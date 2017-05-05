Calpine Q1 Conference Call - Proceeding As Planned

Like other merchant power generators, Calpine Corp. (NYSE:CPN) stock price has fallen greatly over the last two years.

Figure 1

(Source: FactSet)

In response to this decline, Calpine has been sending out the message that it is a strong free cash flow generator and that it will be using this cash to create shareholder value. The company's Q1 conference call was held on April 28, and this messaging continued. Results were near anticipated levels. According to FactSet, analysts had estimated Calpine's Q1 EBITDA at $327.5 million, and actual results were at $326 million. This result was slightly below last year, but it was good enough for the company to maintain its full-year EBITDA guidance at $1.8-1.95 billion.

Figure 2

(Source: CPN Q1 presentation, slide 3)

The first quarter is typically not a very big one for Calpine, so it felt no need to change guidance. Calpine also reminded investors that in 2017, it expects to experience a $100 million benefit from retail operations for the remainder of the year versus 2016. The company will also be receiving $50 million in higher capacity payments compared to last year.

The adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter was only $43 million, but the company maintained its $710-860 million FCF guidance for 2017. With Calpine's current market cap at about $3.5 billion, this would give an FCF yield of 20-25%, making the stock look pretty cheap right now.

Calpine is substantially hedged for the remainder of the year, so this should decrease the risk of the company missing its guidance targets.

Figure 3

(Source: CPN Q1 presentation, slide 12)

Of course, this large amount of hedging means Calpine has much less sensitivity to heat rate and gas prices in 2017 versus later years.

Figure 4

(Source: CPN Q1 presentation, slide 12)

The sensitivities are based on 4/13/17 market prices.

Calpine also presented results on a regional basis.

Figure 5

(Source: CPN Q1 presentation, slide 12)

In the western region, EBITDA increased over 2016, even though generation volumes fell. Drivers for the increased EBITDA included retail acquisitions in the region and a full recovery of the company's Geysers assets that had been impacted by a wildfire in late 2015. Improved hydro conditions in the west also contributed to the decline in Calpine's output for the quarter versus 2016.

There has been much talk in the media about the "duck" curve in California's power demand created by all of the solar generation in the state. Calpine presented a chart showing the impact of the "duck" curve on California spark spreads.

Figure 6

(Source: CPN Q1 presentation, slide 8)

(For those unfamiliar with the term "spark spread", it is the difference between the price of electricity and the cost of the fuel to generate it. The fuel cost combines the cost of natural gas with an assumed plant efficiency, which, in the case of Calpine's spark spread chart above, is based on 7,000 btu/kWh.)

You can see that in the middle of the day, the spark spread was typically about $0/MWh last year, which means Calpine's plants were probably hardly ever running at that time. This year, the spark spread went much more negative in these hours, but since the company's plants were hardly running at these times, it didn't really impact results.

You should also take a look at the spark spreads at the beginning and end of the day in Figure 6. The amount of time in positive territory was a little shorter than in 2016, but the peaks were substantially higher. All of these different moving pieces resulted in a slight increase in Calpine's West Region EBITDA versus last year.

It is interesting to note that the decline in spark spreads across most hours took place while power prices were up substantially in northern California.

Figure 7

(Source: SNL and April 2017 Utility Stats Monthly)

Higher natural gas prices obviously had an impact on the margins at Calpine's gas assets, as shown by the spark spread chart. However, the higher pricing environment would have been a great benefit to its Geysers assets, which only depend on underground heat to generate power.

In Texas, EBITDA dropped 10% versus Q1 2016. Generation from the company's Texas assets was down 15%, from 11,476 GWh in Q1 2016 to 9,710 GWh in Q1 2017. Mild weather and higher natural gas prices were the main drivers of the decline. The higher gas prices led to more coal generation in the region, which led to lower output from Calpine. However, the negative forces in the Texas market were greater in north Texas as opposed to the Houston area where most of Calpine's Texas plants are located, so the results could have been worse for the company. As shown in Figure 8, the Houston area was the place to be during the first quarter.

Figure 8

(Source: CPN Q1 presentation, slide 8)

Calpine said a big reason for the Houston premium was a transmission outage that will be completed next summer. When this work is done, that benefit will go away, but the company still feels there is reason to believe Houston can maintain some premium to north Texas. For instance, new wind development in the west and north of the state will have less impact on Houston, and there is significant load growth in the Houston area that should increase electricity demand in the region. These factors are something to keep an eye on going forward.

In Calpine's east region, Q1 EBITDA took an even bigger hit, dropping 27% from $177 million in 2016 to $129 million in 2017. A big reason for the decline was the recent sales of its Mankato and Osprey plants, though the company didn't quantify this impact. Mild weather was also given as a reason for the decline. Calpine said analysts may have expected an even bigger drop in the east because of the large decline in spark spreads at the PJM-west trading hub during the quarter. However, the company pointed out that a large number of its eastern assets are located near the PECO load zone, which had spark spreads that were basically flat compared to last year as shown in Figure 9.

Figure 9

(Source: CPN Q1 presentation, slide 8)

Besides reviewing operating results, Calpine reaffirmed its plans to significantly reduce the debt on its balance sheet.

Figure 10

(Source: CPN Q1 presentation, slide 5)

Over the next three years, Calpine plans to use its FCF to reduce debt by $2.7 billion. There was a question on the conference call about management's decision to buy back debt instead of stock. Management said they do think the stock is undervalued, but that the debt buyback will still provide substantial benefits for stockholders, while also reducing risk.

Conclusion

The call really contained no surprises. There are areas to keep an eye on going forward, but Calpine seems focused on generating cash flow and reducing debt, which is consistent with past investor communications and should add to shareholder value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.