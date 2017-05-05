Activision Blizzard: Extremely Strong First Quarter Earnings

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) reported first quarter earnings for 2017 on Thursday which beat expectations across the board. Activision has been on a tear recently and is up over 40 percent since the year started. The question shareholders are asking themselves now is if the earnings justified this massive run up or not. I think that the run up has been very justified.

ATVI data by YCharts

Activision reported an EPS of $0.56 beating analyst expectations of $0.28 a share. They also reported revenue of $1.73 billion dollars for the quarter exceeding analyst expectations of $1.09 billion dollars. Operating cash flow also grew 22 percent year over year to $411 million dollars. Activision reported record breaking quarterly revenues, EPS and operating cash flow growth, so why are they down 2 percent aftermarket? They are down because they guided down their yearly outlook, they expect $6.33 billion dollars for the fiscal year of 2017 versus analyst expectations of $6.41 billion dollars. This is the only logical explanation for the sell off, they even guided their 2nd quarter above expectations; they are expecting 1.2 billion dollars for the 2nd quarter versus analyst expectations of 1.188 billion dollars. In my opinion, this is a negative overreaction to a solid quarter.

If we go deeper beyond these basic metrics, an even more bullish picture is painted. Blizzard for example, had 41 million active monthly users this quarter, this metric is up 58 percent year over year. This strong monthly active user growth is being driven by their blockbuster game, Overwatch. Overwatch is approaching it's first year anniversary and it has over 30 million registered users and is one of Activision's largest blockbuster games. Hearthstone, the Warcraft card game, also continues to attract many new players and generate impressive amounts of revenue. Hearthstone has over 70 million registered players and it takes over 670 dollars to get 90 percent of the cards in the game from 2017 alone. Total in game purchases overall rose an impressive 30 percent year over year.

Their mobile app division, King, also reported some decent numbers. King has, for 14 straight quarters, had 2 out of the 10 highest grossing apps in the mobile app store. Although it is true that the number of mobile users are down year over year, daily active use time has hit a record of 35 minutes a day. Year over year, King's net revenue is up 129 percent and has generated around $474 million dollars this quarter. King gives Activision critical exposure and a strong established foothold in the growing mobile game app industry.

Heros Of The Storm was also relaunched with new characters being added and some characters being made free to try to get more people to download the game. Other bug fixes and features were also added as an incentive for either new players or former players to pick up the game again. Loot boxes have also been added to increase profit margins from the game.

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare was a huge disappointment to most of the public and did not sell well at all. However most shareholders and investors know about this already. Activision is trying to go back to it's roots now and capture what brought the company it's success in the first place. Call of Duty World At War 2 has been well received by the community as opposed to Infinite Warfare. It became the most liked trailer out of all trailers for any other Call of Duty game.

I fully expect that Call of Duty World at War 2 will bring record sales due to it's the public's reaction towards it. This will bring back some of the older fans while introducing the newer fans to something entirely new. If this game is as well received as Battlefield 1, a similar game recently released, Activision should see similar commercial success with their game.

With the eSports market projected to grow to become a billion dollar industry, I have no doubt that the macro conditions favor Activision. Activision's buyout of MLG and investments in the creation of gaming tournaments and streaming them puts them in a good position to capitalize on this growth. Their business model allows them to dominate the market for eSports. Not only do they make the games, advertise them, and then sell them, but they also make money from the competitive scenes of the games they sell.

In my opinion, Activision Blizzard is a stock that you buy and hold for years. It is a company which is very well positioned to capitalize on the growing eSports market. They are also backed by strong sales, a solid product pipeline and a very competent management team.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATVI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.