WageWorks (WAGE) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 04, 2017 5:00 pm ET

Executives

Kim Wilford - WageWorks, Inc.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Analysts

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Steven William Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Kwan Hong Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Kim Wilford - WageWorks, Inc.

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review our first quarter 2017 financial results. With me on the call today are Joe Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, and Colm Callan, Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open up the call to a question-and-answer session.

During this call, we may make statements related to our business that will be considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws, including projections of future operating results for our second quarter of 2017 and our fiscal year ending December 31, 2017; expected benefits from our selling efforts; our acquisition of ADP's Consumer Health Spending Account and COBRA businesses; our channel partnerships, carrier relationships, portfolio purchases and exchange opportunities; developments in the commuter space; the demand for consumer-directed benefits; market trends for the industries in which we compete; our expectations and beliefs concerning how those trends will affect our operating results; and our strategic and operational plans, objectives and goals.

These statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in these statements. Important factors such as risks related to regulations affecting our industry and risks related to employer and employee adoption of tax advantaged benefit plans could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements.

These factors are addressed in the earnings press release that we issued today under the section captioned Forward-Looking Statements and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2017. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements made herein. You should review our SEC filings carefully and with the understanding that actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available on our first quarter 2017 earnings press release, which can be found at www.wageworks.com in the Investor Relations section. Also please note that our webcast and today's call will be available on our website in the Investor Relations section.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Jackson. Joe?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Thanks, Kim. I'd like to start by thanking you all for joining us today. 2017 is off to a terrific start. Our impressive first quarter results were highlighted by a very healthy organic growth rate and strong financial metrics across the board that all exceeded our guidance.

Our selling season is off to another record setting space. The pipeline is strong, as is the demand across all of our products. We are making excellent progress integrating ADP's CHSA and COBRA businesses and expanding our reach in the commuter space. We continue to see increased activity from our channel partners, carrier relationships, and our acquisition pipeline remains strong. I'll discuss all these areas in more detail in a moment, but first let me walk through our results.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $125 million, an increase of 44% over the prior-year period. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was very strong at $36.1 million, an increase of 44% as well over the prior-year period. And as I said, both metrics exceeded our stated guidance.

Our EBITDA performance continues to demonstrate our ability to scale and realize leverage in the business. Our technology solutions, which provide our participants easy-to-use online and mobile tools, really contributed to our success year.

To illustrate the point, at the beginning of this year, we added approximately 2 million new healthcare, commuter and COBRA participants to our business. During the first quarter, which is our busiest time of the year, we actually experience a decline in our participant contact rates as more and more individuals successfully navigated our platform without the need for life support.

In addition, the use of our mobile app has doubled in the last few years. And today approximately 90% of our claims are now submitted online. We will continue to innovate and invest in technology to ensure that we're constantly improving the participants' experience and expanding our margins.

As I mentioned, we're in the early stages of our 2017 selling season, and I'm very pleased with the results so far. Our pipeline has doubled year-over-year. RFP traffic is up 30% and we continue to see substantial interest in our full suite of consumer-directed benefit offerings from employers across the country. Our carrier and channel partners are also producing an increasing number of revenue generating opportunities, and we continue to engage with additional carriers in order to meaningfully expand our reach through these relationships.

Our healthcare business continues to thrive, as evidenced by our 55% year-over-year increase in FSA accounts and the spike in interest that we've recently seen in HRAs, as more employers look to gain flexibility in their plan design. All that being said, HSAs continue to be our fastest growing product. And we added a number of new HSA accounts during the quarter.

With the recent hike in interest rates, we have also started to see an incrementally positive impact to both revenue and adjusted EBITDA from our relationship with our custodian bank partner that helps us better monetize the assets generated by these accounts.

