WPX Energy (WPX) CEO Richard Muncrief on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Sullivan

Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the WPX Energy First Quarter 2017 Call. We appreciate your interest in WPX Energy. Rick Muncrief, our CEO; Clay Gaspar, our COO; and Kevin Vann, our CFO will review the prepared slide presentation this morning. Along with Rick, Clay and Kevin, Bryan Guderian, our Senior Vice President of Business Development will be available for questions after the presentation.

On our website, wpxenergy.com, you'll find today's presentation and press release that was issued after the market closed yesterday. Also, our Q will be filed later today. Please review the forward-looking statements and disclaimer on oil and gas reserves at the end of the presentation. They are important and integral to our remarks, so please review them.

So with that, Rick, I will turn it over to you.

Richard Muncrief

Thanks, David. Good morning to everyone. We really appreciate your interest in our company this morning. And today, we're very pleased to report on the highlights that you saw in yesterday's press release.

Let's get started. Let's turn to Page 2. For me personally, this is the quarter we've been waiting for since the day we started just under three years ago. As we sit here today, we're seen a vision come together in real time. It's personally very gratifying to have a bulk of transformation under our belt and behind us. It's great to be in a thick of things in Delaware Basin, and I'm quite pleased that our goals for oil and EBITDAX growth over the next 4 years have been very well received.

We call it our 2020 vision. And really if you look back, we rolled this out in late 2014. That's an indicator of our forward-looking nature and the forethought, disciplined and perseverance that we have at WPX. Over the past few years, we've made some bold moves. It was necessary even critical, but not really anymore. We don't have to do anything now other than firmly execute to stay on course. And our game plan remains just as an attractive and as simple as it's always been. Stay disciplined, grow our oil production, grow shareholder value, they absolutely go hand-in-hand.

With that, there's rarely just one more question. Can we keep delivering? I can empathetically say, we're doing it every day. Execution is the name of the game. Our results have plenty of proof to show how our portfolio is now built for growth. In fact, we knew that we'll be out of ahead of the pack. The results we're seeing today come from a planning that we did during the downturn. As others were idle and struggling to find their way, we were carving out a place, working closely with our service providers and preparing to put rigs in the air. As you know, our story is about 20 or 30 rigs, our number is 10; seven in the Delaware, two in the Williston and one in the San Juan Basin, but we're accomplishing a great deal with those 10 rigs, and we can accomplish even more in 2018 and beyond with modest incremental additions to our fleet.

Now let's turn to Page 3. When you think about our ability to execute right now, while staying opportunistic, I think this page says a lot. Let's start with our position in the Delaware Basin. It's now up to approximately 135,000 net acres after completing two more transactions. We closed our previously announced Panther acquisition in March. That helped our first quarter production a little bit, but most importantly, we added 900 more gross global locations in the most covenanted E&P real estate on the planet. Our recent completions on this acreage showed just how good it really is.

We also completed an acquisition for some exploratory acreage in the western flanks of the Delaware Basin. It's a longer-term project for us, but at the same time, it's another move that has a potential to further deepen our drilling inventory and provide numerous other value-added opportunities in the future. But the biggest headline in this page is our oil production growth, it's on track and even though little ahead of where we thought we would be at this point. Our first quarter results reflect a subtle bump 3% over fourth quarter, which is in line with what we previewed during the last call based on how pad drilling and batching of completions affects the timing of sales.

But now we're seeing oil production of 55,000 barrels per day at for a nice month of per sales in April. That's fueled by the nine wells from our CBR 22 pad, some one mile laterals from over Panther acquisition that are trending nicely above a 1 million barrel type curve and actually strong results in the Williston Basin including one well ahead of peak rate of over 3,300 Boe per day including 2,700 barrels of oil per day. You will hear further details from Clay in a few moments. Since we're nearly at the midpoint of new quarter, our 55,000 number provides a proxy of source of what our second quarter oil production could be when we talk again in August, think about that.

We're talking 20% growth from first quarter to second quarter on oil volumes. Also by the time, we expect to reach a decision on our idea for a Permian Basin midstream JV that would involve our Stateline oil gathering system and plans we have for gas processing infrastructure. A lot of parties have shown interest and now we're down to a handful of finalists. We're keeping a very open mind about what's best for WPX and how we can leverage this opportunity to deliver shareholder value. We're going to make sure that what we do is right and not rush the process. The timing is on track and we're going to wear options carefully.

Let's turn to Page 4. As I mentioned earlier, we closed on a purchase of approximately 18,000 acres of Culberson County during the first quarter. We refer to this as a Taylor Ranch transaction. This takes our Permian acreage to 135,000 net acres. Two years ago, at this time, we had zero. When you look at our track record, each and in each case, we have transacted in a way that truly has benefited shareholders. Let me touch on a few things. First, while this acreage is more step out in nature than our existing fair way, other companies are starting to delineate towards this acreage and we're closely monitoring their work. We're seeing some interesting results and our seismic that we have over the acreage suggests some intriguing potential.

Recent transitions to the nearby area have gone for multiples of what we paid. Also, this acreage is not going to take capital away from our core development that we're going to have in the Delaware, in the Wolfcamp Bay and X/Y. Simply put, we're talking only about three wells that we're committing to over the next 2.5 years. These are extremely manageable applications. It's a risk worth taking and one that consistent with our balance per action. I think we will have numerous value-added opportunities over the next several years with this acreage.

With that, I'm going to turn it over to Page 5 and turn the presentation and prepared remarks over to COO, Clay Gaspar.

Clay Gaspar

Thanks, Rick, and good morning, everyone. Our first quarter numbers in the subsequent current rate update, our tangible outcomes of the restart program that began nearly a year ago. After our remarkable portfolio transformation, early last summer we developed a disciplined and value-enhancing plan for driving shareholder value. This plan included adding additional rigs late in 2016, contractually partnering with our service providers and getting capital investment volume from our board for 2017 and 2018. Rick then laid out a 5-year growth plan in September driving an emphatic stake in the ground. With today's update, we're now seeing initial results of our long-term plan starting to come into focus.

