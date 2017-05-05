Bioverativ's (BIVV) CEO John Cox on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 4, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Susan Altschuller - Executive Director of Investor Relations

John Cox - Chief Executive Officer

John Greene - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Rogerio Vivaldi - Chief Global Therapeutic Operations Officer

Tim Harris - Head of Research and Development

Analysts

Eun Yang - Jefferies

Christopher Raymond - Raymond James

Steven Breazzano - Piper Jaffray

Thomas Shrader - Stifel Nicolaus

Alethia Young - Credit Suisse

Eric Schmidt - Cowen & Company

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Jing He - Gabelli & Company

Susan Altschuller

Thank you, Amanda, and welcome to Bioverativ first quarter 2017 and first ever earnings conference call. Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investor section of bioverativ.com to find the press release, earnings presentation and related financial table, including a reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures measures that we’ll discuss today.

We believe non-GAAP financial results provide additional insight to our business performance and reflect how we manage the business internally. We’ve also posted slides on our website that we will be referencing as part of this call. I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. I encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for additional detail.

On today’s call, I’m joined by our Chief Executive Officer, John Cox; and our Chief Financial Officer, John Greene. We’ll also be joined for the Q&A portion of the call by our Chief Global Therapeutic Operations Officer, Dr. Rogerio Vivaldi; and our Head of Research and Development, Dr. Tim Harris.

Now, I will turn the call over to our CEO, John Cox.

John Cox

Thank you, Susan. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first earnings call. Today, I’ll give an update on the state of the business; John Green, our Chief Financial Officer will discuss our financial performance; then we will open the call for questions.

During Q&A, Dr. Tim Harris, recently joined us as Head of Research and Development will be available. In addition to being a dynamic leader, Tim is an expert in Translational Medicine and Genetics, which are particularly applicable to our work in hemophilia another rare diseases. We are really excited to have him and his expertise on our management team.

Also joining us for Q&A is Dr. Rogerio Vivaldi, who leads among other things our commercial organization. Many of you know Rogerio. He’s a pioneer in rare diseases from his years at Genzyme and previously as Spark prior to joining us. Rogerio’s leadership and insight has made a tremendously positive impact on the morale and focus of our commercial team. Rogerio can speak to our commercial organization and what we are doing to further drive the performance of these products.

We are pleased by the successful execution of our spin-off from Biogen. Our employees have worked incredibly hard to get us here to set the company up for success and to begin making an impact on patients in creating value for our shareholders. Bioverativ is the only company fully dedicated to hemophilia. As a focused company, we believe we can create value by applying our science and our innovation to addressing the unmet needs of hemophilia patients.

Ultimately, our vision is to become the leading rare disease company focused on blood disorders. We are fortunate to start our company from a position of strength. In the hemophilia space, we introduced our extended half-life products, ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX, about three years ago. These long-acting products were the first meaningful innovation for hemophilia patients in nearly two decades, and they have been well received.

Today, ALPROLIX and ELOCTATE are already the leaders in the long-acting category in the hem A and B markets. And these products are now supported by the most robust real world safety and efficacy data of any hemophilia long acting products. We also have an innovative early pipeline that we are rapidly moving towards a clinic. We have no debt and continue to generate significant cash flow. This positions us to smartly allocate our capital in a disciplined way so as to create sustainable value for our shareholders.

We have a talented management team leading this business and it is a business possessing all of the capabilities of a fully integrated biotech company. So we are well-positioned to execute on our strategy and to perform.

Now, let’s talk about performance. Today, we are pleased to report strong results in our first quarter as an independent company, with revenues of $259 million, GAAP net income of $69 million, and non-GAAP net income of $74 million. Our GAAP earnings per share was $0.06 and non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.68, and the business continues to generate meaningful cash flows.

We delivered this strong performance by maximizing our focus on hemophilia and executing on our commercial strategy, all of which has resulted in a growing number of patients being treated with our products. At the same time, we have maintained discipline in our expense management.

In addition to the financial performance, we’re building out our organization, leading in science, and furthering our reputation with the medical community. Starting with the organization. We have built out our leadership team and our Board. I mentioned Tim Harris earlier is the new Head of R&D and Member of our executive team. We also recently announced that Anna Protopapas joined our Board.