Turning to ADP. The integration of their CHSA and COBRA businesses is ahead of schedule, and we already have a number of their clients proactively moving to our v5 platform. Maybe more importantly though, we are extremely pleased with the number of sales leads from the ongoing partnership we established with ADP as part of the acquisition last November. We're currently pursuing close to 500 new business opportunities from this relationship alone, representing several million dollars in revenue.

In our Commuter business, as previously discussed, we launched our partnership with Uber in August of last year, allowing their customers to pay for UberPOOL rides with their WageWorks Commuter Benefit funds. We implemented a similar program with Lyft Line at the beginning of 2017. I'm pleased to report that since their respective launches, we have seen meaningful increases in Uber and Lyft transitions and spend each month, as both programs grow in popularity.

In addition, we just recently signed an agreement with SpotHero, a leading parking reservation service with a largest network of connected parking facilities and the most app downloads nationwide. Beginning later this month, our participants will be able to use their WageWorks Commuter Cards to reserve and pay for parking through SpotHero.

Our partnerships with Uber, Lyft and now SpotHero increased the popularity of commuter programs and also enable us to reach the younger demographic, as we continue to expand our offerings. We will continue to talk to other ride share providers as well as companies like SpotHero that allow our parking participants to leverage their commuter benefit and pay for parking through their apps and/or websites.

On the M&A and channel partner front, we continue to have a solid pipeline of targets, and as you know, an excellent track record of successfully integrating acquired companies and channel partnership portfolios. As Carl will touch on in a moment, we are always taking steps to ensure we are well positioned to execute on any number of different opportunities as we work to expand our footprint. We will continue to be an active player in the ongoing industry consolidation, as M&A and channel partnerships continue to be an integral part of our growth strategy.

And finally, today is nearly five years to the day that WageWorks became a public company. By all accounts, it's been an exciting and successful ride, and we're very proud of our accomplishments. However, when you consider the positive developments in our industry, some which happened today, and the growing popularity of our products along with WageWorks' unique combination of outstanding service, technology and innovation, industry leadership and consumer engagement, we believe the next five years will be even better than the first five. That's why we're confident that we're just getting started.

Now I'll turn the call over to Colm for a review of the numbers.

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Thanks, Joe. I'd also like to add my thanks to all of you for joining us on the call this afternoon. Before I begin, please note that every time I reference non-GAAP numbers on this call, those non-GAAP numbers exclude expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, contingent consideration expense, severance cost related integration initiatives, cost associated with the acquisition of ADP's CHSA and COBRA businesses, and the related tax impact of these items. A GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation can be found in the tables of our press release, which is available on our website.

Now I'll provide details on our strong financial performance during the first quarter of 2017. Then I'll discuss our financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2017. Total revenue for the first quarter was $125 million, an increase of 44% over the same period last year. Healthcare revenue was $74 million for the quarter, an increase of 47% compared to the first quarter of 2016. Commuter revenue was $18.4 million for the first quarter, an increase of 6% over the same period last year. COBRA revenue was $28.3 million, an increase of 84% over the first quarter of 2016. Other revenue was $4.4 million, an increase of 13% compared to the same period last year.

Let's now turn to costs and margins. We'll review our numbers on a GAAP basis, and where applicable, on a non-GAAP basis. Gross profit for the first quarter was $77.8 million and represents a gross margin of 62.2% compared to $55.7 million representing a 64.1% gross margin in the first quarter of 2016.

Operating expenses totaled $62.2 million in the first quarter compared with $45.8 million in the same period last year. As a result, our income from operations on a GAAP basis for the first quarter was $15.6 million, representing an operating margin of 12.5% compared with GAAP operating income of $9.9 million or an operating margin of 11.4% in the same period last year.

Our non-GAAP income from operations was $30.8 million for the first quarter, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 24.6%. For the same period last year, non-GAAP income from operations was $20.2 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 23.2%.

Our GAAP net income was $11.1 million or $0.29 per share based on 38.4 million diluted shares in the first quarter of 2017. This compares to GAAP net income of $5.8 million or $0.16 per share based on $36.5 million diluted share in the first quarter of 2016.

