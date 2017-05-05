4 Best Short-Term Investment-Grade Bond Mutual Funds To Buy

Investors seeking to derive safe returns by investing in quality securities may consider short-term investment-grade mutual funds. These mutual funds invest in debt securities with maturity duration below five years. Though short-term bonds are believed to offer less returns than intermediate- and long-term ones, they have higher stability as shorter maturities are expected to reduce credit and interest rate risk.

Meanwhile, investment-grade bonds are generally considered safer than those rated below investment grade, which are commonly known as "junk" bonds. Bonds that are rated "AAA" and "AA" (high credit quality) and "A" and "BBB" (medium credit quality) by bond rating firms like Standard & Poor's are usually regarded as investment-grade bonds. Also, bond funds are considered good investment propositions in a low-rate environment.

Below we will share with you four top ranked short-term investment-grade bond mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and expect these mutual funds to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

BMO Short-Term Income Fund Inv (MUTF:MSINX) seeks maximization of return, along with stability of income. It invests the lion's share of its assets in fixed-income securities, including corporate, asset-backed, and mortgage-backed securities, which are rated investment grade. The fund returned 0.6% over the last three-month period.

MSINX has an expense ratio of 0.60%, compared with the category average of 0.65%.

Principal Short-Term Income Fund (MUTF:PSTPX) invests heavily in short-term bonds which are of high quality and in other fixed-income securities which are Baa3 or higher rated by Moody's Investors Service or BBB- or higher rated by S&P Global Ratings. It returned 0.8% over the last three-month period.

John Friedl is one of the fund managers of PSTPX since 2010.

Deutsche Fixed Income Opportunities Fund A (MUTF:SDUAX) seeks to offer income consistent with total return. The fund invests a bulk of its assets in debt securities, including securities issued by both domestic and foreign government establishments and corporates, tax-exempt municipal bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. The fund returned 1.2% over the last three-month period.

SDUAX has an expense ratio of 1.01%, compared with the category average of 1.32%.

Vanguard Short Term Investment Grade Fund Inv (MUTF:VFSTX) invests in various high-quality, fixed-income securities that are rated either A3 or higher as well as medium-quality, fixed-income securities that are rated Baa1, Baa2 or Baa3. The fund invests primarily in short and intermediate-term investment-grade securities. It returned 0.8% over the last three-month period.

As of December 2016, VFSTX held 2203 issues, with 1.25% of its assets invested in US Treasury Note 0.75%.

