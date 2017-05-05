Still Collecting Pennies In Front Of A Bulldozer

Earlier this week I came across a Tweet by Tobias Carlisle that said "Merger arb is hard". He was referring to a NY Times article that claimed hedge fund billionaire John Paulson's merger arbitrage fund had lost 49% in 2016.

Merger arbitrage is indeed hard and it is also called "risk" arbitrage for a reason. There is always the possibility that a deal will fall apart and if it does, you get crushed by a bulldozer while attempting to pick up a few pennies in front of it. Spreads on deals have also been narrowing in recent years, making it difficult to earn a decent return on most deals.

The wisdom of crowds when it comes to merger arbitrage is a good indicator of risk. Deals that are more likely to fall apart tend to have a larger spread right from the outset and the spread usually increases over time. Rite Aid's (NYSE:RAD) troubled acquisition by Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is a good example of this in action. The deal had a spread of 14.1% when we reported about it in our Merger Arbitrage Mondays post back in November 2015. The spread continued to widen over the ensuing months and even the renegotiated deal back in January 2017 did not help the spread narrow considerably. The spread right now is over 63% or 262% annualized if you use $6.50 as the deal price.

Getting back to Mr. Carlisle's tweet, I was surprised on two fronts. While mergers announced in 2015 (some of which closed in 2016) had a higher rate of failure, when you look at the numbers, the rate of failure was not significant enough to cause a 49% loss in a merger arbitrage fund. Out of 230 deals announced in 2015, 210 were successfully consummated, 13 failed and one remains active (Rite Aid). More importantly, there were 6 mergers announced in 2015 that went on to get higher offers. Not all the deals announced in 2016 have closed yet but the rate of failure from that group is even lower. We will discuss this in more detail later in the article when we introduce some pretty graphs and tables. If a merger arbitrage fund managed to lose 49% in 2016, it is possible that other factors contributed to the loss including, deal selection, portfolio sizing, leverage, etc. According to Schroders, one of Paulson's merger arbitrage funds lost 4.3% in 2015 and 23.6% in 2016. So I am not certain which fund the NY Times article is referring to.

Another investor and writer I respect, Ben Carlson, also happened to pick up on that NY Times article and wrote an interesting article that provides more color on Mr. Paulson and about how Mr. Paulson made a case at a conference that "merger arb is very much a low volatility way to invest in the market". Mr. Carlson writes,

The strategy that Paulson described as giving investors much lower volatility than the stock market fell almost 50% in 2016, a year in which stocks rose double digits. Arbitrage has been described as earning a "riskless" profit but risk never completely goes away in the markets - it just changes form.

My experience with the strategy has for the most part been positive but there are others who have had a completely different experience. When rereading Joel Greenblatt's book You Can Be a Stock Market Genius I was surprised to see that he had seven deals fail on him and all at the same time. Instead of relying on individual experiences, it is usually best to look at the raw numbers to see how a strategy has performed as there can be several factors that impact the results of each individual.

We attempted to do this with our two prior articles Collecting Pennies in Front of a Bulldozer and Impact of Deal Delays on Merger Arbitrage Returns. For this article, I decided to update the analysis from the Collecting Pennies article with almost eight additional months of data. I also decided to take a deeper dive into failed deals to understand why they failed. If you take care of the losers, the winners will take care of themselves.

The table above is updated through April 30, 2017 and differs a little from the table we presented in the Collecting Pennies article. In our prior article, the "Failed Mergers" group also had deals that had been terminated because a new suitor emerged with a higher offer. We have separated those in the table above so that the failed mergers truly represent deals where arbitrageurs likely lost money. As you can see, 96% of all deals announced between January 2010 and April 2017 succeeded and even in the worst year (2015), the success rate was 94%. 2015 also happened to be the year where six companies received higher offers and decided to terminate the original merger agreement to opt for a better deal. So a broadly diversified merger arb strategy could have mitigated some of the impact from failed deals.

There were 51 deals that failed over this seven year period. The table below provides a breakdown of these 51 deals along with the reasons they failed.

As one would expect, regulatory issues was one of the top reasons for deal failure where either the FTC, DOJ or some other regulator blocked the deal. However it accounted for only 30% of failed deals and as most of us know, deals with high regulatory risk tend to have larger spreads right from the outset. Cabela's (NYSE:CAB), Monsanto (NYSE:MON), Syngenta (NYSE:SYT), Valspar (NYSE:VAL) and Rite Aid amongst other currently active deals have all traded at significant discounts to their acquisition price due to regulatory risk. Foreign deals are usually looked into by the CFIUS and so we classified those separately but they could have been included in the regulatory issues group.

I was a little surprised by how many deals fell apart due to financing issues. It was also interesting to see that the original attempt to acquire Pep Boys in 2012 did not go through because The Gores Group was worried about the business and decided to walk away from acquiring Pep Boys. A little over three years later, there was a bidding war for Pep Boys that Bridgestone eventually won. As the saying goes, one person's trash is another person's treasure.

The success rate of mergers is a key consideration when looking at the viability of a merger arbitrage strategy. The other two considerations are the impact of deal delays and deal modifications. We covered deal delays in our article Impact of Deal Delays on Merger Arbitrage Returns in March.

Regarding deal modifications, we have recently seen three agreements revised lower including Alere (NYSE:ALR), Rite Aid and Cabela's . Deal renegotiations are not all that common and so we have not yet ventured to dig through our database to see how many were renegotiated and the impact on arbitrageurs.

In conclusion, while I agree with Mr. Carlisle that merger arb is hard, things don't look quite as bleak when you look at the numbers, do your due diligence and avoid deals with large spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD, CAB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.