Please note that our GAAP net income was positively impacted by our adoption of a mandatory accounting change related to stock-based compensation. Consistent with this change, all excess tax benefits and deficiencies related to stop-based compensation are required to be recognized within the income statement rather than as an adjustment to additional paid in capital on the balance sheet, as in prior periods.

This resulted in an effective tax rate of 21.1% for GAAP purposes in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to an effective tax rate of 39.6% during the same period last year. However, this change does not have any impact on cash flows or any of our non-GAAP adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, our net income was $17.6 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to a non-GAAP net income of $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted common share was $0.46 for the first quarter of 2017 compared with $0.33 for the first quarter of 2016 based on 38.4 million and 36.5 million shares outstanding respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $36.1 million, which reflects an increase of 44% year-over-year and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9%. This compares to $25.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9% in the first quarter of 2016.

Moving to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents totaled $609.4 million as of March 31, 2017 compared to $678.3 million as of December 31, 2016. In the first quarter, we used approximately $60.6 million in cash from operating activities compared to generating $79 million in cash from operating activities in the first quarter of 2016.

This decrease in cash was largely due to timing issues associated with the processing of participating healthcare claims. In addition to the cash we have on hand, we improved our financial flexibility by refinancing our credit facility about a month ago, increasing its size and extending its maturity until April 2022. Under the revised terms of our new facility, we can now borrow up to $400 million with the potential to expand that to a total of $500 million at similar costs in operating covenants, as our previous facility.

This new facility will enable us to continue to be opportunistic in pursuing acquisitions and financing other business initiatives to improve shareholder value in the years to come. We will continue to take proactive approach towards managing our balance sheet to ensure we are best positioned for success.

Now let me turn to our guidance. During the first quarter, we continued to gain good visibility into our full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA, including the timing of when we expect to realize those results.

Starting with the second quarter, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $117.5 million to $119.5 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.40 to $0.42, which assumes a tax rate of approximately 40% and approximately 38.7 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 is expected to be in the range of $34 million to $35.6 million. For the full-year 2017, we expect total revenue to be in the range of $478 million to $484 million. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.75 to $1.80, which assumes a tax rate of approximately 40% on approximately 38 million weighted average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2017 is expected to be in the range of $141 million to $145 million.

In summary, we are pleased with our first quarter performance and believe we are well positioned for continued success in 2017 and beyond.

Operator, I think we are ready to begin the Q&A session. Thank you.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Thank you, and good afternoon. Nice quarter. The question – the first question would be just on the pipeline. When you – the pipeline of channel partners of new business, can you talk about the pipeline being double, Joe, what it was a year ago? Can you explain what that is? Is that number of businesses in the pipeline or dollars of revenue in the pipeline?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Bob, it would be dollars of revenue in the pipeline. So what we did is we go back and look a year ago what was the potential outstanding dollar revenue that we had in the pipeline. And when we look at what we have today, that amount is doubled, which is great. And the – as I mentioned as well and it obviously would be a correlation to that, the number of RFPs that we've received from employers is up about 30%.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

So the – so you're getting new RFPs from – so the pipeline is business that is coming in or potentially coming in or the old RFPs (19:21) are what you're bidding on?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. It's basically what we're bidding on. So it's a mix of prospects that are qualified, people that we're proposing to, people we're in a finalist presentation with, and then people we're negotiating the contract with. They fall off the pipeline when they choose to do business with us.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. And then what is the mix of that pipeline – the pipeline as far as HSA, FSA, Commuter, COBRA?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Strong mix of all products. We see quite a few, as I've mentioned before, RFPs that are asking for the full suite of products and services, which would include HSAs. So obviously there is quite a few of those. There is a whole number of HSA-only RFPs that we're working on. And then as I said in the comments, we've seen a real spike in the number of RFPs and interest in HRAs where companies are looking to kind of change or plan design and either through wellness incentives or having more control over the dollars that are used, coming up with some pretty unique HRA plans that we're seeing a lot of success with. In fact, we – I can probably think off the top of my head of two or three very large companies where we're right in the midst of hopefully closing the deal where they have a significant number of HRAs and are looking to grow those pretty substantially.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Let's see. The – as far as channel partnerships, the growth of new business from channel partnerships and the pipeline from channel partnerships and then M&A-wise, what are your -- what is your focus is on?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, the channel partners are continuing to do very well. I mean, we're very pleased, as you can imagine, with what we've seen with the ADP group. We have a lot of success and a lot of activity in light of the carriers that we're working with today, the private exchange people that we work with, that businesses continue to get more and more employers and taking advantages of the private exchanges. Those are all kind of HAS-only wins.