Anna has more than 20 years of experience in the biopharma industry, including an extensive background in business development. She is currently President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Mersana Therapeutics. Now in terms of science and medical performance, I’d like to mention that we have been generating data to further differentiate a ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX is the only therapies that use Fc monomer technology.

We published long-term safety and efficacy data on ALPROLIX in The Lancet Haematology and in Thrombosis and Haemostasis journals. In the individualized dosing arm of the ALPROLIX extension study, 86% of adult and adolescent subjects had a median prophylactic dosing interval of 13.7 days. Importantly, long-term safety and low annual bleed rates were maintained even at these extended dosing intervals.

Now, as far as ELOCTATE, we have previously published data from the Aspire extension study, which also confirm long-term safety and the maintenance of a low annual bleed rate. These and other published results are part of a body of data, demonstrating ELOCTATE safety profile and ability to provide protection against bleeding episodes.

In the remainder of the year, we will be working to further advance scientific understanding of our marketed products and to advance our pipeline. One area we’re exploring is inhibitors. Inhibitors represent the single greatest unmet need for patients with hemophilia A and about 30% of these patients will acquire an inhibitor over the course of their life.

To that end, we are committed to initiating two Phase 4 studies to explore ELOCTATE’s ability to eradicate inhibitors and immune tolerance induction or ITI. We believe eradication were elimination of inhibitors, should be the goal of treatment versus bypassing inhibitors. In collaboration with Sobi, we will be sponsoring a study in patients with inhibitors undergoing their first ITI treatment and they will be sponsoring a study of patients with inhibitors who have previously failed on ITI.

Now we also remain on track to initiate a Phase 1/2a study of BIVV001 in the second-half of this year. This is our potential once-weekly or less frequent dosing Factor VIII pipeline candidate. We are also progressing our other pipeline programs for the clinic.

Finally, we are building our corporate reputation with the hemophilia community. In partnership with the National Hemophilia Foundation, we’re a founding member and the sole corporate sponsor of an important scientific initiative called My Life, Our Future. This is a nationwide program that provides free genetic testing and has created the world’s largest hemophilia research repository to advance scientific understanding of the disorder.

We hope that this generates new insights for people with hemophilia and for genetic carriers. Along with our collaborator Sobi, we continue our unprecedented Humanitarian Aid Program with the World Federation of Haemophilia of providing clotting factor to the developing world. This donation is already making a life-changing impact. More than 12,300 people with hemophilia and 41 countries were treated last year with our medicines and according to the WFH and the percentage of children who have been treated has doubled. These programs demonstrate our scientific and patient-centric leadership are appreciated by the community and appropriately enhanced our corporate reputation.

In summary, our focus and commitment as an independent company is already paying off, and I’m excited about what is ahead in 2017.

I’ll now turn the call over to John Green, so that he can give you a detailed update on our financial performance.

John Greene

Thank you, John. Good morning to those on the call. As John mentioned earlier, we’re off to a strong start. Revenue was up 35% versus first quarter of 2016, GAAP net income is up 4%, and non-GAAP net income is up 64%.

Slide 9 provides a breakdown of the drivers to the changes in net income. Starting on the left, we have the prior year first quarter net income of $66.7 million. Moving to the right, we have our non-GAAP adjustments net of tax, which includes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and an adjustment to income taxes for the release of a valuation allowance. This is a non-cash credit reflected in the carve out financials for income tax loss carry-forwards.

These were utilized by our former parent company and will not be available in future periods. Adjusting for these items, the prior year non-GAAP net income was roughly $45 million. With non-GAAP adjustments, first quarter of 2017 net income grew 64% year-over-year to $74 million. This was driven by strong revenue growth, partially offset by increased expenses.

Revenue grew by $67 million year-over-year with ELOCTATE up $48 million, ALPROLIX up a $11 million, and collaboration revenues up $8 million. I’ll go into more details on the – on revenue in a moment. Expense growth totaled $17 million, which included cost of goods sold, R&D, and SG&A spend. The increase in COGS was $31 million, primarily due to higher product sales and an increase in the royalty rate paid to Sobi after their commercial launches of ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX in their territories.

Research and development expense decreased by $15 million, largely due to prior period allocations from the former parent company. These allocations discontinued after the spin. However, we expect to increase direct R&D expense over the course of the year.