For the Restart program, our team has rallied around 3 strategic comparatives: operational and financial discipline, value-driven growth and remaining opportunistic. For our current oil production of 55,000 barrels a day, I agree with Rick, that's a good proxy for the second quarter production. I also want to reiterate that once achieved, it's a 20% increase quarter-over-quarter and over 40% increase from third quarter of '16. This impressive five year 30% to 40% oil CAGR is starting to materialize.

Our operations team continues to execute despite some January winter weather issues and taking over operations from Panther, a little quicker than officially planned our team delivered in the first quarter. That said, I believe it's a bit early in the year to increase full year guidance. Assuming continued momentum, I would say there is likely increased on the next earnings call. We also still have some room for improvement. There is significant gap between LOE for Stateline and the other Permian areas, as we build out infrastructure and apply some of the best practices to these new land density area, areas, we will see the cost improve.

As we look proactively at our growth story, we've been now ahead of the market hedging the downside on commodities and aligning with our preferred vendors to control cost inflation and also provide surety of service. Looking forward, you'll hear more about us taking proactive midstream steps to provide and start growing Permian production. Yesterday, we announced a deal that locks down capacity for gas out of Waha to Katy, which is a great market.

We are now permitted the name of the company but I can see we feel great about the deal we have relative to spot rates today and where we believe the market could take this differential. Again, it's much more about protecting the downside rather than trying to create value through market gas. This is very cheap insurance to ensure our ability to continue our oil and value growth story. We will likely be announcing our Permian midstream JV by the next call. This is another important step to make sure that we have the right partners to run the status as we grow this some amazing asset.

Let's turn to the next slide and we look at the early results on the CBR 22. This is a great picture of the rigs when they were drilling the nine wells. You'll notice that we divided the drilling between three pads to accelerate the time from first spud to first sales. I've been talking about the spacing test since late last year and I'm excited about now show you very encouraging early time results. This spacing test is the best representation of full section development and a tightest spacing for upper and lower Wolfcamp A development in the Delaware Basin today.

The CBR 22 tested both vertical and lateral spacing of the upper and lower Wolfcamp A development program. Early time results were very positive. The nine wells, all one mile laterals, have been producing nearly 14,000 Boe per day with a 50% oil cut. Remember, these wells are flowing through combined facilities and we're working out start-up issues for 9 wells at the same time. So, the individual rates will look better than the combined fleet. Volume pressure are also with the down hole well to well interactions telling that there's a lot about the spacing and helping us plan the balance of our development.

Importantly, we see little to no fracture interference between the nine wells. This is important since early time communication could have been a very negative result, and we needed a rule to help before we got too far down the development trail. It's still too early to say that 15 is a singular right answer, but early data is very, very supportive and encouraging. Later this year, we plan to drill the X/Y wells on the CBR 22 to validate the spacing for the X/Y and its relationship to the upper A wells.

Now, let's turn to the next slide and look at some recent Panther acquisition results. The well performance is very excited. You can see why we're still encouraged to do this deal. All four of the wells are averaging over 2,000 Boe per day for the first 30 days of the production with 55% oil cuts for one mile laterals. All four exceeding are 1 million Boe type curve. Our Delaware team looked took over operations from Panther on March 10th, including the 2 rigs that they were running.

The Delaware team has gone through for three weeks in September last year to running seven rigs currently. This quick transition has been very demanding on the team, but they are now making great strides and getting all of the operations on first class standards. We will continue to evolve our well designs and work on our cost. We've already made vendor and logistical changes to the Panther operations that will save well over $1 million on well. When Rick talked about finding unique value on last call, this is exactly what he meant.

Now let's turn to the next slide, and we'll continue strong results in Williston Basin. As I mentioned on the last call, we completed our duct inventory late last year in Williston. Now the Williston team is in steady-state mode drilling and completing wells with two rigs employing the latest drilling completion designs. As we continue to test new designs and leverage the incredible amount of data that we have and use this to understand not just initial but also EURs and ultimately creating the most MPV from the drilling spacing unit.

The Williston Basin had some winter weather challenges in the first quarter, but the team overcame those challenges and delivered a strong quarter bringing on three pads as with impressive results, including the Grizzly 13 well, which had a peak rate of over 33,000 Boe per day with 81% oil. The three pads were Grizzly, the Caribou, and the Behr. The average wells on these 3 pads -- excuse me, the Grizzly and Caribou wells are exceeding the 850 Mboe type curve and the Behr pad is just below that type curve.

Let's turn to slide -- the next slide and we'll update you on San Juan. San Juan continues to impress. We got back to work drilling wells in the first quarter and we're currently bringing on the first six well pad of the year. The first well achieved 24 IP rate, a 1,400 Boe per day with approximately 75% oil. Year-to-date, the San Juan team is installed 26 miles of pipe, including oil, natural gas and water and preparation for the remaining West Lybrook build out. We now have San Juan oil growth machine up and running and we'll see steady growth in the next several quarters.

As usual, the San Juan team set up a few drilling record in the quarter. The record for spud to rig release for a 7,500 foot lateral in San Juan is now 5.8 days and the record for the most lateral foot drilling in a 24-hour period is 6,258 feet. These are very impressive numbers and the team is literally just getting started on this very significant program. I'm very pleased that the San Juan team continues to find ways to improve already impressive efficiencies. Currently, we have 58 improved drilling permits in the Gallup area, and we're nearing completions on two additional units, encompassing 12,000 acres.

Now, I'll turn it over to Kevin Vann, our CFO, so he can update you on financials.

Kevin Vann

Thank you, Clay. I appreciate the great work team is doing to help us meet our goals. As Rick and Clay mentioned, our execution has begun. This is critical when you are aiming for 30% to 40% compound annual growth rate in oil volumes and EBITDAX to the year 2020. We are feeding off the execution and transforming WPX for the last two years and pushing that forward into our operations. It's really comes down to exactly that, execution. There are all kind of variables that are teams continuing manage from vendor ability to rigs scheduled to the completion recipes, just to name a few, all in pursuit of finding efficiencies and new ways to increase the returns from amazing portfolio of assets that we have.