And then for – with regard to acquisitions, I think the -- I think there's a strong mix of both kind of channel partner activity going on as well as maybe pure M&A. So I would say it's kind of the – well, let me put it this way. I would stand by very confidently our ability and do one to three transactions a year. So we're very pleased with what we're seeing out there today and what we execute on that as we move ahead.

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Thanks. And last question for Colm, the custodial revenue where the interest income you're getting off of the relationship, does that show up in healthcare revenue or is that – where does that show – is that a – is that in interest income? Where will we see that revenue stream?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah, Bob. You'll see that as part of the healthcare revenue. It captures part of the HSA line specifically in there that rose up to (22:43).

Robert Paul Napoli - William Blair & Co. LLC

Okay. Great. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good evening. Joe or Colm, I think I missed the organic growth numbers. Could you talk about what it was for the quarter and then how you expect that to trend over the rest of the year?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. I didn't give a specific one for the quarter. We provided guidance at the beginning of the year that said that we plan to be within kind of our stated target operating model of 9% to 14%. If you wanted to look at organic growth for the first quarter, I would say you're safe to assume it in the mid-teens. However, what I would I would try to point out there is, it's getting more and more difficult as we have acquisitions as we have with ADP to really kind of break out as we go through a quarter on keeping track of what's new business from these relationships, what's existing business is – is one example.

From December 1, when we closed the ADP transaction really to May 1, we completed over 1,000 client transitions. That's primarily all new business coming in the form of COBRA or healthcare, coming some to our platform directly, some to the existing ADP platforms. There's commuter business that's in there. So it gets really difficult now, as Colm and his team trying to break apart the number of employees and revenue – whether it's new, whether it's existing.

We have three large employers right now that are in transition to move from the ADP platform on to our v5 platform. So you can imagine in the quarters going forward, at least throughout the next year, how difficult that gets to be to break that out. And I mentioned we've completed over 1,000 transitions to-date. We have 835 in process right now. They're going to be completed over the next few months. So where we can try and narrow that down, we will. But I think it's safe to say right now, we committed to 9% to 14% for the year. And we're tracking pretty close to or above the top end of that range.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Sure, Joe. That's helpful. On that note though, is there a way to tell us if you can maybe qualitatively or quantitatively how ADP is tracking versus your initial guidance that you provided last year? And I also have the same question for the OPM contract, how that's tracking versus your expectation for 2017?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. First of all, with ADP, I think we've been very pleased with the revenue we've kind of seen month-to-month through the first basically four months that we've owned them. I'd say they're tracking a little bit ahead of where we thought based on the guidance we provided before.

But I'd say that with just a little bit of caution from the standpoint that ADP's business historically had a mid-year component to it where many of their contracts stopped and started mid-year versus where a lot of ours would start during the beginning of the year. And I think there's some planned prior-to-the-acquisition client attrition that comes up kind of in the late second quarter.