SG&A expense increased by about $1 million. We have invested in our infrastructure and people as we built capabilities to execute a standalone entity. Tax expense grew roughly $22 million. Our non-GAAP tax rate in the quarter was 37.9%, very close to the GAAP tax rate of 37.8%. This is high. We continue to review tax planning strategies. In the first quarter, our non-GAAP adjustments netted to approximately $5 million. These included equity-based compensations, amortization of intangibles, milestone payments, and spin-related costs.

Turning to revenue on Slide 10. The takeaway here is that the company delivered strong year-over-year growth, while seasonality pressured the quarter-over-quarter growth comparisons. In the U.S., we grew more than 25% year-over-year and 2.5% quarter-over-quarter. Revenue outside the U.S. grew 93% year-over-year, but was down about $5 million quarter-over-quarter, largely due to seasonal buying patterns in Japan. We’re pleased with the growth of collaboration revenue, both royalty and contract manufacturing revenue grew as Sobi continue to execute launches in the EU.

Some details on ELOCTATE, our extended half-life product for hemophilia A patients. ELOCTATE delivered strong year-over-year growth and quarter-over-quarter revenue increases. Growth continued and was primarily driven by patients switching from short acting products. We have seen a growing preference for ELOCTATE among Factor VIII products.

Turning to ALPROLIX for hemophilia Billion, we saw strong year-over-year growth. However, as anticipated, quarter-over-quarter revenue was impacted by seasonality. We also see a more competitive landscape in this space. Despite this, patient growth continued, driven by patient switching from short-acting products to high retention rates. We remain focused on executing and continue to monitor the competitive landscape in the hemophilia A with hemophilia B space.

Moving to our balance sheet and cash flows on Slide 13. On the left, you see, we have nearly $700 million in current assets, $359 million in cash, and $540 million of net working capital. On the right, we have [indiscernible] from our cash flow statements. Importantly, the business generated a $108 million of cash from operations and adjusted free cash flows were $102 million.

Our opening balance sheet coupled with the cash generation power of the business provides us with an opportunity to make smart investments in our pipeline and in business development. We understand the implications of this and we’ll continue to be disciplined in our decision-making to drive outsized returns for our shareholders.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to John for his closing comments.

John Cox

Thank you, John. As a strong start to the year, we’ve successfully launched Bioverativ as an independent company and we’re performing well. I’m really proud of our employees for simultaneously executing on the spin and on the business. And I’d like to take the opportunity to once again thank them for all their hard work.

For the remainder of the year, we have three priorities; commercial performance, advancing the pipeline, and business development. ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX are special commercial products, differentiated from all other hemophilia factors by the Fc fusion technology. Rogerio was here for Q&A and he can speak to our commercial organization, what we are doing to further drive the performance of these products.

His second priority is to advance the pipeline. With our hematology expertise and under Tim’s leadership, we believe we have the right scientific and medical experts to make sound judgments about moving products into the clinic. Specifically, we remain focused on moving BIVV001 into the clinic later this year, as well as initiating our Phase 4 studies on ELOCTATE for the treatment of inhibitor patients.

Finally, we are capitalized to smartly invest in business development. Our team is actively evaluating opportunities that fit our vision and that we think will create value for our shareholders. It is in these three areas that we’re allocating our time our resources and investments. We are off to a strong start. Everyone at Bioverativ is aware of the opportunities to make a significant impact in how hemophilia is treated around the world and the opportunity to build a leading rare disease company. Our team is dedicated to this mission and will continue to work hard to make it a reality.

Thank you all for joining us this morning, and we’ll now open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of Eun Yang of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Eun Yang

Well, thank you very much. A couple of questions on tax rate. Aside from Fc has the market expansion, what are the potential ways that you are walking to find out walking to lower the rate?

John Cox

Thank you, Eun. I will, obviously, pass that one to our CFO.

John Greene

Hey, thank you for that question. So to be honest, we’re running dual pass on this. There is, as you’ve seen in the news, some proposed legislation that would greatly revamp the current tax code and lower the corporate tax rate. So we’re watching that carefully. Now, parallel to that path, we’re looking at a number of tax planning strategies. I’m obviously not going to get into all of those. But I can give you a few points in order to make it a little bit more real for those on the call.