The progress and performance we're achieving are the direct results of our strategy, our disciplined approach, the strength in our portfolio and the tactical steps we're taking day in and day out to carry out the plan. As we set our sights beyond our transformation, our results reflect the new reality at WPX. We're built to succeed. We have attractive opportunities across our portfolio and up and down all the horizons in the Delaware start to pay. We're going to compete very vigorously everywhere we operate. We'll keep managing -- we'll keep making tweaks to what we own, but there is no need to make wholesale changes anymore. We've already changed and our results are already showing what's possible.

Let's turn to Slide 11 and review of our first quarter results. For the quarter, at 46,100 barrels per day, our oil production is 11% higher than for the same period of 2016. The increase in our Delaware production together with our activities of getting back to work in the Williston drove the increase. When comparing to the fourth quarter of 2016, our oil production was up 3%. As we stated during the fourth quarter earnings call, well completions in the Williston Basin charged the fourth quarter production volumes. In fact, as Clay mentioned, our cadence of completions was faster than we anticipated, which helped fourth quarter production and kept us in front of some of the weather that rolled out into 2017 setting us up for nice start to the year.

At 196 million cubic feet per day, our natural gas production for the first quarter was up 6% versus the same quarter of 2016 and slightly down compared to the fourth quarter. At 90,000 equivalent barrels per day, our production is 12% higher than the first quarter of last year and roughly flat in the fourth quarter. For the first quarter, we are reporting an adjusted EBITDAX of $115 million, which is $16 million lower than the first quarter of last year. The reduction in EBITDAX is primarily driven by lower realizations on our commodity hedges, which was mostly offset by higher oil production and higher margins achieved on that production. Excluding hedges, net realized prices were higher in '17 than in the first quarter of 2016. We have stressed the transformation of our portfolio and now you are seeing those results from a margin per unit perspective as it began to manifest themselves to our financial statements.

For the quarter, we did see a $6 million increase on lease operating expenses due to winter-related cost in the Williston and as production from the Delaware increase. We are actively managing all the components of the as we grow production in the Delaware. For the quarter, we are reporting an adjusted net loss of 59 million versus a net loss of 58 million in 2016. The decline was driven by the same factors impacting adjusted EBITDAX. But I do want to mention a couple of additional items in regards to performance this quarter. Depreciation, depletion and amortization was $5 million favorable compared to 2016, which resulted from improved rates from Williston and San Juan. Quite simply, we are getting better well performance at lower drilling and completion costs. These types of results are often certain subtle in the financial performance, but as we get more at the play, our average continues to improve.

In addition, our G&A continues to come in line with roughly $42 million in expense for the quarter. Our organization is coming into an appropriate size of the growth trajectory we have outlined. Our capital expenditures incurred for the first quarter totaled $280 million, of this amount, $54 million relates to the acquisition of additional acreage in the Delaware Basin, $9 million for expenditures incurred in our crew gathering line in Delaware and $7 million of other corporate expenditures. Excluding these amounts, our drilling and completion capital spending was in line with where we expected it to be at this point of the year.

Now turning to the Slide 12, just want to give a quick update on our liquidity and hedges. First, as you will see our liquidity remained strong. In April, our borrowing base under our revolving credit facility increased to $1.2 billion following the semiannual redetermination process. We did utilize the portion of the cash that we had on hand at the end of last year to fund the non-D&C capital that are referenced on the previous slide. In addition, we utilized approximately 130 million to help fund the Panther acquisition completed in March. As Rick and Clay have indicated, the operational results of this acquisition are already exceeding our expectations. And as a reminder, the manner for which we funded this acquisition enhances our leverage profile.

Also, impacting our cash position was the impact of making one of our semiannual interest payments together with some other payments that do not affect EBITDAX for the quarter. A reconciliation of our cash position is included in appendix of the slide deck for reference. And as we see crude oil pulling back today, I would like remind you all of our very strong hedge Our hedge position for 2017 is strong. We had nearly 3/4 of our oil and natural gas production locked in at approximately $51 per barrel and a little over $3 per end of MMBtu. For '18, we have continued to add to our hedge position of oil with 42,000 barrels of oil, hedged at $54.36. On the natural gas side for 2018, we now have 185 million cubic feet per day hedged at nearly $3.

We layered in more hedges over the fourth quarter -- the fourth and first quarter to further protect our cash flows during 2017 and 2018. These positions together with services, which we have contracted for going forward, help ensure the growth targets that we've established for production and EBITDA. The hedge book we have compiled for '17 and '18 demonstrates our continued discipline to managing the balance sheets and increasing the variability of cash flows and hitting our financial targets we have outlined. Lastly, we continue to pursue some Midland basis protection. We have executed contracts for approximately 14,000 barrels per day of Midland basin swaps for '17 at $0.57 and 13,000 barrels in 2018 at $0.94.

With the operational execution that we are now delivering, the production targets, EBITDAX growth and leverage metrics we have outlined are coming into focus. With each passing day of this execution, the ultimate goal of cash neutrality and net debt-to-EBITDA up approximately two times becomes more evident. We, here at WPX, know it's real and we're doing everything we can to manage the risk to those goals through hedging, contracting with our service providers and maintaining the relationships with our vendors. Our assets now afford us the ability to hit our goals.

I'll not turn it back to Rick for some closing comments.

Richard Muncrief

Thanks, Kevin. Great job, really appreciate you and Clay in respective teams as well as everyone else throughout the organization. I want to add today that WPX is a solid sound company. We have the assets, the talent for plan and to making sure things happen and achieve our goals. By now, most of you are familiar with the personality of this team. And you know that ultimately, we won't be second to none. We still have a few things to prove and we respect that, but that what drives us day-to-day, month-to-month and year-to-year. That's another thing that defines our WPX 2.0. We're not easily satisfied and that's how we create value.