So, before I get really excited about some of the pluses we see right here, I'd like to get through that particular section of the year before I get real confident where I think the full year is going to come out. Hey, I'll tell you as far as the transition working to integrate, we're ahead of schedule. And none of that would be possible without the cooperation and the work effort that we're seeing with our ADP colleagues who've been terrific through this whole process.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. And then -

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

And then you mentioned – you mentioned OPM.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Right.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Again, I don't know the exact account number that we're at right now, but I think it's safe to say we're kind of tracking in the 400-plus thousand account range. I don't know – to be honest, I just don't have the exact number, but we're really pleased with the growth that we see there.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay. One final question, Colm, I think it's more on the balance sheet. Could you provide some clarity around the drop-off in customer obligations sequentially? We haven't seen that pattern before. And then also there seems to be a fair amount of noise this quarter on the working capital side. Maybe some color on that would be very helpful.

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure, Mayank. And I'd say the reduction in customer obligations gets to the fact that the OPM is a decline in Q1 this year that wasn't last year. They don't have a prefund associated with their contracts. So it's directly a deduct to the customer obligations we've had the claims in Q1, like for particularly all of our clients tend to be the largest period of payments on the customer as the participants submit their health care claims.

So you should expect that to moderate throughout the year. And as we get back into the back half of the year, you should see that go back up as more participant contributions come in and pure payments go out. And I would think that that probably is – I don't know if you have specific question about the working capital, Mayank, but I'd say that's probably a big component of it. It's just the timing of participant claims that we haven't seen in many years.

Mayank Tandon - Needham & Co. LLC

Sure I'll follow up with you later. Thank you though.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Thanks, Mike.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Thank you. So, actually, Colm, just sort of a follow-up on that last question. So, is the notion of the OPM doesn't prefund the FSA balances the way most commercial clients do? Is that the reason? And so all the claims coming in and get paid?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Yes. So, with most clients, we have a pre-fund and we just particularly (28:37) – as we pay out the claims, we pull the funds out of the client bank accounts to top the pre-fund backups. You don't see anywhere near the kind of move that you will see on the OPM side.

On the OPM side, we inherited a big (28:52) cash in Q3 of last year when that account went live, and that's what you'll see if you look back in financial statements last year. If we ever get to the point where the claims start to exceed that cash amount, we can go get additional funds from the OPM so that we're never out of pocket. But until that point, you'll see customer obligation decrease and cash decrease consistent with the participant claims. And then as, again, the participant contributions come in throughout the year, you'll see that build back up over time.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

I see. And just sticking with OPM, my recollection was that – obviously their penetration rate was much lower than your average commercial customer. And as I recall, they also didn't have – or they weren't at least offering through you HSA or commuters. So just wondering if you could give us a sense – I know it's still relatively early, but just what you're seeing both on the penetration side as well as the government's willingness to embrace high deductable plans, particularly given what's going on with all the health care stuff in Washington right now.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. I would say, first of all, you're right. It's still probably early. We had our first QBR, quarterly business review, with the OPM a couple of weeks ago. We got very high marks from the folks we work with there, the client satisfaction scores were high, the participant SAT scores from the call centers are off the charts good. So I think it's -- I think they are very pleased with the start really of increasing penetration there.

And I would say with regard to them embracing high deductible health plans, et cetera, I don't know that that discussion is, what I would call, far along or anything like that yet. But you can imagine it's something that we continue and will continue to talk to them about and try and create an opportunity there as we go along.

I mean, I think they've done a very good job of kind of consolidating the product in the support that we see on FSA side for over 400 agencies and that we support through them today. I think over time, it would just make sense for them to expand their roles there. And I think as the government looks to consolidate and become more efficient, I would see that that would be a great opportunity for them to do so. And if they do, I think we're earning our stripes right now with the service that we're providing them that would hopefully put us in a good position to be successful there.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

All right. And are you saying anything in this new healthcare bill that you think impacts your business?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, David, I'm glad you asked since I have it all right here waiting for somebody to bring it up. So, yeah, the American Health Care Act that passed I guess a couple of hours ago and is now on its way to the Senate, I think we're excited about that from the perspective that there are several improvements in that bill that support consumer-directed benefits, primarily HSAs and FSAs.

