de-lever. We understand that’s the real overhang on our stock and we continue to focus on that while operating the business and keeping our eyes on that prize with our huge inventory.

Sean Sneeden

Okay. And so would it be kind of fair to say that your primary claim of organic growth is still very much intact in that sense and anything else you can do on the periphery, it's going to be incremental?

Mark Smith

Yeah. I think we'll continue to execute on our plan and we're going to be opportunistic along the way and evaluate everything on how to create value for our shareholders ultimately using our BCI and we’ll get there, whether it be organically or organically plus other, asset monetizations or other things, I mean that that we will get there. It's just a matter of how we get there. We'll take advantage of what's given to us.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys. Thanks for taking the question. It looks like you paid down 78 million of revolver, 41 million of term loan at 28 million. So just if we assume the 28s are bought back around 80, it would imply like a 140 million of cash flow you used to pay down debt, can you just confirm the sources for that 140 million or give or take?

Mark Smith

Yeah. I think it’s operating cash flow and a little bit from asset sales over Q2. And I think you got it right on effectively with free cash flow.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then sort of for the same question, but just a bit of a procedural clarification, on page 23, the 609 million of the term loan, which is sort of consistent with the K and the filings, but then the chart has 375 million term loan maturing in 19, so just trying to understand if there is something that’s termed out or how to understand that?

Mark Smith

That’s just the bullet at the end for the term loan. It’s amortizing [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

And the can you just provide any additional details on that asset sale you mentioned?

Mark Smith

Yeah. It was a modest sale. Again, we did go through and continue our field planning process and look at things that might not be able to ever be competitive for capital in our processes and it was, I think I can’t remember the exact number we reported, but in the customized $30 million and we’ve done that a little bit. I think we’ve probably monetized $75 million, $80 million worth of producing assets along the way here and we continue to look at things that don’t quite fit our portfolio or things that might be better off with other people investing in them.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. And then I guess I don't know if you disclosed it or not, but for the Macquarie JV, do you give a sense for the hurdle rate for Macquarie before it reverts back to 75 working interest for you?

Mark Smith

No. I always said is that we think it’s as good or better than all the ones you’ve seen out in the public domain.

Todd Stevens

Thank you, everyone and thanks for taking the time to learn about CRC. Please follow up with us with any questions. We look to see you all soon.