At this time, we'll open the line for questions. And operator, I'll turn it back over to you.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brian Corales from Howard Weil. Your line is open.

Brian Corales

I think you talked last quarter about having kind of 70% of your cost profile for '17 locked in. Is that still the case because it seems like you're a little bit ahead of schedule? And where are you seeing the pressures? Is it just in the Permian in what aspects?

Clay Gaspar

Brian, this is Clay. I appreciate the questions. So, we realized we had a lot of moving parts in the capital side of the reporting this quarter. But when you break it down, we had about $210 million in D&C capital. I think it's very much in line with kind of scale that up for the year, feel really good about that. I feel the -- there is some capital opportunities, and we'll see costs decrease on -- as I mentioned, in the Panther acquisition that wasn't contemplated in the original layout, because it was a little bit more expensive, we'll get them back in line. But so far, it still feel really good about March from the last quarter around that 70%. As I look at the inflationary environment that we will be in especially in the Delaware Basin, I think the risk that come to mind to me are at least our much along the line of surety of service as are cost mix. Let me explain what I mean by that.

When we have some offset in the system, you reach out for quality some ancillary service and if that's not readily available, that can cost you days and that can translate into production impacts and others things. So we're really hyper-focus on that right now. I'm going to say the vendors are working with our first class. We're incredibly happy to have those guys, have a really good dialogue. And they are in line that as long as we are executing, they can certainly live and be profitable in the environment that we’ve contracted them with, so still very encouraged inevitably by year-end, especially for any incremental work that we’re doing. We’ll have to go to the spot market for that and we’ll have some pressure on that. I think originally laid out in line to maybe 10% and/or by year-end. I think I still feel really good about those numbers.

Brian Corales

And then maybe for Rick, I mean we’re seeing the differentials in the Bakken come down as well as results look very good. I mean, do you see a point may be a year out where maybe the Bakken you had put more capital than you previously thought versus the Delaware? Or is it just the scale size of the Delaware takes the cake?

Richard Muncrief

Brian, one of the true values of having a diverse portfolio like we have focus is diverse. But it’s a fact of doing just what you say. We’ll look at each point in time. Clay and Kevin, they’re doing a nice job on capital allocation in my mind. And at the end of the day, irrespective of the scale of any particular asset, they come down to returns. And so Yes, if you look at those Williston results, they are eye-popping. And I can tell you that we talk about that quite frequently. So as you think about in the future years, we’ve talked about 2018 adding one to three rigs probably at this point in time, we’ll watch things, but that’s we talk about. But we really haven’t said that there are all going to one basin or the other. So when you look at the returns of the Permian, they are really, really strong. I’m very, very impressed when you look at the Bakken very, very strong and very impressive, and when you look at the San Juan in the Gallup, those are very strong returns and low cost and nice wells. And so we do have options. And so I think you hit the nail on the head. We’ll just see over time where that’s out, but we’ve really like all three of our assets.

Our next question comes from Neal Dingmann of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Neal Dingmann

Good morning, gentlemen. Rick for your or Clay. I think this is maybe for Clay. Clay, you obviously had the success in that Delaware where you’re testing now 15 wells per section in the upper and lower As. I wonder how you would think about incorporating, it seems to me that there’s great Bone Springs and obviously other formation potential in that area. So how you think about besides that tight spacing you’re already doing in the Wolfcamp incorporating some of these other zones in there?

Clay Gaspar

Yes, great question. We have the balance, the development put oil in the tank really turn the crank on the kind of de-risk zones, I think upper and lower Wolfcamp A. And I already have been ventured to put that X/Y in there as well. We have a lot of confidence in that zone. So, those three are kind of certain in one category development, that’s why that spacing text pushing it so early in the development. Is incredibly important, because we want to make sure we’re doing this right, not over drilling or not under drilling, because as you all know either one of those are of one-time chance to get it right.

So we’ve done that. We feel really good about that. You’ll see those zones really fall into development mode, turning the crank, hopefully drill a lot more longer laterals what we’re doing actively today, and you’ll see those returns scale-up with those longer laterals. Now you mentioned Bone Springs and some of the other zones. This year, we’re going to double in the Wolfcamp C, probably one well a handful of these are a Third Bone Spring well and also some of the geography that we need to understand.

I think of those kind of one Zs and two Zs really kind of framing up where we're going to be concentrating on in 2019, '20, '21. It's incredibly important that we understand that. We get some test in the ground, and we understand the productivity and ultimately development it's spacing bigger questions, so they will have those rigs together when we're ready to reach for them. I would say from now, we're really, really excited with what we're seeing with the Wolfcamp A, the X/Y and we have plenty of that inventory keep us real busy on the main development model for the foreseeable future.

Neal Dingmann

Great details. And then just one follow-up may be for Rick just in broader terms. You all -- versus -- especially versus a year ago now have significant liquidity, even Kevin and guys did a great job adding hedges all the way through '18, looks like even over 50%. So in all that backdrop, how do you foresee the ramp changing potentially if it's like prices are drifting down a little bit more this morning if we -- let's just assume we stay in front of the low-to mid-40 versus the low to mid-50s, do you see much change in that overall plan as we exit this year and enter the next year?

Richard Muncrief

Neal, we really don't -- we're really consistent with our outlook and nothing we just say something and we don't change go back and re-pressure test our assumptions. But every time we do, we come to the same place that we have to feel very strong that the crude stays -- it's going to stay probably for 12 months in the low 40s -- high 30s, low 40s for us to change our outlook in '17. And as we get to the end of '17, we'll continue to look at it. But right now, that's our -- some more of broad range, but you certainly have to be in the plus/minus $40 per barrel for us to really change what we built. If you think about our hedge position, it does give you some surety. You would have cash flow fluctuations obviously, where the crude moves too much up over our hedge position, too much down below it. But at the end of the day, that's still our outlook.

