Omega Healthcare Investors: What To Do Now

I break down the quarterly results and give my thoughts on future share purchases.

The company recently reported its Q1 2017 financial results while also increasing its dividend for the 19th consecutive quarter.

Omega Healthcare: Time to Buy?

OHI data by YCharts

The health care focused real estate investment trust Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) has reported its Q1 2017 financial results and announced its 19th consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The share price continues to be stuck in a trading range between $28-$35 per share dating back over a year, but the stock yields close to 8% as of writing.

Overall, I thought it was a solid quarter by Omega and I try to be patient and will look to buy shares shortly, especially if shares drop to $30 or lower.

First, for some background. Omega invests and provides financing to the long-term care industry. Its portfolio currently includes 1,000 properties located in 42 states and the United Kingdom.

I'm very long Omega shares in a Roth IRA. As I pointed out in a previous article, I think the stock is a solid fit for a Roth for investors with several years or decades to go to retirement, mainly due to its high dividend payout and long-term growth potential, combined with the tax benefits of a Roth. With a Roth, you contribute after-tax dollars, but when you withdraw funds at retirement, all dividends and capital gains you've earned are tax-free. Personally, I am re-investing all dividends received in Omega shares.

More recently, I argued Omega had further room to increase its dividend and called it a strong buy. So, has my investment thesis changed at all since the last article?

I thought this was a pretty solid quarter from Omega and while the share price continues to show weakness, I think shares are attractively valued here.

Here are highlights from the report:

- While Omega missed on revenue estimates, Omega reported strong net income of $109.1 million, or $.53 per share, as well as funds from operation of $181 million, or $.88 per share.

While net income was lower compared to last quarter, its funds from operation (FFO) rose by $10 million, or $.04 per share. This is an important metric, as it refers to the money Omega has available to pay to investors via dividends. This is why Omega was able to raise its dividend yet again.

- Omega redeemed $400 million of its 5.875% senior notes due 2024, paying off the debt with new debt a lower rate. It issued $550 million of 4.75% senior notes due 2028 and $150 million of 4.5% senior notes due 2025.

- Omega increased its quarterly dividend rate to $.63 per share. The stock now pays $2.52 per share annually, yielding close to 8%. For example, buying 1,000 shares of Omega would currently cost you approximately $32,000, while yielding $2,520 in annual dividend income.

- Omega also announced a few new investments made in Q1. It wasn't a very active quarter to be honest. On Jan. 31, the company completed a purchase/leaseback of one assisted living facility in Virginia for $7.6 million, while it invested $30 million in capital renovation projects on its existing properties.

- Guidance has been affirmed, as Omega still expects between $1.86 to $1.90 in net income per share, between $3.25 to $3.30 in FFO per share, and between $3.40 to $3.44 in adjusted FFO per share.

It was business as usual this quarter, with Omega reporting strong results. With shares down 2.3% Monday to $31.67, the stock now yields close to 8%. Yet I would argue that Omega has even further room to grow its dividend. With funds from operation estimated to fall between $3.25 to $3.30 and a full-year payout of $2.52 in dividends, the stock has a payout ratio of approximately 78%.

I'm not too concerned with the share price weakness at the moment. The business is operating strongly, with growth in FFO per share and the dividend raise this quarter. I plan on using the weakness to buy more shares at a higher yield. In my opinion, I think shares in the buy zone when the yield gets close to 8% or above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.