The first is it increases the limits that people can elect each year to their HSA accounts. So the individual limits would move from $3,400 today to $6,550 when and if the bill is passed and for a family that would move from $6,750 to $13,100 per family each year.

It also eliminates the health FSA limit of $2,600. So now there will be no statutory limit to the amount of money that individuals can contribute to their FSA accounts. What will end up happening is it will be really deemed (32:58) to the employer to set those limits and we would anticipate and hopeful that those limits would be much higher.

The other thing that it does is it repeals the requirement that a prescription is required for the purchase of over-the-counter drugs and medicines when using your HSA or your FSA account. That contributes to somewhere between 8% to 10% of the total spend right now in both of those products. So basically it reverts back to pre-ACA or those over-the-counter drugs and medicines could be purchased just regularly with their HSA or FSA accounts. That's a big plus as well.

And then it also delays the Cadillac tax to 20%, 26%, which for all intensive purposes will probably be taking care of prior to them, but it moves it out far enough where I don't consider really to be an issue in our business going forward. So there's a few other minor tweaks and things like that that help out both FSAs and HSAs, but David, primarily those are the big pluses.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Any sense for how the Senate is positioned based on the lobbying you're doing vis-à-vis the House on the limit specifically?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. I mean, I think – Yes. Yes. Well, first of all, I would say, what I just read off to you as far as the items in the bill that would be pertinent to our industry, I think we feel really comfortable that we have strong bipartisan support on each one of those. So I don't think that we're very worried that those could be somehow extracted or changed as the bill goes to Senate. But it's clear that as the bill now goes to the Senate, there probably will be some tweaks and changes to the American Health Care Act as written today.

I think many of those changes will be done in conference where – when they – as you know – as you probably know, as I'm sure it's been all over the news, when you take that bill and they take it into conference, they're able to obviously make pretty substantive changes to it and then it becomes a simple majority vote to pass versus the 60 votes required normally.

So I think it's anybody's guess as to what happens when it gets to the Senate. The things that we're focused on with regard to consumer-directed benefits though, we're pleased and we feel comfortable where things stand. And as I think something eventually will get passed, I think what you hear a lot about is trying to move some of the focus to individuals having their own responsibility for their health care. And I think that just drives right into the sweet spot of consumer-directed benefits. So, from that perspective, we're bullish as we move forward.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Right. And just one last one for you, Colm. Just getting back to the custodial revenue, and I think you – someone may have asked this earlier. Is there any algorithm that we can use to somehow benchmark what impact rising rates have on that revenue line?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

David, there is a – that is a question that people ask from time to time, and there's just a lot of – there's a number of variables that go into – from the – what happened to the interest rates, what happened to the number of accounts, what the average balance of those accounts are.

So there's not really a clean framework you can look to. I think where we come back is at the beginning of this year, we've said kind of somewhere in the range of $4 million to $6 million in revenue, with most of that falling through the EBITDA line this year because it's pretty high margin dollars. That's still a pretty good number to use. Obviously, at the higher end of that, we've got higher interest rates. And if we get to a point where we feel like that's no longer accurate, we can give you an update as to where that's coming out.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Okay. So -

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

One hike to-date that would probably say we're more – we're obviously closer to the top end of that. And then David, as you know, there's rumors they might do one or two more throughout the year. And obviously, those would be important. Obviously it wouldn't have as much of an impact on this year. But as you go forward, it's always a plus.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Right. But is there also a matter of just how many of the accounts are covered by it or is everybody part of the new agreement now?

Colm M. Callan - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah, that's fair. Yeah. Not everybody is covered by it. Primarily the ones that aren't covered by it would be accounts that came over through the ADP acquisition. And you should assume we're working hard to try and get them in the loop here pretty quick.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. All right, guys. Thanks very much.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

And that would be – and that would be additive to the four to six.