Our next question comes from Michael Glick from JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Michael Glick

Just high level on Culberson County. Can you give us some more color on what you like about the geology? Is there any well control either horizontal or vertical in the area?

Richard Muncrief

Yes, there is a quite a bit of horizontal activity, just few sections away. There's a lot going on out there. And just -- most of which is by private operator, so I think I would encourage you to watch some of the tech data.

Clay Gaspar

And I would just want to add on that. Remember, this is very cheap option. This is us getting out ahead. We have the ability now to not just worry about kind of current year, next year, this is kind of forward-looking things that very cheap options. I tell you we have to put very minimal capital to this. In reality, industry is going to do that for us. And so we'll watch this offset operator activity. As Rick mentioned, we have some really great Intel. We have are some 3 seismic that we're looking at. We're excited. There is a geologic reason that we pursue this. But I can tell you this is in the western side of the basin, that means it's going to be easier than typically than what we're drilling to detect I just mean it just more long data option, happy to have it, I'm value trading as Rick mentioned earlier, multiples of what we pay today so it's an option well into the money that we'll exercise over the coming years.

Michael Glick

Got you. And then, Clay, could you maybe give us the latest and greatest on your completion design and landing zones in the Delaware?

Clay Gaspar

Yes. As I mentioned, Neal, before we have lots of landing zones, and I’ll try and summarize it relatively quickly. For our development mode which is Wolfcamp A upper, lower and then the X/Y, I would say state-of-the-art probably standard is 2,500 pounds per foot. I tell you, we’ve pumped 3,000. We’ve pumped well over 4,000 pounds on jobs. And we’re continuing to evaluate that. As you well know that’s not the only knob that we turn, cluster spacing, help tight those clusters are. We’re currently in the ballpark of 30-foot cluster to cluster, four clusters per stage. That is something we continue to evaluate. We look at size of the perforation this is not sexy stuff that we talk about in slides and all those things. But just how much pressure drop you’re getting through each proliferation determines your -- your diversion to the other zones. Those things like that that we’re really starting to fine tune on and continuing to make really good progress.

As we move into the to the other zones, it’s a whole new set of trials that we need to understand in the Wolfcamp B in particular, that’s where we’ve tried even significantly more sand. We have a lot more volume to touch. And so there we were able to really put the sand to it and see we can reach out and grab more reservoirs for each well that we’re drilling. So one note on the Section 22 wells, we went back to our essentially our prior standard, which was 2,000 pounds per foot. I can tell you there was a lot of internal debate around that. We feel like 2,500 is probably better. That’s why it’s current state-of-the-art. But what we needed to do and understanding the spacing test was how do we compare to the most inventory that we have kind of like-for-like in most of the wells that we drilled are 2,000 pound per foot. And so that was really important decision that we made to really understand what is well interference and this right spacing really to do, we want to change too many variables on this test. So, state-of-the-art 2,500, 30 foot for between clusters and I would say we are still lots of room to continue to improve and work on that.

Our next question comes from Jeff Grampp of Northland Capital. Your line is open.

Jeffrey Grampp

Good morning, guys. Was hoping to kind of a get a high-level view for you guys think about the longer-term development in the Delaware as it relates to the CBR testing. Down the road, if you guys kind of determine that is kind of the right spacing and et cetera to go within the Wolfcamp A. I mean, do you guys kind to go right to the larger pads and go right after that way? Or how do you guys kind of think about balancing cycle times versus the efficiencies in full field development?

Richard Muncrief

Yes, challenging dilemma, first quarter dilemma that we have, we have lots of inventory and we have lots of quality, and so -- which are exactly talking about is balancing that the lumpiness of big developments versus - well, we’re going to be drilling 15 wells per section just the Wolfcamp A, that’s a lot of well to develop. And so this was a pretty big step to do nine wells at one time. As I mentioned in my prepared remarks, we had three rigs out there. So it’s up that first spud, the first sales. We’re looking for ways to continue to tweak that and refine that. As we get more rigs, it becomes easier to commit to bigger pads, bigger development, self-smooth that curve.

I would say we’ll continuously to be three wells per pads, six wells per development phase. That will probably be the kind of standard. And what we're finding is we're not seeing the significant well interference even from some offset wells. As you recall on the CBR test, there was a 2-year-old plus well that was on the west side of the spacing unit. It was kind of mislanded right in between the upper and the lower. And so we spaced a little bit further away from that one, but we're really anxious to see how this closest well is going to react to that pressure.

I can tell you, there was no reaction. That is incredibly strong and positive news that we can come back in and develop when we come in a little bit later. And so we will be able to hit these kind of 6 wells at a time, give them off production and then hit it again 6 wells and then come back, drill some x wells, come back in time. And then soon we'll able to be stage into this. We won't have to drill necessarily 15-plus, another 4 or 6 in the X/Y all one group.

Jeffrey Grampp

Okay. Great color. And then for my follow-up. Just curious to get your thoughts high-level on the Seabench test that you're going after. Obviously, it'll be a little easier to answer once you got the result to talk about. But how does that zone generally compare to the A bench results that you have in the X/Y and the D bench that you guys do have some operating results on?

Richard Muncrief

So, we don't have any production on it yet. We drilled the well. We have it down. We haven't completed it. And so it's pretty mature to talk about what we know. I can tell you what we think. I feel very assured that it's going to be oil cut somewhere between the A and the D, higher than the A, lower than the D -- excuse me, opposite, higher than the D, lower than the A. But it's also -- we know it has a lot of energy. So some of real positives that we seeing from the Wolfcamp D is the pressure and the energy ultimately transitioning to recovery factors and EURs that we're seeing in D. We're certainly seeing that in the C as well.