So the first step would be geographic expansion. So you’re well aware that the U.S. corporate rate is substantially higher than most of the geographies throughout the world. And we’ve talked about our ambitions to launch in Australia and Latin America and we’re progressing down that path. There are also some things that we’ll continue to look at that our IRS compliant that are very common in the industry related to IP, manufacturing and in R&D credit.

So we’re exploring all the alternatives and we’re hopeful that we’re going to make some progress over the next year or two.

Eun Yang

Thanks. And the second question is for the patients who haven’t been treated with ELOCTATE to-date, what percent of those patients actually have switched back to shorter-acting ELOCTATE product?

John Cox

I’ll let Rogerio, whose team actually analytics pretty closely across each products to answer that one.

Rogerio Vivaldi

Thanks. Thanks, John. Thanks for the question. As you know, the – there is not great data publicly available, IMS data is not reliable. So what we’re seeing is a very strong net positive switches coming to ELOCTATE, particularly from the short-acting, and that’s what we are continuing to see with a strong uptick from ELOCTATE being the first one in the hema market. We do not have or we do not disclose precise what are the each quarter suites rates that we have in each of these markets. But it’s very strong and the net positive is very high.

Eun Yang

Thanks.

Thank you. And our next question is from the line of Chris Raymond of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Christopher Raymond

Hey, thanks. So just one question actually. So, Shire, I think is conducting a study that will read out this year the propel study that looks to examine what happens if you drive trough factory levels to 10%, I think, is the number?

Now with longer-acting agents on the market, this obviously has the potential to sort of impact the overall market. But maybe could you put some brackets around how you think if this reads out in the market sort of goes to that to that sort of standard of care. What it could mean to you guys, or maybe if you have some broader market commentary that would be great too? Thanks.

John Cox

Well, this is John, I’ll make a general comment, because I think it’s a long-acting products that we’ve introduced. What we really showed was by introducing the first long-acting is that, you could increase and personalize trough levels and it varies patient to patient how that correlates with lead rates.

Studies that that evaluate that could be interesting, but that works – for us having a long-acting. And people want to keep a higher bleed rate or a higher trough level long-acting like our products can do that.

Now, I will say more broadly that with the longer-acting products, some of the evaluation analysis and our research is doing – is really looking at outcomes. This is not just about a product and how long it circulates in the plasma. Products like an Fc product, this type of natural component question is, where does it go? Bioavailability, biodistribution, is it getting out of the plasma to the places it should?

And you see very over time with our real world data really good results in terms of low bleed rates. So our science is going to take it and our research is going to go really past this trough level discussion to outcomes and what really matters to patients. Tim, is there anything you wanted to add to that.

Tim Harris

No, just to say that it’s not all about trough level, this is about outcomes and analyze bleed rates. I think, that’s what we need to be focusing on.

Christopher Raymond

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Amelia [ph] on for Terence. Thanks for taking our questions. We might have missed it, but are you reaffirming your prior revenue guidance for the full-year? I believe though it was 17% to 19% for non-GAAP revenues?

And then I had a second question, you just – you previously mentioned potential expansion to Australia and Latin America. What are the gating steps that you see to launching ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX in these markets? And is there any chance that you can launch later this year? Thank you.

John Cox

So why don’t we let John Green tackle the guidance question and then we’ll have Rogerio can be ready on Australia and Latin America.

John Greene

Okay. So thanks for the question. So related to guidance, as you may recall from our Analyst Day, we said we’d give the annual guidance and we’re going to stick to that. We’ve actually debated a little bit. As a management team, we feel we’re best served to do that. And that guidance was for revenue 17%, 19%, non-GAAP operating margin 43% to 47%, and tax rate 36% to 38%.

We’re comfortable with the guidance that we’ve provided. But we’ll update it officially and you’ll see it in a deck at a appropriate time. But what we’re going to do is stick to the annual update.

Rogerio Vivaldi

Thanks, John. So we are committed to expand our presence outside of the U.S. We will and we are able to rate each market to understand we would divide approach to reach those patients. The next core markets that that we are looking to enter, as John Greene said, Australia and Latin America. The time is dependent on – primarily on reimbursement decisions and certainly not to the supply in infrastructure among other things.