David Grossman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Got it. Okay. Thanks again.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Sure, David. Thank you.

Steven William Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Hey, guys. Just wondering, can you tell us about what you're seeing from customers in the selling season? Are they shifting more employees toward high deductible health plans or are they subsidizing accounts more or are they – have they stopped changing with their mix around consumer-directed benefits because of all of the political turmoil? What are you seeing from customers?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, I think what we're seeing has been pretty consistent. I think we're seeing more and more employers looking for a provider that can provide the full suite of products and services from a consumer-directed benefit standpoint. Clearly, HSAs are a fastest growing product. So we do see employers either adopting or encouraging individuals to move to high deductible health plans. Sometimes that's through contributions or seeding of dollars.

As I mentioned earlier, we've seen a spike this year in the level of interest employers are having in creating HRA accounts and using that is a way to seed money as an incentive to employers to take better care of themselves. Employers tend to like that, Steve, primarily because they can have more control over how and when those dollars are spent. And then if the employee were to leave the organization, they can claim those dollars back.

So it's really been a mix along all the parts that I just described. I mentioned it's the early part of our selling season. I probably should have brought up. I mean, this is our -- really our enterprise selling. The SMB groups really kind of start post-Labor Day, as I've said many times before. So when we talk about a doubling of the pipeline, we're talking primarily about large enterprise-level clients and I know the sales team and us here as well are really excited about the opportunities that are out there. And when we really get the opportunity to tell our story and really talk to the level of services we provide, the technology and innovation, the consumer engagement, we're pretty tough to beat in that environment.

Steven William Wardell - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

Great. Thank you.

Kwan Hong Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Hi. This is Kwan Kim on for Tobey. Thank you for taking my questions. What was ADP's contribution by segment during the quarter?

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, we don't provide – we don't provide that – those numbers by segment nor do we really break out the revenue there again because there has been a mix of clients coming back and forth between the platforms. We provided guidance at the end of last year that that acquisition should generate between $88 million and $92 million of revenue for 2017. I think we're on a path. This – and it's early days, as I mentioned before, because they've got some unique mid-year processes that they go through. But for all intents and purposes, we're hoping as the year goes on that they finish a bit ahead of the high end of that number.

Kwan Hong Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. And on the commuter side, are you seeing any additional legislative activities, whether it be at the federal or local level, for new tax savings, tax-saving benefits for commuters? And to what extent that the partnerships with Uber and Lyft boost the commuter business? Thank you.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Yeah. No, we haven't seen any new regulations or anything like that coming up. I think with regard to Uber and Lyft and SpotHero, SpotHero starts in about a month, but Uber and Lyft continue to gain. I haven't really broken out the individual numbers for each. They're still relatively small even in the commuter space, but growing. So I think, as I've become to learn quite a bit more about UberPOOL and Lyft Line and the demographic that tends to use it more and more frequently, we're pretty optimistic that over the next year or so, or a year or two, that that volume will continue to pick up and be a bit of a needle mover in the commuter space.

Kwan Hong Kim - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you very much.

Joseph L. Jackson - WageWorks, Inc.

Well, thank you, operator. And again, thank you all for joining. As I mentioned, it's been five years since WageWorks became a public company. And I'd be remiss if I didn't take this opportunity to thank those who contributed to our success.

The first I'd like to call out would be our shareholders. Many of whom have been with us since the start. We can't tell you how much we appreciate the trust and confidence you've demonstrated over the years. Secondly, a big thank you to clients and partners for their support and loyalty that they've shown in allowing us to serve their employees over the last five years. And then finally to all WageWorks employees in all departments in all levels of our organization, I can't thank you all enough for the important role each and every one of you played in the success we've had over the last five years.

And finally, on behalf of the entire WageWorks team, we pledge our commitment to make sure that the next five years are even better than the first five that we've been as a public company. Thanks again, everyone. We'll talk soon. Take care.