I don't want to get ahead of ourselves on talking too much about the C as a potential target. Remember, this is a single test by the only 1 well drilled for 2017. I think it's an important data point. We want to see and understand well cost. We want to understand productivity and then where this whole thing stacks up in our portfolio over time. So we'll report that, I would guess, that by the next call. We'll have some early time data. Third quarter, we'll have really the 30, 60-day kind of production numbers that we like to share in a little bit more detail. But it will be something -- I don't expect us to shift all the rigs to C or Third Bone Spring or anything anytime soon. Like I said, we're going to hitting X/Y in the upper and lower A, really hard for the foreseeable future.

Our next question comes from Subash Chandra of Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Subash Chandra

I mean, this densely pilot, feels like a milestone. So, I have a few questions here and I think you shared a ton of detail. I like to follow up. But kind of curious how bounded completions might vary from unbounded? It sounded like you thought you could press the proper intensity. So I was hoping you could comment on fluid intensity, how you completed these and if you could step that up or need to? And are you looking for constructive interference rather than no interference, which is what you've experienced here?

Clay Gaspar

Yes. So it's a good point, because the fully bounded wells if you noticed on the lower and the upper, we have immediate offsets at least on one well, laterally and horizontally and that will be really important. We want to not get ourselves just to do a lower Wolfcamp A bench test or just an upper. We thought it’s really important to have that vertical control as well. And so we will be watching -- and that comes out over time, but we will be watching these wells very intensely. And for the fully bounded wells, in particular, we’re going to be doing some shut-in test probably in the few months and we will watch the offset production.

We’ll shut-in the offset wells. We’ll watch the bounded wells production to really kind of get a feel for how tight is too tight. Right now, when you add it all up, we’re about 330 feet laterally well-to-well kind of bird’s eye view. That’s pretty tight. But having that wine rack pattern, we believe it can work. We’ve been through all of the reservoir engineering math, the oil in place numbers. Those calculations checkout and now we’re just putting the empirical evidence to it and making sure that we won’t seeing kind of that day one, day two, day five interference that you really can’t see in many other reservoirs, so very encouraging.

And I’m talking a lot of people about the encouragement around this pressure data is very, very exciting to us, and it’s one of the things that we kind of need to check that box before we could really feel great about kind of leaning on the full-blown commitment to develop at this pace. Ultimately, we’ll see what the finer tuning we do on completion design. As you mentioned, how much fluid we put into the wells, how much sand we put into the well, we’ll continue to tweak that. I want to imagine our next facing test, we have a few more planned for this year. We will vary the completion technology. We’ll look at different profit loading and fluid loading and see how that impacts well interference. Ultimately, you we want some well-developed interference, but not too much where you’re really destroying that present value.

Subash Chandra

Okay. And my follow-up is that you mentioned this and I can’t recollect what it was relative to, but that you didn’t experience a pressure sync. And if you just kind of review that comment again? And I’m curious if you think that is -- is it too early to say that’s basin experience? Or does your gut tell you that’s a one-off?

Clay Gaspar

Well, we have -- so the details on that well, so RKI drill well right at what we would consider the upper and lower interface. We have depicted on the block diagram and we’ve shown plenty times. It’s all available on the left side. That well, we spaced about 750 feet from the next closest well lateral. And so the next well laterally is not 75 feet lower, it actually sits in the lower Wolfcamp A. And so that well, in particular was one that we’re really interested in getting gauges to bottom hole and checking that pressure.

And when we check that pressure, and we compared it to five or six wells over to the east and really what we will consider true version run, the pressures were essentially the same. Is very good indications that, that older -- couple of year old well that’s a good well. I mean, this will be close to a 1 million barrel well. It didn’t essentially drain the west side of our section or even cause fully drained, but you get into kind of fast zone, high-permeability steaks that can partially deplete part of your zone. That’s where we really get into later life completion issues. And when you’re trying to stimulate these wells and naturally you’re pumping this pressure, and it's wanted to go to that pressure in a big way.

We didn't have issues completing these wells. That was another big check for us, especially the western most wells, where they took fluid and took sand very, very well. And so your follow up is, does that extrapolate to the rest of the State lines as it go further than that. I think Stateline being geographically and geologically very similar, I think feel pretty good about that. I wouldn't make a statement whenever it comes to our industry, because this is more complex than geology. But I believe that, certainly it's a very good indication, and it gives us very positive feel by doing the similar development going forward.

Our next question comes from Chad Mabry of FBR Capital. Your line is open.

Chad Mabry

Question on the new transmission agreement out of Waha, I appreciate that you -- I respect I guess that you can't mention the fees associated with that, but I was just curious if you could provide any color on the kind of commitment that provided there? And then maybe, I guess, it looks like obviously the main concern is getting your gas east but any issues foreseeing getting your gas to the hub?

Richard Muncrief

Yes. So we'll be able to talk more about this, I think, when we do -- we announce our Midstream Permian JV. I think we'll have -- give you a bigger picture view of all the other midstream things we're working right now. We do have some conversations in the works to get gas to Waha. I can say, I'm less concerned about that at the shorter spud than getting gas out of Waha. I think there is -- this was kind of the last of the available capacity that really takes it as very nominal rate. This is a roughly 10-year commitment. I feel very, very good about this low-cost insurance. As you know, we've talked about this before, getting to Waha is checking a big big-box. But getting it out of Waha is really dependent on Mexican demand.

And if the Mexican demand materializes, Waha can -- it will relieve that pressure, and we feel good about just getting gas there. The concern is and I think share just kind of bubbling around the industry, what if Mexican demand isn't quite what we projected, there is Waha become that bottleneck, and you get -- you start to get kind of Marcellus effect where we're getting differentials blowing out. We want to avoid that situation where we have significant differential blowout and even to the point where maybe you can't move products at all, that would be the core story. Because I didn't tell you gas is the byproduct for our Permian Basin development.

And so we want to make sure that we have floor assurance for the oil product where we're making our revenues, really making over margins. So we do have other conversations in the works to get gas to Waha. I say, those are a little bit easier. We're also having conservations on oil. Also, we got a oil gathering facility significantly up and running. It will be officially full built out by year-end. That gives us a lot of flexibility to have conversations with counterparties further downstream than that oil gathering system and there is significant dollars and significant floor assurance reasons for us to be involved in those conversations.

