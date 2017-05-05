Chesapeake Energy:  Somebody Call The Tooth Fairy

We now interrupt your favorite business program for a trip to dreamland. This is a place where all operational achievements immediately translate into enough cash flow to solve all the problems. You can assume that the tooth fairy will make sure that there will be no more cash flow problems in the future. Management does not even have to discuss cash flow. In fact management can even pretend to show debt progress.

Then the reality hits:

"I commented in my prepared notes this morning that we have diverted some funds to reducing some burdensome contracts. Those were done at favorable economics."

The economics may be favorable, but they are also going to be expensive. Some of those contracts are incredibly unreal. As noted before, cash flow used in the fourth quarter was $254 million. One would hope that things could hardly get worse. But that does not mean that the improvement was anything approaching satisfactory.

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

Management skipped over these details shown above for good reason. They are terrible. Net cash provided by operating activities was $99 million but only after taking into account the changes in assets and liabilities. Otherwise cash flow from operations was negative. Now this is more than $200 million better than the fourth quarter. But the cash flow is far from satisfactory. There is not enough money to service the debt or the capital budget. Worse yet, the progress made only undid some of the damage done in the fourth quarter cash flow figures. This management needs to post far better numbers than this to meet its cash flow goals for next year. But the diversion of funds to some onerous contracts points to next year's goals being possibly unrealistic.

This management is in a very big hole. Despite all the touted operational improvements and cost reductions, cash flow is not responding according to those pronouncements. So something is still very wrong. The fact that management does not discuss this situation is very troubling. After all the touted progress made on the operations front, the cash flow climb back to the rate it was at (very roughly) last year (before the horrible fourth quarter) is a very serious issue. Cash flow needs to get about $400 million per quarter better and needs to get better ASAP.

"On April 24, 2017, Chesapeake received notice from the U.S. Supreme Court that it would not review its appeal related to the company's 2019 Notes litigation. As a result of this decision, the company satisfied the judgment of $441 million on April 28, 2017, with cash on hand and from the company's revolving credit facility. While the company is disappointed in the Supreme Court's decision, it had posted a supersedeas bond for the full amount (reflected as an outstanding letter of credit under the company's revolving credit facility described above), and therefore the judgment had no further impact on liquidity. As of May 1, 2017, after making the judgment payment and pro forma the relief of the associated letters of credit, Chesapeake's liquidity was approximately $3.3 billion."

The tooth fairly is going to work over time on this one. It is nice to know that the bank credit still available is over $3 billion. But the reader's attention has just been directed away from some main issues. First of all the bank used some cash and the credit line to pay this. So some precious cash went out the door and more debt came in the door. For those who were nervous about the touted first quarter debt payments as "progress" here comes the nervous confirmation. The company just one way or another gained $441 million debt or an increase in the working capital deficit (and many count that as debt also).

Source: Chesapeake Energy First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

The "dog that did not bark" is the whopping $1.4 billion working capital deficit shown above. At least it did not get worse until the judgement was paid. Left unstated was the capital and those drilling rigs. Funding the capital budget with only nominal cash flow may realistically require more steps backward. Now the tooth fairy is going to need to hire some assistants.

There is also the possibility that the bankers are not pleased with the credit line use and could put some quiet pressure on management to pay down that debt. So it would be logical to assume that some property sales will be on the way in short order. In fact those property sales may suddenly be a high priority. This company needs cash and needs it badly. Operations has shown significant gains, but until that cash flow responds accordingly, more significant gains and cost cutting are needed.

Impairment charges made progress. Those charges are lower but they are still there. As long as impairment charges are reported, those charges call into question the remaining asset values. Investors should assume there will be more impairment charges as the property sales resume in the future until management proves another assumption is better. The tooth fairy will work overtime making this situation look better.

Management touted the oil production increase. But overall production dropped significantly during the quarter. Management has not addressed the cash flow issues quite possibly because it does not yet have comprehensive answers to a very significant problem. Until it does, value investors need to watch from the sidelines. Trading opportunities are going to present themselves because this stock is liable to be very volatile. But without consistent cash flow, there is no value. There is the risk that both the stock and the bonds could become excellent shorts despite all the progress. This story may be more than the tooth fairy can handle. This dream is becoming a horrible nightmare.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.