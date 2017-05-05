Legacy Reserves' (LGCY) CEO Paul Horne on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 04, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

James Daniel Westcott – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Paul Horne – President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board

Kyle Hammond – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Brian Brungardt – Stifel

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2017 Conference Call for Legacy Reserves LP. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded today, May 4, 2017. I will now turn the conference over to Dan Westcott, Legacy's Chief Financial Officer.

James Daniel Westcott

Good morning. I appreciate everybody dialing into Legacy's First Quarter 2017 Conference call. As always, we would like to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make certain statements that will be forward-looking statements as defined by securities laws. These statements reflect our current views with regard to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

Our actual results may differ materially from those discussed. We encourage you to read through our 10 Q, which we filed last night for important disclosures. With that, let me now turn the call over to Paul Horne, Legacy's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Paul?

Paul Horne

Thanks, Dan. I'd like to welcome everyone to this morning's conference call. We certainly appreciate the opportunity to provide you an update on our business. As mentioned in our prior conference call, we continue to work towards our goal of unlocking our horizontal Permian potential, while maintaining our large diversified low decline PDB base. Highlights from Q1 are as follows: we grew oil production by 9% relative to Q4 of 2016.

This growth was driven by our recent Permian horizontal drilling efforts as well as workovers in our liquids-rich assets. We drilled 8 wells and completed 7 wells in Howard County, Texas and Lea County in the Mexico under our joint development agreement or JDA. On a net-to-Legacy basis, our horizontal Permian wells produced over 30,000 additional barrels of oil Q-on-Q. We remain very pleased with our drilling and completion results whereas we continue our drill rig Permian program.

Our geology, drilling and operations groups continue to refine our well-designed and completion techniques to maximize our return on investment. To increase the efficiency of our stimulation, we are completing our horizontal wells using a batch completion of up to 6 wells at a time. This approach maximizes recoveries by minimizing pressure sinks and reducing well communication. It also reduces costs eliminating time spent transporting crews and equipment, allowing for a higher utilization of resources.

While this approach temporarily delays bringing wells on production, we believe this will ultimately result in lower cost and increased reserve recoveries. I'm proud of our team's efforts and results as we work to keep a tight rein on S&D costs. As we reflect on Q1, it is important to discuss our recent increase in lease operating expenses. Following 8 consecutive quarters of significant LOE reductions, Q1 saw an increase in expenditures.

With a relative improvement in commodity prices, we see various opportunities across our portfolio to restore production with work that was not previously economic in the lower price environment. In addition to favorable well economics, some of the projects restored production to hold leases for future horizontal development.

We continue to carefully consider our work over dollars focusing on high return, short payout opportunities to arrest production declines or grow production from adding new pay. In addition to our proactive well work, we saw an increase in cost associated with, one, satisfying regulatory requirements, including EPA greenhouse gas and durable land management compliance. And two, nonrecurring marketing cost, we anticipate that 80% to 85% of the Q1 LOE increases were one- time in nature and will not be repeated for the remainder of 2017. The balance of the increase, approximately 15% to 20%, should be considered sticky and essentially, inflation across our vendors as commodity prices recovered and stabilized.

We estimate we have experienced approximately 2% to 3% inflation from the second half of '16. Through the balance of '17, we will continue our approach of prudently managing our well decline assets and selectively working on wells with higher projective returns. Lastly, our beading reaffirmed group continues to identify bolt-on acquisitions to bolster our horizontal Permian position. These results -- these efforts resulted in the acquisition of acreage that added 24 horizontal Midland basin drilling locations during Q1. I'm proud of their work and look forward to adding more drilling locations in 2017 as we continue to develop our assets and grow our horizontal Permian position. With that, I'll turn the call back to Dan.

James Daniel Westcott

Thanks, Paul. This morning, I wanted to quickly address a few additional performance items. So just under $24 million on capital expenditures in Q1, with $17 million allocated to drilling and completing the JDA wells that Paul just discussed. Other notable capital expenditures include $4.1 million for workovers across all operating regions. $1.5 million on infrastructure and $1.4 million on cost associated with drilling and completing nonoperated properties.

While $24 million represents a significant portion of our previously announced $55 million capital budget, it's important to note that a large share of our high capital spend is due to timing of expenditures and not capital overruns. During Q1, we accelerated the drilling and completion of our area of mutual interest or AMI wells under the JDA. Unlike other JDA wells where we fund 5% of the D&C cost of the well, the AMI wells give us the opportunity to fund 50% of the D&C cost on a heads-up basis.

This activity was included on our previous announced annual budget, but we were able to accelerate the timing of those wells, which caused an increase. Similarly, we performed a larger than expected portion of our 2017 budgeted expense workovers in Q1. Accordingly, we anticipate our Q2 LOE to range between $41 million and $43 million as compared to just over $49 million in Q1. We delivered EBITDA of just over $40 million in Q1 and roughly $6 million reduction from Q4. Q1 EBITDA was impacted by increased revenue that was more offset by higher production expenses and lower realized commodity derivatives sums.