Kevin Vann

I think if you think about from a committed perspective, you're talking to continue your deal roughly the spread was never in the money which is -- it's deeply in the money right now, but the spread was never in the money you're talking about $16 million a year. But again, that floor assurance is what's critical to us in order to just make sure that we give you gas out of Waha.

Chad Mabry

That makes sense. That’s helpful, guys. I appreciate it. Maybe for a follow-up, if I could switch over to San Juan, we saw large transaction announced recently. Just curious your thoughts on that and maybe where you see some of these assets in the portfolio given the market out there?

Rick Muncrief

Well, what you saw with ConocoPhillips, San Juan is ConocoPhillips, I’ll kind of compare to their gas position and our gas position. ConocoPhillips was predominantly in the fairway for the which had, I guess, pretty nice NGLs with it. And also it was the fairway of approval the very, very highly prolific, but over time, those have declined pretty dramatically. That transaction also had ownership in their big that. So if you compare that deal with our assets, there’s quite a bit of difference. Fundamentally, we won't have any midstream assets there. And we also have for the most dry gas on our legacy gas position, northern part of the basin. We have some nice dry maintenance potential.

But we are planning on moving forward pulling our non-operated dry gas position together to potentially market And I know that we’ve had a lot of interest on the operated legacy gas position. So we’ll just -- we’ll see how that plays out over time, but in aggregate you’re talking about 80 million to 85 million a day of net gas volumes in our legacy gas. So we’ll see -- obviously, our Gallup, as we’ve talked earlier, southern part of the basin, nice oil play and great returns. We always have inbounds on that and Permian and Bakken and everything else. But I would say that we’ll wait and see, but more than likely, you’ll see us trim some branches at least on the outside operated for San Juan the dry gas position.

Clay Gaspar

And Chad, this is Clay. I’ll just add to that. You’ve heard this before, but we had two types of questions, basically on San Juan, Gallup. We have some investors interested in, are you going to sell the asset? What that tells me is that they haven’t really studied the well productivity and the quality and where it fits in the portfolio. The other half of the questions are, holy cow, San Juan was really good. What’s going on there, and so it’s interesting to kind of distribution of the Q&A. We’re really pleased with the San Juan, Gallup oil results. And as Rick said earlier, the capital allocation process is not a process in charity. This is earned it. And these guys are earning every single day and that truly does compete forward turns in our portfolio, which is a pretty strong statement.

Our next question comes from Kevin MacCurdy of Heikkinen Energy. Your line is open.

Kevin MacCurdy

Good morning, guys. Congratulations on your forward thinking regarding infrastructure in the Delaware Basin. Following up on that a little bit, have you seen any issues with crude quality? And is there anything you can do to mitigate any concerns there?

Richard Muncrief

I think the -- again being forward thinking about handling our crude gives us a lot of flexibilities. Today, we account 44 to 52 API gravity blended all together. We haven’t had any pushback. Hypothetically, used our drilling more Wolfcamp Ds one day, and it becomes more of the 52, less of the 40, 45 gravity stuff. You can get into a situation where you're working with the downstream oil gathers descended in batches. That gives us incredible flexibility. It will be something we will have as an option if that ever manifests one day. But I can tell you today and foreseeable future, we're really, really pleased with the net backs that we're getting and we're getting no pushback on quality considerations.

Our next question comes from Kashy Harrison of Simmons Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Kashy Harrison

So can you update us just what the A&B market looks like right now in the Delaware for -- specifically for acreage swaps to help you build the more contiguous acreage position in the region?

Richard Muncrief

Sure. I think I just start out by saying the availability of acreage for transaction continues to surprise us. The buy side resilience I think continues to surprise us as well, so near term, our focus is really what we would call kind of blocking and tackling. We have our footprint in place. We're really nicely blocked up in Stateline and some of the nearby areas there. We have some other acreage that is a little bit more one-off. But we see really nice opportunities dealing with probably 4, 5 different trading partners in and around Stateline and in particular the northern part of the Texas side of our position. And we've had some great success already dealing with those folks to block up and drill longer laterals. Kind of along those lines, we are also finding that there is still some additional acreage generally smaller tracks, some explorations, still opportunity to bolt on and add to those positions in small ways.

The same is probably true up in the Mexico, although I would say that given the federal lands and some of the larger tracks that we deal within the Mexico that has not been as much of a focus for us recently. Looking more broadly across the basin, there are a number of fairly sizable deals that are in the market currently or that we expect to come to market. I'm going to say that they tend to be a little bit more fringy. There are a couple of deals over in the eastern side of the basin that we would anticipate being marketed this year. I won't to go into names, because I don't know the exact status of those. But likewise still I think some opportunities over on the west side of the basin.

And obviously, we took advantage of one with our Taylor Ranch acquisition. And then I would expect to continue seeing some private equity monetization. I think we all realized we're probably in the seventh or eighth inning of that process. But again, the availability of acreage as much as we think we know about the basin, things continue to come to market, but more in small packages at this point. And I think back to sort of the theme of our story, we’re going to stick to our netting. We really like the footprint that we have. And so our primary objective is bolting on and adding efficiency to the position that we already have.

Clay Gaspar

And I’ll just add just a little bit to the Brian that we have a lot of small trades stuff that’s way below the radar, never hear about. In fact, we 25 active discussions going on right now. Brian mentioned four big counterparties right around Stateline. But there are acreage. I mean, our number one goal in land is to share up and block up our core positions. That allow so much for infrastructure, efficiency around being able to scale up certainly drilling the longer laterals. And so many of these deals, it might be a 644 or 640 or 324 or 320.

It is mutually beneficial and helps all parties. I can tell you sometimes, it’s a two for one acreage swap sometimes it’s a one for two. But those are really relatively smaller deals that are still very accretive to our overall portfolio. So 135,000 acres today really happy with the position we have, incredibly happy with our entry costs and where we stand today. Last thing we want to do is do something to disrupt that and something that will be dilutive to our overall portfolio. The way we create the most value and the shortest amount of time are these relatively small deals that happen every day kind of below radar. So, we’ll continue our efforts on that.