We do have for Latin America, as you probably know, Latin America has around 20,000 patients with hemophilia. Brazil was the third largest market for hemophilia. And we have approvals in the markets and we are, as we speak, above waiting when is the best time to enter and we are already working with the central system with the help authorities in each of these places.

John Greene

Great. And then just as a follow-up to that to wrap that back around to guidance. So the guidance we’ve provided assumed commercial execution in Japan, Canada, and the U.S., not in the geographic areas that Rogerio just spoke about.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Steven Breazzano of Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Steven Breazzano

Thanks, guys. Just given where you are in the commercialization of ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX now about three years in? At this point who is the ideal patient particular for the franchise and what’s the driver? Is it safety, efficacy, both?

John Cox

I think, Steven, you’ve really steered [ph] one up here for Rogerio.

Steven Breazzano

Yes, yes.

John Cox

Rogerio? He likes that one. Go ahead, Rogerio.

Rogerio Vivaldi

So thanks for the question. The problem that we want to solve is a factor of deficiency. So the solution for the problem is to replace factor in the best way possible, the most natural pathway possible, in the most efficient way possible. And I’m very pleased with the results that we have in the real world, where we show that assumption, adherence, and outcome, they’re really aligned making our products with the best value proposition. So patients will come and see that they need factor. They need factor to have their lifestyle to be whatever they want, to be and the treatment to follow what they want to be in their lives.

Steven Breazzano

Great. Thanks, guys.

John Cox

I might just – I might add one of the comment that I hear you say a lot Rogerio. When you’re talking about what patients is the right for, we don’t think anybody should be on short-acting, and we don’t think anybody should be on the products on demand. You don’t wait until your bleeding to have to get treated, now that’s not the way you treat most diseases.

These long-acting drugs, particularly the Fc based that we’ve brought forward was designed with the purpose of providing an efficacious safe approach that people could personalize their dose, extend their dose, and have maximum protection whether they’re mild moderate or severe. And our entire team medical, commercial and we all believe that. And so there are patients that should not be on our drug as far as we’re concerned, we would like to see that available to them.

Tim Harris

And John, just to highlight at one particular point, people talk a lot about short-acting and long-acting. Actually, long-acting is a short-acting plus, do everything that their short-acting does plus extending the protection. So, you literarily you don’t need a short-acting took over any patient that has and will see A or B.

John Cox

All right. You’ve got us going, Steve. Next question?

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Tom Shrader of Stifel. Your line is open.

Thomas Shrader

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question, and also congratulations on the way the stock has worked, nice to see. My question has to do with your inhibitor effort. You’ve really jumped in with both feet, it looks like, I’m curious if you’ve seen more data than we have. I think, there’s a investigator trial that’s very compelling, but pretty small. So I’m just kind of curious what you’re basing the decision on and when we’ll see more data, or if we’re just waiting for the big trial? Thanks.

John Cox

You know, maybe, I’ll tee [ph] it up and then I’ll allow Tim to speak a bit more about some of the early research in the space. As you know, Fc is part of the immune system. One of – we had some publications a longtime ago on some animal models with Fc. Dr. Malek, [ph] Dr. Ragni had seen that material at one point and felt that they had some patients that were not tolerizing or very difficult to tolerize, and published on three patients using ELOCTATE in which the tolerization was a matter of weeks or a few months as opposed to the typical amount of time right. That’s generated some buzz out there in the community. We hear this anecdotally from doctors.

And so, as a consequence, we’ve said, let’s formalize and do a more robust scientific study. And having an approach that could eradicate inhibitors more rapidly. That’s an unmet need out there, that’s huge, and it’s not only positive for payers and so on, a huge impact for patients. So we’re going to pursue it scientifically. We’re not making a lot of noise about it, but we’re working on it, and we want to get to the truth around it, and we’re also doing some research – basic research work in our laboratories to evaluate immunology.

Anything you want to add too?

John Greene

Not really. I mean, the short answer is, it’s too early to note the answer to your question, but we’re really working on it. And the fact that we have an SC portion on the back of our molecules makes the hypothesis that it might help in the ITI community to tolerize more quickly as theoretically possible. We need to find out whether it’s actually possible. So we’re doing that trial to find out.