As disclosed in our 10-Q subsequent events, we divested another negative cash flow property after quarter end. Most notably, we terminated the associated long-term CO2 purchase purchase contract for a lump sum of $10 million, relieving $47.6 million of future obligations that would have shown up in CapEx. Regarding the balance sheet, our lending group reaffirmed our $600 million borrowing base during the quarter.

This borrowing base combined with our Q1 debt reduction of $15 million provides us with ample liquidity of about $150 million to fund our operations, capital expenditures and potential bolt-on acquisitions. As you can tell, we made a concerted effort in Q1 to set a solid foundation for 2017 and beyond. We will continue to evaluate the most objective use of our cost in capital as we maintain our PDP base, develop our considerable Permian inventory and grow asset value. With that, I'll now ask the operator to open the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Brian Brungardt with Stifel.

Brian Brungardt

Hi good morning guys.

Paul Horne

Good morning, Brian.

Brian Brungardt

Just a couple of questions here. I guess just first and I certainly appreciate the color there on the LOE side and the operational developments. But could you provide any color around the recent credit redetermination, and also, has there been any discussions around amending some of the covenants surrounding the second lien, particularly, in terms of CapEx spending?

Paul Horne

Sure. So during the quarter, I think it was the end of March, we reaffirmed our $600 million borrowing base. So that, as you know, is a semiannual process that will come back up again in the fall. There really wasn't any discussion of other amendments or any other requests that we had. But we don't foresee any financial covenant violations based on our internal projections, certainly, on the guidance we provided at the end of last quarter.

So really, don't see any amendment either there. Under the second lien, there is a -- there are target, what I would consider kind of target leverage metrics, but those are really governed around eliminating capital expenditures. I think, given the results we're seeing, through our JDA and where we're spending that capital as well as the reduction in capital that will be associated with our sale, reduction of future capital associated with our divestment of CO2 properties, I don't see a need for that at this point in time.

Brian Brungardt

Got it. Then kind of switching gears a little bit, just any thoughts around the current market on the M&A front, both in terms of potential acquisition targets as well as divestiture of noncore acreage, particularly, there in the Permian where you've seen some of the, albeit, larger packages going forward. And then to tag along, have you had any discussions with GSO and their willingness to participate in any incremental borrowings or equity needs?

Paul Horne

Sure, lots of questions there. I'll give it a shot. I'll probably pass it around a little bit here. As it relates to the M&A front, we continue to evaluate acquisition opportunities. You saw we spent some money in the quarter. Most of that money was spent on bolt-on lease acquisitions. I'd say we continue to look for opportunities. As it relates to divestitures, we have a couple of things in the pipeline and none of them are material. But things -- a couple of things that we're focused on and wanted to get over the finish line this quarter.

Again, they're not going to be material hit but they will improve our operational profile and our focus. As it relates to the big numbers that you saw that you referenced on acreage acquisitions, I think we've been pretty clear on saying, when we came out the end of the last quarter doing 2018 horizontal potential, and I guess the way I would say that is that points the underlying value that we have and really not focused on selling those assets in any manner. We may be doing swaps and things of that nature, but our intent is to develop that asset. We think there's a lot of embedded value in our company, and we think we're the ones that can most effectively deliver that value back to our equity.

Brian Brungardt

Certainly I appreciate the color there. Just to kind of follow-up on that, has there been any discussions with GSO as far as their willingness to participate in any incremental borrowings or equity needs?

Paul Horne

Yes, I'll comment on that. This is Paul Horne. We've actually worked with GSO on several acquisitions that were acreage oriented in the Permian. Obviously, we weren't successful on those acquisitions or we would be announcing them, but we communicate with those guys regularly, and I won't speak for them except to say that I think the reason they put in when they did the second lien the rather to participate in future borrowings and equity offerings is because they see value in the company and would like to grow their investment there, not shrink it. So we feel really good about the opportunity to go back to them for either additional debt or future equity opportunities, just depending on what direction we go and what those opportunities are.

Brian Brungardt

Certainly I appreciate all the color here. If you don't mind if I ask one more question here, and I'll jump back in. But surrounding the JDA and the use of batch completions, just where do you stand with ducts and how should we be thinking of completion activity on a quarterly basis going forward here?

Kyle Hammond

Brian, this is Kyle. We did the batch completions just because we think that's better from a well-to-well basis as we see [Indiscernible] interference getting those things compete with each other. We've got 8 wells that we haven't completed yet or were, let me rephrase that, are in the process of completing that should come on here in the next week or so, and so be meaningful to our production in the second quarter. And then we expect another 7 wells to be completed by August. Over the next 4 months, we should have 15 wells come online.

Brian Brungardt

Awesome, thank you very much sir.

Kyle Hammond

Good day, Brian.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the call back over to Paul Horne for closing remarks.

Paul Horne

Thanks, Janet. Again, we would like to thank you for dialing into our call today. If you have any follow-up questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to me or Dan. Thanks, again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thanks for your participation, and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.