Our next question comes from Derrick Whitfield of Stifel. Your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield

So staying on the forward-thinking theme, other than commodity prices and midstream, are there any other gating factors in the Delaware that would prevent you from ramping before your current activity levels?

Clay Gaspar

I’ll put them in order of the ultimate gating factor is geology. I think we have fully checked that box and that is no longer something on front of my concerned about today. How we ultimately develop in spacing and some of those nuances, we’ll continue to work on, but there is no question especially where we’re at in the Delaware Basin is world-class rock and there’s lots of opportunity. Second on my list will be commodity price. You mentioned that, we’ve been very aggressive on kind of putting that floor in place, so that we can roll with these inevitable cycles of the oil price, swing today. Imagine, there’s a lot of our peers that are fully exposed, that are really pulling their hair out.

And I can tell you it’s very reassuring to have that confidence to be able to go to the team and say, yes, we’re just doing what we’re doing. Go to our key vendors and say, guys, we’re still our heads, stay with us, keep moving on. That allows us a tremendous amount of leveraging and negotiating ability with some of these counterparties that have more accretive options down the road, but maybe it’s a little bit more of when things. The next thing on the list I would put is that cost. And so the commodity price, hedging, our ability to ramp up to 10 rigs and run that going forward with a high degree of confidence gives us ability to walk in.

We’ve mentioned the 70%. I still feel good about that number. We’ll continue to push that, and we’ll continue to work with those guys. Inevitably, there will be some sand in the gears as the whole industry picks up activity. We'll work through those things as we'll do every day. And then the fourth thing on our list, you mentioned as well is the midstream kind of takeaway. I can you that's where we've been quietly working for the last 4, 5, 6 months.

And you're seeing the first of those deals really come out. We've got a handful of other things that we're working on. The biggest of which will be the Midstream JV and the Permian and that is -- it's so significantly tied to making sure that we have a partner that can run not long side of us and stay out in front of us on this incredible build-out. There's going to be a very significant infrastructure build out in the Delaware Basin and specifically to just manage our resources. We want to make sure that that partner definitely will go align with us.

Derrick Whitfield

Thanks, Clay. That's a very thorough response. And then switching gears moving over to Panther wells you guys announced for the quarter. Do have a view on why those wells are considerably outperforming your expectations? Is this simply conservatism in your acquisition metrics or do you guys meaningfully adjusted the completion relative to what Panther was utilizing?

Clay Gaspar

I think we are -- we knew the good geology. We're always -- I have a touch of conservatism in how we model these things going forward. Rick has set a really high bar for any of these acquisitions, and we want to make sure that whatever we bring in is accretive to our overall story. So these wells happen to be coming on at a really interesting time as we're negotiating, as we're finalizing the deal. I think that concentration of wells coming in really after we've the deal pretty beneficially help the story and we're just something we want to highlight. I don't know if there is anything material. In fact, this is basically the Panther completion designs. So anything material that we change, I would say the one thing that just going forward the logistical work that we have and the change will materially improve the cost structure.

Richard Muncrief

I'd like to add that the and his team on the exploration side, they really, really liked this area for the rock. And it's a nicely pressured area. And we just saw a lot of stack pay in there that had some looking firm. So I think over time, I'm fairly confident we're going to even improve results even more. But when you start early thinking -- we're talking about 1 mile laterals and greatly exceeding 1 million type curves. And I can tell you the folks at Panther CEO, he was very open and early on in the negotiations of how from their geologic assessment how much quality was there and our team who I think about 4 for 4 transitions, and they are picking the right spots. They really like that deep stake pay there and it is -- there is a productivity running all up and down through that column. So we really look forward to developing that over the next few years.

Our next question comes from Gail Nicholson of KLR. Your line is open.

Gail Nicholson

I'm just looking at the Williston wells, all very good, but the Caribou had significantly outperforming that 850 type curve. Was there anything done differently in Caribou versus the Behr and Grizzly wells?

Clay Gaspar

No, Gail. I think those were roughly the same completion design. We're at a point where we're really doing some fine tuning. There is a little bit of geologic difference where those fit, that particular pad is closer to some of the owners and [Indiscernible] that have just been historically some of the best wells that we drilled, little bit difference in geology, but I can tell you all of those wells, today’s current well cost roughly $5.5 million for the drilling, the completions facilities on the reservation. Those numbers work really, really well for all three of those pads. So very excited about what we’re seeing there and that’s -- that team is contributing vitally to our oil growth story.

Gail Nicholson

Great. And then inventory-wise, you have ample inventory at the down spacing test. The down spacing test looks encouraging in the Permian. When you think about physical surface acreage though and how many rigs you think you can physically won on a surface acreage standpoint in order to kind of extract that inventory and bring value forward, assuming there is no negative commodity price environment looks like commodity $70, $80?

Clay Gaspar

It’s a pretty staggering number. I can tell you running three rigs on just one section, certainly getting buzz the themes. I mean, physical footprint of the rig is two or three acres. And so you can stack them up pretty deep. And you look start the counting sections, and it’s a pretty amazing multiplying effect. So I don’t see the physical -- the surface being a physical limit on a number of rigs. I think it goes back to -- for the foreseeable future, I will be looking at Kevin to say what is the right financial investment capital spend and that will probably dictate rig count going forward.

There are no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to Rick Muncrief, CEO for any closing remarks.

Richard Muncrief

Once again I want thank you everyone for joining today. As you can tell extremely excited about the assets that we put together in our execution and as I mentioned in my opening remarks, this is actually the time I have been really waiting for and looking forward to and that is when you really saw this very distinctive ramp and production and cash flows and EBITDA growth. So stay tuned, we have some very exciting quarters as we travel throughout this year. Have a great day.