Thomas Shrader

Okay, perfect. Thanks a lot.

John Cox

Thank you.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Alethia Young of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Alethia Young

Hey, guys, thanks for taking my question and congrats on a quarter. I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit more about your strategy would buzz that, like are you looking it kind of early-stage assets, or would you be interested more in later-stage assets and hematology thing? And also if you would comment on potential how much debt or kind of how much – how you think about framing the type of spend in these opportunities? Thanks.

John Cox

All right, John Greene and I’ll tag team and when I’ll start. So we’ve been pretty clear that, we’re very interested in business development, but we also have been clear with our investors that we’re going to be smart about it. We’re not desperate. As you can see, the business is doing well. So I think we can make good sound decisions as to what assets are going to add value over time.

With that said, we have a terrific guy in business development, Richard Brudnick, who has been running BT for Biogen that is really actively looking at opportunities who are serious about it. And we have a number of different ways we’re evaluating those in the criteria that would make it interesting. Being in the benign haematology space is straightforward for us, because we’ve learned so much from hemophilia and we have just some brilliant scientists medical people in that space is core to our competency.

So it makes sense for us to be in that space. In rare diseases, you can get some early-stage assets and move them through with biomarkers and get a proof-of-concept pretty quickly and increase in value. So I’d also don’t feel that we have to get some late-stage asset by revenue near-term. If something was interesting, we thought it was being overlooked that we could get it a fair price, we could do that as well. So we have options.

In terms of kind of the debt and financing capacity, I’ll let John tackle that.

John Greene

Okay. Thanks, John. Okay, thanks for the question. So let me start off by saying, we’re very comfortable with that. We like the idea of an efficient balance sheet. But we’re also going to be mindful of where we spend our money, how we spend it to make sure we drive the right types of return. So if there’s an asset out there that makes sense from a scientific standpoint and from a commercial standpoint, we’re willing to put some debt on the balance sheet.

I mean, you can simply calculate the EBITDA and three times EBITDA is –it’s about – somewhere between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion based on the guidance that was provided back in January. So there’s plenty of capability to do that. But we’re going to be disciplined and review things with our Board and make the calls when we think they’re appropriate. Thanks for the question.

Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Eric Schmidt of Cowen. Your line is open.

Eric Schmidt

Thanks for the question and congrats on the great start. Maybe for John Greene, could you provide some additional color on the components of the other revenue line and maybe the directionality of the other revenue line that was a little bit higher than I had assumed? And hoping you could do the same with the cost of goods kind of a breakdown of what’s being paid to Biogen and Sobi and what have you?

John Greene

Yes, I’d be happy to. So you can see there are two product lines in terms of revenue, so – and we’ve talked about the trajectory there and that we’re comfortable there. So let me talk about the collaboration revenue a little bit, so you’ve seen the increase quarter-over-quarter, now there is two components that run through there, one is the royalty and one is the revenue from manufacturing product and getting paid by Sobi as part of our collaboration agreement. So the split there is about one-third, two-thirds, this quarter had been about two-thirds on the manufacturing side, one-third towards the royalty, but we expect those numbers as Sobi continues to execute to tilt a little bit more towards the royalty side.

Now on cost of goods sold, we also have some dynamics running through there that probably aren’t exactly, I’ll say, transparent, so I’ll try to provide some transparency there. So, we got three major components which will be the products, the Sobi manufacturing cost of goods sold and the royalty rate we pay to Sobi related to our sales through to our customers commercially or contractually we do pay a royalty over to Sobi and that’s about 10% of – we recognize about 10% through the P&L right now. So, hopefully that provides some clarity.

And our next question is from the line of Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Matthew Harrison

Great, thanks for taking the question. If I could just ask, could you comment specifically on what the 4Q stocking impact was and then 1Q destocking impact that you referenced, I’m assuming that’s what you meant by seasonality, and then specifically related there, you mentioned seasonality, for ALPROLIX, but not for ELOCTATE in the U.S., is there a specific reason for that? Thanks.

John Cox

Yes, let me ask Rogerio, who keeps an eye on the seasonality factors to answer that, Rogerio?

Rogerio Vivaldi

Yes, so again, looking at the hemophilia space historically, there is a clear pattern of Q1 softness due to seasonality and these affects both ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX. For this particular quarter, we saw a higher seasonal effect on ALPROLIX. You know very well that hemophilia B is a much smaller market than hemophilia A, so any small change has an effect that is much more, in terms of percentage wise, is much more important. Hemophilia B percentage of prophylactic is lower than 50%, so any movement and it is one very – still very large room to grow in terms of chapter 4 long-acting in terms of this market.

We are seeing a very good net positive patients reaches to ALPROLIX and that is a very good things happening. And we continue, as John said, to continue to monitor very close all the competitive dynamics that happens in hemophilia B market. But again, we mentioned the seasonality on ALPROLIX, so we have the particular seasonality dynamics in Japan outside that was more impacted than anything else. But again, year-over-year outside of U.S., the growth was above 90%, so you are in a different plateau, you are in a different place to start the year, which makes us to feel very strong about.

John Cox

Okay, additional questions.

Yes, thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from the line of Jing He of Gabelli. Your line is open.

Jing He

Okay, thank you for taking my question. So we understand that your competitor are developing subcu formulation for life agent. So do you have similar plan? What will be the hurdle for subcu, just wondering what’s sort of that? Thank you.

John Cox

Yes. So, Jing, if you look at our pipeline, some of the work that we are addressing is in the subcu space. I will say if I can take it away from that for just a second. Say the first product is BIVV001 for Hem A is about replacing factor. The biology that Rogerio talked about, and achieving at least once a week dosing, regardless of subcu, that once a week or less frequent dosing is a, we think, a very big deal for patients and will be very well received. And that’s our first effort.

We also behind that in the Hem B space are working on a subcu formulation for a long-acting product as well, that’s a little further out, we are not giving dates on that yet, but we’re actively working on it. And we’ve got some very early work on other subcu opportunities and we’re also does some early work in the gene therapy space. But I’ll tell you, our focus right now is longer acting proven biology and also really showcasing these products that we have like an idea.

Jing He

And do you think it’s worth of work to come out with a subcu for your approved product?

John Cox

Well the subcu, for example, the Hem B product would be a subcu version of ALPROLIX essentially, some changes, but it would be. And I think that’s we’re doing it and because we think it’s worthwhile and if we could have – animal studies that we’ve done so far with that really show that you are able to maintain a fairly high trough level for an extended period of time. Now, again as we said before, we’re not just enamored with trough levels, but making sure that the blue grades come down, so we need to move that along. But I think the subcu for Hem B in front of a gene therapy type of approach could be very interesting product if it meets the target product profile we’re talking about.

Thank you. And our last question comes from the line of Eun Yang of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Eun Yang

Thank you for taking the follow-up question. A question on 001, so Shire is also developing a once weekly dose de-factor [ph], is there anything that you can tell us about the difference between 001 and Shire product?

John Cox

Well, we don’t – but we need to see some clinical data. To tell you conceptually, conceptually the issue – not conceptually, the medically – biologically the issue, Tim is nodding his head, is that with Factor VIII, it binds in the body with [indiscernible] factor, [indiscernible] factor is a fairly short half-life. And so you have to – we think you have to have a way of dealing with the [indiscernible] factor if you want to get past a week.

I think the product you’re talking about is highly ciliated molecule, but that’s not necessarily, to my knowledge, with VWF. The different approach that we’re taking, our protein engineers have designed a molecule that takes a component of VWF, the d-prime D3 region, we’ve engineered it into the – essentially the molecule that we’ve – molecule, so you end up with Fc, you end up with – we also used an X10 polypeptide sequences that’s known to extend half-life. You have ELOCTATE and you have this d-prime D3 region, really elegantly engineered in a molecule that ultimately leads to the same basic biology. So, that’s how we overcome what we think is this natural hurdle. We need to get that into the clinic to see if it actually works, but it’s a different approach than what other companies are using, very different, unique to us either.

Tim Harris

And just to add, we are on track of getting that into the clinic as we have said.

John Cox

Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you. And at this time, I’m showing no further questions, I’d like to turn the call back over to Mr. John Cox, CEO for closing remarks.

John Cox

Well, I just wanted to say thanks to everybody. We’re very happy with our first quarter and we appreciate the interest and the attention on the call, so thank you very much.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This does conclude the program, you may now disconnect. Everybody have a great day.

